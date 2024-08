ADVERTISEMENT

Whether driven by instincts, ideas, or anything else, there comes a time in most people’s lives when they want to find their perfect match. That special someone who they can spend the rest of their time with, or at least a part of it. But to do this, one needs quite a bit of courage.

Well, one guy seems to have had more than enough of it, as he decided to put himself out there (quite literally) and bought a billboard advertising his dating profile in the grandest way. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for this unique approach to be seen and go viral, as the man took over the attention of many netizens. Scroll down for a full story!

More info: Instagram

When you find yourself struggling to get dates through the more conventional ways, sometimes, it’s best to literally put yourself out there

Image credits: Date_Dave_Philly

Dave from West Philadelphia decided to rent a billboard on which he posted an ad about being single and looking for a date

A couple of weeks ago in West Philadelphia, a new billboard popped up. However, there was something a little unusual about it, which was exactly what caught most people’s attention.

On it, a man was pictured with his cat, accompanied by the large-print spelling, “Dave is Single!” The billboard also provided a few quick and humorous facts about the man, like that he “can cook (well)” and “has normal hobbies,” while also inclining the readers to message him on his Instagram if they happened to be interested in dating him.

Image credits: Date_Dave_Philly

He soon went viral online, becoming a bit of a local legend as his authentic and courageous approach caught the eye of many

It didn’t take long for the 28-year-old to turn into a sort of local legend. Despite being brand new, his Instagram account quickly grew to around 10,000 followers, and his inbox was quickly bombarded with hundreds of messages, some actually asking him out and others taking the opportunity to send spam or just say some rude things.

However, this positive man didn’t let all that negativity get to him. Instead, he shifted his focus to the benefits that he got from his billboard. “It was just supposed to be funny for the most part, but I am not gonna lie that the added benefit is that girls are messaging me now, which is great,” Dave Cline told WPVI.

Image credits: Date_Dave_Philly

Dave himself said that the billboard was a joke first and foremost, but he really was single, and the added benefit of ladies texting him was really pleasant

If, by now, Dave has not yet found a partner, with all this attention, he’s quite unlikely to stay single for long. “I have one [date] set up for tomorrow, probably gonna be a little walk or something. People are being very forward if they want a date which I appreciate,” shared the man, adding that all the messages he’s getting from people who simply wanted to tell him that his billboard made their day are just as awesome.

The commenters loved Dave and his billboard as much as everyone else. Most agreed that knowing how to cook well and having a cat is a combination that instantly makes him dating material, while others added that the way he presented himself also showed his sense of humor and creativity, which are also highly important.

Image credits: Date_Dave_Philly

No matter whether his billboard incentivizes you to try your chances with Dave or not, it’s clear that he did at least one thing right. He put himself out there in the most authentic way possible. According to Lawrence Josephs of Psychology Today, there are some good reasons why being authentic is likely the best strategy you could pick for dating.

Firstly, authenticity is associated with emotional intelligence, openness, transparency, and availability, which are all things that help set a much better foundation for building a healthy and long-lasting relationship.

Additionally, being authentic makes you appear confident and is usually a lot more attractive than the opposite. It also shows that this person is most likely loyal, devoted, and honest, which are all the qualities that, in a way, help reassure that someone like that is trustworthy and can commit to the relationship they’re in.

Image credits: Date_Dave_Philly

Being authentic with others may take a lot of courage and require working on oneself, but it comes with many benefits and helps build strong and long-lasting relationships

But being authentic is not always easy. As per Lisa Natcharian’s post on Thrive Mind Coach, there will always be those who hide their true selves and hate others for not doing the same, so when someone stands out, they often rush to bombard them with threats and angry remarks, whether consciously or subconsciously trying to smother that person and forcing them to put that mask back on.

Finding the courage to stand up and be yourself can take quite a bit of work, but it’s definitely possible. It starts with strengthening one’s self-image through improving self-awareness and self-confidence. Understanding your worth doesn’t mean that you’ll have to become cocky. It’s knowing what are your good qualities and that you’re no worse than any other person out there.

Image credits: Date_Dave_Philly

Image credits: Date_Dave_Philly

Of course, being courageous and authentic doesn’t make you invulnerable. That’s why it’s also important to protect your emotional balance by setting boundaries. However, the key thing is that you have to set these boundaries for yourself, not other people, as you’ll never have any real control over what others do, but you can always pick your own actions. Similarly, you will also have to be the one to cut ties or enforce other actions if your boundaries get crossed too many times.

Lastly, we all have wounds that hold us back from becoming our best selves. That’s why it’s important to work on ourselves, focusing on personal growth and self-compassion. And if it feels like too much on your own, there’s never any shame in seeking help, whether from trainer professionals or simply people close to you.

Image credits: Date_Dave_Philly

So, in the end, learning to be your true self with others, especially when it comes to dating, may not be the easiest thing in the world, but if Dave’s story is any indicator, it’s absolutely worth it. After all, we tend to attract people who are similar to us, and how could you find a good partner if you pretend to be someone you’re not?

What did you think about this story? Would you dare to do something similar to what Dave did? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The commenters loved Dave and his billboard, saying that anyone who can cook well and owns a cat instantly deserves to be given a shot