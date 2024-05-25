Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Is This A Phase?”: Mom Freaks Out After 9 Y.O. Daughter Comes Out As A Therian
Parenting

“Is This A Phase?”: Mom Freaks Out After 9 Y.O. Daughter Comes Out As A Therian

It can be tough for some parents to see their child go through an identity crisis. It usually happens as they enter puberty, which, for many, can be a challenging experience. 

Reddit user Brief_Sun_5937 shared today’s story about a rather unique situation involving her nine-year-old daughter. The young mom was at a loss and took to the internet for some advice. 

Bored Panda reached out to the original poster, who has yet to respond. We will update the article once we receive a reply.

Many children go through a period of identity crisis as they try to find themselves while growing up

Image credits: Satura_/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

The nine-year-old girl in this story is going through this challenging phase, which has left her mom feeling uncomfortable

Image credits: Michael Heise/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The young mother is now seeking the internet’s help on how to handle her complex predicament

Image credits: Brief_Sun_5937

Having a nonhuman identity is normal among children entering adolescence, according to experts

Image credits: hwilson8/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

According to therapist Vilte Baliutaviciute, MA, LPC, of IntraSpectrum Counseling in Chicago, having a nonhuman identity is generally par for the course for any young individual growing up. Here’s what she wrote in her article:

“Nonhuman identity, like other facets of identity, tends to go through a developmental period (usually in adolescence) and stay stable throughout the lifespan. Some research suggests a possible overlap with other forms of neurodiversity, but the identity itself is not inherently pathological. 

“Most clinical and sociological research on therian and otherkin communities agrees: this is best approached as diversity, not deficit. Someone can have a rich, well-adjusted life while still identifying as a bear or kobold.”

Human behavior writer Michael Bond echoed a similar sentiment in a piece he wrote for UnHerd. Having friends who identified as therians, he developed a deeper understanding of what they go through. 

“Therians are not delusional or psychotic,” he wrote. “Their animalistic feelings are a perpetual feature of their lives and are not alleviated by medication. They are aware, often to their profound disappointment, that they can never transform into animals.”

Therians live complicated lives, and all they want is acceptance

Image credits: Gerardo Infante/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

As Bond explains in his piece, many psychologists see the same distress levels between Therians and people who don’t feel like the gender they were born with.  

“For Therians, ‘finding yourself” — that nebulous ideal promoted by the self-help industry — is obligatory,” he wrote. “Although discovery may bring relief, it does not help with the bigger question: why am I this way? 

“Science doesn’t provide many answers, so they can only speculate. Therianthropy may be a developmental response to early trauma or a childhood fixation on animals, or it may be a result of abnormal brain wiring. People of a spiritual inclination might think of it in terms of reincarnation or a ‘misplaced soul.’”

Bond also spoke with a Therian friend, BearX, who leads a normal life as a married man with two children and an engineering career. The family supposedly lives a “comfortable middle-class life” in a “nice house.” But deep down, he had a different feeling about who he really was and should be. 

“I had an internal sense as a kid that I was supposed to be bigger, heavier,” said BearX. “Later, I worked out that bears fit everything that I felt. It led me to think that maybe I was supposed to have been born a bear, and there was some kind of cataclysmic failure in the universe’s sorting system.”

Ultimately, all BearX wants is to be treated the same way as the rest of the population. 

“Our lives would be immeasurably improved if people accepted it if it wasn’t considered strange,” he told Bond. 

Parents generally want their children to fit into society and live normal lives. Therefore, the cause for concern of the mom in this story is understandable, given that her daughter may have a rough, difficult time growing up. What do you think, pandas?

The mom provided more information to add to her post

Some commenters gave their reactions and pieces of advice

While others shared their personal accounts

Miguel Ordoñez
Miguel Ordoñez
Miguel Ordoñez
Miguel Ordoñez
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

taranw avatar
Okiedokie
Okiedokie
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it is urgent that children be supervised and taught safe internet use. It’s past the point of banning them until a certain age, kids have to be taught individuality & self love and how to navigate that before anything else.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm with the Reddiors here, he child has to be taken off the internet and needs a hobby outside of socials, and mom has to supervise everything she does online. When I was 9, I wanted to be a dinosaur and chase other children around, but I had not the slightest clue what a therian is. In fact, I had to google it today (as it turned out, it's not the same as furries at all, those I know) and seems to be some sort of spirituality thing. The kid must have come across it on some socials, and places like these get weird really really fast, so her contact to these people should be stopped immediately. If she's really interested in therianthropy, she can pick that up again when she's older and more experienced with life.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like this is similar to that short time period where flash mob was being used as a term for spontaneous dance events, but also for spontaneous mob violence. Most kids around that age want/feel that they are something besides human or just really love animals. But doing an internet search brings up the adult version of this. The terms are crossing two very different things.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
