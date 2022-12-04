Cross stitch is a form of counted thread embroidery that has been around for ages, and it is widely regarded as one of the easiest forms of hand embroidery, making it an accessible hobby for virtually everyone.

One of the biggest online communities advocating for this craft is the aptly titled subreddit r/CrossStitch. As you may have seen in our earlier article on this place, its 404K members are constantly sharing pictures of their proud works, and they serve as perfect examples of cross-stitching's limitless potential.

However, since the subreddit remains really active, we thought it was about time we made an update on it. Continue scrolling to check out its latest gems.

#1

Did This As A Gift For My Wife. Took Me A Whole Year

Did This As A Gift For My Wife. Took Me A Whole Year

R3dAvalon Report

#2

Eden Serpent By Paradisestitch! It Took Forever But I'm So Happy With How It Turned Out!

Eden Serpent By Paradisestitch! It Took Forever But I'm So Happy With How It Turned Out!

xBanshee_5 Report

#3

286,600 Stitches, 5 Years… And Done

286,600 Stitches, 5 Years… And Done

Omissionsoftheomen Report

#4

First Time Using Glow In The Dark Thread, It Was Super Fiddly And The Stitches Came Out Quite Messy But I Love The Glow

First Time Using Glow In The Dark Thread, It Was Super Fiddly And The Stitches Came Out Quite Messy But I Love The Glow

Red_Heifer Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Messy? YOU CALL THAT MESSY? THAT IS AMAZING

#5

Going To Surprise My Wife With This Tonight. We Are Having Our First

Going To Surprise My Wife With This Tonight. We Are Having Our First

2Black_Hats Report

Bob La Capra
Bob La Capra
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful in its simplicity

#6

My Mom Allowed Me To Post This On Her Behalf. This Is Officially Her Biggest Finished Project And I'm So Proud Of Her!

My Mom Allowed Me To Post This On Her Behalf. This Is Officially Her Biggest Finished Project And I'm So Proud Of Her!

Elipetvi Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t usually swear but THATS SO F*****G BEAUTIFUL I NEED IT

#7

Frogs

Frogs

theLoveRhombus Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww @GrudgeholdingTreeFrog you need to see this!

#8

Peeking Jesus

Peeking Jesus

Miss_Lemon_Sunshine Report

#9

Seven Months And Three Countries Later, My Neon Sushi Bag Is Finally Done!

Seven Months And Three Countries Later, My Neon Sushi Bag Is Finally Done!

StareyedInLA Report

#10

My Internet Password Is Long And Complicated. No Matter How Hard I Try, I Will Never Remember It. My Router Is Hard To Reach And My Kid Keeps Running Off With My Post-It Notes, So I Decided To Stitch A Qr Code To Hang On The Wall

My Internet Password Is Long And Complicated. No Matter How Hard I Try, I Will Never Remember It. My Router Is Hard To Reach And My Kid Keeps Running Off With My Post-It Notes, So I Decided To Stitch A Qr Code To Hang On The Wall

_The_Blonde_One_ Report

#11

I'm Finally Done Live, Laugh, Loving Over Here!

I'm Finally Done Live, Laugh, Loving Over Here!

germanmotorcar Report

LoneTomato
LoneTomato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the ONLY acceptable version of those signs!

#12

When I Was A Teenager, My Dad Took A Newly-Started Version Of This Away Because "Cross-Stitching Is For Girls". Cut To 20 Years Later As A Proud Gay Man, I Found This On Amazon And Completed Last Week As My First Project And A Huge Symbolic Personal Achievement. Take That Dad!

When I Was A Teenager, My Dad Took A Newly-Started Version Of This Away Because "Cross-Stitching Is For Girls". Cut To 20 Years Later As A Proud Gay Man, I Found This On Amazon And Completed Last Week As My First Project And A Huge Symbolic Personal Achievement. Take That Dad!

dirtywang Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HELL YEAH TAKE THAT DAD 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

#13

Agoraphobic But Missing Art Galleries, I've Started Stitching My Own Mini One

Agoraphobic But Missing Art Galleries, I've Started Stitching My Own Mini One

OxfordApartment213 Report

#14

Just Finished My Second Cross Stitch Project! Took Me Two Years To Finish. It’s 46 X 61cm And Made With 90 Colors

Just Finished My Second Cross Stitch Project! Took Me Two Years To Finish. It’s 46 X 61cm And Made With 90 Colors

_norwegian_wood_ Report

#15

After A Year And A Half Of Work, I’ve Finally Finished My Very First Cross-Stitch!

