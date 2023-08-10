Today we are delighted to present you with a new comic series. Doomed to Repeat is making its debut on Bored Panda and we are pretty sure you're gonna love it!

Sven Skupien, the author, had a deep passion for comics since his childhood. In his own words, he recounts, "I have been a professional cartoonist since I was thirteen years old when I began selling gag cartoons to newsletters. At seventeen, I began over a decade of illustrating and animating educational software." Then, Skupien worked in advertising and marketing, while still maintaining his dedication to art and illustration.

Doomed to Repeat is a comic strip centered around the interactions between historical and mythical characters from various time periods, all living together in the present. Scroll down to see all the strips we selected for you, and read what we found out about the series directly from its author.

