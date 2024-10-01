ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Lynn and I'm a cartoonist for The New Yorker and others—Alta Journal, Air Mail, F&SF, and The Wall Street Journal. I have been nominated for the Thurber Prize for American Humor in Cartoon Art, the Pushcart Prize, and Best of the Net.

I also enjoy writing funny and dark stories for Space & Time Magazine, Slackjaw, and Weekly Humorist. Previously, I worked as an architect in Boston.

More info: Instagram | lynnihsu.com | twitter.com | medium.com | youtube.com