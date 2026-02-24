ADVERTISEMENT

Hugleikur Dagsson is an Icelandic cartoonist and comedian known for his unapologetically dark, minimalist comics that find humor in life’s most uncomfortable corners. Blending bleak subject matter with deceptively simple stick-figure drawings, he leans into the kind of comedy that makes you gasp before you laugh. As he previously told Bored Panda, “I use comedy to cope with my own problems and the world’s problems alike. It’s very therapeutic to point at the horrors of life and laugh,” a mindset that defines both his cartoons and his stand-up.

Dagsson carries a notebook everywhere, jotting down ideas as they come, and even credits last-minute chaos for sparking creativity, recalling how he once drew thirty cartoons in a single night before an exhibition, noting that “a lot of good things are born in last-minute panic.” While he admits that the ever-changing landscape of social media has been a challenge, he continues to adapt, believing the key is to “just keep on trucking,” balancing the extroverted rush of stand-up with the darker, weirder freedom that illustration allows.

More info: dagsson.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

dagsson Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    9points
    POST
    #6

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    8points
    POST
    #10

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    7points
    POST
    #16

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    6points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perfect. I have never seen the stupidity of the 'butwhatabout' deflection put so succinctly.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    6points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slim Pickens riding it all the way in. Yes, I'm that old!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    6points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    These Dark, Witty Comics By Hugleikur Dagsson Serve Humor With A Sharp, Unexpected Bite

    dagsson Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!