The Perry Bible Fellowship is the perfect middle between the whimsical and the dark humor. And it has been since 2001 when its creator Nicholas Gurewitch drew the first dark comics. Nicholas describes his style as "the clarity of obscurity," and his work is a real treat to all the twisted humor aficionados.

Usually consisting of three or four panels, the webcomics have originated in the Syracuse University newspaper The Daily Orange. The darkly funny drawings tackle difficult topics head-on, and some of the most common themes include irony, religion, sexuality, war, science fiction, suicide, violence, and death.

"Sometimes I look at my work and think that it shows the idealism of my Dad colliding with the realism of my Mom," Gurewitch told Things In Squares. "Or, I see the idealism of my Mom colliding with the realism of my Dad. The idea of the "real" colliding with the “ideal” in these plot twists have been suggested to me by many artists."

Now, scroll down below to feed your weird sense of humor with these superbly cool drawings by Nicholas!

