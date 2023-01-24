Bland. Soulless. Generic. Robotic. Totally and undeniably fake. The last thing you want is to have someone waste your time with impersonal mass-marketing emails or messages. It’s bad enough having them fill up your inbox. It’s even worse when they’re not even proofread! If you don’t care enough to at least glance over your message before hitting [SEND], why should we care about what you’re offering?

The r/copypastegonewrong subreddit is a small but fantastic online community that has been gently poking fun at some of the biggest copy-and-paste fails to ever grace the net since 2018. Professors accidentally adding an embarrassing link in their emails and job recruiters failing to write your friggin’ name are just the tip of the Iceberg of Awkwardness.

We’ve collected some of the r/copypastegonewrong subreddit’s members’ best posts to share with you, Pandas. It’s a reminder to always, always, ALWAYS reread what you wrote. (And then do it again!) Scroll down and upvote the fails that made you feel secondhand embarrassment.

Bored Panda has reached out to the moderator team running r/copypastegonewrong, and we'll update the article once we hear back from them.