Making a good ad takes time and effort. Crafting a genius idea from start to finish requires expertise gained over years of experience. While those who specialize in advertising are not considered to be artists, sometimes their ideas can become true masterpieces, and those who admire the creativity in advertising recognize the artistry behind them.

In this case, a subreddit called DesignP**n unites all the ad and design enthusiasts that share creative finds among like-minded individuals. So if you don’t shy away from a good advertising campaign, we prepared a list of the best submitted photos from this online community.

#1

IKEA Ads (2020?)

IKEA Ads (2020?)

Brokeadults Report

#2

Turns Out I’m A Fan Of 19th Century Drainpipes Now…

Turns Out I'm A Fan Of 19th Century Drainpipes Now…

dannydutch1 Report

I love the ornate designs in everything from past. Every small and big building used to have a character as against the boxy 'modern' designs.

#3

Pencil Shavings Create Frilled Lizard

Pencil Shavings Create Frilled Lizard

Klad_Steel , violetimpudence.tumblr.com Report

#4

This Poster, Designed By Armando Milani For United Nations

This Poster, Designed By Armando Milani For United Nations

6packcorgi Report

#5

This Record Player By Sony

This Record Player By Sony

LimpTriskit10 Report

those guys weren't mucking around

#6

Alzheimer Awareness Ad

Alzheimer Awareness Ad

Brone9 Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alzheimer's and Parkinsonism are so scary to me.

#7

Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Brone9 Report

beer goggles = Stormtrooper car?

#8

This Barcode On A Ukrainian Cracker Pack

This Barcode On A Ukrainian Cracker Pack

ThatKiwiBloke Report

Its sad this needed to be done but I appreciate that they said this.

#9

Rook Chess Set Design

Rook Chess Set Design

rob5i Report

#10

Adopt A Pet, There's Always Room For More

Adopt A Pet, There's Always Room For More

Brone9 Report

#11

This Tissue Box

This Tissue Box

gdj11 , twitter.com Report

#12

This Mc Donald's Bill Board That Tells The Time

This Mc Donald's Bill Board That Tells The Time

PonzuBees Report

#13

This Nautilus Shell Themed Sink

This Nautilus Shell Themed Sink

Lepke2011 Report

it's a bastard to clean

#14

This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights

This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights

nonexisting-- Report

Lovely- I'd love to see this drain.

#15

Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Brone9 Report

#16

World Cancer Day Awareness Ad (2015)

World Cancer Day Awareness Ad (2015)

Brone9 Report

#17

Street Lamps In Ebisu

Street Lamps In Ebisu

filmAF Report

#18

This Store Sign

This Store Sign

QualifiedMantra Report

Finally one that you can read both ways!(without it becoming a jumbled mess)

#19

Staircase Designed By Leonardo Da Vinci, 1516

Staircase Designed By Leonardo Da Vinci, 1516

xTCHx Report

#20

Shark Fin Ice Tray

Shark Fin Ice Tray

Brone9 Report

Shut up and take my money!

#21

Land Rover - Passport Stamps - 2011

Land Rover - Passport Stamps - 2011

ocelottheninja Report

#22

Safe Sex Ad

Safe Sex Ad

Brone9 Report

#23

Samurai Vodka

Samurai Vodka

Inconspicuous- Report

#24

A Knife Holder

A Knife Holder

Brone9 Report

Why does it look like the shark is getting stabbed

#25

Help Desk At Trans World Airlines In Idlewild Airport, 1958

Help Desk At Trans World Airlines In Idlewild Airport, 1958

sonom Report

I love how it manages to look both futuristic and retro, simultaneously.

#26

The Logo For Electric Design & Lighting

The Logo For Electric Design & Lighting

Geonightman Report

#27

1 Million Cups Logo

1 Million Cups Logo

erduenoeg Report

#28

Piping Hot

Piping Hot

Theaternearyou Report

#29

At The Airport

At The Airport

ayvittu69 Report

#30

This Breast Cancer Poster

This Breast Cancer Poster

ErenAcer Report

#31

Bullocks Wilshire Department Store, Los Angeles [2215x2293]

Bullocks Wilshire Department Store, Los Angeles [2215x2293]

forestpunk Report

There is no Dana, only Zuul

#32

The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light

The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light

Joggeboi Report

I feel like posters are usually taped to a wall, so most people won't see it.

#33

This Reddit Ad From Wwf

This Reddit Ad From Wwf

Fahim_2001 Report

Brilliant in its simplicity! Very touching, too.

#34

This Tombstone For A Young Handicapped Boy

This Tombstone For A Young Handicapped Boy

Junior-Resolve3692 Report

This is heartbreakingly beautiful

#35

Blaupunkt Pop 70 Sound System - 1969

Blaupunkt Pop 70 Sound System - 1969

butterflypoo69 Report

#36

Volvo Ad

Volvo Ad

Brone9 Report

#37

Design For Watsky's Three Most Recent Albums: Complaint, Placement And Intention

Design For Watsky's Three Most Recent Albums: Complaint, Placement And Intention

YdidUMove Report

Its so cool when this happens.