After A Year And A Half Of Work, I’ve Finally Finished My Very First Cross-Stitch!

GrahamfieldShip Report

#16

My Pokémon Epic 1-5 Is Back From The Framer!

My Pokémon Epic 1-5 Is Back From The Framer!

Rogue0527 Report

Karen Startz Richardson
Karen Startz Richardson
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

PLEASE tell us that "Waldo" is in here, somewhere 😂...This is AMAZING!

#17

I’ve Started Making A Cross Stitch Of Each Trip My Partner And I Go On Together. We Made A Special Deal - I Do The Stitch, He Makes The Frames!

I’ve Started Making A Cross Stitch Of Each Trip My Partner And I Go On Together. We Made A Special Deal - I Do The Stitch, He Makes The Frames!

gatorbasil Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are stunning! Now I wanna learn to cross stitch

#18

My Finished Wonders Of The Night Sky Design (Pattern By Me). It's All As Nerdily Accurate As I Could Make It And Took A Loooong Time To Put Together!

My Finished Wonders Of The Night Sky Design (Pattern By Me). It's All As Nerdily Accurate As I Could Make It And Took A Loooong Time To Put Together!

tunnellingrhino Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d give up a tentacle for this :0

#19

I Don’t Know If This Game Is Universal But It Was The Best

I Don’t Know If This Game Is Universal But It Was The Best

WednesdayRavenAddams Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was, so iconic. 5th grade wouldn’t be complete without it

#20

Someone Here Suggested Me To Make Country Roads Cat, So Here It Is!

Someone Here Suggested Me To Make Country Roads Cat, So Here It Is!

Curious_Ad8855 Report

#21

Birthday Gift For My Mom, The Person Who First Got Me Into Cross-Stitch. We Love Watching Hummingbirds Together, So I Stitched One She Can Look At Whenever She Wants

Birthday Gift For My Mom, The Person Who First Got Me Into Cross-Stitch. We Love Watching Hummingbirds Together, So I Stitched One She Can Look At Whenever She Wants

Fabrycio6 Report

#22

The Weasley House - Before And After Backstitch

The Weasley House - Before And After Backstitch

Electric_Target Report

#23

Stitched A Friend's Save The Date As A Wedding Gift

Stitched A Friend's Save The Date As A Wedding Gift

BananicattheDisco Report

#24

I’ve Come To Brag!

I’ve Come To Brag!

PopsickleHeaven Report

#25

My Expression When Someone Tells Me That Men Shouldn't Cross Stitch (Self Drafted Pattern)

My Expression When Someone Tells Me That Men Shouldn't Cross Stitch (Self Drafted Pattern)

HelpMeWithMyPixel5 Report

#26

Blackwork Cat Pile

Blackwork Cat Pile

warpskipping Report

#27

Finally Finished Sewing Up My Wife’s Stocking Just In Time For Christmas!

Finally Finished Sewing Up My Wife’s Stocking Just In Time For Christmas!

calyps_o Report

#28

It Took Me Over A Year, But I *finally* Finished My Cross Stitch Of The Solar System!!!

It Took Me Over A Year, But I *finally* Finished My Cross Stitch Of The Solar System!!!

Andromeda321 Report

#29

Found This At A Church Rummage Sale! Part Of A $5 Per Bag Sale!

Found This At A Church Rummage Sale! Part Of A $5 Per Bag Sale!

Sorceress683 Report

#30

It’s Finally Finished! 8 Months Later

It’s Finally Finished! 8 Months Later

Advatt Report

#31

Present For A Friend Who Loves Hedgehogs! Pattern "Hedgehog" By Cutepatternsbymaria

Present For A Friend Who Loves Hedgehogs! Pattern "Hedgehog" By Cutepatternsbymaria

faroutinthespace Report

Biliegh they/them
Biliegh they/them
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did the shirt go from gray to blue

#32

My Youngest Sibling Came Out As Trans, So I Made Them This

My Youngest Sibling Came Out As Trans, So I Made Them This

Etak61817 Report

#33

Made For A Friend Who Is Moving Away From Me

Made For A Friend Who Is Moving Away From Me

Thepettiest Report

#34

It's The First Time When I Tried Coaching Instead Of Backstitching And I Love The Result! Spent The Coldest Time Of The Winter Stiching This Dragon From Nadezhda Gavrilenkova

It's The First Time When I Tried Coaching Instead Of Backstitching And I Love The Result! Spent The Coldest Time Of The Winter Stiching This Dragon From Nadezhda Gavrilenkova

zlerok Report

#35

One Of My Largest Finishes Yet!!

