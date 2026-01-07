ADVERTISEMENT

High school is a period of life that most of us have experienced at some point in the past, present, or future. And while it might be regarded as only an educational place, it would be rather a misconception. You see, high school also raises us in a social way.

There, we experience scenarios we can't really encounter in the "outside" world. Interestingly, often enough, those events stem from or result in some kind of drama, as teenagers are inherently dramatic. So, today, let's entertain ourselves by reading up on it, shall we? 

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two adults at table smiling and taking notes, discussing high school secrets with notebooks and pens nearby. The head of the english department had an affair with the head of science.
His adult daughter then turned up and keyed science teachers car during school hours, and they somehow hushed this up until another teacher had a few too many at our formal/prom and spilled the gossip to a bunch of us.

FenrisCain , freepik Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hands holding playing cards at poker table with chips and dealer button, high school secrets theme My school had a secret boys poker club, that got uncovered after one of them bet his gf, lost, and she complained to the teachers, not wishing to become the winner's gf.

    Morn_GroYarug , freepik Report

    8points
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    High school human trafficking, that's a new one.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Two teens sharing lollipops by a graffiti wall, smiling and whispering high school secrets. Finding out half the couples were secretly dating each other like it was a whole soap opera behind the scenes, made me realize I really was just there for the homework.

    Honest-Fix-9296 , freepik Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many movies and TV shows are set in high school for some reason. The reason is likely to be obvious. As this netizen named a few factors that possibly might have something to do with it, especially in the Western-based media. 

    They say that high school might be personally relatable to most of the, let’s say, US adult viewers, solely due to the fact that most of them attended it, even if they may not have graduated.
    #4

    Teacher and teenage student reviewing notes in classroom, hinting at high school secrets discovered later A friend of a friend was sleeping with one of the special education aides who was there to facilitate an extra study hall for the kids who had them as part of their 504 and IEP plans.

    The friend of a friend was a bit slower than other kids, just a general low IQ and an ADD diagnosis. He was apparently bragging about being intimate with the woman hired to supervise the study hall. She wasn't a teacher, didn't have a teaching degree or anything, but was serving a supervisory function. Totally inappropriate. All the guys were cheering him on though.

    I guess it went on for a while and she was "suddenly fired for no reason." It was all swept under the rug.

    Walmartian_Beta , vh-studio Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    32 People Share Wild High School Secrets They Only Discovered Long After Graduation Our principal was embezzling quite a bit of money. Ended up on the local news.


    He had always been an ahole. My friend won the grand prize at the state science fair and brought back a trophy for the school, and he didn't care. No congrats, job well done, nothing. He just didn't care.

    Fit-Row-2774 , grustock Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Smiling woman at a garage sale wearing a cowboy hat with suitcases, clothes rack and teddy bear, high school secrets I went to a local yard sale and recognized the seller as a girl I went to high school with. We chatted. She mentioned the yard sale was due to her divorce and that she was divorcing our high school history teacher with whom she'd had a years long affair - starting in high school - and who she had married very shortly after he divorced his wife very shortly after she graduated high school.

    Maxwyfe , freepik Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, if you set the same story in college, it becomes relatable to way fewer people, which can turn away the viewers. After all, it doesn’t take a genius to realize that quite a lot of people crave relatable scenarios from the stuff they’re consuming. 

    Also, high schools tend to take place in a rather compact place, which makes the creation easier for the creators to build sets. Not to mention how much easier it is to properly represent school subjects than college ones, due to the limited choices of electives and things like that. 
    #7

    Bearded man in tuxedo at party sipping blue cocktail and holding wine bottle, high school secrets. At our first high school reunion (five years), one of our teachers showed up in a bad-fitting wig, got drunk, and sloppily tried to seduce the women. We then realized that he most likely became a teacher because he was attracted to young girls.

    Gorf_the_Magnificent , EyeEm Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Man playing acoustic guitar for smiling teen taking notes, suggesting high school secrets and late discoveries Sadly I’m just joining the club it seems like - music teacher groomed and slept with several students. We would joke that he was sleeping with the drum major, and sadly we were right. She is the one who ultimately blew the whistle.

    writetehcodez , freepik Report

    6points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She may have blew the whistle, but that was immediately after her amazing drum roll.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Small propeller plane on rural airfield tarmac with grassy fields and sky, high school secrets One of the students in our school, the son of a retired police chief, stole a Cessna airplane and flew an uncharted flight from a small airfield outside Toronto to Montreal.

