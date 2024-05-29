As everything’s new and likely unfamiliar, first-time moms and dads are often extra cautious about anything related to their little ones. For instance, a new parent might worry too much about every sound a baby makes, fearing it’s a sign of distress. However, it’s natural for kids to make noises.

Data from the American Time Use Survey, 2021, revealed that in households with kids under 6 years of age, mothers spent 7.5 hours of their waking hours with them. Caring for and helping the little ones accounted for the largest share of mothers' time. On the other hand, fathers spent 5.3 hours per day with the children.