One Of My Largest Finishes Yet!!

Xanadu1706 Report

#36

My Cute Avocado Yoga!

My Cute Avocado Yoga!

Daily-Magic-Stitch Report

#37

Does It Look Like Watercolor?

Does It Look Like Watercolor?

vetlanka Report

#38

I Wasn't Able To Finish This In Time For The Launch, But Here's The James Webb Space Telescope's Primary Mirror Rendered In Blackwork!

I Wasn't Able To Finish This In Time For The Launch, But Here's The James Webb Space Telescope's Primary Mirror Rendered In Blackwork!

FlipDarkChillWinter Report

#39

Made For My Pigeon Obsessed Friend, Do You Think She'll Like It?

Made For My Pigeon Obsessed Friend, Do You Think She'll Like It?

evmt95 Report

#40

Finally Finished My First Full Coverage Piece! My Favorite Place

Finally Finished My First Full Coverage Piece! My Favorite Place

dadaduck Report

#41

After A Year, May I Present The Spirit Of The Kohaku River

After A Year, May I Present The Spirit Of The Kohaku River

reddit.com Report

#42

Done After 5 Years! Pattern Made Using Kg-Chart With Tweaks Along The Way

Done After 5 Years! Pattern Made Using Kg-Chart With Tweaks Along The Way

Perilinxi Report

#43

How I Spent My Weekend

How I Spent My Weekend

chubbygirlreads Report

#44

This Is My Favorite Cozy Holiday Stitch

This Is My Favorite Cozy Holiday Stitch

nottstitch Report

#45

370 Days Later I’m Finally Finished Catching Them All

370 Days Later I’m Finally Finished Catching Them All

Trolivia Report

#46

Do You See The Resemblance?

Do You See The Resemblance?

hermioneinthetardis Report

Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m trying to think of a good name for a cat-frog hybrid

#47

3 Years And 197,580 Stitches Later, She's Done!

3 Years And 197,580 Stitches Later, She's Done!

choosecoffee Report

#48

This Is What 200,000 Stitches Looks Like!

This Is What 200,000 Stitches Looks Like!

21-nun_salute Report

#49

Finished My Japanese Pagoda Stitch!

Finished My Japanese Pagoda Stitch!

gildius Report

#50

Autumn In The Valley - Finally Finished This! Pattern Self-Drafted

Autumn In The Valley - Finally Finished This! Pattern Self-Drafted

lightbringer54 Report

#51

Y'all Means All - Self Drafted

Y'all Means All - Self Drafted

FabulousNightMonkey Report

#52

LOTR Stained Glass Piece For A Friend

LOTR Stained Glass Piece For A Friend

Ailuj182 Report

#53

Finally Finished This Beauty!!

Finally Finished This Beauty!!

mypetalt Report

#54

Finally, My Peaceful Pond Is Completed. I Want To Wash It Still To See If It’ll Brighten The Floss At All, I’ve Never Washed A Project Before

Finally, My Peaceful Pond Is Completed. I Want To Wash It Still To See If It’ll Brighten The Floss At All, I’ve Never Washed A Project Before

echosspirit Report

#55

Baby Penguin Sliiiide

Baby Penguin Sliiiide

ohthesarcasm Report

#56

Adhd Be Damned, I Did It!

Adhd Be Damned, I Did It!

yespls Report

Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes damn ADHD! That is beautiful though

#57

I Finally Finished It!

I Finally Finished It!

NumerousdTune Report

#58

Just Got This Done For A Friend. First Time Using Black Aida Also!

Just Got This Done For A Friend. First Time Using Black Aida Also!

Shaphira7 Report

#59

A Gift I Made For My Newborn Niece

A Gift I Made For My Newborn Niece

ComfortablyJuicy Report

#60

Burninate The Cross Stitch - Self Drafted

Burninate The Cross Stitch - Self Drafted

leighdelo Report

#61

None Of My Friends Appreciate My Cross Stitch So Im Upset But I Finished This Frog In One Week

None Of My Friends Appreciate My Cross Stitch So Im Upset But I Finished This Frog In One Week

glowbabeglow Report

#62

Neon Cross Stitches! These Are Self-Drafted, And Were Really Fun To Design And Stitch

Neon Cross Stitches! These Are Self-Drafted, And Were Really Fun To Design And Stitch

iconicbutironic Report

#63

Over-Educated Cat Loving Millennial Feminist

Over-Educated Cat Loving Millennial Feminist