95 Honest And Unhinged Posts On X From Parents Who’ve Seen It All (May Edition)
Raising kids can be exhausting with all the things that adults already have to take care of. Imagine trying to juggle your work and social lives while trying to feed, bathe, and entertain a tiny human. Even though parenting comes with its own rewards, it doesn't hurt to vent your feelings online every now and then. Many moms and dads share their hilarious mishaps on social media to let others know they are not alone. It’s okay to burn a piece of toast, have a messy room, or sneakily eat a snack without your kid seeing it. The Bored Panda team is back with some of the best parenting posts from X this month. Some of them are too relatable, and others are painfully funny. So sit back, relax as you read through, upvote your favorites, and don’t forget to comment with your own thoughts below.
Heh, yeah. If my mom REALLY wanted to punish me, one of our pets would suddenly disappear forever. If she wanted to punish me at a "regular" level, she'd destroy one of my favorite toys in front of me. If she only wanted to punish me a little, she'd just hit me with whatever she happened to have in her hand at the moment. Childhood was .... not a good time for Little Lakota.
I kinda feel bad for any parents who dealt no only crying children but stranger who think the kids are taken away.
As everything’s new and likely unfamiliar, first-time moms and dads are often extra cautious about anything related to their little ones. For instance, a new parent might worry too much about every sound a baby makes, fearing it’s a sign of distress. However, it’s natural for kids to make noises.
Data from the American Time Use Survey, 2021, revealed that in households with kids under 6 years of age, mothers spent 7.5 hours of their waking hours with them. Caring for and helping the little ones accounted for the largest share of mothers' time. On the other hand, fathers spent 5.3 hours per day with the children.
Oh God! A kid with a strategy to coerce you into what you once said...!
According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mead Johnson Nutrition, in the first year, mothers spend approximately 1,400 hours stressing about their newborn’s health. Parents often spend countless hours researching and comparing which baby products to buy. While it’s important to do your due diligence, you don’t need to put too much pressure on yourself.
From sleepless nights to constant diaper changes, caring for a child requires a lot of time and energy. But that doesn’t mean that people should completely ignore their own physical and mental health. Parents sometimes get so busy that they don’t find the time to go out and socialize.
A national survey, which included 1,005 parents, published by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, showed that nearly 4 in 5 parents wish to form a bond with other parents outside of work and home. However, many of them were hesitant to express their feelings of isolation and loneliness, as they didn’t want others to think that they didn’t care about their children.
Well, they basically have the same mindset at that age.
Raising a kid is a full-time job, and like any other job, you are bound to burn out if you exert yourself too much. Kacey Cardwell, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Atlanta, said, “When parents are feeling lonely and isolated, that tells me their adult needs aren’t being met because they’re pouring what they can into their child. That’s a recipe for burnout.”
It was tried in Sweden but after a few years we went back to real books.
While burnout is commonly associated with high-pressure jobs, the newest research has identified it in other areas of life as well. For instance, parental burnout is a prevalent issue across the world.
Candice Roquemore Bonner, PsyD, a clinical psychology resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, points out, “Parental burnout is the result of too much stress and the absence of resources to cope with it. You will burn out only if there is an imbalance between stress and resources.”
Feeling less about yourself or ashamed that you are not doing a great job like before can be a symptom of parental burnout. People need to understand that there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to parenting. So, they shouldn’t feel pressured if sometimes they aren’t able to do it all.
For instance, there are days when you will be able to clean and cook a fresh meal for everyone. But there will be days when you are busy and need to order food and let the house be messy.
Sometimes, mothers and fathers feel physical or emotional exhaustion. This overwhelming feeling can be a result of burnout. When you do too many things at once, ignore your need to rest, don't relax, and don't recharge your batteries, you can end up exhausted.
Similarly, feeling “fed up” with the role of being a parent can be a result of stress. Sometimes, when you feel like you are failing at doing your duties as a parent, you might want to give up. It’s not unusual to feel emotionally disconnected from your kids because of all the exertion. Imagine having to constantly do so much work without even receiving any appreciation. With so many responsibilities, parents might not get enough time to get everything done.
In order to give your best, you need to be in a healthy state, both physically and mentally. Self-compassion is important if you want to be a good parent. We must be a little kinder to ourselves when we experience setbacks.
Not only will it help us remain calm, but we will also be able to handle situations in a better way. It’s okay to not be perfect all the time. Just like in these posts, finding humor in our mishaps helps us feel better.
When I was a small child, I considered legally changing my middle name to "Danger" once I turned 18, because of how awesome I thought the "Danger is my middle name!" phrase was. Plus my middle name is "Joy". XD Once I hit 18, I didn't care as much. But still, young me thought it was awesome XD
As a caregiver, it’s possible to put your needs at the very bottom of the priority list. But remember, self-care is the opposite of being selfish. Parents who prioritize their health are able to focus better in the long run. Make it a point to take some time out to pamper yourself every day. Self-care is not just a special treat. Taking a few minutes out every day can help set up positive patterns that might help parents feel more balanced.
Also, don’t ever shy away from asking for help. You can always ask your family, friends, and colleagues to look after your kids for a little while. Your loved ones are there to support you; all you need to do is ask. It’s not your journey alone; always communicate with your partners on how to divide the time spent with children.
You can also relax by enjoying funny posts like these. Whether you are a parent who needs a good laugh or an individual who wants to chill after a tiring day at work, these relatable posts will surely brighten your day. What’s the best parenting advice you’ve heard? How do you handle stress as a parent? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.
I know it's "ha ha how funny" but if this story/attitude is even based in truth - maaaybe don't have 4 children if you aren't going to make time to teach them basics like tying their shoes? :/