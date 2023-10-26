MIL Uses The Fact She Has The Same Name As The Bride To Make Major Changes To The Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding day is an important event in a woman’s life, even in this age. Brides usually have a vision of what that day should look like. The color of the bridesmaids’ dresses and what flowers will decorate the venue can be elements of that vision. But rude in-laws can derail even the best of plans.

A woman shared her woes about an ex-monster-in-law on the r/WeddingShaming subreddit. The MIL decided to make some unwelcome changes before the wedding day. The author shamed her mother-in-law for taking advantage of the fact that they share the same name. Read on to find out why the bride now calls her former MIL a C-Rex.

Every bride should get the wedding day of their dreams

This unlucky woman had her dream wedding taken away by her mother-in-law who was also her namesake

There are ways to deal with a mother-in-law who’s trying to hijack a bride’s perfect wedding

It can be hard to navigate a civil relationship with a MIL who wants to lead the wedding planning process. Here is some advice for brides who feel their mothers-in-law might mess with their vision. Jeannie Assimos tells Brides that it’s important to pick your battles. An argument with your future husband’s mother won’t help anyone. That’s why it’s crucial to understand why the advice or unwanted help is so bothersome.

If you don’t like the advice because you’re feeling tense or not in the mood, don’t lash out. “If you are stressed because of other aspects of your wedding, take a step back and decide if talking to them will do anything more than hurt them,” Assimos says. When the advice hinders your vision of your perfect day, it’s fair to stand up for yourself. “Go ahead and talk to them openly about how you are feeling,” Assimos suggests.

When having this conversation, the right tone is important. Etiquette advice columnist Cheryl Seide suggests going over what’s important to each person. “Understand the ‘why’ of her opinions. Communicate your wedding day vision and which aspects are most critical to you and why. Then be willing to compromise on a few items that you can let go.”

“When [she] understands your vision, it may make her less anxious that you aren’t ‘doing it right.’ She will feel more comfortable that you have the planning under control,” Seide adds. This last piece of advice might be a bit hard to swallow. Especially if your MIL is a monster-in-law. You might want to find something that you want your mother-in-law’s opinion on.

Mothers and MILs might just want to take part in the planning in some way. A good strategy is to involve your MIL in ways that are a win-win. “If you give her a real project to focus on, sometimes that will be enough to curb her opinions on everything else,” Danielle Rothweiler told Brides. “When she asks if you need help, treat her with kindness,” Rothweiler adds. “Let her know you are so thankful to know that she is there should you need anything—and that you will let her know.”

But there are also some things a mother-in-law should be able to have a say in

Many bridal magazines suggest a bride needs to let her MIL host the rehearsal dinner. The event is traditionally thrown by the groom’s family, so it’s logical to give your MIL free reign.

If you want to keep some control, guide her in the right direction. “Feel free to provide her with ideas for locations and send her a few of your vendors,” event director Kristine King told the Martha Stewart Weddings magazine.

Etiquette expert Elaine Swann proposes letting the MIL take care of the guest list. Especially when dealing with the groom’s side of the family. But be careful: let your MIL know right off the bat the number of guests you and the groom have agreed on. That way you’ll avoid having a bunch of second cousins and her office buddies at your reception.

One decision that might be significant to the MIL might be the parent dances. “Consider having your MIL over for lunch to discuss song choices, listen to some classics, and brainstorm ideas,” Kristine King suggests. “Chances are, there is a song that was special to the two of them growing up. As long as the song reflects their special mother-son relationship, the dance will be a sweet memory for years to come.”

Commenters congratulated the former bride for getting out of that toxic family

Others also condemned the overbearing MIL’s behavior