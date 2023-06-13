77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures
Many years ago I lived in a place that was often visited by crows. Especially in rain, they’d come and hang out on our veranda, making rainy weather so much more fun because I could observe crow behavior. And trust me, it’s more fun to watch than you’d imagine. For instance, one day a crow was digesting world news by… literally eating a piece of wet newspaper.
Somehow, when we think of cute animal photos, pictures of crows are not something that comes to mind. And that’s where you would be very mistaken. Despite the ominous reputation that crows have earned in literature, they can be as cute and goofy as any other animal.
Crows are also believed to live for centuries, but unfortunately, the crow lifespan does not usually cross the 20-year line. Another common misconception is that raven and crow are the same species, but though they are closely related and even look very similar, these are two very different birds, and they would like to stop being confused with each other, thank you very much!
So, if you are looking for some fun, cute, and heartwarming crow images, head down to the collection we gathered for you. Show this article to your friends who still don’t know how adorable crows can be or on the contrary, are big crow fans. Have you ever had a close encounter with a crow? Show us your pictures of crow shenanigans in the comments.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Managed To Befriend A Wild Crow, Here's Maddie!
These 2 Stop By Every Morning
A Photo Of A Young Female Crow Next To Her Surrogate Family
My Friend At Work Took A Picture Of Me And The Bros
Crows In Australia That Sleep On Their Backs
Jerry Wants To Ride A Bike
Curious Crow Bro On The Surfcam At Coogee Beach, Australia
Crowssant
Came Home To Find My Dad Drying A Crow With A Hairdryer. I Wish I Was Surprised At This
Crow Helps Hedgehog Cross The Street
Been Feeding Crows For A Couple Of Months And Got My First Gift Today
So My Neighbor Nursed A Sick Crow Back To Health. Now He Chills And Is Cool. His Name Is Frank. He Even Sat On My Shoulder And Hung Out!
My Dad Had A Pet Crow As A Kid
I Snapped This Photo In Bryce Canyon Right As A Crow Landed On A Sign. Nothing Spectacular, But It Made It Look Kinda Ominous
Australian Shepherd And Pet Crow
A Baby Crow Has Befriended Us. He Has A Sore Head And Likes Cat Food
Crow Hopped As This Photo Was Taken
Crow Gets Comedy
My Friend Mr. Crow
A Baby Crow Fell Down My Chimney And For The Moment We’re Best Friends
Found This Guy At A Celtic Festival, The Crow Is 3 Months Old!
I Found My Cat With This Crow
A Crowbro Came To Join Us For A Biochemistry Lecture!
Crow Picture
Sunday Mood
I Made Friends With A Magpie At Work And It Recognizes My Car
Raven Bro Gifted Me A Crab Claw
My Fluffy Headed Crow Friend That I Feed
There Is A White Crow In My Town. Here Is A Picture I Took Of It
There Is An Overly Friendly Crow In My City, He's Trying To Steal A Muffin From My Pocket
I Found A Beautiful Crow In My Backyard
Saved This Baby Crow From A Car Engine And Reunited It With Its Mother Bird
Crow Having Coffe. Early Morning In Belgrade
This Crow I Snapped A Picture Of A Few Days Ago
Ride By This Crow At 25mph Every Day. He's Always Happy To See Me
Albino Raven (Or Crow?) My Dad Saw At Work
Picture I Got This Week Of One Of The Crows
Wild Crow I've Been Nursing Back To Health And To Like Me. Leg Is Good And Strong Again
This Crow Did A Pose For My Girlfriend
This Lil Crow Got In A Fight Outside Our House, So We Took It Inside To Try See What's Wrong And To Get It Help
I Have Just Saved A Little Crow Deposited By Two Young People In A Parking Lot. It Should Be Flying Soon. A Tip To Feed Her Effectively?
I Rescued This Crow And Now He Won't Leave And Has Become Part Of The Family
My Married Crow Friends
Friend Took A Photo Of Me Swinging My Shirt Around And It Looks Like I Tamed A Crow To Perch On My Hand
One Of My Favorite Crow Photos From Last Spring And The Best Model
A Pic I Took Of A Majestic Crow Sitting On A Gate
White Crow
It’s Bath Time For Me
Besties
You Have Any Games On Phone??
I Was Eating My Dinner In My Car When A Crow Flew In Carrying A Chocolate Chip Cookie In Its Beak
It then laid the cookie in the water to soften it, flipped it over to soften the other side, then broke pieces of it off and ate them.