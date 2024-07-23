Employee Breaks Their Back And Needs More PTO, Company Asks Coworkers To Donate Theirs

ADVERTISEMENT

It can often feel like it takes ages to accumulate paid time off. If I just work one more week, I’ll rack up .2 days of vacation! PTO is valuable, and I’m assuming that there’s nothing I could say or do to get you to forfeit those days you’ve worked hard for.

But what if a colleague who had used all of their vacation days was suddenly in a terrible accident? Well, according to one woman, that is the company’s problem, not the responsibility of employees. Below, you’ll find a story that was posted on r/Antiwork detailing how a boss decided to ask workers for donations rather than simply providing more PTO to an employee in need.

Employees usually cherish the small amount of paid time off that they have

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

So this woman was furious when her boss asked workers to donate PTO to an injured colleague

Image credits: KateDoe7

Nearly one third of workers in the United States don’t have access to paid time off at all

While we sit at our desks for 40 hours a week and stare out the window during our lunch breaks, it’s safe to assume that many of us are looking forward to the next time we get to have a day off. Every Friday, I’m thrilled about the impending weekend, and whenever I have a slow moment in the office, my mind starts to drift off to the next trip that I have planned. Even if that vacation is 4 months away, it’s on my mind!

So it’s understandable that many of us are territorial about our paid time off. You’ve worked hard to earn those days, and you deserve to take a much needed break. And most of us don’t have nearly as many vacation days as we would like. According to Forbes, almost one third of employees in the United States don’t have access to PTO at all, and even among those who do, the allotted amount can vary widely.

Employees working in the private sector tend to earn an average of 11 paid days off per year, but this number can increase after employees have stayed at the same company for five or ten years. Sick days also tend to increase after an employee has been at one company for several years, but on average, full-time employees can take 8 days off each year for being ill.

Asking employees to donate PTO can create a host of issues

If you’re extremely lucky, your employer might even provide unlimited PTO. But this is rare, as only 4% of companies in the United States do so, Forbes reports. However, over two thirds of employees say that they would be interested in having more, or even unlimited, PTO, so companies are starting to become a little more generous. In fact, job postings mentioning unlimited PTO shot up 178% between 2015 and 2019 in the States.

But one issue many employees have with their company’s PTO policy is when sick days and vacation days have to be taken from the same pool. The woman who shared this story on Reddit mentioned that is the case where she works, and this can often put employees in stressful situations when they’ve been hit with an unexpected diagnosis or a sudden injury.

According to Lars Lofgren at HR Advice, expecting employees to donate PTO to colleagues is toxic and dehumanizing. He first notes that there are many logistics that need to be considered before employees provide these donations. Lars brings up the fact that donating employees might change their minds, or employees receiving donations might end up with leftover days when they leave the company. Who should get paid for those days?

It’s also possible that an employee who has donated PTO will later have an emergency of their own, but at that point, they might not have enough time off left for their own needs. Asking for donations can also set a precedent for future incidents.

Companies should have policies in place that take care of employees when emergencies arise

Employees might actually be encouraged to use up their own days if they know someone else will help them if they get injured. Plus, these donations can brew bitterness or hostility among employees, if some are always expected to donate and never get to enjoy vacation days.

Instead of relying on employees to take care of each other, Lars notes that companies need to consider whether they have enough PTO at all, if it’s a common issue for employees to run out. You might simply need to add more days into the year to give everyone peace of mind. The HR expert also notes that it’s necessary to have policies in place for bereavement, jury duty and parental leave, so conversations about donating PTO never need to arise.

It’s important to communicate to employees that their health and their families come first. They shouldn’t be pressured to come to work sick or skirt obligations in their personal lives just to avoid using up PTO. And finally, remember that life is unpredictable. No policy will cover every event. In extenuating circumstances, don’t hesitate to make arrangements for employees in need.

We would love to hear your thoughts about this situation in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever been asked to donate PTO? Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article discussing anti-work themes, look no further than right here!

