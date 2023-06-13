Many years ago I lived in a place that was often visited by crows. Especially in rain, they’d come and hang out on our veranda, making rainy weather so much more fun because I could observe crow behavior. And trust me, it’s more fun to watch than you’d imagine. For instance, one day a crow was digesting world news by… literally eating a piece of wet newspaper.

Somehow, when we think of cute animal photos, pictures of crows are not something that comes to mind. And that’s where you would be very mistaken. Despite the ominous reputation that crows have earned in literature, they can be as cute and goofy as any other animal.

﻿Crows are also believed to live for centuries, but unfortunately, the crow lifespan does not usually cross the 20-year line. Another common misconception is that raven and crow are the same species, but though they are closely related and even look very similar, these are two very different birds, and they would like to stop being confused with each other, thank you very much!

So, if you are looking for some fun, cute, and heartwarming crow images, head down to the collection we gathered for you. Show this article to your friends who still don’t know how adorable crows can be or on the contrary, are big crow fans. Have you ever had a close encounter with a crow? Show us your pictures of crow shenanigans in the comments.

#1

I Managed To Befriend A Wild Crow, Here's Maddie!

11
That little head tilt is everything.

#2

These 2 Stop By Every Morning

Itzfavisiom

11
POST
#3

A Photo Of A Young Female Crow Next To Her Surrogate Family

rjand

10
POST
Someone make a children's book on this immediately!

#4

My Friend At Work Took A Picture Of Me And The Bros

teemoshroomz

10
POST
#5

Crows In Australia That Sleep On Their Backs

l_gyuru_0o0

10
POST
#6

Jerry Wants To Ride A Bike

purrblackpurr

10
POST
Let him! Just make sure Jerry has a helmet on!

#7

Curious Crow Bro On The Surfcam At Coogee Beach, Australia

coastalme

10
POST
#8

Crowssant

Mysterious-Focus-984

10
POST
#9

Came Home To Find My Dad Drying A Crow With A Hairdryer. I Wish I Was Surprised At This

imgur.com

9
POST
I'm guessing dad does this a lot?

#10

Crow Helps Hedgehog Cross The Street

ViralHog

9
POST
#11

Been Feeding Crows For A Couple Of Months And Got My First Gift Today

cutelyaware

9
POST
#12

So My Neighbor Nursed A Sick Crow Back To Health. Now He Chills And Is Cool. His Name Is Frank. He Even Sat On My Shoulder And Hung Out!

shitwhistle82

8
POST
#13

My Dad Had A Pet Crow As A Kid

reddit.com

8
POST
#14

I Snapped This Photo In Bryce Canyon Right As A Crow Landed On A Sign. Nothing Spectacular, But It Made It Look Kinda Ominous

vergro

8
POST
#15

Australian Shepherd And Pet Crow

mildanti

8
POST
#16

A Baby Crow Has Befriended Us. He Has A Sore Head And Likes Cat Food

satanic-octopus

8
POST
#17

Crow Hopped As This Photo Was Taken

ccanavar

8
POST
#18

Crow Gets Comedy

reddit.com

8
POST
#19

My Friend Mr. Crow

mayankify

8
POST
#20

A Baby Crow Fell Down My Chimney And For The Moment We’re Best Friends

bikefab

8
POST
#21

Found This Guy At A Celtic Festival, The Crow Is 3 Months Old!

Daiconan

8
POST
#22

I Found My Cat With This Crow

reddit.com

8
POST
#23

A Crowbro Came To Join Us For A Biochemistry Lecture!

erinjrose

8
POST
#24

Crow Picture

canuck_and_i

8
POST
#25

Sunday Mood

mikefrank.eu

8
POST
#26

I Made Friends With A Magpie At Work And It Recognizes My Car

coolassdude1

8
POST
#27

Raven Bro Gifted Me A Crab Claw

lovesanthropologie

8
POST
#28

My Fluffy Headed Crow Friend That I Feed

fishypaw

7
POST
#29

There Is A White Crow In My Town. Here Is A Picture I Took Of It

imgur.com

7
POST
#30

There Is An Overly Friendly Crow In My City, He's Trying To Steal A Muffin From My Pocket

imgur.com

7
POST
#31

I Found A Beautiful Crow In My Backyard

lawlietxx

7
POST
#32

Saved This Baby Crow From A Car Engine And Reunited It With Its Mother Bird

RossVlogs

7
POST
#33

Crow Having Coffe. Early Morning In Belgrade

imgur.com

7
POST
#34

This Crow I Snapped A Picture Of A Few Days Ago

AntRadio

7
POST
#35

Ride By This Crow At 25mph Every Day. He's Always Happy To See Me

Buzz155

7
POST
#36

Albino Raven (Or Crow?) My Dad Saw At Work

maltmash

7
POST
#37

Picture I Got This Week Of One Of The Crows

Apprehensive_Tale604

7
POST
#38

Wild Crow I've Been Nursing Back To Health And To Like Me. Leg Is Good And Strong Again

