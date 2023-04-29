There are two kinds of people in this world: those who think there’s nothing more adorable than a baby and those whose hearts can only be melted by seeing a precious animal. Well today, we’ve got a list that should satisfy everyone, because down below, we’ve gathered photos of some of the world’s cutest baby animals.

From ducklings to lambs to raccoons that have just left the womb, you’re sure to find something that makes you say, “Awww!” We'll warn you right now, pandas, that your heart is at serious risk of being melted, so proceed with caution, and be sure to upvote the pics that fill you with joy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These Adorable Panda Babies

These Adorable Panda Babies

SMurphy44 Report

35points
POST
Kiwi Panda
Kiwi Panda
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, it’s our baby pictures!

4
4points
reply
#2

9 Babies, Rare Moment When They All Sit Still

9 Babies, Rare Moment When They All Sit Still

SiberianTale Report

35points
POST
Kimberly Puchniarz
Kimberly Puchniarz
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That one red headed step child! Lol

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

My Husband And I Agreed On Two Dogs. So Here Is Number 4. Baby Cows Don't Count, Right?

My Husband And I Agreed On Two Dogs. So Here Is Number 4. Baby Cows Don't Count, Right?

freespiritedshadow Report

31points
POST

As I’m sure you pandas all know, there’s nothing better than a precious photo of a curled up kitten or a video of a puppies frolicking in the grass. As humans, it makes sense to view human babies as heartwarming creatures that must be protected at all costs, from an evolutionary perspective, but why do we view the offspring of other species in the same way? Well, according to Angela Saini at BBC Earth, “There are deep psychological reasons why humans find babies of all species so cute.” Scientists believe that the nurturing instincts we feel towards precious, tiny babies of our own species also extends to any creatures that even vaguely resemble them.

"People are also animals, and our infants and young children – like the infants and young of most species – have certain consistent traits," David Barash, psychology professor at the University of Washington, who studies human and animal behavior, told the BBC. We can’t help but want to protect them, want to boop their little noses and want to cuddle with them.

#4

Baby Alpaca With His Best Friend

Baby Alpaca With His Best Friend

mytl Report

31points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That cat must be so happy.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

These Little Baby Racoons

These Little Baby Racoons

NewhouseRescue Report

30points
POST
#6

Baby Otter

Baby Otter

remarkableintern Report

29points
POST

Ethologist and zoologist Konrad Lorenz first proposed the idea that all babies have certain characteristics that we’re drawn to in 1943. These traits include large heads, chubby cheeks, high foreheads, a small nose and mouth and round bodies. Lorenz described this “baby schema” as something that we just can’t help but be drawn to. Apparently, baby chimps and monkeys attract big crowds at zoos because their behavior is similar to human infants, and even the way that baby elephants clumsily waddle around might remind us of toddlers learning how to walk.

Unsurprisingly, this irresistible urge to cuddle and care for little ones, even of the animal variety, can be traced back to evolution as well. “Any predisposition to be especially benevolent toward critters that meet the ‘baby schema’ is likely to be strongly favored by natural selection," Barash told the BBC. 

According to Eloise Stark, who works in the psychiatry department at the University of Oxford and studies parent-child interactions, even simply seeing something cute can have a lasting impression on us. “We know that [when we see a young animal or child] there is a really fast burst of activity in the orbitofrontal cortex, an area of the brain involved in reward," she told the BBC. "We think this early activity biases the brain towards processing the cute stimulus – for example, by making sure we give it our full attention. The effect of this may be to approach the infant or cute animal, wanting to pick it up or look after it."
#7

Baby Sugar Glider

Baby Sugar Glider

muji_muizi Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#8

Baby Lamb

Baby Lamb

Dexter_davis Report

28points
POST
#9

Police Dog Recruit

Police Dog Recruit

NPA Director's Office Report

27points
POST

I recently adopted a two-month-old puppy, and I have to admit that she is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life. And she knows that; I tell her daily. But one of the reasons why she is so precious in my eyes, despite the fact that she has destroyed my duvet and eaten my retainer, is because she is just so curious. Especially when we first adopted her, everything was new to her, and sitting out on the balcony watching cars and birds go by was the most exciting thing she could possibly imagine. An older dog might ignore me while I brush my teeth or put laundry in the washing machine, but she wants to be right in on the action. Sniffing around, giving confused looks and testing the limits of what she’s allowed to play with. While she’ll still be a precious dog a year from now, it might not be as adorable watching her calmly sit on the floor while I vacuum, rather than chasing it around out of curiosity.  
#10

Mountain Lion Cub Looking At Its Momma, Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Mountain Lion Cub Looking At Its Momma, Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

razeidan.photo Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#11

I Found A Baby Deer. It's So Tiny

I Found A Baby Deer. It's So Tiny

Lil_Jazzy Report

27points
POST
#12

Cute Baby Beaver

Cute Baby Beaver

NewhouseRescue Report

25points
POST

When it comes to how adorable we find other species, we are more inclined to find mammals precious than, for example, a snake. As Bethan Bell pointed out in a piece for the BBC, we view other animals through the lens of being human, even if our views are completely irrelevant in another context. A puppy might look welcoming to cuddles than a baby bird, so we’ll be more inclined to find the puppy cute. And dolphins, which are mammals, are widely considered much cuter than sharks, who seem to have “a cruel mouth and mean eyes,” despite the fact that they share some similar features. It does not necessarily have to do with the fact that sharks are more dangerous either, as many people find baby lions and tigers absolutely precious as well.    

#13

This Duck Used To Come To My Porch For Food. Recently, She Brought Her Babies. I've Been Watching Them Grow Up

This Duck Used To Come To My Porch For Food. Recently, She Brought Her Babies. I've Been Watching Them Grow Up

Templar_1337 Report

25points
POST
#14

Our Guardian Dog Is Fascinated By The 3-Day-Old Baby Lamb That Needs Bottle Feeding

Our Guardian Dog Is Fascinated By The 3-Day-Old Baby Lamb That Needs Bottle Feeding

Sunstoned1 Report

25points
POST
#15

These Small Sisters Have Been Caught Importing Illegal Beans From Scotland

These Small Sisters Have Been Caught Importing Illegal Beans From Scotland

schnuck Report

25points
POST
View more comments

I personally have always been one of those people who feels immense “puppy fever” when looking at a cute dog, but seeing a cute baby does nothing for me. I want to hold and cuddle every dog I see, but I would happily never hold a human baby. But there might be a perfectly reasonable explanation for why some of us prefer fluffy fur babies to actual human ones. “Animals like dogs and cats have been essentially bred to look like babies,” Morten Kringelbach, Professor of neuroscience at the Universities of Oxford and Aarhus, told Science Focus. “They have the big eyes, they have the big ears. When you see them, your brain is thinking ‘this could be a baby’. And it’s only later on, by the time you already have reacted, you say ‘oh, that's not a baby. But maybe I should still look anyway!'”
#16

I Rescued A Baby Squirrel. This Is Him When We First Found Him. Meet Steve

I Rescued A Baby Squirrel. This Is Him When We First Found Him. Meet Steve

Can-EH-Dian-244 Report

25points
POST
#17

I Am A Licensed Wildlife Rehabber, And Here's A Pile Of Baby Squirrels

I Am A Licensed Wildlife Rehabber, And Here's A Pile Of Baby Squirrels

Mindmeofthebabe Report

25points
POST
Queen Mab
Queen Mab
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I count four. There may be more.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Baby Otters

Baby Otters

hirakawazoo Report

25points
POST
View more comments

While you might love all animals equally, there are some that are known for being particularly precious, especially when they’re first born. In fact, animals that grow up to be threatening might be even cuter when they’re babies, as we don’t expect to want to cuddle up next to a tiny hippo! Animals Around the Globe published a list of some of their absolute favorite precious baby animals, and number one is the red panda. These little creatures look more like tiny foxes or raccoons than bears, and their bodies are full of adorable fluff even when they’re young. Baby giraffes are undeniably cute as well. It’s so silly to see them when they’re tiny, and their little horns don’t even stand up until a few hours after they’ve been born.  
#19

Just A Little Guy

Just A Little Guy

SplashJaguarCo Report

24points
POST
#20

Small And Cute Bunnies

Small And Cute Bunnies

bluecloverrabbitry Report

24points
POST
Cloudy
Cloudy
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AHHHH THEYRE SO CUTE

1
1point
reply
#21

He Is Good At Stealing Hearts

He Is Good At Stealing Hearts

Ok_Trouble_731 Report

24points
POST

There’s no denying that baby bunnies are adorable as well. These little fluff balls can fit into your palms when first born, and the size of their heads compared to their tiny bodies just might melt your heart! Another popular favorite baby animal is the elephant. These mighty creatures are tiny, wobbly and playful in their youth, and their giant ears and long legs will make anyone smile. Even at birth, however, baby elephants likely weigh more than you do, coming in at a whopping 200-300 pounds (or 90-136 kilos) when they’re born. I’d love to play with one, but I wouldn’t want it to accidentally step on my toes!
#22

Look At This Little Baby

Look At This Little Baby

noelle2468 Report

24points
POST
#23

The Way This Pup Sleeps

The Way This Pup Sleeps

therealpaningning Report

24points
POST
Ana
Ana
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh oh... this one's broken. Or maybe he's evolving too fast!

