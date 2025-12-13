“Makes Herself Look Like A Demon”: Cynthia Erivo’s “Oddly Large Hands” Spark Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Cynthia Erivo has once again found herself at the center of a familiar online debate, as old criticism about her appearance resurfaced and spread across social media in recent days.

The renewed scrutiny focuses on Erivo’s hands and long, sharply sculpted acrylic nails, a style choice that critics have repeatedly seized on when discussing her public appearances and magazine shoots.

Highlights Debate surrounding the actress' looks resurfaced as photos of her nails went viral.

The images come from her participation in this year's edition of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Critics said the look made Erivo look "demonic" and "creepy."

“She purposely makes herself look like a demon,” a user wrote, reacting to an image of her controversial performance as the lead in this year’s version of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The discourse is not new. It mirrors reactions that followed Erivo’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this year and her subsequent press appearances tied to Wicked: For Good, where her styling, public persona, and thin appearance have become a lightning rod for criticism.

Debate surrounding Cynthia Erivo’s famously long nails resurfaces as clips of her as Jesus go viral

Cynthia Erivo wearing a black leather outfit and large hat, showing her oddly large hands during a public appearance.

The most recent debate appears to have been triggered by resurfaced clips and images from Erivo’s controversial casting as Jesus Christ at the Hollywood Bowl, which went viral again over the weekend.

In the production, Erivo appeared on stage in a torn white dress, sporting claw-like acrylic nails that had already drawn attention when the show first ran from August 1 to August 3.

Performer with expressive gestures and large hands on stage engaging intensely with a co-actor in a dramatic scene.

At the time, viewers described her look as “eerie,” “frightening,” and “unholy,” with some openly mocking the contrast between her appearance and the religious figure she was portraying.

“This is supposed to be Jesus Christ Superstar, not Bride of Frankenstein,” a viral post read.

She has oddly large hands pic.twitter.com/MmrdtBg58c — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 12, 2025

Others were harsher, framing the actress’s look, defined by her nails, shaved head, jewelry, and gaunt frame, as less a stylistic choice and more an intentional provocation aimed at religious and conservative audiences.

The initial outrage gave way to outright mockery.

For instance, below the most recent X thread on the topic was an AI-generated image of Franklin, the turtle protagonist of children’s books, handling an emaciated Ariana Grande food and a Bible, while a demonic Erivo looks in anger from behind a tree.

The actress has become a mainstay of fashion publications, with fans praising her statuesque looks and attitude

Is it me (probably) or do her hands look freakishly large? pic.twitter.com/jG2R0EfzMj — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 1, 2025

The resurfaced debate also echoes reactions Erivo faced in October and December following a string of high-profile magazine covers and press appearances.

When she appeared bare on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar last fall, commenters again fixated on her physical features, describing her look as “Nosferatu-like.”

Her long nails became a recurring point of fixation, with critics claiming they distorted her proportions and drew attention away from her work.

“I can’t help but wonder: Can she keep good hygiene?,” a reader asked. “I guess she has an expensive bidet,” another replied.

A similar pattern emerged after Erivo’s PAPER Magazine cover in December, photographed by David LaChapelle, where she wore a white dress and balanced a floral afro-like headpiece.

While the cover was more warmly received overall, a vocal minority accused the actress of being “forced” on audiences and criticized what they saw as deliberate visual excess.

“She has an incredible voice, but these pictures cheapen all that,” one commenter argued. “It’s unnecessary.”

Even among those who praised her talent in Wicked, the push back against Erivo’s aesthetic choices reflected a broader frustration with modern Hollywood fashion, which critics say has been prioritizing shock value and skin exposure over classical beauty standards.

For Erivo, the discussion over her appearance has long been intertwined with how she understands her work and public image

In interviews, the actress has rejected the idea that her styling choices are meant to provoke outrage.

Instead, she has framed her roles in Wickedand Jesus Christ Superstar as extensions of a broader conversation about being “othered.”

For instance, she said that Elphaba’s green skin symbolized exclusion in general.

“It’s a conversation about racism, but it’s also a conversation about anyone who’s been othered,” she said. “It’s a conversation about queerness.

The actress has also spoken about wanting her looks during the Wicked press tour to feel “a little sexy, a little dangerous,” describing them as more aligned with the version of herself she is growing into.

Still, detractors remain unconvinced. Many argue that Erivo’s stance is nothing more than a tired example of Hollywood’s ideological posturing, with elites placing themselves on a moral high ground above viewers.

“Doesn’t she realize how utterly absurd this perpetual-victim schtick sounds coming from people that have reached the pinnacle of their craft and are making heaps of money?” a viewer asked.

“These people can’t help but inject their politics into everything they touch,” another added.

Even with both Jesus Christ Superstar and Wicked already behind the actress, clips and images continue to resurface, and the debate shows little sign of fading.

“Creepy.” The conversation surrounding Erivo’s appearance remains as alive as ever

