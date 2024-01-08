ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for some seriously dark laughs! Hugleikur Dagsson, the Icelandic cartoonist and comedian, brings you a collection of comics that dive into the shadowy side of humor. In Iceland, where the weather is cold and the humor is darker than most, Dagsson's witty creations might not be everyone's cup of tea. He doesn't hold back on the gloomy giggles.

Dagsson doesn't just bring laughs; he uses comedy as a therapeutic tool for both personal and worldly challenges. In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Dagsson revealed, “I use comedy to cope with my own problems and the world’s problems alike. It’s very therapeutic to point at the horrors of life and laugh.” So, if you're up for a chuckle that's a bit twisted, check out these comics, but fair warning – they're not your typical funny fare!

More info: Instagram | dagsson.com | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com