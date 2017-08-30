50 Hilarious Comics With Unexpectedly Dark Endings By ‘Perry Bible Fellowship’
The Perry Bible Fellowship is the perfect middle between the whimsical and the dark humor. And it has been since 2001 when its creator Nicholas Gurewitch drew the first dark comics. Nicholas describes his style as "the clarity of obscurity," and his work is a real treat to all the twisted humor aficionados.
Usually consisting of three or four panels, the webcomics have originated in the Syracuse University newspaper The Daily Orange. The darkly funny drawings tackle difficult topics head-on, and some of the most common themes include irony, religion, sexuality, war, science fiction, suicide, violence, and death.
"Sometimes I look at my work and think that it shows the idealism of my Dad colliding with the realism of my Mom," Gurewitch told Things In Squares. "Or, I see the idealism of my Mom colliding with the realism of my Dad. The idea of the "real" colliding with the “ideal” in these plot twists have been suggested to me by many artists."
Now, scroll down below to feed your weird sense of humor with these superbly cool drawings by Nicholas!
More info: pbfcomics.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
And that's the reason why you should never judge someone, defending his own property.
Incisors have bigger value than molars, bear that in mind!
I keep getting the impression that this artist wants to be the next Gary Larson(The Far Side). But for some reason, he ends up with a bit too much of the 'macabre' and not enough 'delicious irony' to keep people wanting more. :O
Nope ... anybody doing more than one panel is not ever trying to emulate Larson. Try again to be interesting (at least it would be interesting to see how you fail to pull it off).
and seriously, were all of your pedantic comments intended to add "delicious irony" ??? (because they didn't)
Haha. I used to deliver the Daily Orange on campus back in 2002. Best part of the job was reading the newest PBF on our route. I bought the book that they put out years ago. So psyched to see it here on Bored Panda.
These posts are the reason to visit Bored Panda.
That is what I do
