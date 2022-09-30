Did you know Squirrel Appreciation Day is a thing? It’s celebrated every January 21st as an opportunity to learn more about the little rodents, and even if we’re far from that date, it’s always a good time to celebrate these precious balls of fur! Squirrels are pretty awesome, and their cuteness is only matched by the fact they’re quite clever and can form cognitive maps in their heads of the places they store their food.

I’ll never forget the first time I visited London, where I was amazed by the number of cute squirrels in St. James’s Park and how well they tolerated being surrounded by so many people. As naive as I was as a child, I thought the city had a secret squirrel sanctuary! When I investigated some more, I found out squirrels can be incredibly friendly to humans. They have a reputation for curiosity and get interested in what’s going on around them.

For all these reasons and more, squirrels are easy to love. And if you’re a fan of adorable animals like us, you’ll surely appreciate this gallery of squirrel pictures! So scroll down, feast your eyes, and upvote your ultimate favorites!

A Squirrel Ran Into The Store I Work At And Stole A Chocolate Bar

A Squirrel Ran Into The Store I Work At And Stole A Chocolate Bar

Drop all charges immediately

Have A Baby Squirrel In A Tiny Sock Sweater

Have A Baby Squirrel In A Tiny Sock Sweater

I'm using my quarantine work from home time to help raise orphan baby animals for our local wildlife rescue. This is Rigby wearing a tiny sweater I made out of a toddler sock someone donated to us. I hope it makes you smile.

Sweet little doll

My Wife Just Shot This Pic Of A Sleepy Albino Squirrel

My Wife Just Shot This Pic Of A Sleepy Albino Squirrel

Very inconspicuous

Bored Panda has reached out to Gothenburg-based photographer Johnny Kääpä of Fotoscenen fame. If any of this sounds familiar, it's because it should. He has actually been featured a couple of times on Bored Panda already and is known for his series of squirrel photographs (here and here, and two of them are featured in this list, but don't go just yet!).

Throughout the years, Kääpä has become a bit of an expert on squirrels, having captures dozens upon dozens upon dozens of emotions and expressions that this teeny-tiny animal is capable of showing.

And when asked why squirrels, if there are numerous woodland creatures to choose from, he joked that he is not brave enough to capture more dangerous wild animals with his camera, nor is he willing to spend hours if not days tracking down and waiting for the animals to show up. Squirrels are definitely the safer bet here.
I Followed Squirrels Daily With My Camera For 6 Years And Here Are 50 Of My Best Photos

I Followed Squirrels Daily With My Camera For 6 Years And Here Are 50 Of My Best Photos

I was about 3 meters from a squirrel and it saw and started flexing.

Squirrel Licking A Glass Window

Squirrel Licking A Glass Window

How much are you paying him to clean your windows?

I’ve Spent A Couple Of Years Photographing Squirrels And Their Different Emotions

I've Spent A Couple Of Years Photographing Squirrels And Their Different Emotions

The second one is me throughout this thread

"When I first started photographing squirrels, I was running after them, taking a few snaps and then off we go. The squirrels are naturally curious, so they would always pause to make sure I kept up. After a while, I started simply going to the same place and sat there waiting for them to come to me," told Kääpä about how it all started. 

Believe it or not, he brought studio lights and took close up shots. A certain kind of trust developed between him and this "models," and it was all professional. "They would model for me and I'd pay them in nuts," elaborated Kääpä. He never expected this to take off the way it did, though.
Enjoy This Squirrel With His Corn

Enjoy This Squirrel With His Corn

I once looked out of my kitchen window to see a squirrel hanging upside down from our nut holder. I could here a high pitched squealing noise, so I went to investigate. He had got the wire trapped between his front teeth and couldn't pull free. Without thinking I cradled his body in my hand, hoping he could then lever his teeth off the wire. It worked! Whereupon he spun round and bit clean through my hand. I ran round like a demented person trying to shake him off. Eventually he let go and shot up a tree. Oh how the nurse laughed as she gave me a Tetanus shot!

Squirrel Fell In Love With My Stepdad

Squirrel Fell In Love With My Stepdad

A friend for life.

Saw A Squirrel Eating A Strawberry Off A Fork On My Way To Class

Saw A Squirrel Eating A Strawberry Off A Fork On My Way To Class

Neat eater.

Begging For More Popcorn

Begging For More Popcorn

Please, for only .75 a day, the price of a cup of coffee, you can help these starving squirrels make it through a cold suburban winter...

Kääpä continued about his squirrel photography origins:

"One day as I was leaving the place, I walked along a stream and on the other side I saw a squirrel with half an ear, I didn’t recognize her, but I shouted out 'hey, come here!'"

"To my surprise, she did! We took photos for half an hour and then went on our separate ways. As time went by our friendship has deepened and now when she sees me, she runs up my leg to recieve her nut. Or if I sit with my back to her, she will gently tap her paws on my back to let me know she’s there."

All this happened a few years back. Kääpä suspected the squirrel was a year old back then, when they usually live around 3 years in the wild, and could even live twice as long in captivity. But much to her surprised, Kääpä saw her the day of this article:

"I saw her today, actually, and we made a number of short reels together. I’m always so grateful whenever I see her, thankful she is still alive. I almost can’t imagine life without her and yet very soon I will have to."
A Pile Of Baby Squirrels (I Am A Licensed Wildlife Rehabber)

A Pile Of Baby Squirrels (I Am A Licensed Wildlife Rehabber)

How sweet is that!

Hoomans Said If Your Ear Is Itchy, Someone Is Thinking Of You

Hoomans Said If Your Ear Is Itchy, Someone Is Thinking Of You

blep

Rescued A Baby Squirrel! This Is Him When We First Found Him, Meet Steve

Rescued A Baby Squirrel! This Is Him When We First Found Him, Meet Steve

Hi Steve, nice to meet you.

The Orphaned Baby Sri Lankan Palm Squirrel So Tiny In My Palm

The Orphaned Baby Sri Lankan Palm Squirrel So Tiny In My Palm

The little teeth, and paws and tail!

Rescued This Little Guy While Shooting Some Photos In A Wooded Area. My Dogs Adopted Him

Rescued This Little Guy While Shooting Some Photos In A Wooded Area. My Dogs Adopted Him

Bless.

As mentioned previously, Kääpä has been snapping photographs of squirrels for years, so we asked him what were some of the more interesting, or even surprising, things he has learned about squirrels throughout his photographic adventures. He had this to say:

"It has to be the sounds they make, quite unexpected. If you heard R2-D2 in Star Wars, the moving trashcan, then you know how they sound. I have also learned that if they wag their tail at you, it’s not because they like you. They want you to leave."
So Ive Been Feeding The Squirrels Lately And This Is What I Saw At My Door When I Woke Up

So Ive Been Feeding The Squirrels Lately And This Is What I Saw At My Door When I Woke Up

"Is it breakfast time yet?"

One Woman Started Putting Bowls Of Ice Out For The Squirrels In Her Yard. This Little Guy Was So Grateful, He Fell Asleep Cooling Off

One Woman Started Putting Bowls Of Ice Out For The Squirrels In Her Yard. This Little Guy Was So Grateful, He Fell Asleep Cooling Off

I'll have to remember this for next summer

7
A Family Of Squirrels Moved Into The Hole In My Tree

A Family Of Squirrels Moved Into The Hole In My Tree

I would prefer these neighbors over mine any day

This Squirrel We've Been Feeding Has Begun Sunbathing On Our Deck Table

This Squirrel We've Been Feeding Has Begun Sunbathing On Our Deck Table

It'll be coming indoors next for a cup of tea....

5
This White Squirrel I Saw On My Walk

This White Squirrel I Saw On My Walk

Psst hey buddy, ya lookin for some chestnuts? I got prime stuff back here

Another thing that Kääpä shared is one of the greatest challenges that any photographer could face when going after squirrels, and that is their speed. They might be cute, but they are fast as heck, and so as to get the shots you need to be as quick as they are, and you have to learn to predict their running trajectory. Otherwise, good luck.

Now, squirrels aren't the only creature Kääpä photographs, as he also does everything else from events, concerts, and weddings to streets, flowers and landscapes. Oh, and there is also this tidbit:

"As a bonus from going to the same place for five years, I have become friends with the birds there as well. Last year, they started landing on me, my legs, my arms, my head. Now they land in my hand and eat seeds, sometimes several at once."
We Adopted A Badly Injured Baby Squirrel. Here's One Of The First Photos Of Him

We Adopted A Badly Injured Baby Squirrel. Here's One Of The First Photos Of Him

Looks like a tiny buffalo

Defiant Squirrel

Defiant Squirrel

No

Squirrel Love

Squirrel Love

"Don't let me go..."

This Little Guy Needed To Say Hi

This Little Guy Needed To Say Hi

He is my sister-in-laws outdoor pet and he visits her hairstylists for nuts. He is very tame and as you can see is really cute. They call him Yochen (he is a German squirrel so an 'eichhörnchen')

How beautiful is he? Those little tufty ears, makes me melt x

Little Squirrel

Little Squirrel

Adorable angel xx

You can get to know Kääpä and his photography more on his website, Facebook, Instagram, TIkTok and YouTube. Also be sure to check out his two other posts right here and here on Bored Panda.

But the list doesn't end here, so keep scrolling, upvote your favorites, and comment your favorite squirrel puns in the comment section below!
These Sleeping Squirrels In A Nest On The Window Ledge

These Sleeping Squirrels In A Nest On The Window Ledge

Sleeping like little angels 🤍

Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack O’Lanterns So Far

Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack O’Lanterns So Far

Looks like one, too 😅

I’ve Been Photographing Red Squirrels For 6 Years, Here Are My 19 Photos To Show How Acrobatic They Really Are

I’ve Been Photographing Red Squirrels For 6 Years, Here Are My 19 Photos To Show How Acrobatic They Really Are

Fantastic shot.

My Mom Occasionally Leaves Nuts Under Our Bird Feeder. Today, He Came To The Window And Asked For More

My Mom Occasionally Leaves Nuts Under Our Bird Feeder. Today, He Came To The Window And Asked For More

Very polite

My Friend Rehabilitated And Released A Squirrel 6 Years Ago. She Still Stops By For Snacks And Lets My Friend Put Hats On Her

My Friend Rehabilitated And Released A Squirrel 6 Years Ago. She Still Stops By For Snacks And Lets My Friend Put Hats On Her

Lucky friend, lucky squirrel too.

Alert! This Rescued Squirrel Has A Teddy Bear

Alert! This Rescued Squirrel Has A Teddy Bear

So much like my Squizzy awwwwwwwww xxxxx

Feeding Squirrels In Wildlife Rehab Is No Easy Feat!

Feeding Squirrels In Wildlife Rehab Is No Easy Feat!

There is a science to it - from weighing each squirrel to calculate the amount of formula needed, to doing physical exams to make sure they are developing well - it's a tall order but Casey and Kristin make it look easy!

I'm so jealous of people who can help these squirrels get better, what a lovely job to have x

This Squirrel Splooted On My AC

This Squirrel Splooted On My AC

Dare I say he's cooling off his nuts 😂

And This Is When I Became A Squirrel Mom Two Years Ago

And This Is When I Became A Squirrel Mom Two Years Ago

A tail pretzel! Adorbs!🥰

I Give The Local Squirrels Breakfast Every Morning. He Was A Latecomer. His Face Says It All

I Give The Local Squirrels Breakfast Every Morning. He Was A Latecomer. His Face Says It All

"ahhh....any chance at all of a little breakfast, sir?"

Squirrel On Dog

Squirrel On Dog

That's a very strange dog you have there

I See Her Suspicious Look And A Cucumber... But Look At Her Feet On The Bowl!

I See Her Suspicious Look And A Cucumber... But Look At Her Feet On The Bowl!

Mine all mine!!!

Oh Boy. I Think Winston May Have Found A Way Onto The Fridge. Came In From Work To This Face

Oh Boy. I Think Winston May Have Found A Way Onto The Fridge. Came In From Work To This Face

"Awumms? Ah domm bee wany awumms." ("Almonds? I don't see any almonds.")

Indian Palm Squirrel In My Indian Palm

Indian Palm Squirrel In My Indian Palm

So cute, I love how his tail is curved around the guys wrist

This Fat Little Squirrel With His Hands On His Belly

This Fat Little Squirrel With His Hands On His Belly

Is that a belly button???? 💗