#38

This Bench

This Bench

CassiusIsAlive Report

Break me off a piece of that fancy feast

#39

This Hearse That Someone Bought And Remade To Look Like Someone Is Trying To Get Out

This Hearse That Someone Bought And Remade To Look Like Someone Is Trying To Get Out

Emergency_Repeat6714 Report

#40

Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Brone9 Report

#41

Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore Changi Airport

Tayo826 Report

#42

A Map Of Paris But It's Actually A John Wick 4 Poster

A Map Of Paris But It's Actually A John Wick 4 Poster

TheScaryWatchdog Report

#43

Cool Logo From Octopus Books

Cool Logo From Octopus Books

monroewonka Report

#44

R/Brick_expressionism - 1920s Expressionist Doorway In Cologne

R/Brick_expressionism - 1920s Expressionist Doorway In Cologne

NoConsideration1777 Report

#45

Inherited This Lamp From My Sister. The Toucan Lamp From Enea Ferrari, The First Children's Lamp Made Of Plastic

Inherited This Lamp From My Sister. The Toucan Lamp From Enea Ferrari, The First Children's Lamp Made Of Plastic

ChrissssToff Report

Bonus: German "The Lord of the Rings" to the right ;)

#46

Scorpion Armchair Designed By @pakhomov_master [ig]

Scorpion Armchair Designed By @pakhomov_master [ig]

ArchAngelGamingYT Report

#47

This Cover Of The Economist Is So Clever

This Cover Of The Economist Is So Clever

BigBosslalilulelo Report

#48

Detail Of Mill By De Klerk 1920

Detail Of Mill By De Klerk 1920

NoConsideration1777 Report

#49

These Evil Eye Coasters

These Evil Eye Coasters

Jacobo101 Report

#50

This Cigarette Butt Shaped Ash Tray

This Cigarette Butt Shaped Ash Tray

Money_Story_8933 Report

#51

Eye Disease Awareness Ad

Eye Disease Awareness Ad

Brone9 Report

But that's because of your eye-disease?

#52

Finnish Company "Kiilto" Logo Uses Typography To Form The Flag Of Finland

Finnish Company "Kiilto" Logo Uses Typography To Form The Flag Of Finland

Toby_Forrester Report

#53

Oi Classic Bike Bell

Oi Classic Bike Bell

WonderWmn212 Report

#54

The Pacificwild Logo

The Pacificwild Logo

SNlFFASS Report

#55

Bicycle Made From Recycled Parts From An Old Volkswagen Beetle

Bicycle Made From Recycled Parts From An Old Volkswagen Beetle

butterflypoo69 Report

#56

Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

Brone9 Report

I misread that as a millineal falcon.

#57

This Logo For A Hardware Store Chain In New Zealand

This Logo For A Hardware Store Chain In New Zealand

ilalkit Report

#58

Super Excited For The Olympic Pictograms That Aren’t Just Swooshy Stick Figures!

Super Excited For The Olympic Pictograms That Aren't Just Swooshy Stick Figures!

mrfishman3000 Report

Bottom left was censored, then?

#59

Coca Cola Bottle Design Brief

Coca Cola Bottle Design Brief

agilbody Report

#60

Coffee Shop Logo Made Of Two Coffee Cups Toasting

Coffee Shop Logo Made Of Two Coffee Cups Toasting

NarfyCat Report

#61

Jewelry 25th Anniversary Ad (Sorry If This Has Been Posted Before)

Jewelry 25th Anniversary Ad (Sorry If This Has Been Posted Before)

Appleormagpie Report

Guess what? You're first!

#62

The Round-Door 1925 Rolls Royce Phantom I

The Round-Door 1925 Rolls Royce Phantom I

CaptainWisconsin Report

#63

WiFi Sign Is Steam From A Coffee

WiFi Sign Is Steam From A Coffee

adnelly Report

#64

A Bus Stop Library (Don’t Know If You Can Access The Books But It’s Cool)

A Bus Stop Library (Don't Know If You Can Access The Books But It's Cool)

Brubbly16 Report

Not real, it is a draft of a idea.

#65

The Flatiron Building Turned 120 This Year! I Walk By It Every Day

The Flatiron Building Turned 120 This Year! I Walk By It Every Day

GuitarCute Report

#66

Casio Ck-200 Keyboard (1985)

Casio Ck-200 Keyboard (1985)

abaganoush Report

#67

The Logo For The Puerto Rican Winter League Depicts Roberto Clemente Hitting His 3,000th Hit Superimposed On The Flag Of Puerto Rico

The Logo For The Puerto Rican Winter League Depicts Roberto Clemente Hitting His 3,000th Hit Superimposed On The Flag Of Puerto Rico

gabek333 Report

#68

Finally, A Whey Company That Gets It. No More Scoop Digging

Finally, A Whey Company That Gets It. No More Scoop Digging