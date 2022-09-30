40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff Interview
Did you know Squirrel Appreciation Day is a thing? It’s celebrated every January 21st as an opportunity to learn more about the little rodents, and even if we’re far from that date, it’s always a good time to celebrate these precious balls of fur! Squirrels are pretty awesome, and their cuteness is only matched by the fact they’re quite clever and can form cognitive maps in their heads of the places they store their food.
I’ll never forget the first time I visited London, where I was amazed by the number of cute squirrels in St. James’s Park and how well they tolerated being surrounded by so many people. As naive as I was as a child, I thought the city had a secret squirrel sanctuary! When I investigated some more, I found out squirrels can be incredibly friendly to humans. They have a reputation for curiosity and get interested in what’s going on around them.
For all these reasons and more, squirrels are easy to love. And if you’re a fan of adorable animals like us, you’ll surely appreciate this gallery of squirrel pictures! So scroll down, feast your eyes, and upvote your ultimate favorites!
This post may include affiliate links.
A Squirrel Ran Into The Store I Work At And Stole A Chocolate Bar
Have A Baby Squirrel In A Tiny Sock Sweater
I'm using my quarantine work from home time to help raise orphan baby animals for our local wildlife rescue. This is Rigby wearing a tiny sweater I made out of a toddler sock someone donated to us. I hope it makes you smile.
My Wife Just Shot This Pic Of A Sleepy Albino Squirrel
Bored Panda has reached out to Gothenburg-based photographer Johnny Kääpä of Fotoscenen fame. If any of this sounds familiar, it's because it should. He has actually been featured a couple of times on Bored Panda already and is known for his series of squirrel photographs (here and here, and two of them are featured in this list, but don't go just yet!).
Throughout the years, Kääpä has become a bit of an expert on squirrels, having captures dozens upon dozens upon dozens of emotions and expressions that this teeny-tiny animal is capable of showing.
And when asked why squirrels, if there are numerous woodland creatures to choose from, he joked that he is not brave enough to capture more dangerous wild animals with his camera, nor is he willing to spend hours if not days tracking down and waiting for the animals to show up. Squirrels are definitely the safer bet here.
I Followed Squirrels Daily With My Camera For 6 Years And Here Are 50 Of My Best Photos
I was about 3 meters from a squirrel and it saw and started flexing.
Squirrel Licking A Glass Window
I’ve Spent A Couple Of Years Photographing Squirrels And Their Different Emotions
"When I first started photographing squirrels, I was running after them, taking a few snaps and then off we go. The squirrels are naturally curious, so they would always pause to make sure I kept up. After a while, I started simply going to the same place and sat there waiting for them to come to me," told Kääpä about how it all started.
Believe it or not, he brought studio lights and took close up shots. A certain kind of trust developed between him and this "models," and it was all professional. "They would model for me and I'd pay them in nuts," elaborated Kääpä. He never expected this to take off the way it did, though.
Enjoy This Squirrel With His Corn
I once looked out of my kitchen window to see a squirrel hanging upside down from our nut holder. I could here a high pitched squealing noise, so I went to investigate. He had got the wire trapped between his front teeth and couldn't pull free. Without thinking I cradled his body in my hand, hoping he could then lever his teeth off the wire. It worked! Whereupon he spun round and bit clean through my hand. I ran round like a demented person trying to shake him off. Eventually he let go and shot up a tree. Oh how the nurse laughed as she gave me a Tetanus shot!
Squirrel Fell In Love With My Stepdad
Saw A Squirrel Eating A Strawberry Off A Fork On My Way To Class
Begging For More Popcorn
Please, for only .75 a day, the price of a cup of coffee, you can help these starving squirrels make it through a cold suburban winter...
Kääpä continued about his squirrel photography origins:
"One day as I was leaving the place, I walked along a stream and on the other side I saw a squirrel with half an ear, I didn’t recognize her, but I shouted out 'hey, come here!'"
"To my surprise, she did! We took photos for half an hour and then went on our separate ways. As time went by our friendship has deepened and now when she sees me, she runs up my leg to recieve her nut. Or if I sit with my back to her, she will gently tap her paws on my back to let me know she’s there."
All this happened a few years back. Kääpä suspected the squirrel was a year old back then, when they usually live around 3 years in the wild, and could even live twice as long in captivity. But much to her surprised, Kääpä saw her the day of this article:
"I saw her today, actually, and we made a number of short reels together. I’m always so grateful whenever I see her, thankful she is still alive. I almost can’t imagine life without her and yet very soon I will have to."
