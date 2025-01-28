Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Perpetual Victim”: Cynthia Erivo Sparks Controversy With Claim About Drama School Treatment
Celebrities, News

“Perpetual Victim”: Cynthia Erivo Sparks Controversy With Claim About Drama School Treatment

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Cynthia Erivo, the star of Disney’s Wicked and recent Oscar nominee for Best Actress, has added yet another controversy to her list after accusing her instructors at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) of dismissing her as “lazy.”

The 38-year-old actress said in an interview with The Guardian that her tutors would often misjudge her attitude in class as not being dedicated when, according to her, she was just tired from working.

Highlights
  • Cynthia Erivo accused her drama school tutors of dismissing her as 'lazy' due to her tiredness from work.
  • Erivo claimed she had to work much harder than her classmates.
  • Some netizens labeled Erivo's narrative as her being a 'perpetual victim.'

“Lucky us, here we go again, it seems the ‘perpetual victim’ role is a popular and an enduring one,” one reader wrote, unamused by Erivo’s account of her drama school days.

A segment of netizens have seemingly grown tired of hearing about the actress, whose public appearances as part of the movie’s promotional tour have tarnished her image, a phenomenon that contrasts Wicked’s commercial and critical success.

RELATED:

    Netizens reacted with annoyance at Cynthia Erivo’s interview in which she accused her drama school teachers of dismissing her as “lazy”

    Cynthia Erivo in a floral gown at an event, sparking controversy over drama school treatment claims.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    Following her nomination at the 2025 edition of the Oscars for Best Actress, the actress behind Wicked’s Elphaba, sat down for an interview and talked about the hardships she endured on her way to success.

    Erivo graduated from the RADA in 2010, and her career has allowed her to climb up the ranks of the institution to become its current vice president.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba standing in a dimly lit crowd, wearing a textured dark outfit.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    During the interview, she recounted how she struggled with the institution’s tuition fees in her first year and was forced to work as a shirtmaker. “I genuinely had to work much harder than other students, and I got penalised for it,” she stated.

    Royal Academy of Dramatic Art entrance, related to Cynthia Erivo controversy over drama school treatment.

    Image credits: RADA

    According to Erivo, her tutors mistook her lack of energy for a lack of interest and dedication and, in response, they gave her only minor roles in productions by way of punishment.

    “It took me a long time to make people understand that I wasn’t lazy – I was just tired,” she recounted.

    While Wicked has garnered the actress many fans, others have been less enthusiastic about her growing media presence

    Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in theatrical costume, related to drama school treatment controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Prime Video

    “Doesn’t she realize how utterly absurd this perpetual-victim schtick sounds coming from people that have reached the pinnacle of their craft and are making heaps of money?” one user asked, echoing similar reactions from other viewers who were unmoved by Erivo’s anecdote.

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande costume, one with green makeup, embrace in a whimsical setting.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    The backlash comes after months of scrutiny by audiences who have been put off by Erivo’s attitude and words during Wicked’s promotional tour. 

    For instance, in November 2024, the actress expressed relief that Ariana Grande, her co-star, got the role of Glinda, seemingly dismissing the other actresses who applied for the role. In a way, audiences felt it was “uncalled for.”

    “Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with,” the actress said.

    Cynthia Erivo in a patterned sweater on a talk show.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    Just a month prior, in October 2024, Erivo got into an argument with fans over a fan-made edit of her and co-star Ariana Grande replicating a classic Broadway play poster of Wicked.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen,” the actress said, eventually backpedaling on her reaction.

    Erivo and Grande’s physical appearances have also been heavily scrutinized, with the two being accused of looking “dangerously thin” and behaving strangely in interviews.

    “God, those two have been simply insufferable on that Wicked press tour,” one reader stated.

    “She’s a perfect example of a narcissist,” one reader wrote, as others joined in to share their thoughts on the actress

    "Comment by Fitzitron expressing opinion on Cynthia Erivo's drama school claim.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Comment criticizing two individuals on Wicked press tour, related to Cynthia Erivo controversy over drama school treatment.

    User comment referencing Cynthia Erivo's claim about drama school treatment.

    Comment praising RADA and wishing Cynthia Erivo well amidst drama school controversy.

    Text commenting on Cynthia Erivo’s drama school treatment, mentioning diversity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment discussing the "perpetual victim" role's popularity and endurance.

    Comment by Lavieenrose19 discussing someone's movie career longevity.

    Text comment referring to drama school controversy, described as odd and angry.

    Text expressing criticism of a celebrity using a "perpetual victim" narrative regarding drama school experience.

    User comment criticizing Cynthia Erivo's drama school claim sparks controversy.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    9

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we see the audition tapes for the other two ladies?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it’s been posted, you can Google it, but I kinda doubt it. Then again, it’s her, and people have it n for her now, so maybe it is. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS. She didn’t call a press conference to announce a teacher called her “lazy”; she just responded to an interview question, someone saw it and ran with it so she gets called “perpetual victim.” We wouldn’t have even *known* about this had she not answered an interview question! Sure, she’s seemingly unhappy with everything, but THIS ONE ISN’T HER FAULT. I’m afraid she’s going to hafta be all sunshine and roses from now on in EVERY interaction lest this keeps right on happening. Argh. She may have put herself in this situation, but she can stop it by not answering anything negatively EVER AGAIN because clowns are gonna seize every single one. I won’t be surprised even a tiny bit if someone digs up an old interview in which she complained about cat hair on her sweater and someone turns it into “Perpetual Victim Errivo Hates Cats.” 🙄

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kb0569 avatar
    Karl
    Karl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s the notion that she was the only RADA student who had/has to take on a PT job to get by. When I was a student, 3 out of 5 people in my shared house had jobs to make ends meet. The other 2 had well to do parents. She’s not anything special - drop the victim nonsense.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we see the audition tapes for the other two ladies?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it’s been posted, you can Google it, but I kinda doubt it. Then again, it’s her, and people have it n for her now, so maybe it is. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS. She didn’t call a press conference to announce a teacher called her “lazy”; she just responded to an interview question, someone saw it and ran with it so she gets called “perpetual victim.” We wouldn’t have even *known* about this had she not answered an interview question! Sure, she’s seemingly unhappy with everything, but THIS ONE ISN’T HER FAULT. I’m afraid she’s going to hafta be all sunshine and roses from now on in EVERY interaction lest this keeps right on happening. Argh. She may have put herself in this situation, but she can stop it by not answering anything negatively EVER AGAIN because clowns are gonna seize every single one. I won’t be surprised even a tiny bit if someone digs up an old interview in which she complained about cat hair on her sweater and someone turns it into “Perpetual Victim Errivo Hates Cats.” 🙄

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kb0569 avatar
    Karl
    Karl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s the notion that she was the only RADA student who had/has to take on a PT job to get by. When I was a student, 3 out of 5 people in my shared house had jobs to make ends meet. The other 2 had well to do parents. She’s not anything special - drop the victim nonsense.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda