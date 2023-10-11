ADVERTISEMENT

Some might consider coloring a children’s activity, but it’s not always the case; just look at how popular coloring mandalas or painting by number got over the last few years. And anyone who’s ever sat down to work on a coloring book as a grown up would likely agree that it can get pretty relaxing.

But even those who do enjoy coloring might not be fond of the intricate work filling in a mandala, for instance, typically requires. They might opt for illustrations instead, sometimes even altering them a little.

An abundance of such examples can be found on the ‘Coloring Corruptions’ subreddit, dedicated to, as their own description reads, ”turn adorable pictures into twisted and or hilarious corruptions of their former selves.” Scroll down to find the images on the list below and see for yourself that coloring can be an equally—if not more—fun activity for grown ups as well.

In order to learn more about the benefits of coloring and art therapy, Bored Panda got in touch with Assistant Professor at the Department of Marital and Family Therapy with Specialization in Art Therapy at Loyola Marymount University, Jessica Bianchi, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find her thoughts in the text below.