A Pile Of Baby Squirrels (I Am A Licensed Wildlife Rehabber)
Hoomans Said If Your Ear Is Itchy, Someone Is Thinking Of You
Rescued A Baby Squirrel! This Is Him When We First Found Him, Meet Steve
The Orphaned Baby Sri Lankan Palm Squirrel So Tiny In My Palm
Rescued This Little Guy While Shooting Some Photos In A Wooded Area. My Dogs Adopted Him
As mentioned previously, Kääpä has been snapping photographs of squirrels for years, so we asked him what were some of the more interesting, or even surprising, things he has learned about squirrels throughout his photographic adventures. He had this to say:
"It has to be the sounds they make, quite unexpected. If you heard R2-D2 in Star Wars, the moving trashcan, then you know how they sound. I have also learned that if they wag their tail at you, it’s not because they like you. They want you to leave."
So Ive Been Feeding The Squirrels Lately And This Is What I Saw At My Door When I Woke Up
One Woman Started Putting Bowls Of Ice Out For The Squirrels In Her Yard. This Little Guy Was So Grateful, He Fell Asleep Cooling Off
A Family Of Squirrels Moved Into The Hole In My Tree
This Squirrel We've Been Feeding Has Begun Sunbathing On Our Deck Table
This White Squirrel I Saw On My Walk
Psst hey buddy, ya lookin for some chestnuts? I got prime stuff back here
Another thing that Kääpä shared is one of the greatest challenges that any photographer could face when going after squirrels, and that is their speed. They might be cute, but they are fast as heck, and so as to get the shots you need to be as quick as they are, and you have to learn to predict their running trajectory. Otherwise, good luck.
Now, squirrels aren't the only creature Kääpä photographs, as he also does everything else from events, concerts, and weddings to streets, flowers and landscapes. Oh, and there is also this tidbit:
"As a bonus from going to the same place for five years, I have become friends with the birds there as well. Last year, they started landing on me, my legs, my arms, my head. Now they land in my hand and eat seeds, sometimes several at once."
We Adopted A Badly Injured Baby Squirrel. Here's One Of The First Photos Of Him
Defiant Squirrel
Squirrel Love
This Little Guy Needed To Say Hi
He is my sister-in-laws outdoor pet and he visits her hairstylists for nuts. He is very tame and as you can see is really cute. They call him Yochen (he is a German squirrel so an 'eichhörnchen')
How beautiful is he? Those little tufty ears, makes me melt x
Little Squirrel
You can get to know Kääpä and his photography more on his website, Facebook, Instagram, TIkTok and YouTube. Also be sure to check out his two other posts right here and here on Bored Panda.
But the list doesn't end here, so keep scrolling, upvote your favorites, and comment your favorite squirrel puns in the comment section below!
These Sleeping Squirrels In A Nest On The Window Ledge
Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack O’Lanterns So Far
I’ve Been Photographing Red Squirrels For 6 Years, Here Are My 19 Photos To Show How Acrobatic They Really Are
My Mom Occasionally Leaves Nuts Under Our Bird Feeder. Today, He Came To The Window And Asked For More
My Friend Rehabilitated And Released A Squirrel 6 Years Ago. She Still Stops By For Snacks And Lets My Friend Put Hats On Her
Alert! This Rescued Squirrel Has A Teddy Bear
Feeding Squirrels In Wildlife Rehab Is No Easy Feat!
There is a science to it - from weighing each squirrel to calculate the amount of formula needed, to doing physical exams to make sure they are developing well - it's a tall order but Casey and Kristin make it look easy!
I'm so jealous of people who can help these squirrels get better, what a lovely job to have x
This Squirrel Splooted On My AC
And This Is When I Became A Squirrel Mom Two Years Ago
I Give The Local Squirrels Breakfast Every Morning. He Was A Latecomer. His Face Says It All
"ahhh....any chance at all of a little breakfast, sir?"
Squirrel On Dog
I See Her Suspicious Look And A Cucumber... But Look At Her Feet On The Bowl!
Oh Boy. I Think Winston May Have Found A Way Onto The Fridge. Came In From Work To This Face
Indian Palm Squirrel In My Indian Palm
So cute, I love how his tail is curved around the guys wrist
This Fat Little Squirrel With His Hands On His Belly
Note: this post originally had 178 images. It’s been shortened to the top 40 images based on user votes.
Thank you I loved these so much xx💗
And I've got another one. I often bring them nuts so they're used to the sound of the bag. I tried what he would do if I gave him the whole bag. His reactions were just adorable. :) https://youtu.be/GkP5G8IICxc
i'm so jealous xx
Aw, I just love squirrels. My favourite was this little guy. It was quite hot outside and he acted totally silly. Beyond cute. :) https://youtu.be/Tmdug_QgFas
Thank you I loved these so much xx💗
And I've got another one. I often bring them nuts so they're used to the sound of the bag. I tried what he would do if I gave him the whole bag. His reactions were just adorable. :) https://youtu.be/GkP5G8IICxc
i'm so jealous xx
Aw, I just love squirrels. My favourite was this little guy. It was quite hot outside and he acted totally silly. Beyond cute. :) https://youtu.be/Tmdug_QgFas