1
1point
reply
#24

Baby Chameleons

Baby Chameleons

reptilekingmx Report

24points
POST

Baby deer are certainly one of the world’s cutest baby animals as well. I’ve seen many of them in Texas in the springtime, when mamas would leave their tiny babies hidden in a bush in my front yard to go gather food and then return to pick them up later. Their long, clumsy legs, the adorable white speckles on their backs and the tiny squeaks they make melted my heart plenty of times. Plus, at that age, they’re just as friendly as a puppy and will be happy to follow you around. As hard as it is to resist, however, it’s important not to touch them to ensure you don't leave your own scent on the precious babies! 
#25

Airbnb Host Called To Ask If I Minded Sharing The Apartment With 9 French Bulldog Puppies

Airbnb Host Called To Ask If I Minded Sharing The Apartment With 9 French Bulldog Puppies

G65Mondo Report

23points
POST
Cloudy
Cloudy
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would give Airbnb 5 stars just for the dogs

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

Hands Up

Hands Up

MabelSanchez__ Report

23points
POST
#27

A Newborn Hereford Calf

A Newborn Hereford Calf

Modern-Moo Report

23points
POST

If you’re an animal lover like me, these photos have likely brought you more dopamine than anything else you’ve experienced in the past week. We hope you’re all having a lovely time enjoying these precious pics, and feel free to share in the comments below which baby animals you find most adorable. Keep upvoting the photos that melt your heart, and then if you can handle even more pics that will cause you to smile uncontrollably, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring precious animals right here!  
#28

A Sweet Prickly Baby With Her Mom

A Sweet Prickly Baby With Her Mom

NewhouseRescue Report

23points
POST
Kiwi Panda
Kiwi Panda
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like it’s telling mom a secret

2
2points
reply
#29

My Baby Hela

My Baby Hela

AttractiveNewsants Report

23points
POST
#30

I Worked At A Store That Allowed Dogs, And One Day, These Little Puppers Rolled In

I Worked At A Store That Allowed Dogs, And One Day, These Little Puppers Rolled In

ShoeLace1291 Report

22points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A pram full of golden retriever puppies = heaven.

1
1point
reply
#31

British Shorthair Baby

British Shorthair Baby

Draaaaco Report

22points
POST
#32

Golden Lion Tamarin Twins Have Been Born

Golden Lion Tamarin Twins Have Been Born

aucklandzoo Report

22points
POST
Queen Mab
Queen Mab
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's hard to believe they're alive.

0
0points
reply
#33

This Fluffy Baby Is Being Nurtured At National Aviary In Pittsburgh

This Fluffy Baby Is Being Nurtured At National Aviary In Pittsburgh

celesse Report

21points
POST
Queen Mab
Queen Mab
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's hard to manage me feels, don't ya know.

0
0points
reply
#34

Momma And Her Lambs

Momma And Her Lambs

beesvw Report

21points
POST
#35

I Found A Baby Snapping Turtle In My Garage

I Found A Baby Snapping Turtle In My Garage

tynolie Report

21points
POST
Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bitey little taco.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

Brand New Teeth

Brand New Teeth

Noname_Maddox Report

21points
POST
Pamela
Pamela
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to sleep that good

0
0points
reply
#37

My Baby Boy

My Baby Boy

my-mr Report

21points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be impossible not to fall in love with that tiny face.

0
0points
reply
#38

Meet Colin Robinson. I Think I Broke Him

Meet Colin Robinson. I Think I Broke Him

Jrex81 Report

20points
POST
#39

Her Mood Is Off And She's Angry

Her Mood Is Off And She's Angry

FayFeltman Report

20points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww. I think she needs to be cleaned up, brushed, fed, and snuggled (or at least given something snuggly to crawl into if she’s not ready to be held). You don’t normally bathe cats but I think she’s so little she would need mama to do it properly and it doesn’t look like that’s been happening. Unless her hair is supposed to look like that and I’m not familiar with the breed. In that case, I still recommend food and warm snuggles.

0
0points
reply
#40

My Wife And I Got Our First Puppy. Meet Doug

My Wife And I Got Our First Puppy. Meet Doug

dangle_jr Report

20points
POST
#41

This Newborn Fawn Left By Its Mother Next To My Wife's Freshly Bloomed Peonies

This Newborn Fawn Left By Its Mother Next To My Wife's Freshly Bloomed Peonies

TheClandestineMason Report

20points
POST
H McComas
H McComas
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mom will come back, confident that the fawn's camouflage and motionlessness will keep it safe.

