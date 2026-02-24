ADVERTISEMENT

Hugleikur Dagsson is an Icelandic cartoonist and comedian known for his unapologetically dark, minimalist comics that find humor in life’s most uncomfortable corners. Blending bleak subject matter with deceptively simple stick-figure drawings, he leans into the kind of comedy that makes you gasp before you laugh. As he previously told Bored Panda, “I use comedy to cope with my own problems and the world’s problems alike. It’s very therapeutic to point at the horrors of life and laugh,” a mindset that defines both his cartoons and his stand-up.

Dagsson carries a notebook everywhere, jotting down ideas as they come, and even credits last-minute chaos for sparking creativity, recalling how he once drew thirty cartoons in a single night before an exhibition, noting that “a lot of good things are born in last-minute panic.” While he admits that the ever-changing landscape of social media has been a challenge, he continues to adapt, believing the key is to “just keep on trucking,” balancing the extroverted rush of stand-up with the darker, weirder freedom that illustration allows.

