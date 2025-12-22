These remarks were so adorable that, as a parent, how could you even get offended at that? Scroll down to read more.

It all began with a woman’s post on the Toddlers subreddit, in which her young daughter told her she is “not pretty” and that she looks “like a man.” Other parents shared their own experiences, from tiny tots telling their moms to get their eyebrows done to kids fat-shaming their parents in the most hilarious ways.

We may have posted our epic burns for 2025, but that list was apparently incomplete. We failed to include the young kids who adorably roasted their parents and had them post their interactions online.

#1 The thing is, I don’t think children think it’s “bad” to be not pretty, or not skinny etc. For them, it’s as factual as the day being cold. It’s neither good or bad. And I think that innocence and honesty is special for this age.



All that said, my toddler said “cactus” while rubbing my leg.

#2 I asked my son to say “mama” and instead he said “mooooo.” This happened about 5 times before I decided to just stop asking.

#3 I was giving my god daughter a bath once. I pulled my hair back into a ponytail and she said “You look so ugly like that.” 🥴.

#4 Mine randomly brought me a bottle of lotion from the bathroom and said “here Mama… you are dry and crusty like a pretzel.”.

#5 My three year old told me my head looked like a potato the other week. Thanks babe. They’re glorious but savage and tbh I think it might even have been a compliment because he does really like potatoes. .

#6 My son likes to slap my belly and say “wow it’s so soft and big”. 😮‍💨



He also was playing doctor with me and lifted my shirt to look at my belly button, shook his head and said “uh oh. That’s not good”.



So. There’s that 😵‍💫🤣🤣.

#7 My son was like 1.5y and I was singing him a lullaby. He put his finger in my mouth and said “off.”.

#8 I got my eyebrows tinted and they made them a little dark, my nephew told me my eyebrows looked burned. I said oh well I went to the salon to have them make my eyebrows look nice, and he goes “ohhh but they didn’t.”.

#9 The other day our 2.5 said, “dada is handsome!” And my husband followed up with, “thanks baby! And momma is gorgeous!” And she said, “no. Just dada handsome.” K thanks but you have my face so jokes on you I guess.

#10 My daughter cries bc she wants pimples like mommy and gets sooo excited when I wake ip with new ones 🙃.

#11 For me the most offensive was when he pointed to the moon at the start of the Hungry Caterpillar and said “mama” 😂 .

#12 My son touches my nose and says "Big". He's 19 months. 😩.

#13 My 6 yo recently admitted to me that my stomach makes her uncomfortable and makes her think I’m ugly. It’s a little fat and there’s extra skin, I’m 3 months pp with my third kiddo. I told her my tummy was like that because of her and her brothers. My body changed to grow her. I did let her know it was a hurtful thing to say. I was pretty hurt because it was a little slap in the face. I was incredibly fit before I got pregnant with her. She has since told me I’m the most beautiful mommy. I think she realized how not ok what she said was. Kids have weird feelings and thoughts and it’s ok to feel upset when they say something mean.

#14 That’s hilarious 😂 my 2.5 year old put on a Star Wars shirt and pointed to the wookie and said “that’s mama”.

#15 My son was lovingly rubbed my partner’s head, and said “baldy”



I can neither confirm nor deny where he learned that word… 🤐.

#16 I work at a French preschool. A 3 year old told me “we can call you an elephant because you sound like one and are as big as one”. Another told me that I am a fat pig.

#17 My 2yo petted my face and said "fuzzy". I have PCOS 🙃.

#18 My 2y old has a peppa pig figurine set. The other day she brought me the dada pig and said “looks like mama!” Can’t tell if it’s because she thinks I’m fat, have a beard, wear glasses, or all of the above!



Welcome to the roast life!

#19 My 4 yr old asked me to take the hair off my legs cause I hadn't shaved in 2 weeks.



Oh my goodness, I have three boys, I have TOO MANY 😅.

#20 My 2.5 year old waits for me to get ready and ask her how am I looking. She then ceremoniously declares that I am looking bad.



The first couple of times I felt a little heartbroken but realised she is teasing me. It's a little game where I chase her now and she will finally tell me that no no you are looking Pwetty.



We can't do that to her though. We have to declare right away that she is looking like a princess.

#21 My 20 month old just started saying two word sentences and lately her favourite is “mama dirty/ baba dirty” 🥲.

#22 My daughter guessed I was one hundred years old.

#23 My oldest told me I looked like an ugly grandma one time.

I was 22 🤣🤣🤣

Don't take it seriously. Im a photographer and i can't tell you how many kids think their parents are ugly and the parents are literally gorgeous.

#24 My kid doesn’t speak this well yet but I started clapping at a restaurant when they sung happy birthday to someone, and my son shook his head and pushed my hands down lol it was so cute he was embarrassed.

#25 My son once looked up at me smiling sweetly, and I was expecting him to say something cute, but instead he tells me "mom you have a lot of hair up your nose" ....

#26 I asked my daughter what she wanted to do today and without hesitation she said, “Should Mama get her eyebrows done?” 😂



So…solidarity lol.

#27 I have been so self conscious about my age spots (liver spots) that have started cropping up on my arms. My son rubbing them looks me lovingly in the eye and says “mama your skin looks like salami, you have salami arms”. Jeez. I wanted to punt him. My other son told me 10 years ago while in the bath that I looked like the Turkey before it gets cooked. Hahaha kids are brutal.

#28 Mine told me I look like a dog.

#29 When my son was probably just 4 he was play pretending I was my sister (I think because she's pretty flaky and he misses her when we don't see her). My sister and I used to look so much alike and both were in really good shape. I no longer am lol. He came up to me and pats my bare belly and goes "hey auntie, when did you get fat?". Like what. Just no chill haha.

