We've all been there—confidently repeating something we "know" to be true, only to discover we've been wrong the whole time. From health advice passed down through generations to so-called legal facts we picked up from TV shows, misinformation has a funny way of becoming accepted wisdom. Remember being told to wait 24 hours before reporting someone missing? Pure fiction. Or that giving cats a saucer of milk is a kindness? Actually harmful to our feline friends.

These well-intentioned but incorrect beliefs spread from person to person until they become unquestioned "facts." In this age of information overload, separating truth from fiction has never been more important. Let's set the record straight on thirty common misconceptions that somehow became accepted as gospel truth in our modern world.