Ivizalinto

7
POST
#39

This Crow Did A Pose For My Girlfriend

will50231

7
POST
#40

This Lil Crow Got In A Fight Outside Our House, So We Took It Inside To Try See What's Wrong And To Get It Help

Snek_boi_69

7
POST
#41

I Have Just Saved A Little Crow Deposited By Two Young People In A Parking Lot. It Should Be Flying Soon. A Tip To Feed Her Effectively?

Ysengrain

7
POST
#42

I Rescued This Crow And Now He Won't Leave And Has Become Part Of The Family

butterflytoast

7
POST
#43

My Married Crow Friends

tristanbrotherton

7
POST
#44

Friend Took A Photo Of Me Swinging My Shirt Around And It Looks Like I Tamed A Crow To Perch On My Hand

GallowBoob

7
POST
#45

One Of My Favorite Crow Photos From Last Spring And The Best Model

prettyrickywooooo

7
POST
#46

A Pic I Took Of A Majestic Crow Sitting On A Gate

Oni1jz

7
POST
#47

White Crow

Hempelravens

7
POST
#48

It’s Bath Time For Me

severus.thecrow

7
POST
#49

Besties

maiziepoo.the.cavapoo

7
POST
#50

You Have Any Games On Phone??

msvoff

7
POST
#51

I Was Eating My Dinner In My Car When A Crow Flew In Carrying A Chocolate Chip Cookie In Its Beak

It then laid the cookie in the water to soften it, flipped it over to soften the other side, then broke pieces of it off and ate them.

bpoag

6
POST
#52

Went Outside And Found That My Dog Made Friends With A Crow

andyrosenberg

6
POST
#53

A Few More Pictures Of My New Crow Friend

JephriB

6
POST
#54

We Rescued A Crow From A Train On The Railroad And Made This Photo

Hormold

6
POST
#55

My Friend Found An Injured Crow In Her Backyard. They're Looking After It As Best They Can Before Hand It Over To A Wildlife Rescue

imgur.com

6
POST
#56

What Do You Do If A Crow Befriends You On The Street, Follows You Home, And Starts Hanging Out In Your Room?

9999monkeys

6
POST
#57

This Is Horatio, He's A Pied Crow

NiddTheBat

6
POST
#58

My Friend Found A Crow Stuck In Some Cables At High Neighbor's House And Decided To Adopt It. Gave It A Chance To Leave As Well, But It Decided To Stay

UselessAndUnused

6
POST
#59

Last Week Was A Baby Crow, This Week A Gold Finch

Olianne

6
POST
#60

Take-Off & Landing

arunabhsingh5

6
POST
#61

A Handsome Friend I Made Today

animal_keeper_kelly

6
POST
#62

Corvids Are Some Of The Smartest Animals In The World! Oliver Will Forever Be One Of My Favorite Birds!

zookeeperjawnie

6
POST
#63

Found My Familiar

pinkutzaella

6
POST
#64

Tokio And Texas

bird_flirt

6
POST
#65

We Rescued A Jackdaw Today

cuthbert_and_son

6
POST
#66

Those Aren't Leaves, They're Crows. Taken On The Penn State Main Campus

imgur.com

5
POST
#67

My Handsome Crow, Stanley

Tiberious_Frog

5
POST
#68

Walking Across Ireland. Found These Two Crows On Tombstones In A 6th Century Monastery Cemetery

FratelliBrother

5
POST
#69

This Crow Thats Actually Just A Black Cat

Blueexx2

5
POST
#70

Forever Alone Level: Crow

thenshesays

5
POST
#71

My Mom Feeds This Crow Peanut Butter On Toast & He Likes To Dunk It In Water First

poord

5
POST
#72

Just One Of My Crow Bros And Or Girls Saying Hello

TUFKAT

5
POST
#73

Shoulder Animals Seem To Be Pretty Popular Nowadays. So Here's A Shoulder Crow!

NiddTheBat

5
POST
#74

Found A Fledgling Crow In My Garden. Training It To Fly

houvandoos

5
POST
#75

Procrastinating By Sharing This Photo Of A Crow I Took On Campus

imgur.com

5
POST
#76

My Pet Crow Brandon

WetF00T

5
POST
#77

Easy Rider

Canuck and I

5
POST

