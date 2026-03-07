ADVERTISEMENT

Home tool kits once consisted of things like a hammer, screwdrivers, pliers, a drill and their similar friends. They could all be packed into a box, stored away and taken out when needed. Nowadays, tools are everywhere. From the kitchen to the bedroom, even the playroom and our pockets.

Some modern tools are so strange that you might struggle to figure out what they're designed to do. Others are the pure genius we've been waiting a lifetime for. Then there are those that solve problems we didn't even realize existed. Like who knew we needed a tool to hold down the flaps of a cardboard box while packing? Or a pickle jar with a built-in gadget for lifting pickles to the top?

People have been showing off their most unique, bizarre and awesome tools online, and Bored Panda has compiled a selection of the best. Many are a reminder that no matter what life throws at you, there's probably a gadget for that.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Japanese Company Created Real Quality “1-Inch” Mini Tools

Miniature precision tools kit displayed in a small case with a finger holding a tiny cutter, showcasing interesting tools.

kogemai Report

14points
POST
rustyscate avatar
Rusty’scate
Rusty’scate
Community Member
Premium 4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most people don’t know what a micrometer is or how to use it first all. Then the nuts and adjustable wrench complete waist of money….then two pliers one adjustable wrench some vice grips…dykes and God knows what else?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    A Little Hook Tool To Pull Through Those Tiny Straps That Come With A Lot Of Devices

    Small tool for threading string through tight spaces, showcasing a useful solution from interesting tools collection.

    seth_saber Report

    12points
    POST
    #3

    This Tool That Keeps Books Propped Open

    Hand holding an open book with a wooden finger book holder tool solving the problem of easy page turning.

    SpaceWord Report

    12points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are great, I have one. I use it on my Kindle.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    This Pickle Jar Has A Tool For Lifting The Pickles To The Top

    Small green tool lifting pickles out of glass jar, showcasing interesting tools that solve annoying little problems.

    Hypersapien Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Got This Tool Meant To Hold Down Box Flaps For Packing In My Chewy Order

    Orange plastic tool designed to hold taco shells upright, one of the interesting tools solving annoying little problems.

    davbish Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Carpentry Tool With Pins To Outline A Shape

    Contour gauge tool used for measuring precise shapes and solving an annoying little problem with home projects

    kewko , KanataCitizen Report

    11points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s legit though saves ten measurements.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #7

    This Tool Is Both A Hammer, A Hatchet, A Screwdriver, A Nail Puller, And Pliers

    Multi-functional metal tool for small repairs and tasks, showcasing unique design among interesting tools that solve annoying problems.

    vtheuer Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    My Chinese Food Came With A Chopstick/Fork Combo

    Plastic food container with lid and yellow multi-purpose tool fork resting on top, showcasing useful tools that solve small problems.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Thread-Cutting Scissors That You Can Keep In Your Hand Without Having To Take Them Off After Each Snip. Huge Time Saver And Very Ergonomic

    Hand holding a pair of sewing snips, an interesting tool that can solve an annoying little problem with fabric cutting.

    micasa_es_miproblema Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Japanese Butter Cube Cutter

    Butter cutter tool slicing a stick of butter into perfect cubes, one of the interesting tools solving small kitchen problems.

    cbtlli Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    For Those Really Big Wires

    Hand holding Snap-on Vector Edge pliers with red handles in a workshop, showcasing interesting tools for problem solving.

    silvercatbob Report

    11points
    POST
    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These were made as an advertisement ... we had a pair mounted in our garage

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    This Tool Has A Single Purpose - Holding The Cassette In Place While You Unscrew The Lockring Using The Specialized Key

    Person using specialized tools to remove a bike gear cassette, demonstrating interesting tools solving small problems.

    didzisk Report

    11points
    POST
    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    most tools for bicycle repair are one off ... a wrench for adjusting spoke tension ... a tool for removing crank shafts ... on and on

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    New Tool For Screws And Nuts

    Handheld measuring tool with labeled holes and scale, one of many interesting tools solving annoying little problems.

    Ghulaschsuppe Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Please Help Me Find A Company That Makes Custom Perforating Rollers Like This One

    Handheld interesting tool with roller creating perforated pattern on wooden surface to solve annoying problems.

    notpollock Report

    10points
    POST
    #15

    This Tool Is Specially Made To Cut Open An Avocado, Pit It, And Section Out The Avocado From The Skin

    Green and black kitchen tool with slots and a circular hole designed to solve an annoying little problem.

    C_Bluth Report

    10points
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cut round the seed with a knife, twist apart. Smack seed with knife and twist to remove seed. Slice inside the rind as desired, scoop out with a spoon.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Wall-Mounted Tool For Tracking Crack Growth

    Wall crack with measuring tool applied vertically, illustrating tools that might solve an annoying little problem.

