Hey Therian Pandas!! I made this post just to see if anyone is a therian. I have a couple of questions, if you don't mind! (you don't have to, obviously, this is just optional ).

If you are, what's your theriotype? Are you good at quads? Have you made any of your own gear?

Please, no hate!

Thank you!! I love you!

#1

I, myself, am a therian!
-My types are a black wolf and lynx :)
-I'm decent at quads. Not so much jumping, but I'm practicing it!
-I have made a mask, ears, and a tail of my own!

⨺⃝ ~Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover~ ⨺⃝
#2

I forgot to add this :p
If you have your own therian YT channel, what's it called? I would LOVE to check you out and sub to you!!

⨺⃝ ~Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover~ ⨺⃝