#30 I'm fat and my toddler tells everyone/me all the time.



Yesterday at the mall she was riding the little merry go round and told the other kid - "My Mommy can't go on this ride because she is too big. See her big stomach?"



We are working on not commenting on people's bodies but it hasn't quite clicked yet lol.



She frequently calls me beautiful and a hero too tho. And she thinks I'm really funny. So it evens out.

#31 Wasn't my kid but my wifes nephew or technically mine either way. A while back he looked at me and said you're like Thor from endgame. I looked at him for a second and said you mean fat Thor? And he just giggled and walked away. Kids man.

#32 When my son was 3 he looked at me one morning and said, “mommy, please go put on your makeup!”.

#33 Mine told me “the next time my school has fun and fitness, I’m going to bring you with me because your legs are NOT fit.”.

#34 My 4 year old asked me if I had another baby in there a week after I gave birth to her little sister 🥲.

#35 Man, I use to work for a daycare and there are some roasts that still stick with me in the back of my head to this day that the little kids burned me with. The worse one being ‘why are your arms the same size as your thighs?’ Because you just know it comes from such a honest place lol.

#36 My daughter has asked me why I have a bump under my chin…. My double freaking chin. 😭🤣.

#37 I was brushing my son’s teeth and he goes “mama teeth yellow!” like ok thanks bud they’re not THAT bad 😭.

#38 Momma your belly is so big and floppy. Mine is flat and hard. - 4 yr old.

#39 Wow she is advanced, my kid didn’t start making those comments until 3. He once told me I was so big like a whale the week after he built me up by telling me I was so beautiful. Now he tells me he doesn’t love me. 🤣😭.

#40 My 2.5 came over, patted my belly, then pushed hers out as far as she could, patted it, laughed, before pulling my shirt up and doing it again.



Gee, thanks for pointing out im fat, kid.

#41 Haha mines older now but yesterday the very first thing out of her mouth when I was half asleep was “mommy it’s not that I don’t love you… *long pause*… I just like sleeping with daddy” I then got instructions on how I’m a worse cuddler but not to worry, she loves me despite that.

#42 My son was looking at a picture of me from before he was born. It’s only about 4 years old. I playfully said “is that mama???” And he said “no, that’s a girl…”



Um what?? I swear that’s me! 😭😭.

#43 Mine told me my belly was big and squishy 😂 like thanks, I’ve been working on my abs but apparently it’s doing nothing.

#44 I got, " Mom, stop breathing, your breath stinks" lol.

#45 My daughter likes to jump on my belly squealing “big fat caterpillar !”



At least she’s quoting a book 🤷‍♀️.

#46 I just remembered another one that was particularly mean. My husband has been balding since he was like 19 and completely shaves his head or he has the old man ring sometimes and he wears glasses. We're both overweight but I do tend to keep up my hair and skin and stuff. Anyway, my husband comes to me and goes "apparently you're the pretty one and I'm the fat old one". Good thing he doesn't get his feelings hurt because that's brutal. I'm only 3 years younger haha.

#47 I recently cut my hair really short. My daughter was looking at pictures of herself in my phone and a picture came up of me with short hair. I said, “Who’s that?” And she responded, “Dada”, with certainty. I laughed so hard. Rude!!

#48 My toddler points at my chosen outfit and says no! Stinky!

#49 When my loved one was 2 I took about 2 hours to straighten my hair just to hear “oh no mommy I don’t like that”



Thanks kid.

#50 My daughter used to tell me that I looked "sooooooo tired" in a very accusatory tone whenever I didn't wear make-up.

#51 My son has a tantrum whenever he hears me sing. The frustrating thing is that I actually have a decent voice! And he doesn’t do this to anyone else! .

#52 My almost 3 year old daughter called me an ugly puppet recently!

#53 My daughter has been not so subtly pointing out my husbands bald spot. Maybe it’s finally the push he needs. Kids are here to keep us humble. She told me my belly had “waves”. Those are rolls.

#54 My 3 year old asked her granny when is the baby in her tummy coming out 🫠.

#55 My neighbor's 5 year old asked if I am my kid's dad. When I said no, im their mama, they asked why do I have a mustache and beard. Their mom was visibly trying to melt into the sidewalk as I explained that I have a medical condition called PCOS that causes facial hair growth. I made a waxing appointment that day. Im sure the little cutie got a talking to about commenting on other people's bodies.

#56 When I got lost in a supermarket age 3ish I told the nice lady at customer services "my daddy is big and tall and fat and spotty" - this was played over the tannoy. He found me xD.

#57 Luckily my son is a sweetheart with me but with his dad?? Oh boy 😂 roast central. "Dada don't sing only mama sing" "dada why are your teeth like that" (he didn't have a loving supportive home and used to have a substance issue so his teeth have suffered the consequences but are slowly being worked on!) "doctor baby will fix your face!" (He had a pimple) 😂😂 The worst I got is "mama no please put your hair back on" after I cut my hair.

#58 Mine said "Mommy you need to go to the gym." He didn't say it in a way that was rude more of a "you need to get stronger so you can pick me up like Daddy." But boy was I offended 😂.

#59 My 3 year old told me not to use her bathroom because I'm stinky. Proceeded to go sniff the toilet after I flushed and said "hey! You made my bathroom stinky!!"

It was adorable, hilarious and so insulting at the same time.

#60 My 3 year old is always tells me I'm pretty while simultaneously pointing out how big my nose is (which is my biggest insecurity lol). Kids will humble you real quick!

#61 When my little brother was like, 3 or 4 and I was around 8 he told me my eyes were too close together. It's stuck with me. I'm 31 now.

These kids are brutal and I'm scared for my confidence when my daughter is old enough to form complete sentences cause she's already a little spitfire.

