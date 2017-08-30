The Perry Bible Fellowship is the perfect middle between the whimsical and the dark humor. And it has been since 2001 when its creator Nicholas Gurewitch drew the first dark comics. Nicholas describes his style as "the clarity of obscurity," and his work is a real treat to all the twisted humor aficionados.

Usually consisting of three or four panels, the webcomics have originated in the Syracuse University newspaper The Daily Orange. The darkly funny drawings tackle difficult topics head-on, and some of the most common themes include irony, religion, sexuality, war, science fiction, suicide, violence, and death.

"Sometimes I look at my work and think that it shows the idealism of my Dad colliding with the realism of my Mom," Gurewitch told Things In Squares. "Or, I see the idealism of my Mom colliding with the realism of my Dad. The idea of the "real" colliding with the “ideal” in these plot twists have been suggested to me by many artists."

Now, scroll down below to feed your weird sense of humor with these superbly cool drawings by Nicholas!

#1

John Doe
John Doe
3 years ago

:-| didn't see that coming

#2

SomeGuy
SomeGuy
3 years ago

Laughed to hard at this

#3

John L
John L
3 years ago

Suddenly Its now one of the ever growing number of creatures that kill for fun. 😞

#4

John Doe
John Doe
3 years ago

hold on gramps, I'm almost there

#5

Neeraj Jha
Neeraj Jha
3 years ago

so the most of the times, Lord Ganesha win

#6

Josta Loos
Josta Loos
3 years ago

That is just cold blooded

#7

John L
John L
3 years ago

Enjoy every new day like there is no tomorrow, because the 'countdown' has already begun. 😉

#8

Ella Hobasaurs
Ella Hobasaurs
3 years ago

too good

#9

makenzie stephenson
makenzie stephenson
3 years ago

Awww he's just using his imagination

#10

Charlie Ressler
Charlie Ressler
3 years ago

Omg! This is funny and rude at the same time!!

#11

Amanda Ferraz
Amanda Ferraz
3 years ago

And they say romance is dead!

#12

John L
John L
3 years ago

Just goes to show you that as a driving force in nature, sex is hard to beat. 😉

#13

Monika Soffronow
Monika Soffronow
3 years ago

What an ass.

#14

Alira
Alira
3 years ago

"how dare you screwed my wife!"

#15

Pi...
Pi...
3 years ago

Awww... kittens...

#16

John L
John L
3 years ago

Suddenly the middle leg kicks into action, and the ball goes flying. 😜

#17

John L
John L
3 years ago

She's about to discover that the good doctor does everything by the numbers. 😉

#18

Flinkie
Flinkie
3 years ago

Wow

#19

Zori the degu
Zori the degu
3 years ago

And that's the reason why you should never judge someone, defending his own property.

#20

SomeGuy
SomeGuy
3 years ago

Oops! Beach.exe has stopped responding. Would you like to close the program?

#21

Keletso Masike
Keletso Masike
3 years ago

poor fella.HHAhahAhAh

#22

Patrick Bateman
Patrick Bateman
3 years ago

So great that it's sheep. Just like real religion.

#23

John L
John L
3 years ago

Some splits are obviously more deadly than others. 😱

#24

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
3 years ago

Thank you Grandpa :-)

#25

Zori the degu
Zori the degu
3 years ago

Well done!

#26

Pi...
Pi...
3 years ago

This is stark and jarring! Every time I see a stupid lill food fight scene in a movie, my mind always thinks of all the wastage!

#27

John L
John L
3 years ago

When granted the most precious gift, some still can't be satisfied.

#28

Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
3 years ago

Evil butterflies interesting concept.

#29

Flinkie
Flinkie
3 years ago

Those puppy eyes will always win!

#30

Evgeniya Khon
Evgeniya Khon
3 years ago

Destructive relationships

#31

Lara B.
Lara B.
3 years ago

This one took me a second to understand....

#32

John L
John L
3 years ago

Obviously Julio not only sees fruit, but he may be one as well. 😉

#33

John L
John L
3 years ago

Evil human, destroy my neighborhood, and I get even. 😜

#34

John L
John L
3 years ago

Jealousy sees no logic where love is concerned. 😱

#35

Margaret Althea Elvenshadow
Margaret Althea Elvenshadow
3 years ago

Oh dear, his cornea ruptured!

#36

John L
John L
3 years ago

Sometimes a "Sure Thing" can have unintended consequences. 😉

#37

BeNT-
BeNT-
3 years ago

I actaully feel bad for the kid. The kid above is TOTALLY me, but I have really good grades. I think that it's wrong for the mother to change her son's personallity.

#38

Zori the degu
Zori the degu
3 years ago

The good old times...

#39

Flinkie
Flinkie
3 years ago

Omg 😂👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻😂😂😂👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻

#40

Ben Smith
Ben Smith
3 years ago

Getting deep

#41

Jen Ixa
Jen Ixa
3 years ago

The "Domino" effect

#42

Shinomi Chan
Shinomi Chan
3 years ago

Oh yeah he can!

#43

Shinomi Chan
Shinomi Chan
3 years ago

I shouldn't have laughed but.. o_o

#44

Beta Lee
Beta Lee
3 years ago

nice one!

#45

Zori the degu
Zori the degu
3 years ago

Incisors have bigger value than molars, bear that in mind!

#46

Zori the degu
Zori the degu
3 years ago

One of the few comics on this list that ended well!

#47

John L
John L
3 years ago

On second thought.......Hurry! 😉

#48

Celestial Lynx
Celestial Lynx
3 years ago

Lol, if I was Zuthulu... "Well, you did say..."

#49

Adrianna Kozłowska
Adrianna Kozłowska
3 years ago

Looks like Pepe

#50

Pi...
Pi...
3 years ago

Ah...the pitfalls of being a vampire...

