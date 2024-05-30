Mom Tells MIL To Stop Giving Baby Alcohol To Calm It Down

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a blessing to have grandparents who are kind and present. Not only do they spoil you with amazing gifts and delicious food, but they also share embarrassing moments from your parents’ childhood. But here’s the thing: parenting approaches that were considered acceptable by the baby boomer generation may no longer align with modern values and beliefs. After all, some of the practices from decades ago are now considered harmful.

For instance, a woman took to the r/BoomersBeingFools subreddit to share her mother-in-law’s unconventional parenting methods. Her husband’s mom gave booze to their teething infant and didn’t even use a car seat while driving with the baby. When confronted, the boomer grandmother said that’s how things were done in “her day.” Keep reading to see how the story unfolds.

Different generations tackle parenting differently, but some approaches can endanger a child’s safety

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)

A couple confronted the husband’s mother and gave her an earful

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alexander Grey / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Prestigious_Neat_307

Folks online shared similar instances of some wild parenting methods

People were not pleased with the grandmother’s irresponsible behavior

