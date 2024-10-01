ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Lynn and I'm a cartoonist for The New Yorker and others—Alta Journal, Air Mail, F&SF, and The Wall Street Journal. I have been nominated for the Thurber Prize for American Humor in Cartoon Art, the Pushcart Prize, and Best of the Net.

I also enjoy writing funny and dark stories for Space & Time Magazine, Slackjaw, and Weekly Humorist. Previously, I worked as an architect in Boston.

More info: Instagram | lynnihsu.com | twitter.com | medium.com | youtube.com

#1

#1

Regarding my background, I was born in St. Louis and spent much of my childhood drawing and painting. A love of visual arts runs in my family; my grandfather was an accomplished Chinese brush painter, and my father is also a painter. While I studied architecture in college, I always enjoyed painting and printmaking on the side.
#2

#2

#3

#3

View More Replies...

I worked as an architect for many years before changing paths to become a cartoonist and writer. Six years ago, I began writing humor and collaborating with sketch comedy groups at ImprovBoston. When the theater closed during the pandemic, I turned to cartooning, which I found both therapeutic and fun. It combined my love for drawing with humor writing. Growing up, I was a big fan of Bill Watterson's Calvin and Hobbes and Gary Larson's The Far Side. I also took several online classes taught by New Yorker cartoonists, which were incredibly helpful and inspiring.
#4

#4

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And your first Air B&B guests move in and refuse to leave because they're playing squatters.

#5

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

I mostly focus on creating single-panel gag cartoons for The New Yorker, enjoying the challenge of conveying a joke through just an image and a caption. It’s even more satisfying when I craft a humorous cartoon with just a drawing and no words at all.
#6

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*uses cutting tool I Photoshop, then the large cutting tool...*

#7

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cat Olympics Event Schedule: 1) Curtain Shredding, 2) Scare the Neighbor's Labador Into Running For His Life, 3) The Long Nap, 4) Distance Vomiting.

My creative process begins with freewriting about everyday experiences, which often inspire my observational cartoons. I also doodle in a sketchbook, which sometimes evolves into a visual idea or an absurd captionless drawing that stands on its own.
#8

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whispers: "it's still in their hand when they pretend to throw it"

View more comments
#9

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

I hope the reader gets a good laugh from my cartoons and finds a moment of joy in their day. It's very rewarding when people tell me they relate to one of my cartoons. Knowing my work resonates with others' experiences inspires me to keep creating.

#10

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#11

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

To see more of my work, check out my Instagram and my website lynnihsu.com. For prints, please see CartoonStock or Condé Nast.
#12

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#13

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#14

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#15

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#16

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#17

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#18

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#19

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#20

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#21

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#22

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#23

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#24

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#25

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#26

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#27

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#28

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#29

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#30

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Or smart when biting them after saying something with reflection?"

#31

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#32

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#33

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#34

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#35

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And only the boxes OR lids, but they are good so safe for when I find the corresponding piece!

#36

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#37

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#38

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#39

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

#40

40 Clever And Witty Single-Panel Cartoons By New Yorker Cartoonist, Lynn Hsu

