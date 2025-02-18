“These People Are Disgusting”: Netizens Furious Over Cynthia Erivo’s Casting As Jesus In New Musical

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move labeled as “disrespectful” by a segment of viewers, Cynthia Erivo, the actress behind Disney Wicked’s Elphaba, was announced to take on the role of none other than Jesus Christ in a new version of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The production will take place at the Hollywood Bowl Amphitheater from August 1 to August 3, 2025. Sergio Trujillo will serve as director and choreographer, while Stephen Oremus will act as musical director.

Highlights Cynthia Erivo to play Jesus in new Jesus Christ Superstar, sparking online debate.

The musical will be at the Hollywood Bowl from August 1-3, 2025.

Cynthia previously played Mary Magdalene in an all-female 2020 production.

Critics claim casting was politically motivated.

So far, no other actors or actresses have been confirmed, but the announcement ignited outrage on social media.

“Well, she ain’t got the part because of any ability of playing a Jewish male,” one user wrote. “Imagine being hired because of skin rather than talent.”

Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

“This brand-new production sees Jesus Christ Superstar returning to its rock roots and features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber,” the Hollywood Bowl’s website states.

Available seats go from $400 to $875, with the more expensive Pool Circle and Garden seats at $1270 and $995 each being unavailable.

Image credits: The Kennedy Center

Despite the controversial casting, this isn’t the first time Erivo participated in a Jesus Christ Superstar production.

She previously played the role of Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of the musical in 2020, with singer Morgan James taking on the role of Jesus at the time.

“I am so honored that all of these superstar women said ‘yes’ and came to the studio with such graciousness and sense of collaboration,” James said.

Image credits: Clear Space Theatre

The religious figure was also played by a Black actor in a 2018 version of the musical, with John Legend taking on the role for the NBC live-action remake.

While the announcement proved divisive, fans of Erivo looked forward to hearing her sing again after delivering an award-winning performance in Wicked.

Detractors condemned the casting choice, believing it to be motivated primarily by political reasons

Image credits: The Shows Must Go On!

Erivo, who is currently in the race to become Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars, said that her role as Elphaba allowed her to portray the struggles of being a “Black woman when nobody wants you there.”

Specifically, the actress said that the witch’s green skin symbolically made her the “ultimate other,” being queer not just in terms of sexuality but in a broader sense of not being able to fit in with societal expectations.

Image credits: Wikimedia

“It’s a conversation about racism, but it’s also a conversation about anyone who’s been othered. It’s a conversation about queerness,” she said in an interview.

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Her detractors, on the other hand, felt the actress was using the intellectual property to further an agenda of her own and argued similar points when her casting as Jesus was announced.

“In reverse, it would be cultural and gender appropriation! Hollywood should be ashamed,” one user wrote.

“Wait, so Jesus was female and Black? I thought Jesus came from a Middle Eastern descent,” another stated.

“My all-time favorite musical, ruined. Disgusting choice,” a reader said. “These people can’t help but inject their politics into everything they touch.”

“Feels off,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who were displeased with the casting choice

Image credits: elephantbridge

Image credits: jkfromcali1

Image credits: _CryptoJT_

Image credits: TheGlobal_Index

Image credits: xatanah1

Image credits: IsraelMoukangwe

Image credits: Falconcrypto_

Image credits: imserioslyRafi

Image credits: kiran2_k

Image credits: rosebud_jurado