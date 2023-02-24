The more we think about it, the more we realize just how much we like reading guides about… well, about pretty much anything and everything! They’re educational, informative, and fun (in the geekiest of ways). However, you’d be wrong to assume that all guides are equally good. Some of them are created purely for giggles and our amusement. It turns out that we might even love them more than the regular ones.

That’s where this fantastic subreddit comes in. It’s a fun-loving online community that documents some of the silliest and funniest guides to ever grace the internet. And we’re loving it. We’ve collected some of their most hilarious pics to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down to check them out.

We reached out to the subreddit's founder and head moderator, and they told us all about the community's roots and appeal. Read on for our Bored Panda's full interview with them.

#1

Cool Guide To Edible Mushrooms

Cool Guide To Edible Mushrooms

ear2theshell Report

#2

Not From Fb, Not Terrible, And Pretty Useful

Not From Fb, Not Terrible, And Pretty Useful

umdas Report

Pigeon
Pigeon
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is quite useful in describing types of coffe to my friend to help me order so good list

#3

Toilet Paper Orientation Guide. I Printed One Out For My Commode

Toilet Paper Orientation Guide. I Printed One Out For My Commode

reddit.com Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... unless you have a cat. In which case, mullets are good.

Now, we’d love to mention the subreddit’s full name because we think it’s absolutely awesome. However, the way the internet works in this day and age means that we have to avoid certain words, like the first part of the online community’s name. We can, however, wax poetic about how totally rad it is!

Bored Panda had a friendly chat with the subreddit's founder about the history of the online group. "As for its small beginnings, it came to light as we saw that there wasn't really any subreddit to post for guides that don't quite fit the rules of r/coolguides," they said, referring to a very popular and widely-known sub dedicated to all kinds of guides.

"There's a lot of guides out there that aren't really helpful, but are clearly just for the laughs. So the subreddit was born as a home for those lighthearted and funny guides," the head moderator told us that they branched off and created a niche for fun and silly guides.
#4

How To Catch A Chicken

How To Catch A Chicken

reddit.com Report

#5

Alpaca vs. Llama

Alpaca vs. Llama

Birdy_Cephon_Altera Report

Elica
Elica
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems somebody got heartbroken by a llama

#6

This

This

CUKA-BLYAT Report

Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The pikachu face looks adorable on all of em

"I think people enjoy these [bad] cool guides because it's simply absurd. It's treading along the lines of surreal humor. A lot of the guides you'd see on the subreddit are so ridiculous and sometimes illogical. But because it's presented to us in a format that's familiar to us, we get it easily," they explained why exactly these pics resonate so well with the public.

"So, if you ever come across suspicious-looking persons sitting on a park bench or ever decide to have dinosaurs as a pet, we got these handy guides to help us through," they shared a couple of absolutely brilliant guides that are bound to get comedy-lovers chuckling.

"The secret to creating a genuinely good guide is on the visuals, I believe. Guides are designed to be easy to follow. If the guide was able to be straightforward and helpful to the reader, then I think it did its job pretty well."
#7

Difference Between Types Of Groups

Difference Between Types Of Groups

Solidjester2004 Report

Bumble
Bumble
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is brilliant.

#8

Railway Map Of Antarctica

Railway Map Of Antarctica

reddit.com Report

#9

Skeleton

Skeleton

youhuu098 Report

Nat Rich
Nat Rich
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Learnt something new. Thank you

The subreddit was created all the way in June 2016. At the time of writing, the community was made up of 24.1k people. And it’s still active to this very day! We can see why—there’s a lot of laughter to be had here, as you’re flung far away from your comfort zone.

If you plan on being an active member of the subreddit, you’ve got to follow the rules. Now, there are a few things to be aware of. For one, the community is entirely dedicated to visual guides only! In short, all how-to’s and reference materials have to be presented in graphic form. This makes them more easily digestible.
#10

Restaurant Ordering Preferences Around Africa

Restaurant Ordering Preferences Around Africa

reddit.com Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am currently trying to learn all the countries with their flags and capitals. Africa is especially hard for me. But that's the kind of additional information that helps me remember things.

#11

Reddit Explains How To Be A Man (With A Little Help From Donny Osmond)

Reddit Explains How To Be A Man (With A Little Help From Donny Osmond)

StonyTark3000 Report

#12

A Comprehensible Guide To Hybrid Meals

A Comprehensible Guide To Hybrid Meals

M_rld Report

Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know what it is, but I also don’t

However, at the core of the entire online group lies the simple fact that all of the guides posted there have to be funny! “This is a place for your non-serious and comedy guides,” the founder of the sub explains. In short, the comedy has to be very much intentional. The creators of the guides have to be in on the joke.
#13

Most Common Dog Shapes

Most Common Dog Shapes

Birdy_Cephon_Altera Report

#14

Iceland To Ireland Flow Chart

Iceland To Ireland Flow Chart

reddit.com Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If your name is Ike, you could live in Ikeland!

