Many years ago I lived in a place that was often visited by crows. Especially in rain, they’d come and hang out on our veranda, making rainy weather so much more fun because I could observe crow behavior. And trust me, it’s more fun to watch than you’d imagine. For instance, one day a crow was digesting world news by… literally eating a piece of wet newspaper.

Somehow, when we think of cute animal photos, pictures of crows are not something that comes to mind. And that’s where you would be very mistaken. Despite the ominous reputation that crows have earned in literature, they can be as cute and goofy as any other animal.

﻿Crows are also believed to live for centuries, but unfortunately, the crow lifespan does not usually cross the 20-year line. Another common misconception is that raven and crow are the same species, but though they are closely related and even look very similar, these are two very different birds, and they would like to stop being confused with each other, thank you very much!

So, if you are looking for some fun, cute, and heartwarming crow images, head down to the collection we gathered for you. Show this article to your friends who still don’t know how adorable crows can be or on the contrary, are big crow fans. Have you ever had a close encounter with a crow? Show us your pictures of crow shenanigans in the comments.