Below, we've compiled a list of proverbs from numerous nations that will ring true to many. Is there a common saying in your family that runs through generations? Also, do any of these words of wisdom originate from abroad yet are often said in your home country? Let us know!

The many common sayings about life are knowledge and practical advice put in a metaphoric form passed from generation to generation, much like an heirloom. Interestingly, the values and morals taught in common proverbs, whether those are African, Italian, or common British sayings, typically share numerous similarities with nations worldwide.

Arguably, one of the most often heard, common English sayings is, "We all make mistakes." And while making mistakes and drawing lessons from failures is a path everyone must accept in life, there's plenty to learn from the mistakes and experiences of others. Common sayings are a legacy and a heritage from our ancestors that have remained true (or become outdated) over the years. Unlike history or scientifically proven truths, common sayings and phrases are accumulated wisdom and advice, rather than facts, shared by people whose life experiences proved them true.

Young people often get offended by being called inexperienced and argue that wisdom and knowledge don't come with age. Someone in their 20s might have more experience than someone who has lived half a century. In rare cases, it may prove true. Yet, we should listen to older people, not because they are always right or have longer roamed this Earth and hence have more experience. Instead, we should respect them because they likely have more experience being wrong, and mistakes are man's best teachers.

#1 "Bend the tree while it is young." – Lithuanian proverb



Menaing: deal with a problem early on rather than leave it until it is too late.

#2 "Don’t sail out farther than you can row back." – Danish proverb



Meaning: know your limits.

#3 "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime." – Chinese Proverb



Meaning: skipping fundamental educational steps to attain short-term success will stunt progression and development in the long run.

#4 "It’s not enough to learn how to ride, you must also learn how to fall" – Mexican Proverb



Meaning: learn from your mistake and don't be afraid to make one.

#5 "However long the day, the evening will come." – Irish proverb



Meaning: this proverb is trying to say that no matter how bad something is, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

#6 "Better alone than in bad company." – Spanish proverb



Meaning: sometimes we might feel pressured by society and settle for someone who is not right for us.

#7 "Empty barrels make the most noise." – Icelandic proverb



Meaning: people who only talk a lot, don't usually know much.

#8 "Strike while the iron is hot." – English proverb



Meaning: you should take advantage of the moment.

#9 "It is darkest before dawn." – Swedish proverb



Meaning: after bad things always come good ones.

#10 "No trees grow to the sky." – Swedish proverb



Meaning: nothing lasts forever.

#11 "A single arrow is easily broken, but not ten in a bundle." – Japanese proverb



Meaning: we can achieve more with a little support from others.

#12 "Don’t spit in a well as one day you may drink from it." – Lithuanian proverb



Meaning: don't ruin something that we may need later.

#13 "After the game, the king and pawn go into the same box." – Italian proverb



Meaning: there is no room for arrogance or ego irrespective of one's position.

#14 "Good advice is often annoying, bad advice never is." – French proverb



Meaning: you're not always going to hear what you want to hear.

#15 "He who always thinks it is too soon is sure to come too late." – German Proverb



Meaning: don't miss your opportunity.

#16 "It’s better to light a candle than curse the darkness." – Chinese Proverb



Meaning: it’s no good to complain, and it’s far more effective to be proactive about your problems.

#17 "A fault confessed is half redressed." – Zulu proverb



Meaning: admit your fault.

#18 "A beautiful thing is never perfect." – Egyptian proverb



Meaning: you are beautiful in spite of your flaws.

#19 "The pillow is the best advisor." – Swedish proverb



Meaning: Sleep on the problem and see how you feel in the morning.

#20 "Shared joy is a double joy; shared sorrow is half a sorrow." – Swedish proverb



Meaning: sharing one's suffering and receiving understanding makes the suffering more bearable and alleviates distress.

#21 "He who has a head of wax must not walk in the sun." – Italian proverb



Meaning: know your weaknesses.

#22 "Fruits from the same tree have different tastes." – Chinese proverb



Meaning: members of the same family can be different.

#23 "When the sun rises, it rises for everyone." – Cuban proverb



Meaning: never feel excluded from this world, if you weren’t meant to be here, you simply wouldn’t be here.

#24 "The bear and the bear hunter have different opinions." – Norwegian proverb



Meaning: some disagreements cannot be resolved.

#25 "A crow will never be a falcon." – Ukrainian proverb



Menaing: there are certain skills that some people have and some don't.