#15

Fahrenheit For Europeans

Fahrenheit For Europeans

RobinTheTactician0 Report

Panda Boi
Panda Boi
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

List for Americans: 0 is ice, 100 is steam.

The founder of the sub also values members who put in a bit of extra effort. One way that you can do this is to link the image to the original source, not just the source that reposted it somewhere else. Meanwhile, you can tag your post with flairs to help keep things orderly.

Lastly, the entire point of the sub is for everyone to have fun. Redditors are expected to follow the site’s reddiquette and to remember that they’re talking to human beings at the other end of the computer or phone.
#16

Graph Of The Number Of States In The Us Since 1969

Graph Of The Number Of States In The Us Since 1969

rabbitoncrack Report

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait I actually didn't know this! Thank you

#17

I’ve Seen A Lot Of Ufos Actually

I’ve Seen A Lot Of Ufos Actually

198boblob Report

#18

Are You Worth Kidnapping?

Are You Worth Kidnapping?

GrandDukeZanggara Report

Nat Rich
Nat Rich
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Phew, being poor and ugly seems to have saved my bacon!

Redditors are pretty big fans of guides as a whole. For instance, the r/coolguides subreddit, another guide-centric online community, has over 3 million members, and you're bound to enjoy it if you loved this list. A while ago, Bored Panda spoke to u/dadschool, the founder of that particular subreddit.
#19

Australia Is Big

Australia Is Big

ear2theshell Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This fact is interesting.

#20

Ah Yes, The 8 Simple Steps To Your Own Game Engine!

Ah Yes, The 8 Simple Steps To Your Own Game Engine!

agamemn-off Report

#21

Now Comes With Extra Weather Balloons

Now Comes With Extra Weather Balloons

yeetmasterian Report

"I had a bit of a compulsive habit of saving every guide I came across on Reddit with the idea that I'd somehow reference it when I needed it later. There weren't really any subs for general guides so I made one and uploaded all my guides at once. I think a lot of people have a similar affection for bitesize trivia and hoarding generalist knowledge,” he explained how he founded r/coolguides.
#22

Most Used Word In Each State

Most Used Word In Each State

rabbitoncrack Report

#23

The “Hey Buddy” Guide

The “Hey Buddy” Guide

OMGBeckyStahp Report

#24

Is It A Valid Complaint Or Just Whining?

Is It A Valid Complaint Or Just Whining?

SlurpyBanana Report

As with most subreddits, the key to success is having a tight-knit moderator team. However, the bigger the community is, the bigger and better the team often has to be as well. With more members comes the increased threat of troll and harmful posts. Mods often have to balance real-life responsibilities with their volunteering online.
#25

Christianity Family Tree

Christianity Family Tree

Capable-Sock-7410 Report

a piece of toast
a piece of toast
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But Mary was also the mother of god... (not even kidding)

#26

Life Hack

Life Hack

payden_cromwell Report

Nat Rich
Nat Rich
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Crocodiles will see you in a while, alligators will see you later

#27

How To Send A Text If You're A Grizzly Bear

How To Send A Text If You're A Grizzly Bear

killerbunnyfamily Report

"I see the moderator role as more akin to a landscaper: pruning [troll] posts, removing harmful posts, and moderating for content diversity. Subscribers are much better judges of content quality and validity than moderators and I think it's important to trust them in that role. I will admit, however, that the majority of guides I enjoy most myself rarely break 50/100 upvotes," the founder of the 3-million-member sub explained that quality and popularity don’t always go hand in hand.
#28

How To Not Get A Ticket

How To Not Get A Ticket

TecDeveloper Report

#29

How Carry Your Tea Cup In Style?

How Carry Your Tea Cup In Style?

