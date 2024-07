ADVERTISEMENT

Memes are a surefire way to spark a conversation online. You can create visual content worth sharing on social media with clever wordplay and a fitting image.

It’s also why online communities like the Meme Life Facebook group remain relevant in today’s era of TikTok dance videos. Its 888,000 members keep the page alive with chuckle-worthy and relatable posts that best describe daily life.

We've picked some of the standouts from the deep well of posts about doom-scrolling, corny puns that tickle the funny bone, and questions that stir curiosity. Keep scrolling, and you may just find the exact meme that perfectly encapsulates your current state of emotions.