    KittySharkWithAHat , ArthurHidden Report

    6points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm betting that this kid didn't get into any trouble either.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There can also be a reason why taking high school students as protagonists is comfortable for creators. You see, they are grown up enough to nearly be adults and able to take on various challenges, but not adult enough to care about rent, food prices, or other kinds of adult-y responsibilities. It's the perfect age to start some adventures, isn’t it? 

    So, with so many TV shows and movies taking place in high-school settings, there are bound to be plenty of stories regarding that time of our lives.
    #10

    Two smiling teens embracing outside a brick school building, casual friends, high school secrets vibe That a white guy and a black girl were a couple but the administration called them in and told them they couldn't do that. This was a small parochial school in the '80s in southern California.

    jeriTuesday , freepik Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Man with headphones holding pencil and clipboard in empty classroom, illustrating high school secrets discovered later Our drama teacher in the 8th grade was let go for being inappropriate with students. Everyone went on a rampage when he left and we couldn't understand why he was let go.

    Found out a few years after high school when he was hitting on me through Facebook messaging and I told my mother. She mentioned that something weird happened when we were in school too and that's why he left. Thanks mum for letting me know! A bit late!

    CStew8585 , freepik Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Teacher instructing students at chalkboard with geometry diagram, classroom scene illustrating high school secrets discovery Elementary school drama. I had two six grade teachers that were co teachers. It was a pilot program. She got pregnant during the year. We found out much later our both married co teachers had a pretty torrid affair. Both of their marriages ended. Unsurprisingl, the woman teacher was fired. Mr Frank, with his not so hidden alcohol drawer was kept on. The 80‘s were crazy.

    Banditlouise , pressfoto Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some of them are not that realistic. By that, we mean, when there are stories about supernatural stuff, like Teen Wolf or Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Or maybe it’s only us who didn’t have to deal with werewolves and vampires during our time in school, and these stories are very relatable to you. 

    But it’s more likely that stories like Heartstopper or Never Have I Ever are more relatable to the general audience, as they deal with teenagers’ stuff rather than supernatural stuff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, that doesn't mean these shows cannot have totally unhinged storylines. Like in the latter, Never Have I Ever, where the main character gets stuck in a rather interesting and questionably realistic love triangle. This whole thing drives the show into rather dramatic places and makes for good TV. 
    #13

    Pattern of yellow rubber ducks floating against a blue cloudy sky, playful background for high school secrets feature Found out our quietest, most wholesome teacher was the secret mastermind behind a massive senior prank involving 300 rubber ducks in the principal's office. the legend was right under our noses the whole time.

    TheoryUnlikely7199 , freepik Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Two people smiling outdoors holding a tablet and notebook, discussing high school secrets. The craziest English teacher (female) married the laziest English teacher (male). She would always get slighted by the smallest thing and would refuse to teach us until we as a class apologized. It got so bad that the department head had to intervene though he blamed us and requested we apologize in order to ensure the knowledge she gave would be 'blessed'.

    Her husband was lazy. He didn't teach us anything including the new exam format which caused the majority of his students to get low marks and drop in rank. We had to complain to the principal before we got a new teacher. He also had a scandal where he dated a 17yo student openly (she was older than age of consent and at the time it wasn't illegal to be in a relationship with a student as it wasn't in the US).

    The marriage didn't last. Crazy + lazy will never be a good combination. Thank goodness there wasn't any kids involved.

    Edited a few words for clarity.

    nomad_l17 , katemangostar Report

    5points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well except for the kid that he was dating, even though she was able to consent, doesn't change the fact that she was still a child.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Smiling young woman in gym with arms crossed, symbolizing high school secrets revealed Male Coach caught a female Coach going down on one of her students.

    Dragon464 , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    5points
    POST

    We aren't saying that real-life high schools don’t have these stories playing out in them. It’s likely that at least somewhat similar situations have happened to someone. Ultimately, teenage years can be a very dramatic period in someone’s life, so some crazy stuff is bound to happen. 

    Just like the stories in today’s list – some of them are truly unhinged. The interesting part about them is that most people only found out about them after graduation. So, basically, they could’ve witnessed a TV show scenario play out in real life, but missed it. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Has something similar happened to you? Please, share your story!
    #16

    Middle-aged man playing acoustic guitar on floor near laptop, notebook open, pondering high school secrets. Had a music teacher that all of the girls generally avoided because there were rumors that he would try to touch them. I've even heard that some girls tried to report him to the principal but she would just shrug it off. I never had to have his class because of the major I had so never crossed paths with him. 15 years later I see a news article about dude getting arrested and charged for texting inappropriately some of his students.

    Same school, there was a math teacher that everyone loved because he was basically "friends" with all of the students, I crossed paths with him once because he subbed for my math teacher once and dude just gave off creepy vibes to me. 16 years later dude was fired for "inappropriate behavior" at a field trip. From what I understand he didn't actually try to touch anyone or have inappropriate relations with a student but still.

    Just to give examples of actual good male teachers at that school (and not blaming the girls or anything because this was a different time when celebrity tabloids mentioned girls dating guys twice their age and it was seen as a "cool mature it girl" thing to do) I had an art teacher that was in his 20s and literally most of the girls would flirt with him and I'm pretty sure a few asked him out. Dude made it a point to never be alone with any student and would physically keep his distance from the girls who would flirt with him and would always tell stories of his girlfriend.

    Also I had a gym teacher who was in his early 30s and he was considered a good looking guy so a few girls would flirt with him and he would legit shut it down real quick and turned it into class lessons on why girls and guys shouldn't try to have relationships with authority figures.

    beckichino , Senior man at home on the floor taking guitar lessons freepik Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Young man and elderly woman smiling on couch, holding hands, hinting at shared high school secrets discovered later My high-school best buds parents got divorced as we started senior year, they were like the friend groups parents so it was a big deal to us. Seemingly came out of nowhere and I didn't have any idea why until I saw my buddies dad at a Walmart in Colorado like 2 or 3 years after high-school and he explained to me how Will (our friend) and his mom had been intimate. And they are now in a relationship lmao. When his dad found out he just left and moved to Colorado. Crazy.

    The_Wilbanks , freepik Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    Man's clenched fist near woman shielding face on bed, illustrating high school secrets. Our valedictorian was apparently a jerk that thought hitting his girlfriends was an appropriate communication style.

    Far-Ad5796 , tiko33 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    High school secrets: stressed male teacher in classroom writing at desk with chalkboard, apple, books, and mug One of the teachers was dumped by one of the seniors...broke the guy's heart.

    MankeyFightingMonkey , romeo22 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    high school secrets: upset student sitting by lockers with backpack, head in hands At a boarding school now famous for covering up mistreatment: a very quiet girl was being preyed on by an employee 10 years her senior. When word got out, she was punished, not him. She got expelled, never got to finish her high school education, and is now married to the former employee, still.

    skippyist , tonodiaz Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Man behind bars in plaid shirt, contemplative, symbolizing high school secrets revealed after graduation The rich pretentious kid who always bragged how rich they were, turns out their dad was arrested and jailed for embezzling millions. .

    phrozen_waffles , EyeEm Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Coach blowing whistle at soccer practice with students by goalpost, high school secrets implied One of the football coaches was selling steroids to  the team. 


    An english teacher started dating his former student once she begun college. Supposedly, the student reached out to the teacher after graduating. .

    VvvlvvV , freepik Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Two students in a gym, one holding books and the other a basketball, talking about high school secrets The craziest piece of drama was about *me*, and I was too busy being shuttled back and forth between divorced parents every other day to notice. Apparently multiple guys tried to get me to sleep with them, but failed because I was so uninterested in the general HS population that I didn't realize what they were trying to do. This resulted in them feeling personally attacked for whatever reason and spreading rumors that I was sleeping around, which ended up being so wide-spread and violent that we ended up having a whole assembly on harassment, with me having absolutely no idea the assembly was about me to begin with. I only found out years later when I ran into a guy at the grocery store and he apologized to contributing to said rumors about me. I really wish I could adequately describe the look on his face when he realized I actually had no idea what he was talking about.