0
0points
reply
#42

Fritz Does Not Look Real. He Looks Like A Cartoon Made To Be As Cute As Possible

Fritz Does Not Look Real. He Looks Like A Cartoon Made To Be As Cute As Possible

CincinnatiZoo Report

20points
POST
#43

Dixie Would Like To Remind You To Floss Daily

Dixie Would Like To Remind You To Floss Daily

kansascityzoo Report

19points
POST
#44

After 2 Hours Of Chasing Her Brother, She Finally Pooped Out. This Is A Very Hard Life

After 2 Hours Of Chasing Her Brother, She Finally Pooped Out. This Is A Very Hard Life

fiittzzyy Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#45

Such A Cutie

Such A Cutie

ZoeKoly Report

19points
POST
#46

A Couple Of Shy Baby Trash Pandas In My Backyard

A Couple Of Shy Baby Trash Pandas In My Backyard

tedrusu Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#47

Baby Beaver Holding Its Tail And Nibbling On It

Baby Beaver Holding Its Tail And Nibbling On It

Sarvey Wildlife Care Center Report

19points
POST
#48

Luna Is Exactly 2 Months Old In These Photos. Still With Blue Eyes, By Three Months They Will Completely Turn Green. Still In A Baby Fur Coat, But Already More Like A Panther

Luna Is Exactly 2 Months Old In These Photos. Still With Blue Eyes, By Three Months They Will Completely Turn Green. Still In A Baby Fur Coat, But Already More Like A Panther

luna_the_pantera Report

19points
POST
#49

My Friend's Cat Has Just Had A Litter Of Baby Sphynxs, And They Look Like Tiny Little Elves

My Friend's Cat Has Just Had A Litter Of Baby Sphynxs, And They Look Like Tiny Little Elves

sophxjohnson Report

19points
POST
#50

I Got To Rescue Baby Sea Turtles In Mexico

I Got To Rescue Baby Sea Turtles In Mexico

NillaBeanBuns Report

19points
POST
#51

This Adorable Baby Fox

This Adorable Baby Fox

karl.ramsdell Report

19points
POST
#52

My 3 Newly Born Puppies. Their Color Is Quite Interesting

My 3 Newly Born Puppies. Their Color Is Quite Interesting

Taku0798 Report

19points
POST
Melissa
Melissa
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Printer ran out of ink.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

I Came Home From A Walk And Saw This Guy At Our Stairs. After Confirming It Was A Baby Bobcat, The Police Called A Local Wildlife Center To Come And Get Him

I Came Home From A Walk And Saw This Guy At Our Stairs. After Confirming It Was A Baby Bobcat, The Police Called A Local Wildlife Center To Come And Get Him

Doustin Report

18points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww I wonder what happened to mom😢

0
0points
reply
#54

Little Ms. Daisy Came To Us Two Weeks Ago. She Was Orphaned, Emaciated, And Had A Bad Respiratory Infection

Little Ms. Daisy Came To Us Two Weeks Ago. She Was Orphaned, Emaciated, And Had A Bad Respiratory Infection

newhousewildliferescue Report

18points
POST
#55

This Is Shrimp

This Is Shrimp

Nyclubalin Report

18points
POST
#56

This Little Porcupine Is Only 4 Weeks Old. They Are Born Precocial, So Their Eyes Are Open, Their Teeth Are Well-Formed, And They Can Run Around With Their Parents Right Away

This Little Porcupine Is Only 4 Weeks Old. They Are Born Precocial, So Their Eyes Are Open, Their Teeth Are Well-Formed, And They Can Run Around With Their Parents Right Away

Sleeplesshelley Report

18points
POST
#57

My Sister's Cat Had Kittens. This Is Coco, And Objectively Speaking, She Is A Cutie

My Sister's Cat Had Kittens. This Is Coco, And Objectively Speaking, She Is A Cutie

not_a_beach Report

18points
POST
#58

Meet Finney

Meet Finney

hcohen781 Report

18points
POST
#59

I Met This Happy Baby Alpaca

I Met This Happy Baby Alpaca

noIam Report

18points
POST
#60

My Friend Found A Baby Racoon In Their Garage, And They're In Contact With The Local Wild Life Rehabilitation Centre. Just A Cutie

My Friend Found A Baby Racoon In Their Garage, And They're In Contact With The Local Wild Life Rehabilitation Centre. Just A Cutie

bL1Nd Report

18points
POST
#61

I Encountered A Lost Little River Puppy On My Lawn Today

I Encountered A Lost Little River Puppy On My Lawn Today

WillyHeeler Report

18points
POST
#62

Before And After Of Our Little Group Of Opossums

Before And After Of Our Little Group Of Opossums

NewhouseRescue Report

18points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

I've Been Waiting My Whole Life For This Moment - Meet My New Baby Hubble

I've Been Waiting My Whole Life For This Moment - Meet My New Baby Hubble

tasharoo Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#64

Little One

Little One

reptilekingmx Report

18points
POST
#65

Our New Maine Coon. Still Working On The Perfect Name

Our New Maine Coon. Still Working On The Perfect Name