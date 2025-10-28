Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Grotesque”: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
Cynthia Erivo posing in a dramatic black dress with bold shoulders and gold belt in a Harperu2019s Bazaar shoot.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Grotesque”: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Cynthia Erivo’s Harper’s Bazaar cover was meant to celebrate artistry and self-expression. But instead of admiration, the photos provoked a wave of disgust.

The 38-year-old Wicked star posed bare for the magazine’s November issue, wearing nothing but sheer black tights and heels. Other looks included a white sheer gown with silver detailing, a plunging black dress, a dramatic ruffled ensemble, and finally, a gold bodysuit paired with a full-face mask.

Highlights
  • Cynthia Erivo’s Harper’s Bazaar shoot was praised by some as daring, and slammed by others as “grotesque.”
  • Fans of glamour and fashion called it “refreshing,” praising her presence and artistic range
  • Erivo spoke about how Jada Plinkett Smith helped her navigate fame and “recognize her power.”

Mainstream outlets described the shoot with words like “sensational,” “incredible,” and “head-turning.” But online, the tone was anything but.

Harper’s Bizarre fits better,” one user wrote. “She looks like Nosferatu,” another added.

    Cynthia Erivo’s latest magazine cover ignited a debate online with detractors labeling her a “narcissistic mess”

    Cynthia Erivo posing in a striking black outfit on Harper’s Bazaar cover, sparking strong reactions to the grotesque shoot.

    Cynthia Erivo posing in a striking black outfit on Harper’s Bazaar cover, sparking strong reactions to the grotesque shoot.

    Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

    Even among those who value Erivo’s talent the reactions were negative.

    “She has an incredible voice, her style on the red carpet has been faultless, but these pictures cheapen all that,” one reader said. “It’s unnecessary.”

    “I don’t get these pictures. They do her no favors,” another replied.

    Others were much harsher in their assessment, labeling Erivo as a “narcissistic mess,” and her now signature style — defined by her shaved head and gaunt frame — as unsettling rather than empowering.

    “I won’t be buying this issue,” a reader stated. “She looks grotesque. I would run if I saw her.”

    Cynthia Erivo posing in a sheer, intricate gown in a Harper's Bazaar shoot sparking grotesque reactions online.

    Cynthia Erivo posing in a sheer, intricate gown in a Harper's Bazaar shoot sparking grotesque reactions online.

    Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

    Many mocked the elaborate and sharp acrylic nails, one of Erivo’s signature accessories, shown in several shots. 

    “Those nails must cause a few injuries,” a user commented. “How does someone wipe their backside properly with nails like that?”

    What was framed by Bazaar as a high-fashion exploration of identity came across to some viewers as ultimately self-indulgent. 

    “She’s exhausting,” a reader wrote.

    Over the years, netizens have reacted to Erivo with a mix of admiration for her talent, and frustration with her behavior

    Cynthia Erivo posing topless with tattoos and jewelry in a striking and controversial Harper’s Bazaar fashion shoot.

    Cynthia Erivo posing topless with tattoos and jewelry in a striking and controversial Harper’s Bazaar fashion shoot.

    Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

    The backlash didn’t come in a vacuum. 

    Erivo’s public image has been declining for over a year, caught between feelings of admiration and annoyance. First during the Wicked promotional tour, and again this year after her controversial casting as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar.

    Cynthia Erivo posing in sheer black tights and heels with tattoos and jewelry in controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Cynthia Erivo posing in sheer black tights and heels with tattoos and jewelry in controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

    While her talent was rarely questioned by netizens, her behavior off-camera earned her a reputation for arrogance.

    Reports of her disparaging fellow actresses, snapping at interviewers, and complaining about “being othered” despite her success led some to see her as detached from reality.

    Cynthia Erivo posing in a sculptural black dress with a gold belt, striking an expressive pose in a high-fashion shoot.

    Cynthia Erivo posing in a sculptural black dress with a gold belt, striking an expressive pose in a high-fashion shoot.

    Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

    “Doesn’t she realize how utterly absurd this perpetual-victim schtick sounds coming from people that have reached the pinnacle of their craft?” a reader wrote last year.

    So when she appeared on stage as Jesus, for many the ultimate symbol of humility, some found it hypocritical

    “In reverse it would be cultural and gender appropriation! Hollywood should be ashamed,” a viewer said at the time.

    Erivo has been widely recognized as one of the most talented and successful actresses in Hollywood

    Two women posing together at an event, reflecting the strong reactions to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Two women posing together at an event, reflecting the strong reactions to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Image credits: Getty/Alberto Rodriguez

    Erivo’s supporters, on the other hand, see in her a symbol of endurance and power. They see a woman of color rising through the ranks to become one of the most respected artists in the world and the current Vice President of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, her alma mater.

    As both an actress and singer, Erivo is one of the few individuals in history nominated for a Grammy, an Oscar, a Tony Award, and an Emmy.

    Cynthia Erivo wearing a black textured jacket and smiling during a discussion about the controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Cynthia Erivo wearing a black textured jacket and smiling during a discussion about the controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Image credits: Instagram/cynthiaerivo

    Despite her accomplishments, Erivo has developed a public image shaped by what many see as a contradiction in how she presents herself.  To critics, she’s someone who positions herself as both a victim and an icon, constantly lecturing audiences while insisting she’s misunderstood.

    That tension has made her a polarizing figure. Netizens often describe feeling “talked down to” by her interviews and speeches.

    “She acts like she’s both oppressed and superior,” one commenter wrote.

    Cynthia Erivo in a black dress and another woman in white, attending an event with guests and photographers in the background.

    Cynthia Erivo in a black dress and another woman in white, attending an event with guests and photographers in the background.

    Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

    The perception isn’t new. Back in 2013, Erivo angered a segment of the African American community after mocking their accent on social media. 

    “She cannot stand black Americans, we are ghetto, low life, and lazy! But has all the audacity to play our historical figures,” a reader wrote at the time.

    Fashion fans were delighted by the photoshoot, and praised the actress’ expressions

    Cynthia Erivo in floral patterned coat dress and matching bag posing for controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot outdoors.

    Cynthia Erivo in floral patterned coat dress and matching bag posing for controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot outdoors.

    Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

    In her Harper’s Bazaar interview, Erivo said she feels “fully myself right now,” crediting friend Jada Pinkett Smith for guiding her through fame. 

    “Recognize the beauty and the power that you possess,” Jada told her.

    While certain parts of the internet recoiled at the shoot, fashion and glamour fans praised it as one of the most visually interesting celebrity editorials they had seen.

    “I just love her silhouette,” one fan wrote, as another called the spread “the most interesting celeb shoot I’ve seen in a while.”

    Others focused on details such as her tattoos and physique. 

    “Her thigh tattoos are amazing,” one fan wrote.

    “I am always baffled that such a petite woman can look so statuesque,” another added. “I think she’s the only person I have ever seen that can do this.”

    Even some of her detractors turned around to praise her.

    Cynthia can do and say whatever she wants, quite frankly. If I had half the talent she does I would be insufferable.”

    “Weirder and weirder.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the photos

    Social media reactions to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot labeled grotesque by many viewers.

    Social media reactions to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot labeled grotesque by many viewers.

    Text post on a white background with black text saying Taking advice from Jada Smith. Yea, good idea.

    Text post on a white background with black text saying Taking advice from Jada Smith. Yea, good idea.

    User comment criticizing hygiene and appearance of nails in reaction to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    User comment criticizing hygiene and appearance of nails in reaction to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Comment saying Just scary, reacting to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot, highlighting strong public responses.

    Comment saying Just scary, reacting to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot, highlighting strong public responses.

    Comment from user zainab praising the controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot featuring Cynthia Erivo with strong reactions.

    Comment from user zainab praising the controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot featuring Cynthia Erivo with strong reactions.

    Comment expressing surprise about Cynthia Erivo’s age amid reactions to her controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Comment expressing surprise about Cynthia Erivo’s age amid reactions to her controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Cynthia Erivo posing in a Harper’s Bazaar shoot sparking strong reactions to the grotesque styled images.

    Cynthia Erivo posing in a Harper’s Bazaar shoot sparking strong reactions to the grotesque styled images.

    Cynthia Erivo posing for a Harper’s Bazaar shoot faces strong public reactions over grotesque styling choices.

    Cynthia Erivo posing for a Harper’s Bazaar shoot faces strong public reactions over grotesque styling choices.

    Cynthia Erivo posing for Harper’s Bazaar shoot with a dramatic and provocative grotesque fashion style.

    Cynthia Erivo posing for Harper’s Bazaar shoot with a dramatic and provocative grotesque fashion style.

    Cynthia Erivo posing elegantly in a controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot eliciting strong public reactions.

    Cynthia Erivo posing elegantly in a controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot eliciting strong public reactions.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot.

    Text excerpt about a talented singer and performer mentioning Jada Pinkett Smith and personal insights.

    Text excerpt about a talented singer and performer mentioning Jada Pinkett Smith and personal insights.

    Comment criticizing Cynthia Erivo’s Harper’s Bazaar shoot, calling it not empowering and urging modesty.

    Comment criticizing Cynthia Erivo’s Harper’s Bazaar shoot, calling it not empowering and urging modesty.

    Text post from jackfact reading When Jada Pinkett Smith is your mentor, you know you’re a mess, with strong reactions described as grotesque.

    Text post from jackfact reading When Jada Pinkett Smith is your mentor, you know you’re a mess, with strong reactions described as grotesque.

    Comment expressing strong negative reaction to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot, calling it grotesque.

    Comment expressing strong negative reaction to Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot, calling it grotesque.

    User comment about a Harper’s Bazaar shoot, describing Cynthia Erivo’s style as gothic and linked to her role as a witch.

    User comment about a Harper’s Bazaar shoot, describing Cynthia Erivo’s style as gothic and linked to her role as a witch.

    Comment on Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot sparking strong public reactions online

    Comment on Cynthia Erivo’s controversial Harper’s Bazaar shoot sparking strong public reactions online

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    amcgregor7419 avatar
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Art is a very personal thing I feel everyone is entitled to their own opinion on it, nobody has to like anything just because the majority do. What I really don't like in this post are the personal attacks on the artist - it's possible to say you don't like the photos without insulting the woman in them.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel that nowadays people who dislike something needs to think of a reason to justify their dislike. Like we can't just not like something, that something must be wrong or evil or p3rvert or scandalous... I see this more and more, people trying to justify their dislike and I have no idea of why they do that. I mean we all have different tastes, I personally don't like the music made by the Beatles but I'm not going to try to find (or make up) a reason for that because there is none, it's just my tastes.

    monsieurmabel avatar
    monsieur mabel
    monsieur mabel
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ......she looks great.....the vitriolic comments not so much.....

    starlight-hd avatar
    EmbersAreOut
    EmbersAreOut
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lowkey i like it. Not the biggest Cynthia Erivo, but art is art. And the nudity is this is more artsy than it is s*xual. I see absolutely no issue with this.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with you and I don't get why you were downvoted (I mean I understand why but I don't get it) because, at the end of the day we are all born naked. No one is complaining about the 68358245 naked paintings or sculptures in museums because it is not Xual and everyone knows that and photography is the same.