    Dapper_Pen_4491 , freepik Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Young man in locker room leaning against lockers with towel, evoking high school secrets Music Teacher (male) and Drama teacher (male) - (one sleeping with students and the other with a hidden camera in a change room) at my all boys High School. In my primary/elementary school a priest was caught being inappropriate with students 10 years before I was enrolled and caught after I graduated. I thankfully was never a victim. All Catholic schools of course.

    taurus26 , freepik Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Surveillance camera on a gray wall, symbolizing high school secrets being observed and revealed later Some girls dad had a secret bathroom camera that filmed tons of underage girls. He was a well known doctor in our area and his kids were very nice people. Daughter was in my grade, so smart and kind.

    They had a big house with a separate pool house and the camera was in the pool house bathroom. Kids were there all the time.

    It was so shocking and so sad, I feel so sorry for all the innocent children and now his own children have lost their father. Absolutely massive scandal in our community. He’s in prison for the rest of his life I believe.

    Virtual-Bee7411 , kiangdeb Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Three students gathered around a table, one reading a book while others write, hinting at high school secrets. That one of the school resource officers was a creep and would routinely hit on and solicit the girls. Didn't find out until about 10 years later on a random Facebook post where multiple of my former classmates talked about their encounters. And yes, a few did take him up on his offer.

    dasers1 , freepik Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Priest-like older man in clerical collar standing before carved wooden door, high school secrets theme I went to a private catholic high school. I have two stories.

    1.It was an open secret that the principal, vice principal and Dean of the school had stolen money from a previous school they all worked at. It turns out they were given our new school as a shut up compromise because they knew soooo much about higher up priests that were molesting children. They were all arrested a few years after I graduated for doing the same thing- embezzling millions of dollars.

    2. I married my high school sweetheart. His sister was in my grade. She was never interested in dating. She played the religious girl/theater tech role of being too busy to bother. The week after we graduated she moved out and cut contact with her family. It turns out she was being violated by the theater teacher for years. She moved into his house and acted like mommy to his children. 4 years later she broke free and moved back home. Still messed up.

    Millenniumfalconator , freepik Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Smiling mother hugging teenage son in kitchen, warm family moment; high school secrets Heard rumours in grade 9 that a classmate was hooking up with another classmate’s mom, who had started volunteering in the library. The mom, daughter and boy all left the country shortly after, even though the boy had an entirely separate family?

    We never heard anything else about them until our 10 year reunion when the mom and boy showed up married and told everyone they adopted a child.

    AntoinetteBefore1789 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Teen couple nearly kissing outdoors, illustrating high school secrets discovered after graduation We had a Chlamydia outbreak my freshman year of high school (more than 100 students is what I heard) and after I graduated, I found out that one girl gave it to about 10 guys and that's how it spread throughout the school. But to make it even worse, she was apparently spreading it by charging guys to hook up with her in the school bathrooms.

    It was a huge drama at the time because we had security waiting outside the bathrooms and could only go in one at a time for the rest of that school year.

    musicbymeowyari , garetsvisual Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Smiling female student in school hallway holding notebooks, symbolizing high school secrets and late discoveries Not long after I started teaching post-secondary, I had a young student in their 20s. They told me they had dropped out of highschool in grade 9, and as I got to know them better, I found out that they were in fact the sister of someone in my own grade, at my own highschool. Turns out the family was ruled with an iron fist, and the parents had kicked them out for a minor infraction (think, going to the movies when they'd been forbidden to do so). They were taken in by someone, and got a job working at our local stock exchange. They were bright and worked their way up a decent pay, doing responsible work. But they were back to school to catchup. They did well, despite not having the foundation, and I marveled over the fact that the sibling had never shown the slightest indication that so much family trauma and misery was going on. Cruel.

    Pisum_odoratus , gpointstudio Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Two women reading and whispering over a book in a cafe, pondering high school secrets discovered later We had not one, but two teachers that were dating 18 year old students during my senior year. The teachers' contracts were not renewed for the following school year, but because the students were 18 it wasn't technically illegal and didn't make the news. Me and my friends found out after we graduated because one of the teachers was a little too shameless and posted about it on Facebook lol.

    Dependent-Wear9646 , katemangostar Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Bearded teacher in suit playfully biting an apple in classroom, hinting at high school secrets Find out our teacher is dating with my classmate, thats why my classmate gets jealous everytime we tease our teacher with the other teacher lol.

    Fast_Locksmith864 , volodymyr-t Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!