    Jod3000 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Window Blind Cleaner

    Hand holding a yellow fuzzy cleaning tool with a blue handle used for dusting window blinds, offering a handy solution tool.

    LowPreparation2347 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    This Thing To Clean A Kitchen Hand Whisk

    Hand holding a 2-in-1 kitchen tool with a pink silicone spatula head, showcasing interesting tools for small problems.

    mangowhymango Report

    10points
    POST
    #19

    Cardboard Perforation Tool To Make New Folds/Custom Boxes

    Handheld tool designed to create clean perforations in cardboard, an interesting tool solving an annoying little problem.

    tnum , makerworld.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #20

    One Scissor

    Packaging of stylish cutting tools with ergonomic handles designed to solve annoying little problems efficiently in daily use.

    the_tpm Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Hand Webbing For Swimming With

    Flexible finger protectors worn on a hand, demonstrating a useful tool that might solve an annoying little problem.

    Internet_points- Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Constrained Ball: This Tool Helps To Draw Straight Lines Without Using A Ruler

    Compact precision tool with digital display and rotating wheels used for drawing straight lines and solving small problems efficiently.

    mtimetraveller Report

    9points
    POST
    #23

    A Shoe Stretcher That Can Make Shoes Wider And Longer

    Vintage metal shoe stretching tool on a windowsill, an interesting tool that might solve an annoying little problem.

    WalkOfSky Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #24

    This Multi-Tool Llama

    Wooden multi-tool shaped like a giraffe, one of the interesting tools that might solve small annoying problems.

    Selfbuilt62 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    My Multi-Tool Hair Clip

    Metal multi-tool hair clip with ruler and wrench cutout designed to solve annoying little problems efficiently.

    MyUglyKitty Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Found In Grandfather’s Tools. Plumb Bob, Used To Get A Vertical Line. Heavy Metal Object With A Rope Wrapped Around

    Hand holding a metal plumb bob wrapped with twine, one of the interesting tools that might solve an annoying problem.

    andy_stacks24 Report

    9points
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mostly unchanged for several millennia.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Snail Pincers

    Metal snail shell holder tool on a plate with escargot, designed to solve an annoying little problem with eating snails.

    ojxv Report

    9points
    POST
    #28

    This Phone Holder

    Two men on an airplane using a flexible phone holder, an interesting tool to solve small travel annoyances.

    AvisRs Report

    9points
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't tell if the guy behind him is jealous of his phone holder, or just thinks he's dreamy.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Pool Noodle Knife... Why?

    Pool noodle knife with a serrated edge and green handle displayed among crafting tools to solve small problems.

    secondchancecoastie Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Wall-Mounted Doll Holder For Use In American Girl Store Restrooms

    Metal doll holder with three hooks mounted on star-shaped base, a tool that might solve an annoying little problem.

    greyblacknavytan Report

    9points
    POST
    #31

    This Tiny Tool Is Used To Remove Orange Peels

    Orange being peeled with a red tool on a white plate, demonstrating an interesting tool that solves a peeling problem.

    Joaco_Gomez_1 Report

    9points
    POST
    mwolrules avatar
    Spellflinger
    Spellflinger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Nanny had the Tupperware version of this.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    Roller Used To Create The Texture On The Noses For Deer Taxidermy (With Example Of Usage)

    Handheld textured roller tool in hand, shown next to a mounted deer head with a foam nose repair, illustrating interesting problem-solving tools.

    This is after the sculpting; you can see where the roller was used to create the texture. If anyone has any questions, I can answer them.

    bluesxorpion Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    This Device Is Used To Measure Lengths On Maps. Simply Roll It Along Streets You Want To Use And It Tells You The Distance

    Hand using a measuring tool on a detailed city map, showcasing interesting tools solving small navigation problems.

    Trizocbs Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    People Hate Popcorn Ceilings So Much That They Made A Whole Tool To Get Rid Of Them

    Homax popcorn ceiling scraper tool for easy popcorn removal attaching to extension handles on store shelf.

    Budderboy153 Report

    9points
    POST
    #35

    The Best Tool For Anyone To Have! Right?

    Pocket toothpick holders displayed in a wooden box, offering a handy tool to solve a small everyday annoyance.

    OrbitalClockwork Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    An In-Fence Foul Ball Return

    Damaged plastic device mounted on chain-link fence, illustrating an annoying little problem with outdoor tools and solutions.

    chadnorman Report

    8points
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Judging by the cracks, it could use a little retooling.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    This Titanium-Coated Butter Knife Has Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter

    Hand holding a serrated utensil tool above a gas stove, showcasing an interesting tool for solving small kitchen problems.

    RampChurch Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Cherry Pitting Tool For Kitchen Canning

    Hand holding a vintage metal tool, one of the interesting tools that might solve an annoying little problem.

    canadad Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    This Tool That Came With My Bath Bombs For Opening Their Plastic Wrappers

    Hand holding a small yellow tool designed to solve an annoying little problem with a practical solution.

