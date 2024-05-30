Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Tells MIL To Stop Giving Baby Alcohol To Calm It Down
Parenting

Mom Tells MIL To Stop Giving Baby Alcohol To Calm It Down

It’s a blessing to have grandparents who are kind and present. Not only do they spoil you with amazing gifts and delicious food, but they also share embarrassing moments from your parents’ childhood. But here’s the thing: parenting approaches that were considered acceptable by the baby boomer generation may no longer align with modern values and beliefs. After all, some of the practices from decades ago are now considered harmful.

For instance, a woman took to the r/BoomersBeingFools subreddit to share her mother-in-law’s unconventional parenting methods. Her husband’s mom gave booze to their teething infant and didn’t even use a car seat while driving with the baby. When confronted, the boomer grandmother said that’s how things were done in “her day.” Keep reading to see how the story unfolds.

Different generations tackle parenting differently, but some approaches can endanger a child’s safety

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)

A couple confronted the husband’s mother and gave her an earful

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alexander Grey / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Prestigious_Neat_307

Folks online shared similar instances of some wild parenting methods

People were not pleased with the grandmother’s irresponsible behavior

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

hannah_taylor_1 avatar
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First, lose the "boomer" tag. Age never explains, much less justifies, stupid behavior. Second, MIL had a superiority issue. "I'll do as I see fit, regardless of what the parents want." It would have served her right if OP and then-husband went extremely low contact with her. Third, you don't give booze to a teething child to drink, you dip a soft cloth in it and rub it on their gums. MIL should have known that. Fourth, had she gotten involved in an accident and her grandchild was in her lap at the time, what would have been Grandma's excuse? Honestly, some people!

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"We didn't have 'insert safety measure' in my time and we're all fine!" Yes, you are grandma, but you lost 3 classmates, 2 neighbour kids, a niece and a friend to s**t that is now preventable with 'insert safety measure'.

stephanieafernando avatar
Say No to Downvoting
Say No to Downvoting
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a child and family health nurse and also a mother with my own very sensible mother, I CANNOT understand the unwillingness of people to change their practise in accordance to reliable evidence. “Sleep with your baby” - well, current research suggests bed sharing is risky, so we changed that practise. People who refuse to acknowledge evidence that suggests safer practise, even when comparing it to higher mortality rates/injury rates in their own time just baffles me. Like, how do you navigate life at all without these critical thinking skills??

