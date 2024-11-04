Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Made Me Have A Panic Attack”: Woman’s Wedding Goes Downhill When MIL Tries To Take Over
Occasions, Wedding

“Made Me Have A Panic Attack”: Woman’s Wedding Goes Downhill When MIL Tries To Take Over

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Your wedding day should be all about you and your partner. In front of your closest friends and most beloved family members, you get to profess your love for one another and finally start a new chapter of your lives. Everyone in attendance should be rooting for you and supportive of your wishes.

But unfortunately, some parents can’t help but put their own desires first, even on their child’s wedding day. One woman recently vented on Reddit about how her mother-in-law managed to ruin her wedding day by trying to call all the shots. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies frustrated readers shared. 

Wedding planning can be stressful for anyone

Image credits: freepic.diller / freepik (not the actual photo)

But when this bride’s mother-in-law tried to take over the whole day, she couldn’t take it anymore

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Later, the newlywed clarified that her husband has always been on her side

Image credits: clittle24

ADVERTISEMENT

Married women often have conflicts with their in-laws

Image credits: shurkin_son / freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s a common trope for women to have conflicts with their mother-in-law. Whether they’re arguing about where to have Thanksgiving or who their partner or son loves more, it’s not easy for in-laws to have perfect relationships. In fact, one 2022 study found that daughters tend to have more issues with their mother-in-law than with their actual mother. And psychologist Terri Apter found that a whopping 75% of couples admit that they’ve experienced tension with an in-law.

So it’s no surprise that these conflicts sometimes start before the wedding and before anyone is officially an in-law. This is so common that Brides.com has even detailed some of the ways that mother-in-laws tend to make wedding planning more challenging. 

First, they might constantly express negative opinions. On the inside, they might be panicking about losing their baby or feeling excluded, and they might channel this frustration into rude comments about the venue, the bride’s dress, the menu, the decorations and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, a difficult mother-in-law may try to steamroll the bride and groom and take over the wedding planning process herself. Licensed marriage and family therapist, Lauren Mollica, says this might be because the mother is anxious about her child’s big day, and this may be the only way she can feel like she has control at the moment.

Some mother-in-laws may constantly seem like they’re in panic mode, and others might try to invite guests that aren’t on the bride and groom’s list. And if she’s affluent, she might attempt to use money to manipulate those around her. “Well, I’ll only pay for the catering if you hire this business,” or, “I should have a say in the guest list since I’m covering the cost of the venue.”

Setting boundaries and being on the same page as your partner can help reduce tension with in-laws

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s not always going to be easy, but it’s important to be able to set firm boundaries with an in-law who has the power to derail your entire wedding day. Tehrene Firman at Martha Stewart recommends making time for self-care, even if wedding planning is getting stressful. You deserve to feel relaxed when you can, even if your priority at the moment is the wedding. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also best to make sure that you and your partner are on the same page. It may not be easy for them to admit that their mother is making your life more challenging, but the two of you can work together to find a job for her that she can handle. For example, you might be okay with her tagging along to taste different cakes or try the dinner menu.

Firman also suggests spending time with your mother-in-law that isn’t dedicated solely to wedding planning. Working on building a relationship with her, and getting to know more about her as a person might help ease the tension that comes along with wedding planning matters. But inevitably, you’ll also need to learn how to say no. You’ll want to be nice and polite, but at the end of the day, you get to make the decisions for your wedding.

And if nothing else works, hiring a professional wedding planner might just get your in-laws off your back. They can be a nice buffer, and they won’t have to worry about feeling awkward or hurting feelings. They’ve simply been hired to do a job, and you are their client, not your mother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if your mother-in-law behaved this way at your wedding? Feel free to share, and then check out this Bored Panda article discussing similar wedding drama!

Readers were appalled by the mother-in-law’s behavior, and the bride joined in on the conversation to provide more details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

25

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

7

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The MIL has told you loud and clear how she regards you both - as mere props to toy with as she wishes. You can decide right now if you want to spend the next 40 years being confronted with whatever she whimsically decides to dream up, or to simply cut contact.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from all these stories, it’s that every couple should have a designated bouncer or two. If anybody does something they’ve been told not to do (like show up in a wedding dress) they should be denied entry, or escorted out if they act out after things have started. Only three people -have- to be there. Things can be managed without any of the rest of them, should the need arise.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The MIL has told you loud and clear how she regards you both - as mere props to toy with as she wishes. You can decide right now if you want to spend the next 40 years being confronted with whatever she whimsically decides to dream up, or to simply cut contact.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from all these stories, it’s that every couple should have a designated bouncer or two. If anybody does something they’ve been told not to do (like show up in a wedding dress) they should be denied entry, or escorted out if they act out after things have started. Only three people -have- to be there. Things can be managed without any of the rest of them, should the need arise.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda