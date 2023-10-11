30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids’ Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)
Some might consider coloring a children’s activity, but it’s not always the case; just look at how popular coloring mandalas or painting by number got over the last few years. And anyone who’s ever sat down to work on a coloring book as a grown up would likely agree that it can get pretty relaxing.
But even those who do enjoy coloring might not be fond of the intricate work filling in a mandala, for instance, typically requires. They might opt for illustrations instead, sometimes even altering them a little.
An abundance of such examples can be found on the ‘Coloring Corruptions’ subreddit, dedicated to, as their own description reads, ”turn adorable pictures into twisted and or hilarious corruptions of their former selves.” Scroll down to find the images on the list below and see for yourself that coloring can be an equally—if not more—fun activity for grown ups as well.
In order to learn more about the benefits of coloring and art therapy, Bored Panda got in touch with Assistant Professor at the Department of Marital and Family Therapy with Specialization in Art Therapy at Loyola Marymount University, Jessica Bianchi, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find her thoughts in the text below.
The Royal Garden Is One Of Aurora’s Favorite Places To Bury The Evidence. [part I Of III]
What Jasmine Should Have Done To Jafar
Who Doesn’t Love Some Good Ol’ Classic Fart Humor To Brighten Their Day? : ]
That's some impressive coloring tbh. The dress and suit are nearly perfect!
“Get some crayons and a coloring book to turn adorable pictures into twisted and or hilarious corruptions of their former selves,” encourages the description of the subreddit started nearly a decade ago, in March of 2014.
In a previous interview with Bored Panda, its founder, u/CrayonsForBrains, revealed that it all started when they saw their cousin’s coloring book. “I started chuckling because some of the characters were just so crazy-looking. The next natural step was to bring the psychotic energy that I saw in their eyes to life,” they explained.
“As a regular Reddit user, I realized there were probably a lot of others out there who would get a kick out of it. So, I made our website and started the subreddit,” the founder added; and they were seemingly right as nowadays, over 170k members are there to enjoy its contents.
Goldilocks Broke Into The Wrong House
“The Flowers Look Perfect... For Your Funeral!”
Seriously BP, you have to censor the word "killed?" 🙄
Judging by the images shared on the subreddit, it’s clear that ‘Coloring Corruptions’ is not your typical kids’ coloring book-like material. But that just goes to show that people of all ages can enjoy such an activity.
Assistant professor at Loyola Marymount University Jessica Bianchi seconded the idea that coloring can be beneficial for people of all ages. “In fact, there have been multiple studies that show that coloring can lower overall stress and even help those diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” she told Bored Panda in a recent interview.
“Coloring, especially coloring within a boundary like a coloring page, a mandala or even a stencil can be very emotionally regulating and containing, meaning that if a person is feeling dysregulated, stressed, or anxious, coloring offers a tactile activity that can calm the central nervous system, be grounding and provide a literal container for challenging emotions.”
All Hail Walt Lucifer
Just Keep Destroying
Sharing Is Caring
Coloring is just one of many ways painting or art in general can ameliorate one’s well-being. That’s why art therapy is widely used to help people express themselves and deal with certain emotions and behavioral matters, among other things, all while immersing themselves in creative processes.
“Art therapy is an integrative mental health discipline that requires a master's degree and is facilitated by a registered or board-certified art therapist. It is equal parts psychology and expressive art,” Bianchi pointed out. “Art therapists work with a diverse range of populations using the creative art process and product to provide clinical services such as assessment and diagnosis, goal setting and treatment planning, and overall psychological support depending on the individual's needs.”
Hakunama-Oh No!
The Family That Haunts Together
My Daughter Colored A Slutty Goat
“Although there are many advantages to art therapy, the main benefit of art therapy is that through the creative process—creating and reflecting on the artistic product—art therapy increases both the clients’ and the therapists' understanding of the psychological, emotional, and behavioral experience,” Bianchi suggested.
“This could be with a child who is developmentally and cognitively unable to express in words experiences or events that are challenging them or this could be with an adult couple who might be experiencing an impasse in their verbal communication. By creating and exploring an image or form, art therapy can help clients gain a deeper understanding of the issue, offer different perspectives and possible alternative ways of being.”
Mirror, Mirror, In My Hand
This is actually the type of stuff I love, personal taste I don't like the green, but the style is phenomenal <3
Pandas Are Cute But Territorial
Pain And Panic
If they do another Hercules live action remake, can those adorable gremlins look like this??
A study spanning over nearly two decades revealed that art therapy can have a noticeable positive effect on people, resulting in significant improvements in their emotional state and perceived symptoms of certain conditions, among other things. It also suggested that art therapy can help healthcare professionals as well, as it reportedly helps mitigate levels of work-related stress and anxiety, and reduce burnout.
According to Gitnux, art therapy can help reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress by as much as 73%. Moreover, when used as a group activity, such a form of therapy is believed to significantly minimize negative emotions and feelings of isolation in people with mental illnesses.
“Let The Suffering Begin.”
The Golden Girls Coloring Book Is Full Of Potential
"How's about a slice of Bat Cheesecake, Batman?"
Robin Hoods New Movie
Art therapy can arguably benefit everyone, which makes children no exception. Recent studies point out that it improves their mental health and well-being by increasing their sense of safety, empowerment, and hope, among other things. In addition to that, it emphasized that art therapy can be particularly important for expressing complex emotions and feelings which can’t be easily verbalized.
“Creating art—even something as simple as coloring—is extremely important for children,” Jessica Bianchi told Bored Panda. “Not only does it offer children a developmentally appropriate language to express and explore their experiences, creating art provides countless opportunities for children to practice social and emotional learning (SEL).”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Task Team Hard At Work
I Turned Dumbo In The Jigsaw Puppet ( Full Video Below)
Apparently Aurora Is A Popular Subject On Here Lately, So I Give You “Dominatrix Aurora”!
“Commonly referred to as SEL, these are skills that focus on developing a child's self-awareness, ability to manage challenging emotions in a healthy way, practice empathy for others and build positive relationships in their communities,” the expert in art therapy explained.
“The act of making art allows a child to engage in healthy self-expression, practice problem solving, planning, and frustration tolerance as well as engage in perspective taking and peer collaboration.”
“Merida’s Brothers Are Now Cute Bear Cubs!”
“Aurora Gives A Warning To Flora” [part II Of III]
"NEXT time it will be YOUR Brain, if you disobey me AGAIN!"
The Lord Is
Actually one of the reasons I left Christianity. It was weird thinking an adult man on a cloud could see every little thing I did. The paranoia was real.
Asst. Prof. Bianchi emphasized that SEL has been linked to many positive outcomes across the lifespan. “Recent studies find correlations between SEL and considerable productive gains in education, prosperity, and wellbeing, as well as a reduction in crime and drug use. Ultimately, it provides as many opportunities as possible for children to express themselves and connect with others through creative expression, builds adults that are self-aware, mindful, and compassionate, and who doesn't want more of those people in the world?"
A New Adventure With New Ceos
Let's Be Lisa Frank, Zombie Horses Are Awesome!
Come On And Slam
Van Gogh Corruption. Now With Original Page!
I See Your Batman Golden Girls And Raise You Kiss Gg
Onlyfans
Pimp Yoshi And His Favorite B!tch Birdo
