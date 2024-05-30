Mom Tells MIL To Stop Giving Baby Alcohol To Calm It Down
It’s a blessing to have grandparents who are kind and present. Not only do they spoil you with amazing gifts and delicious food, but they also share embarrassing moments from your parents’ childhood. But here’s the thing: parenting approaches that were considered acceptable by the baby boomer generation may no longer align with modern values and beliefs. After all, some of the practices from decades ago are now considered harmful.
For instance, a woman took to the r/BoomersBeingFools subreddit to share her mother-in-law’s unconventional parenting methods. Her husband’s mom gave booze to their teething infant and didn’t even use a car seat while driving with the baby. When confronted, the boomer grandmother said that’s how things were done in “her day.” Keep reading to see how the story unfolds.
Different generations tackle parenting differently, but some approaches can endanger a child’s safety
Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)
A couple confronted the husband’s mother and gave her an earful
Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alexander Grey / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Prestigious_Neat_307
Folks online shared similar instances of some wild parenting methods
People were not pleased with the grandmother’s irresponsible behavior
First, lose the "boomer" tag. Age never explains, much less justifies, stupid behavior. Second, MIL had a superiority issue. "I'll do as I see fit, regardless of what the parents want." It would have served her right if OP and then-husband went extremely low contact with her. Third, you don't give booze to a teething child to drink, you dip a soft cloth in it and rub it on their gums. MIL should have known that. Fourth, had she gotten involved in an accident and her grandchild was in her lap at the time, what would have been Grandma's excuse? Honestly, some people!
As a child and family health nurse and also a mother with my own very sensible mother, I CANNOT understand the unwillingness of people to change their practise in accordance to reliable evidence. “Sleep with your baby” - well, current research suggests bed sharing is risky, so we changed that practise. People who refuse to acknowledge evidence that suggests safer practise, even when comparing it to higher mortality rates/injury rates in their own time just baffles me. Like, how do you navigate life at all without these critical thinking skills??
First, lose the "boomer" tag. Age never explains, much less justifies, stupid behavior. Second, MIL had a superiority issue. "I'll do as I see fit, regardless of what the parents want." It would have served her right if OP and then-husband went extremely low contact with her. Third, you don't give booze to a teething child to drink, you dip a soft cloth in it and rub it on their gums. MIL should have known that. Fourth, had she gotten involved in an accident and her grandchild was in her lap at the time, what would have been Grandma's excuse? Honestly, some people!
As a child and family health nurse and also a mother with my own very sensible mother, I CANNOT understand the unwillingness of people to change their practise in accordance to reliable evidence. “Sleep with your baby” - well, current research suggests bed sharing is risky, so we changed that practise. People who refuse to acknowledge evidence that suggests safer practise, even when comparing it to higher mortality rates/injury rates in their own time just baffles me. Like, how do you navigate life at all without these critical thinking skills??
32
3