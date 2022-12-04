130 Incredibly Beautiful And Creative Artworks To Prove That Cross-Stitching Is Not Just For Grandmas (New Pics)
Cross stitch is a form of counted thread embroidery that has been around for ages, and it is widely regarded as one of the easiest forms of hand embroidery, making it an accessible hobby for virtually everyone.
One of the biggest online communities advocating for this craft is the aptly titled subreddit r/CrossStitch. As you may have seen in our earlier article on this place, its 404K members are constantly sharing pictures of their proud works, and they serve as perfect examples of cross-stitching's limitless potential.
However, since the subreddit remains really active, we thought it was about time we made an update on it. Continue scrolling to check out its latest gems.
This post may include affiliate links.
Did This As A Gift For My Wife. Took Me A Whole Year
Eden Serpent By Paradisestitch! It Took Forever But I'm So Happy With How It Turned Out!
286,600 Stitches, 5 Years… And Done
First Time Using Glow In The Dark Thread, It Was Super Fiddly And The Stitches Came Out Quite Messy But I Love The Glow
Going To Surprise My Wife With This Tonight. We Are Having Our First
My Mom Allowed Me To Post This On Her Behalf. This Is Officially Her Biggest Finished Project And I'm So Proud Of Her!
I don’t usually swear but THATS SO F*****G BEAUTIFUL I NEED IT
Frogs
Seven Months And Three Countries Later, My Neon Sushi Bag Is Finally Done!
My Internet Password Is Long And Complicated. No Matter How Hard I Try, I Will Never Remember It. My Router Is Hard To Reach And My Kid Keeps Running Off With My Post-It Notes, So I Decided To Stitch A Qr Code To Hang On The Wall
I'm Finally Done Live, Laugh, Loving Over Here!
When I Was A Teenager, My Dad Took A Newly-Started Version Of This Away Because "Cross-Stitching Is For Girls". Cut To 20 Years Later As A Proud Gay Man, I Found This On Amazon And Completed Last Week As My First Project And A Huge Symbolic Personal Achievement. Take That Dad!
Agoraphobic But Missing Art Galleries, I've Started Stitching My Own Mini One
Just Finished My Second Cross Stitch Project! Took Me Two Years To Finish. It’s 46 X 61cm And Made With 90 Colors
After A Year And A Half Of Work, I’ve Finally Finished My Very First Cross-Stitch!
My Pokémon Epic 1-5 Is Back From The Framer!
PLEASE tell us that "Waldo" is in here, somewhere 😂...This is AMAZING!
I’ve Started Making A Cross Stitch Of Each Trip My Partner And I Go On Together. We Made A Special Deal - I Do The Stitch, He Makes The Frames!
My Finished Wonders Of The Night Sky Design (Pattern By Me). It's All As Nerdily Accurate As I Could Make It And Took A Loooong Time To Put Together!
I Don’t Know If This Game Is Universal But It Was The Best
It was, so iconic. 5th grade wouldn’t be complete without it
Someone Here Suggested Me To Make Country Roads Cat, So Here It Is!
Birthday Gift For My Mom, The Person Who First Got Me Into Cross-Stitch. We Love Watching Hummingbirds Together, So I Stitched One She Can Look At Whenever She Wants
The Weasley House - Before And After Backstitch
Stitched A Friend's Save The Date As A Wedding Gift
I’ve Come To Brag!
My Expression When Someone Tells Me That Men Shouldn't Cross Stitch (Self Drafted Pattern)
Blackwork Cat Pile
Finally Finished Sewing Up My Wife’s Stocking Just In Time For Christmas!
It Took Me Over A Year, But I *finally* Finished My Cross Stitch Of The Solar System!!!
Found This At A Church Rummage Sale! Part Of A $5 Per Bag Sale!
It’s Finally Finished! 8 Months Later
Present For A Friend Who Loves Hedgehogs! Pattern "Hedgehog" By Cutepatternsbymaria
My Youngest Sibling Came Out As Trans, So I Made Them This
Made For A Friend Who Is Moving Away From Me
It's The First Time When I Tried Coaching Instead Of Backstitching And I Love The Result! Spent The Coldest Time Of The Winter Stiching This Dragon From Nadezhda Gavrilenkova
One Of My Largest Finishes Yet!!
My Cute Avocado Yoga!
Does It Look Like Watercolor?
I Wasn't Able To Finish This In Time For The Launch, But Here's The James Webb Space Telescope's Primary Mirror Rendered In Blackwork!
Made For My Pigeon Obsessed Friend, Do You Think She'll Like It?
Finally Finished My First Full Coverage Piece! My Favorite Place
After A Year, May I Present The Spirit Of The Kohaku River
Done After 5 Years! Pattern Made Using Kg-Chart With Tweaks Along The Way
How I Spent My Weekend
This Is My Favorite Cozy Holiday Stitch
370 Days Later I’m Finally Finished Catching Them All
Do You See The Resemblance?
I’m trying to think of a good name for a cat-frog hybrid
3 Years And 197,580 Stitches Later, She's Done!
This Is What 200,000 Stitches Looks Like!
Finished My Japanese Pagoda Stitch!
Autumn In The Valley - Finally Finished This! Pattern Self-Drafted
Y'all Means All - Self Drafted
LOTR Stained Glass Piece For A Friend
Finally Finished This Beauty!!
Finally, My Peaceful Pond Is Completed. I Want To Wash It Still To See If It’ll Brighten The Floss At All, I’ve Never Washed A Project Before
Baby Penguin Sliiiide
Adhd Be Damned, I Did It!
Yes damn ADHD! That is beautiful though