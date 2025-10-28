“Grotesque”: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Cynthia Erivo’s Harper’s Bazaar cover was meant to celebrate artistry and self-expression. But instead of admiration, the photos provoked a wave of disgust.

The 38-year-old Wicked star posed bare for the magazine’s November issue, wearing nothing but sheer black tights and heels. Other looks included a white sheer gown with silver detailing, a plunging black dress, a dramatic ruffled ensemble, and finally, a gold bodysuit paired with a full-face mask.

Highlights Cynthia Erivo’s Harper’s Bazaar shoot was praised by some as daring, and slammed by others as “grotesque.”

Fans of glamour and fashion called it “refreshing,” praising her presence and artistic range

Erivo spoke about how Jada Plinkett Smith helped her navigate fame and “recognize her power.”

Mainstream outlets described the shoot with words like “sensational,” “incredible,” and “head-turning.” But online, the tone was anything but.

“Harper’s Bizarre fits better,” one user wrote. “She looks like Nosferatu,” another added.

RELATED:

Cynthia Erivo’s latest magazine cover ignited a debate online with detractors labeling her a “narcissistic mess”

Cynthia Erivo posing in a striking black outfit on Harper’s Bazaar cover, sparking strong reactions to the grotesque shoot.

Share icon

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

ADVERTISEMENT

Even among those who value Erivo’s talent the reactions were negative.

“She has an incredible voice, her style on the red carpet has been faultless, but these pictures cheapen all that,” one reader said. “It’s unnecessary.”

“I don’t get these pictures. They do her no favors,” another replied.

Others were much harsher in their assessment, labeling Erivo as a “narcissistic mess,” and her now signature style — defined by her shaved head and gaunt frame — as unsettling rather than empowering.

“I won’t be buying this issue,” a reader stated. “She looks grotesque. I would run if I saw her.”

Cynthia Erivo posing in a sheer, intricate gown in a Harper's Bazaar shoot sparking grotesque reactions online.

Share icon

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

Many mocked the elaborate and sharp acrylic nails, one of Erivo’s signature accessories, shown in several shots.

“Those nails must cause a few injuries,” a user commented. “How does someone wipe their backside properly with nails like that?”

ADVERTISEMENT

What was framed by Bazaar as a high-fashion exploration of identity came across to some viewers as ultimately self-indulgent.

“She’s exhausting,” a reader wrote.

Over the years, netizens have reacted to Erivo with a mix of admiration for her talent, and frustration with her behavior

Cynthia Erivo posing topless with tattoos and jewelry in a striking and controversial Harper’s Bazaar fashion shoot.

Share icon

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

The backlash didn’t come in a vacuum.

Erivo’s public image has been declining for over a year, caught between feelings of admiration and annoyance. First during the Wicked promotional tour, and again this year after her controversial casting as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Cynthia Erivo posing in sheer black tights and heels with tattoos and jewelry in controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

Share icon

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

ADVERTISEMENT

While her talent was rarely questioned by netizens, her behavior off-camera earned her a reputation for arrogance.

Reports of her disparaging fellow actresses, snapping at interviewers, and complaining about “being othered” despite her success led some to see her as detached from reality.

Cynthia Erivo posing in a sculptural black dress with a gold belt, striking an expressive pose in a high-fashion shoot.

Share icon

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

“Doesn’t she realize how utterly absurd this perpetual-victim schtick sounds coming from people that have reached the pinnacle of their craft?” a reader wrote last year.

So when she appeared on stage as Jesus, for many the ultimate symbol of humility, some found it hypocritical.

“In reverse it would be cultural and gender appropriation! Hollywood should be ashamed,” a viewer said at the time.

Erivo has been widely recognized as one of the most talented and successful actresses in Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women posing together at an event, reflecting the strong reactions to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Alberto Rodriguez

Erivo’s supporters, on the other hand, see in her a symbol of endurance and power. They see a woman of color rising through the ranks to become one of the most respected artists in the world and the current Vice President of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, her alma mater.

As both an actress and singer, Erivo is one of the few individuals in history nominated for a Grammy, an Oscar, a Tony Award, and an Emmy.

Cynthia Erivo wearing a black textured jacket and smiling during a discussion about the controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/cynthiaerivo

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her accomplishments, Erivo has developed a public image shaped by what many see as a contradiction in how she presents herself. To critics, she’s someone who positions herself as both a victim and an icon, constantly lecturing audiences while insisting she’s misunderstood.

That tension has made her a polarizing figure. Netizens often describe feeling “talked down to” by her interviews and speeches.

“She acts like she’s both oppressed and superior,” one commenter wrote.

Cynthia Erivo in a black dress and another woman in white, attending an event with guests and photographers in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

The perception isn’t new. Back in 2013, Erivo angered a segment of the African American community after mocking their accent on social media.

“She cannot stand black Americans, we are ghetto, low life, and lazy! But has all the audacity to play our historical figures,” a reader wrote at the time.

Fashion fans were delighted by the photoshoot, and praised the actress’ expressions

Cynthia Erivo in floral patterned coat dress and matching bag posing for controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

In her Harper’s Bazaar interview, Erivo said she feels “fully myself right now,” crediting friend Jada Pinkett Smith for guiding her through fame.

“Recognize the beauty and the power that you possess,” Jada told her.

While certain parts of the internet recoiled at the shoot, fashion and glamour fans praised it as one of the most visually interesting celebrity editorials they had seen.

“I just love her silhouette,” one fan wrote, as another called the spread “the most interesting celeb shoot I’ve seen in a while.”

Others focused on details such as her tattoos and physique. “Her thigh tattoos are amazing,” one fan wrote. “I am always baffled that such a petite woman can look so statuesque,” another added. “I think she’s the only person I have ever seen that can do this.” Even some of her detractors turned around to praise her. “Cynthia can do and say whatever she wants, quite frankly. If I had half the talent she does I would be insufferable.”

“Weirder and weirder.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the photos

Social media reactions to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot labeled grotesque by many viewers.

Share icon

Text post on a white background with black text saying Taking advice from Jada Smith. Yea, good idea.

Share icon

User comment criticizing hygiene and appearance of nails in reaction to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

Share icon

Comment saying Just scary, reacting to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot, highlighting strong public responses.

Share icon

Comment from user zainab praising the controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot featuring Cynthia Erivo with strong reactions.

Share icon

Comment expressing surprise about Cynthia Erivo’s age amid reactions to her controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

Share icon

Cynthia Erivo posing in a Harper’s Bazaar shoot sparking strong reactions to the grotesque styled images.

Share icon

Cynthia Erivo posing for a Harper’s Bazaar shoot faces strong public reactions over grotesque styling choices.

Share icon

Cynthia Erivo posing for Harper’s Bazaar shoot with a dramatic and provocative grotesque fashion style.

Share icon

Cynthia Erivo posing elegantly in a controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot eliciting strong public reactions.

Share icon

Screenshot of an online comment reacting strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a talented singer and performer mentioning Jada Pinkett Smith and personal insights.

Share icon

Comment criticizing Cynthia Erivo’s Harper’s Bazaar shoot, calling it not empowering and urging modesty.

Share icon

Text post from jackfact reading When Jada Pinkett Smith is your mentor, you know you’re a mess, with strong reactions described as grotesque.

Share icon

Comment expressing strong negative reaction to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot, calling it grotesque.

Share icon

User comment about a Harper’s Bazaar shoot, describing Cynthia Erivo’s style as gothic and linked to her role as a witch.

Share icon

Comment on Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot sparking strong public reactions online

Share icon