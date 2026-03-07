59 Interesting Tools That Might Solve An Annoying Little Problem You Didn’t Know Had A Solution
Home tool kits once consisted of things like a hammer, screwdrivers, pliers, a drill and their similar friends. They could all be packed into a box, stored away and taken out when needed. Nowadays, tools are everywhere. From the kitchen to the bedroom, even the playroom and our pockets.
Some modern tools are so strange that you might struggle to figure out what they're designed to do. Others are the pure genius we've been waiting a lifetime for. Then there are those that solve problems we didn't even realize existed. Like who knew we needed a tool to hold down the flaps of a cardboard box while packing? Or a pickle jar with a built-in gadget for lifting pickles to the top?
People have been showing off their most unique, bizarre and awesome tools online, and Bored Panda has compiled a selection of the best. Many are a reminder that no matter what life throws at you, there's probably a gadget for that.
A Japanese Company Created Real Quality “1-Inch” Mini Tools
Most people don’t know what a micrometer is or how to use it first all. Then the nuts and adjustable wrench complete waist of money….then two pliers one adjustable wrench some vice grips…dykes and God knows what else?
A Little Hook Tool To Pull Through Those Tiny Straps That Come With A Lot Of Devices
This Tool That Keeps Books Propped Open
These are great, I have one. I use it on my Kindle.
This Pickle Jar Has A Tool For Lifting The Pickles To The Top
Got This Tool Meant To Hold Down Box Flaps For Packing In My Chewy Order
This Carpentry Tool With Pins To Outline A Shape
This Tool Is Both A Hammer, A Hatchet, A Screwdriver, A Nail Puller, And Pliers
My Chinese Food Came With A Chopstick/Fork Combo
Thread-Cutting Scissors That You Can Keep In Your Hand Without Having To Take Them Off After Each Snip. Huge Time Saver And Very Ergonomic
Japanese Butter Cube Cutter
For Those Really Big Wires
These were made as an advertisement ... we had a pair mounted in our garage
This Tool Has A Single Purpose - Holding The Cassette In Place While You Unscrew The Lockring Using The Specialized Key
most tools for bicycle repair are one off ... a wrench for adjusting spoke tension ... a tool for removing crank shafts ... on and on
New Tool For Screws And Nuts
Please Help Me Find A Company That Makes Custom Perforating Rollers Like This One
This Tool Is Specially Made To Cut Open An Avocado, Pit It, And Section Out The Avocado From The Skin
Cut round the seed with a knife, twist apart. Smack seed with knife and twist to remove seed. Slice inside the rind as desired, scoop out with a spoon.
Wall-Mounted Tool For Tracking Crack Growth
Window Blind Cleaner
This Thing To Clean A Kitchen Hand Whisk
Cardboard Perforation Tool To Make New Folds/Custom Boxes
One Scissor
Hand Webbing For Swimming With
Constrained Ball: This Tool Helps To Draw Straight Lines Without Using A Ruler
A Shoe Stretcher That Can Make Shoes Wider And Longer
This Multi-Tool Llama
My Multi-Tool Hair Clip
Found In Grandfather’s Tools. Plumb Bob, Used To Get A Vertical Line. Heavy Metal Object With A Rope Wrapped Around
Snail Pincers
This Phone Holder
Pool Noodle Knife... Why?
Wall-Mounted Doll Holder For Use In American Girl Store Restrooms
This Tiny Tool Is Used To Remove Orange Peels
Roller Used To Create The Texture On The Noses For Deer Taxidermy (With Example Of Usage)
This is after the sculpting; you can see where the roller was used to create the texture. If anyone has any questions, I can answer them.
This Device Is Used To Measure Lengths On Maps. Simply Roll It Along Streets You Want To Use And It Tells You The Distance
People Hate Popcorn Ceilings So Much That They Made A Whole Tool To Get Rid Of Them
The Best Tool For Anyone To Have! Right?
An In-Fence Foul Ball Return
This Titanium-Coated Butter Knife Has Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter
Cherry Pitting Tool For Kitchen Canning
This Tool That Came With My Bath Bombs For Opening Their Plastic Wrappers
The Repertoire Of Tools Used By A Master Of Thai Massage In Thailand
That hammer and horns... I don't want to know what are they for
I Asked My Dad For A Cordless Drill, And This Is What He Gave Me
Crain Cushion Lock Cutter (Carpet Row Cutter) For Cutting Carpet Seams
Dart Repointing Tool
Hairbrush Cleaner
Never Saw A Melon Seed Plier Before. Found On A Night Market In Singapore
A Dog's Toothbrush
Met A Truffle Hunter In The Peloponnese Mts. And Got A Chance To Snap A Picture Of His Truffle Shovels
The flat one is for white truffles, which tend to grow in softer soil, and the more spear-shaped one is for black truffles, which are found deeper and in more rocky soil.