If the law makes you nervous, you are not alone. Something about the legal system seems just so strict with little to no room for error. Luckily, on the internet, everything gets ridiculed no matter what, which helps us to look at serious topics more lightheartedly.

As with any career, the law has its positives and negatives. Some of the negatives can make an impact on personal life, such as burnout, emotional exhaustion, toxic company culture, being too hard on yourself, and more. So it is important to learn and set healthy boundaries, listen to the body, remind yourself that you are doing your best at any given moment, and have a life outside work that could support you. And what is also proven to take the edge off is laughter. So this time, we invite you to chuckle with us at these law memes mostly shared by the Facebook page Dank Law Memes.

The page has already a substantial fan base of 227K followers, and maybe after this post, you would like to join them for the ride.

More info: Facebook