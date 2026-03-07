ADVERTISEMENT

Home tool kits once consisted of things like a hammer, screwdrivers, pliers, a drill and their similar friends. They could all be packed into a box, stored away and taken out when needed. Nowadays, tools are everywhere. From the kitchen to the bedroom, even the playroom and our pockets.

Some modern tools are so strange that you might struggle to figure out what they're designed to do. Others are the pure genius we've been waiting a lifetime for. Then there are those that solve problems we didn't even realize existed. Like who knew we needed a tool to hold down the flaps of a cardboard box while packing? Or a pickle jar with a built-in gadget for lifting pickles to the top?

People have been showing off their most unique, bizarre and awesome tools online, and Bored Panda has compiled a selection of the best. Many are a reminder that no matter what life throws at you, there's probably a gadget for that.