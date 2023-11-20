ADVERTISEMENT

Our sense of humor is a unique product of our environment. We learn what’s funny and what’s not as we grow and experience life. 

Interestingly enough, it seems that a sense of humor is also an ever-evolving part of us. As our opinions about the world change, so does our perception of what’s funny. Maybe that is why the world wide web has so many suggestions on how to develop your sense of humor for those struggling to find laughter in everyday life.

The list below is only for those who have done all the learning and have already developed a very refined taste for the best of the best: absurd humor. Scroll down to see the memes collected from the Pics That Go Hard X Page.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Absurdist humor is not a new phenomenon. It most likely has been around for centuries, but was more or less defined once the surrealist movement became prominent after World War I. It has been growing in popularity ever since and, with the help of the internet, has recently gone completely mainstream.

The reason for that is because internet humor easily lends itself to the absurd. On one hand, it has to be quick and understood with no context whatsoever. It’s a picture, a tweet, a short video—something that is presented to you out of the blue and has very little narrative.
#2

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

On the other hand, the internet and memes are all about context. You won’t necessarily find it all in the pictures or videos themselves, but it’s there. Jokes often build upon themselves online and knowing them is important to be able to stay in the loop.

This is why so many find it hard to understand Gen Z humor. They took the absurd that was so beloved by millennials for years and took it to the next level. To the point that it is often referred to as anti-humor. The jokes often have no actual punchline, which serves as the punchline of the joke. It’s as absurd as absurd can get.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a woman, I can confirm that I do want this otter.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

The reason for why this type of humor is so prominent in this generation seems to be the fact that Gen Z is very aware of the state of the world and the anxiety that comes with it. Their generation has been exposed to a lot of negativity early on and that doesn’t do much good to a person’s psyche.
#7

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
duesvolent90 avatar
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oof that looks like iced coffee, coffee is not good for cats and dogs!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wouldn't it be more like commercials interrupted by a football game interrupting a Rihana concert?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

While people in the '70s, '80s, and (partially) '90s grew up believing in a brighter future, Gen Z was bombarded with messages of hopelessness and dystopian realities. With climate change, political unrest, and overall doom and gloom presented to them every day, it’s no surprise they started seeing life and hope as absurd.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
duesvolent90 avatar
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Jim you might wanna flip ‘em. I’ll roast you some proper wieners.”

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Confusing-Weird-Pics

chrisjpostle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a kid I always thought they legitimately did it, fell on my a*s more than a few times trying to replicate the scene

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

This is also where humor comes in. It is an effective coping mechanism that can help manage stress. So, when you hear that the world is falling apart, the instinctive reaction is to make a joke about it. It’s not like you have any power to do anything else.
#13

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
marsom1103 avatar
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And here we see an ancient communication device known as 'phone booth'

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cigarettes are awful, but these bad-a** lookong cuties are making me want to smoke more, not less.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

This hopelessness is where the absurd came from, where it saw its rise. World War I had shaken up society, showing the atrocities that humans are capable of. The only way that artists could deal with it was through jumping into the surreal and absurd. Seems like memes are just an extension of that desperation.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

In other words, don’t mistake this list for a simple jokey collection of weird images. While it might come off as just a bunch of oddities, it is, in fact, an artful depiction of today’s society. And that in itself is quite absurd, too.
#19

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t think I ever learned how to play hot cross buns on the recorder, but I can play it on the oboe

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Confusing-Weird-Pics

AntonJaegermm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the lush greenery of the cabbage patch, the elusive cabbage frog sits camouflaged, its vibrant hues blending seamlessly with the leaves.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AWWW 🥰 LOOK AT THOSE LITTLE BLACK SPOTS AND TINY EARS

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Confusing-Weird-Pics

PicsThatGoHard2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!