#26 "Don’t leave today’s work for tomorrow." – Turkish proverb



Meaning: this one emphasizes that one should not delay doing something that can be done today.

#27 "Only a fool tests the depth of a river with both feet." – African proverb



Meaning: you don’t jump straight into a situation without thinking about it first.

#28 "Life is like a mist or a shadow; it quickly passes by." – African proverb



Meaning: life is too short, and you only live it once.

#29 "The mouth is the source of disaster." – Japanese proverb



Meaning: sometimes, it’s better to not say anything at all.

#30 "Fall seven times, stand up eight." – Japanese proverb



Meaning: never give up.

#31 "A tree is known by its fruit." – Southern African proverb



Meaning: a person's or group's character or worth is determined by others based on their actions or the results thereof.

#32 "Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise." – English proverb



Meaning: someone who gets enough sleep and starts work early in the day will have a successful life.

#33 "God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers." – Jewish proverb



Meaning: a mother is therefore a reflection of God's love, affection, and other qualities.

#34 "Words should be weighed, not counted." – Yiddish proverb



Menaing: it's very important to consider the impact of the words we say to ourselves and about ourselves.

#35 "Drop by drop you break the rock" – Italian proverb



Meaning: a task might appear mountainous and pretty much impossible to complete, but by completing a bit at a time and never giving up, you can get there.

#36 "Measure a thousand times and cut once." – Turkish proverb



Meaning: this proverb demonstrates the importance of preparation and taking the time to be sure.

#37 "Before you score, you first must have a goal." – Greek proverb



Meaning: you need to have a goal to get the results.

#38 "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." – African Proverb



Meaning: teamwork makes the dream work. No one can climb the ladder to the top without at least one leg up. Trust the people around you.

#39 "Who begins too much accomplishes little." – German proverb



Meaning: the more you take on, the less time you have to complete it all to a standard you’re happy with.

#40 "He who conceals his disease cannot expect to be cured." – Ethiopian proverb



Meaning: it’s important to ask for help when you need it.

#41 "A frog in a well doesn't know the great sea." – Japanese proverb



Meaning: there's more going on than you know.

#42 "A dog bitten by a snake is afraid of sausages." – Brazilian proverb



Meaning: after being hurt you become more careful.

#43 "If the world flooded, it wouldn't matter to the duck." – Turkish proverb



Meaning: if things are bad for you it doesn't mean they are bad for everyone.

#44 "A cat in mittens won't catch mice." – Gaelic proverb



Meaning: being careful not always helps you to do the job.

#45 "A book is like a garden carried in the pocket." – Chinese proverb



Meaning: there is a lot of beauty in the written word.

#46 "The egg thinks it's smarter than the hen." – Polish proverb.



Meaning: young people think they know better than older people.

#47 "The tree with the most leaves will not necessarily produce juicy fruit." – Brazilian proverb



Meaning: don't judge someone by how they look.

#48 "The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence." – English proverb



Meaning: it may seem like everyone around you has a better life, but you never know what is really happening in their life.

#49 "Borrowed bread lies heavy on the stomach." – Ukrainian proverb



Meaning: people don't appreciate what they have.

#50 "You will know a horse by his teeth and a man by his talk." – Lithuanian proverb



Menaing: what we say, reveals who we truly are.

#51 "God gave teeth, God will provide the bread." – Lithuanian proverb



Meaning: don't worry about the future.

#52 "Lying has no legs." – Egyptian proverb



Meaning: if you lie, you will be found out.

#53 "A chain is as strong as its weakest link." – Danish proverb



Meaning: a group can only be as successful as its least successful or powerful person.

#55 "A monkey in silk is a monkey no less." – American proverb



Meaning: just because someone dresses in a fancy way or elegantly, this does not mean that they are fancy or of good character.

#56 "An army of sheep led by a lion would defeat an army of lions led by a sheep." – Arabic proverb



Meaning: a group of incompetent people would succeed it their task if led and guided by a potent leader.

#57 "The path is made by walking." – African proverb



Meaning: if we don't take a step forward, we are always going to be standing in the same exact place.

#58 "Do not push the river, it will flow itself" – Polish proverb



Meaning: don't force something in life.

#59 "Whoever gossips to you will gossip about you." – Spanish proverb



Meaning: be careful who you share your secrets with because not everyone is looking out for your best interest.

#60 "Some men go through a forest and see no firewood." – English Proverb



Meaning: sometimes you either have it or you don’t.

