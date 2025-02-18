“These People Are Disgusting”: Netizens Furious Over Cynthia Erivo’s Casting As Jesus In New Musical
In a move labeled as “disrespectful” by a segment of viewers, Cynthia Erivo, the actress behind Disney Wicked’s Elphaba, was announced to take on the role of none other than Jesus Christ in a new version of Jesus Christ Superstar.
The production will take place at the Hollywood Bowl Amphitheater from August 1 to August 3, 2025. Sergio Trujillo will serve as director and choreographer, while Stephen Oremus will act as musical director.
- Cynthia Erivo to play Jesus in new Jesus Christ Superstar, sparking online debate.
- The musical will be at the Hollywood Bowl from August 1-3, 2025.
- Cynthia previously played Mary Magdalene in an all-female 2020 production.
- Critics claim casting was politically motivated.
So far, no other actors or actresses have been confirmed, but the announcement ignited outrage on social media.
“Well, she ain’t got the part because of any ability of playing a Jewish male,” one user wrote. “Imagine being hired because of skin rather than talent.”
Cynthia Erivo was confirmed to play Jesus Christ in a new version of the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, igniting fierce debate online
Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images
“This brand-new production sees Jesus Christ Superstar returning to its rock roots and features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber,” the Hollywood Bowl’s website states.
Available seats go from $400 to $875, with the more expensive Pool Circle and Garden seats at $1270 and $995 each being unavailable.
Image credits: The Kennedy Center
Despite the controversial casting, this isn’t the first time Erivo participated in a Jesus Christ Superstar production.
She previously played the role of Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of the musical in 2020, with singer Morgan James taking on the role of Jesus at the time.
“I am so honored that all of these superstar women said ‘yes’ and came to the studio with such graciousness and sense of collaboration,” James said.
Image credits: Clear Space Theatre
The religious figure was also played by a Black actor in a 2018 version of the musical, with John Legend taking on the role for the NBC live-action remake.
While the announcement proved divisive, fans of Erivo looked forward to hearing her sing again after delivering an award-winning performance in Wicked.
Detractors condemned the casting choice, believing it to be motivated primarily by political reasons
Image credits: The Shows Must Go On!
Erivo, who is currently in the race to become Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars, said that her role as Elphaba allowed her to portray the struggles of being a “Black woman when nobody wants you there.”
Specifically, the actress said that the witch’s green skin symbolically made her the “ultimate other,” being queer not just in terms of sexuality but in a broader sense of not being able to fit in with societal expectations.
Image credits: Wikimedia
“It’s a conversation about racism, but it’s also a conversation about anyone who’s been othered. It’s a conversation about queerness,” she said in an interview.
Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Her detractors, on the other hand, felt the actress was using the intellectual property to further an agenda of her own and argued similar points when her casting as Jesus was announced.
“In reverse, it would be cultural and gender appropriation! Hollywood should be ashamed,” one user wrote.
“Wait, so Jesus was female and Black? I thought Jesus came from a Middle Eastern descent,” another stated.
“My all-time favorite musical, ruined. Disgusting choice,” a reader said. “These people can’t help but inject their politics into everything they touch.”
Given the fact that NO ONE really knows what Jesus looks like, I don’t give a F about who plays “him”
Don’t like it, don’t watch it.
There was a time in history when ALL the parts were played by men, even women characters. And now that a woman is playing a man, we're supposed to be all riled up? Not the first time a woman has played a male character, and it won't be the last. Kind of feels like we should be up at arms about other issues right now. Just saying...🤷♀️
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
That is hardly the point. How would you feel if Nelson Mandela were played by Sandra Bullock? Or Marie Curie played by Denzel Washington? It's different when it's a fictional play, but when they are portraying a real character in situ, then they shouldn't be changing the demographics. I don't mind them retelling a story in a different setting (eg West Side Story), and no-one know what Jesus really looked like, but we can be pretty sure that if he did exist, he wasn't a black woman. How about Timothy Chalamet playing Rosa Parks? Is that acceptable, or does this only ever work one way?
Some people don't think Jesus was a real person, and even if he was, his life isn't a musical. This is a play, not a f*****g documentary. It doesn't seem to bother most "Christians" that Jesus is portrayed as blonde-haired and blue-eyed in almost every portrait, does it? Edit to answer your question: I couldn't give a tiny little rat's a*s who plays who.
Okay so first of all, yeah Cynthia Erivo may be a woman, but she's a black woman so that's already better than if Jesus was played by a white man. At least for once they got the right colour.
Can you prove Jesus was not black? Or for that matter, female?
