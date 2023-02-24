67 Funny And Satirical ‘Cool Guides’ People Shared On This Group That Contain Information They Don’t Teach At School Interview
The more we think about it, the more we realize just how much we like reading guides about… well, about pretty much anything and everything! They’re educational, informative, and fun (in the geekiest of ways). However, you’d be wrong to assume that all guides are equally good. Some of them are created purely for giggles and our amusement. It turns out that we might even love them more than the regular ones.
That’s where this fantastic subreddit comes in. It’s a fun-loving online community that documents some of the silliest and funniest guides to ever grace the internet. And we’re loving it. We’ve collected some of their most hilarious pics to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down to check them out.
We reached out to the subreddit's founder and head moderator, and they told us all about the community's roots and appeal. Read on for our Bored Panda's full interview with them.
Cool Guide To Edible Mushrooms
Not From Fb, Not Terrible, And Pretty Useful
Toilet Paper Orientation Guide. I Printed One Out For My Commode
Now, we’d love to mention the subreddit’s full name because we think it’s absolutely awesome. However, the way the internet works in this day and age means that we have to avoid certain words, like the first part of the online community’s name. We can, however, wax poetic about how totally rad it is!
Bored Panda had a friendly chat with the subreddit's founder about the history of the online group. "As for its small beginnings, it came to light as we saw that there wasn't really any subreddit to post for guides that don't quite fit the rules of r/coolguides," they said, referring to a very popular and widely-known sub dedicated to all kinds of guides.
"There's a lot of guides out there that aren't really helpful, but are clearly just for the laughs. So the subreddit was born as a home for those lighthearted and funny guides," the head moderator told us that they branched off and created a niche for fun and silly guides.
How To Catch A Chicken
Alpaca vs. Llama
This
"I think people enjoy these [bad] cool guides because it's simply absurd. It's treading along the lines of surreal humor. A lot of the guides you'd see on the subreddit are so ridiculous and sometimes illogical. But because it's presented to us in a format that's familiar to us, we get it easily," they explained why exactly these pics resonate so well with the public.
"So, if you ever come across suspicious-looking persons sitting on a park bench or ever decide to have dinosaurs as a pet, we got these handy guides to help us through," they shared a couple of absolutely brilliant guides that are bound to get comedy-lovers chuckling.
"The secret to creating a genuinely good guide is on the visuals, I believe. Guides are designed to be easy to follow. If the guide was able to be straightforward and helpful to the reader, then I think it did its job pretty well."
Difference Between Types Of Groups
Railway Map Of Antarctica
Skeleton
The subreddit was created all the way in June 2016. At the time of writing, the community was made up of 24.1k people. And it’s still active to this very day! We can see why—there’s a lot of laughter to be had here, as you’re flung far away from your comfort zone.
If you plan on being an active member of the subreddit, you’ve got to follow the rules. Now, there are a few things to be aware of. For one, the community is entirely dedicated to visual guides only! In short, all how-to’s and reference materials have to be presented in graphic form. This makes them more easily digestible.
Restaurant Ordering Preferences Around Africa
Reddit Explains How To Be A Man (With A Little Help From Donny Osmond)
A Comprehensible Guide To Hybrid Meals
However, at the core of the entire online group lies the simple fact that all of the guides posted there have to be funny! “This is a place for your non-serious and comedy guides,” the founder of the sub explains. In short, the comedy has to be very much intentional. The creators of the guides have to be in on the joke.
Most Common Dog Shapes
Iceland To Ireland Flow Chart
Fahrenheit For Europeans
The founder of the sub also values members who put in a bit of extra effort. One way that you can do this is to link the image to the original source, not just the source that reposted it somewhere else. Meanwhile, you can tag your post with flairs to help keep things orderly.
Lastly, the entire point of the sub is for everyone to have fun. Redditors are expected to follow the site’s reddiquette and to remember that they’re talking to human beings at the other end of the computer or phone.
Graph Of The Number Of States In The Us Since 1969
I’ve Seen A Lot Of Ufos Actually
Are You Worth Kidnapping?
Redditors are pretty big fans of guides as a whole. For instance, the r/coolguides subreddit, another guide-centric online community, has over 3 million members, and you're bound to enjoy it if you loved this list. A while ago, Bored Panda spoke to u/dadschool, the founder of that particular subreddit.
Australia Is Big
Ah Yes, The 8 Simple Steps To Your Own Game Engine!
Now Comes With Extra Weather Balloons
"I had a bit of a compulsive habit of saving every guide I came across on Reddit with the idea that I'd somehow reference it when I needed it later. There weren't really any subs for general guides so I made one and uploaded all my guides at once. I think a lot of people have a similar affection for bitesize trivia and hoarding generalist knowledge,” he explained how he founded r/coolguides.
Most Used Word In Each State
The “Hey Buddy” Guide
Is It A Valid Complaint Or Just Whining?
As with most subreddits, the key to success is having a tight-knit moderator team. However, the bigger the community is, the bigger and better the team often has to be as well. With more members comes the increased threat of troll and harmful posts. Mods often have to balance real-life responsibilities with their volunteering online.
Christianity Family Tree
Life Hack
How To Send A Text If You're A Grizzly Bear
"I see the moderator role as more akin to a landscaper: pruning [troll] posts, removing harmful posts, and moderating for content diversity. Subscribers are much better judges of content quality and validity than moderators and I think it's important to trust them in that role. I will admit, however, that the majority of guides I enjoy most myself rarely break 50/100 upvotes," the founder of the 3-million-member sub explained that quality and popularity don’t always go hand in hand.
How To Not Get A Ticket
How Carry Your Tea Cup In Style?
Gang Signs
The secret to a good guide is clarity. You have to make the layout orderly and accessible. The information you present has to be as concise as possible and easy to follow. Brevity, then, is your best friend! Guides aren’t supposed to be novels. Meanwhile, don't be scared to reach out for help. Have a friend or a pro look over your guide and give some editing and proofreading advice. Everyone needs an editor!
The Pointer Sisters' Mountain Of Excitement
Guide To Mispronounced Carmakers
Instructions On How To Prevent A Tick Bite (How To Fight Ticks In Original)
No, Wait, He Has A Point
Top 12 States!
Big Brain
Not Much More To Say
Guide To Breakfasts From Around The World