Metrobuss Report

Xylia Yang
Xylia Yang
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you are a Jedi, please teach me

#30

Gang Signs

Gang Signs

Dewdeaux Report

The secret to a good guide is clarity. You have to make the layout orderly and accessible. The information you present has to be as concise as possible and easy to follow. Brevity, then, is your best friend! Guides aren’t supposed to be novels. Meanwhile, don't be scared to reach out for help. Have a friend or a pro look over your guide and give some editing and proofreading advice. Everyone needs an editor!
#31

The Pointer Sisters' Mountain Of Excitement

The Pointer Sisters' Mountain Of Excitement

jdignon Report

#32

Guide To Mispronounced Carmakers

Guide To Mispronounced Carmakers

notbob1959 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I HAVE BEEN PRONOUNCING SO MANY THINGS WRONG

#33

Very Handy Baby Growth Guide

Very Handy Baby Growth Guide

StonyTark3000 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

aw i wanted an otter

#34

Instructions On How To Prevent A Tick Bite (How To Fight Ticks In Original)

Instructions On How To Prevent A Tick Bite (How To Fight Ticks In Original)

lakmus85_real Report

#35

No, Wait, He Has A Point

No, Wait, He Has A Point

zjunkmale Report

James016
James016
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Flying Lemurs technically neither lemurs or able to fly

#36

Top 12 States!

Top 12 States!

MrsMozely Report

#37

Big Brain

Big Brain

flameyboii Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

but what if i am gay

#38

Not Much More To Say

Not Much More To Say

Yeet_Boi21 Report

Nat Rich
Nat Rich
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do I have to sing happy birthday whilst washing my foot?

#39

Social Distancing 101

Social Distancing 101

rabbitoncrack Report

sinead
sinead
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

#40

Guide To Breakfasts From Around The World

Guide To Breakfasts From Around The World

rabbitoncrack Report

Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is misinformation!! Everyone knows beans and sadness is for lunch 😤

#41

Rocks Are Made Up

Rocks Are Made Up

snbrd512 Report

#42

Use Color Coordination To Improve Your PC

Use Color Coordination To Improve Your PC

rabbitoncrack Report

#43

This Ain't It Chief

This Ain't It Chief

Nathan_Why Report

#44

Comprehensive Guide To Catgirl Ears

Comprehensive Guide To Catgirl Ears

Birdy_Cephon_Altera Report

#45

Told I Should Post Here

Told I Should Post Here

agwastyle Report

#46

Indiana Threat Map

Indiana Threat Map

reddit.com Report

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so in short no where in INDIANA is safe?

#47

What The Fuck Is A Possum?

What The Fuck Is A Possum?

SlurpyBanana Report

#48

A Better Bus Comparison

A Better Bus Comparison

Terminthem Report

#49

Totally Useless But Mildly Interesting

Totally Useless But Mildly Interesting

reddit.com Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So there's where the memes came from.

#50

The Spectrum Of Acceptability Of A Leg Fetish

The Spectrum Of Acceptability Of A Leg Fetish

HeccerTheRedditor Report

Nat Rich
Nat Rich
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bit by the poo dispenser is most respectable

#51

How (Not) To Make Tea

How (Not) To Make Tea

GameDesert Report

Nat Rich
Nat Rich
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*shudders in British*

#52

Was Recommended To Post This Here Instead Of /Coolguides

Was Recommended To Post This Here Instead Of /Coolguides

olivedamage Report

Xylia Yang
Xylia Yang
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally I find someone that understands me

#53

"Free As In Beer/Speech": A Helpful Infographic

"Free As In Beer/Speech": A Helpful Infographic

findanegg Report

James016
James016
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is really useful

#54

Which Joker Is Your Favorite? I’m Partial To ‘89 Jack Nicholson

Which Joker Is Your Favorite? I’m Partial To ‘89 Jack Nicholson

SteveJB313 Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Joaquin and Heath Ledger. Both are iconic.

#55

Ate A Bag Of Ferrous Sulfate. Thought They Were Red Hots

Ate A Bag Of Ferrous Sulfate. Thought They Were Red Hots

reddit.com Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wuld still mistake them as medicine.

#56

Plural Of Dish

Plural Of Dish

GeneReddit123 Report

#57

Did I Follow Yesterday's Top Cool Guide Correctly?

Did I Follow Yesterday's Top Cool Guide Correctly?

Krogoth907 Report

#58

A Map

A Map

Mavsnash33 Report

#59

Chores For Kids!

Chores For Kids!

Juan_Dollar_Taco Report

#60

Nice Tits

Nice Tits

SteveJB313 Report

#61

Atomic Symbols vs. American States

Atomic Symbols vs. American States

ncnotebook Report

#62

Wouldnt Say This Is A S**tty Guide But Still, I Think It Belongs Here, Covid-19 Survival Guidelines By Andrew Tarusov

Wouldnt Say This Is A S**tty Guide But Still, I Think It Belongs Here, Covid-19 Survival Guidelines By Andrew Tarusov

auriaska99 Report

#63

Just Fuck My S**t Up

Just Fuck My S**t Up

reddit.com Report

