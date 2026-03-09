ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all stumbled upon those random pop-up ads promoting the strangest products imaginable. Funny, inappropriate, or sometimes downright disgusting – they somehow keep appearing and never fail to surprise us.

Unsurprisingly, there are entire online communities dedicated to collecting these bizarre finds. One of them is 'Ugly Design,' a page focused on some of the worst (and most questionable) design decisions people have ever come across. We’ve shared some of their posts before, so if you’re curious, you can check out our previous features as well.

For now, scroll down and take a look at some of the latest design “wonders” the page has highlighted.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

uglydesign Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    4points
    POST
    #3

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    4points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seen this one (and probably most of the others) before. The controls are meant to be accessed when the door is open, the action of closing it starts the machine running. So if this was real not only was it a real bodge job but it was also completely unnecessary.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    2points
    POST
    #11

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    2points
    POST
    #12

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    2points
    POST
    #14

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    1point
    POST
    #20

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    1point
    POST
    #21

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    1point
    POST
    #23

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    1point
    POST
    #24

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    1point
    POST
    #25

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    #28

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    #29

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    #31

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    #32

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    #33

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    #35

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    #36

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    #37

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    #39

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST
    #40

    This Instagram Page Collects The Most Horrendous Designs Ever Created, And It’s Painfully Funny (50 Pics)

    uglydesign Report

    0points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!