#61 "A man who uses force is afraid of reasoning." – Kenyan proverb



Meaning: don't get intimidated or upset by somebody who raises their voice, keep yourself cool. If they were coming from a place of reason, they wouldn’t have to raise their voice or intimidate people into doing what they want.

#62 "To be willing is only half the task." – Armenian proverb



Meaning: you have to put in the work for what you want.

#63 "You must kill the spider to get rid of the cobweb." – Maltese proverb



Meaning: you have to find the root of the problem to get rid of the symptoms.

#64 "Slippery ground does not recognise a king." – Kenyan proverb



Meaning: even the most powerful people are just humans.

#65 "He who digs a pit for others will fall in it himself." – Romanian proverb



Meaning: what goes around, comes around.

#66 "A nice fig is often full of warm." – Zulu proverb



Meaning: don't judge anyone by how they look.

#67 "When elephants fight, it is the grass that gets hurt." – Kenyan proverb



Meaning: fights of the powerful only hurt the little ones.

#68 "A bad ballerina blames the hem of her skirt." – Polish proverb



Meaning: skill isn't in what you use, but how you use it.

#69 "As small as it is, the sparrow has all the rights organs." – Chinese proverb



Meaning: good things come in small packages.

#70 "Leave it to a Batman." – Filipino proverb



Meaning: some problems need to be solved by superheroes.

#71 "There is a bad potato in every sack." – Welsh proverb



Meaning: you can find someone who will be a bad influence in every group.

#72 "When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion." – Ethiopian proverb



Meaning: by uniting with others we can achieve a lot.

#73 "A bad worker blames his tools." – Australian proverb



Menaing: said when someone has blamed a mistake or failure on the things that they use to work.

#74 "A mother understands what a child does not say." – Yiddish proverb



Meaning: a mother always understands what her child needs.

#75 "Don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched." – Australian proverb



Meaning: don't be too confident in anticipating success or good fortune before it is certain.

#76 "Tell me who your friends are, so I can tell you who you are."– Bulgarian proverb



Meaning: like minds stick together.

#77 "Wise men learn from other men's mistakes." – Ukrainian proverb



Meaning: do not repeat the mistakes that other people have made.

#78 "Save the hay, its time will come." – Turkish proverb



Meaning: if you hold onto something you have for long enough, it will eventually become useful.

#79 "If your sweetheart is made of honey, don’t lap it all up." – Egyptian proverb



Meaning: don’t take advantage of kindness.

#80 "It’s easier to give birth than to think about it." – Japanese proverb



Meaning: it’s easy to stress over the future, but often what we worry so much about is easier than we think it will be.

#81 "Even a sea bream loses its flavor when eaten alone." – Japanese proverb



Meaning: this saying shows Japan’s emphasis on shared meals with friends and family, and how it’s always better to eat food with those you care about.

#82 "The old horse in the stable still yearns to run." – Asian proverb



Meaning: those who are older still have things they would like to accomplish.

#83 "Laugh and the world laugh with you, weep and you weep alone." – English proverb



Meaning: people prefer cheerfulness in others.

#84 "The tree often hides the forest." – French proverb



Meaning: to be unable to get a general understanding of a situation because you are too worried about the details.

#85 "A large chair does not make a king" – Sudanese Proverb



Meaning: it’s easy to say you are a leader without actually possessing any of the attributes of a true leader.

#86 "Don't take too much hay on your pitchfork." – Dutch proverb



Meaning: don't do too much at onece.

#87 "Shrimp that fall asleep are carried away by the current." – Colombian proverb



Meaning: don't get left behind.

#88 "A hungry stomach has no ears." – French proverb



Meaning: it is hard to concentrate when you are hungry.

#89 "The spoon maker's children often have the worst spoons." – Icelandic proverb



Meaning: some neglect close ones while helping others.

#90 "Turn your face toward the sun and the shadows fall behind you." – Maori proverb



Meaning: our sense of optimism and pessimism can determine the outcomes.

#91 "The devil always takes his gift." – Ukrainian proverb



Meaning: easy come easy go.

#92 "The one who stays the last, is left for the frost." – Turkish proverb



Meaning: the people who lag behind will either lose or not have any benefits.

#93 "Knowledge is like a garden: If it is not cultivated, it cannot be harvested." – African proverb



Meaning: if you don’t make efforts to acquire knowledge then you would not expect to have it and if you do not put the knowledge you have to use, you cannot expect to gain anything from it.

#94 "It takes a whole village to raise a child." – African proverbs



Meaning: the society is responsible for the moral characters it creates.