    Alice_Liddell Report

    8points
    POST
    #40

    The Repertoire Of Tools Used By A Master Of Thai Massage In Thailand

    Various interesting tools made of wood and horn laid out on fabric, showcasing unique handcrafted problem-solving designs.

    icameisawiconker Report

    8points
    POST
    ongreenlevel avatar
    ongreenlevel
    ongreenlevel
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That hammer and horns... I don't want to know what are they for

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    I Asked My Dad For A Cordless Drill, And This Is What He Gave Me

    Hand using a vintage hand drill, one of the interesting tools that might solve annoying little problems.

    ElectricNed Report

    8points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember those, we had one until a few years ago

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Crain Cushion Lock Cutter (Carpet Row Cutter) For Cutting Carpet Seams

    Hand holding a metal cutting tool with black grip, one of the interesting tools that might solve annoying little problems.

    thafloorer Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Dart Repointing Tool

    Tool clamp and three darts with teal flights on a light wooden surface, illustrating interesting tools solving small problems.

    sacdesucer73 Report

    8points
    POST
    #44

    Hairbrush Cleaner

    Hairbrush cleaning tools with wooden handles and metal bristles displayed for sale at five dollars each.

    condensermike Report

    8points
    POST
    #45

    Never Saw A Melon Seed Plier Before. Found On A Night Market In Singapore

    Melon seeds pliers packaging, a handy tool featured among interesting tools for solving small annoying problems.

    mrdeniz_ Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    A Dog's Toothbrush

    Hand holding a colorful cleaning tool designed to solve an annoying little problem with precise bristles.

    lnikv Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Met A Truffle Hunter In The Peloponnese Mts. And Got A Chance To Snap A Picture Of His Truffle Shovels

    Extendable gardening tool with wooden handle and metal head, one pointed and one flat, for solving annoying little problems.

    The flat one is for white truffles, which tend to grow in softer soil, and the more spear-shaped one is for black truffles, which are found deeper and in more rocky soil.

    flex_inthemind Report

    8points
    POST
    #48

    Brick Grabber

    Brick carrying tool holding a stack of red bricks on a wooden pallet, an interesting tool to solve a common problem.

    gnixim Report

    8points
    POST
    #49

    Found This Carrot Sharpener On My Visit To Norway

    Carrot sharpener tool held in hand, designed to solve small kitchen problems with unique innovative tools.

    micro_cosm Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    This Little Red Stick Is Used By Field Workers To Harvest Only Perfectly Ripened Peppers For Tabasco Sauce

    Hand holding a red and white tool designed to solve an annoying little problem with a clever solution.

    milesbey0nd Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    A Keyboard With Shortcuts To The Main Tools In Adobe Photoshop

    Black keyboard with specialized shortcut keys and knobs designed as an interesting tool to solve annoying little problems.

    moe87b Report

    8points
    POST
    #52

    Fork, Spoon, Knife, Boomerang?

    Green Blue Sky Gear 4-in-1 utensil held in hand, a useful multi-tool from interesting problem-solving tools.

    DrazziwDeew Report

    8points
    POST
    #53

    My Late 1800s Organ Has A Hidden Maintenance Tool

    Antique wooden cabinet with intricate carvings and colorful knitted yarn, showcasing interesting tools that solve annoying problems.

    youaightbro Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Before The Days Of Staunch Regulation, We Had Powermite! Actual Power Tools For Kids, 1969

    Compact handheld power tool with circular saw blade in a yellow case, demonstrating useful tools for solving small problems.

    Vanillabean1988 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    It's A Type Of S'more Roasting Stick. Except You Put Some Dough Around The Wooden End, Cook It Over A Fire, Then Fill With Pudding Or Whipped Cream

    Handheld wooden and metal tool shown extended and collapsed, one of 59 interesting tools that might solve annoying problems.

    LLLmCoG Report

    7points
    POST
    #56

    My Hairdresser Uses A Spirit Level Comb

    Black hair comb with wide and narrow teeth on a speckled surface, one of the interesting tools solving little problems.

    zettai_unmei Report

    7points
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the perfect flat top?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #57

    Does My Tiny Mustache Comb Count?

    Small black handmade Kent hair comb held in palm, an interesting tool that might solve an annoying little problem.

    twineffect Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    What A Time To Be Alive. The Details Of The Stand Are Everything I Never Knew I Needed

    Bicycle pizza wheel cutting tool shaped like a bike for easier portioning of pizza and tart flambeé design.

    piercor Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    There’s A Device To Strip Corn On The Cob. And Now I Need It. The Hole Gets Smaller When I Squeeze It. Found In The Kitchen At Parents' House

    Hand holding a small kitchen tool with a serrated circular blade, one of many interesting tools solving annoying problems.

    dhammapunk Report

    6points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!