However, since the subreddit remains really active, we thought it was about time we made an update on it. Continue scrolling to check out its latest gems.

One of the biggest online communities advocating for this craft is the aptly titled subreddit r/CrossStitch . As you may have seen in our earlier article on this place , its 404K members are constantly sharing pictures of their proud works, and they serve as perfect examples of cross-stitching's limitless potential.

Cross stitch is a form of counted thread embroidery that has been around for ages, and it is widely regarded as one of the easiest forms of hand embroidery, making it an accessible hobby for virtually everyone.

#1 Did This As A Gift For My Wife. Took Me A Whole Year

#2 Eden Serpent By Paradisestitch! It Took Forever But I'm So Happy With How It Turned Out!

#3 286,600 Stitches, 5 Years… And Done

#4 First Time Using Glow In The Dark Thread, It Was Super Fiddly And The Stitches Came Out Quite Messy But I Love The Glow

#5 Going To Surprise My Wife With This Tonight. We Are Having Our First

#6 My Mom Allowed Me To Post This On Her Behalf. This Is Officially Her Biggest Finished Project And I'm So Proud Of Her!

#7 Frogs

#8 Peeking Jesus

#9 Seven Months And Three Countries Later, My Neon Sushi Bag Is Finally Done!

#10 My Internet Password Is Long And Complicated. No Matter How Hard I Try, I Will Never Remember It. My Router Is Hard To Reach And My Kid Keeps Running Off With My Post-It Notes, So I Decided To Stitch A Qr Code To Hang On The Wall

#11 I'm Finally Done Live, Laugh, Loving Over Here!

#12 When I Was A Teenager, My Dad Took A Newly-Started Version Of This Away Because "Cross-Stitching Is For Girls". Cut To 20 Years Later As A Proud Gay Man, I Found This On Amazon And Completed Last Week As My First Project And A Huge Symbolic Personal Achievement. Take That Dad!

#13 Agoraphobic But Missing Art Galleries, I've Started Stitching My Own Mini One

#14 Just Finished My Second Cross Stitch Project! Took Me Two Years To Finish. It’s 46 X 61cm And Made With 90 Colors

#15 After A Year And A Half Of Work, I’ve Finally Finished My Very First Cross-Stitch!

#16 My Pokémon Epic 1-5 Is Back From The Framer!

#17 I’ve Started Making A Cross Stitch Of Each Trip My Partner And I Go On Together. We Made A Special Deal - I Do The Stitch, He Makes The Frames!

#18 My Finished Wonders Of The Night Sky Design (Pattern By Me). It's All As Nerdily Accurate As I Could Make It And Took A Loooong Time To Put Together!

#19 I Don’t Know If This Game Is Universal But It Was The Best

#20 Someone Here Suggested Me To Make Country Roads Cat, So Here It Is!

#21 Birthday Gift For My Mom, The Person Who First Got Me Into Cross-Stitch. We Love Watching Hummingbirds Together, So I Stitched One She Can Look At Whenever She Wants

#22 The Weasley House - Before And After Backstitch

#23 Stitched A Friend's Save The Date As A Wedding Gift

#24 I’ve Come To Brag!

#25 My Expression When Someone Tells Me That Men Shouldn't Cross Stitch (Self Drafted Pattern)

#26 Blackwork Cat Pile

#27 Finally Finished Sewing Up My Wife’s Stocking Just In Time For Christmas!

#28 It Took Me Over A Year, But I *finally* Finished My Cross Stitch Of The Solar System!!!

#29 Found This At A Church Rummage Sale! Part Of A $5 Per Bag Sale!

#30 It’s Finally Finished! 8 Months Later

#31 Present For A Friend Who Loves Hedgehogs! Pattern "Hedgehog" By Cutepatternsbymaria

#32 My Youngest Sibling Came Out As Trans, So I Made Them This

#33 Made For A Friend Who Is Moving Away From Me

#34 It's The First Time When I Tried Coaching Instead Of Backstitching And I Love The Result! Spent The Coldest Time Of The Winter Stiching This Dragon From Nadezhda Gavrilenkova

#35 One Of My Largest Finishes Yet!!

#36 My Cute Avocado Yoga!

#37 Does It Look Like Watercolor?

#38 I Wasn't Able To Finish This In Time For The Launch, But Here's The James Webb Space Telescope's Primary Mirror Rendered In Blackwork!

#39 Made For My Pigeon Obsessed Friend, Do You Think She'll Like It?

#40 Finally Finished My First Full Coverage Piece! My Favorite Place

#41 After A Year, May I Present The Spirit Of The Kohaku River

#42 Done After 5 Years! Pattern Made Using Kg-Chart With Tweaks Along The Way

#43 How I Spent My Weekend

#44 This Is My Favorite Cozy Holiday Stitch

#45 370 Days Later I’m Finally Finished Catching Them All

#46 Do You See The Resemblance?

#47 3 Years And 197,580 Stitches Later, She's Done!

#48 This Is What 200,000 Stitches Looks Like!

#49 Finished My Japanese Pagoda Stitch!

#50 Autumn In The Valley - Finally Finished This! Pattern Self-Drafted

#51 Y'all Means All - Self Drafted

#52 LOTR Stained Glass Piece For A Friend

#53 Finally Finished This Beauty!!

#54 Finally, My Peaceful Pond Is Completed. I Want To Wash It Still To See If It’ll Brighten The Floss At All, I’ve Never Washed A Project Before

#55 Baby Penguin Sliiiide

#56 Adhd Be Damned, I Did It!

#57 I Finally Finished It!

#58 Just Got This Done For A Friend. First Time Using Black Aida Also!

#59 A Gift I Made For My Newborn Niece

#60 Burninate The Cross Stitch - Self Drafted

#61 None Of My Friends Appreciate My Cross Stitch So Im Upset But I Finished This Frog In One Week

#62 Neon Cross Stitches! These Are Self-Drafted, And Were Really Fun To Design And Stitch