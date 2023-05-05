Dave Contra is a comic artist whose works feature both creativity and absurdity, with a touch of dark humor. Although he had an interest in drawing during his childhood, he abandoned it in his teenage years and later became interested in film. He worked in video production for a while but found it unsatisfying. Now, he draws comics and approaches them as if they are short films.

In the previous Bored Panda post about Dave’s comics, the artist mentioned he struggles with his art style. Contra said he prefers to have an appealing style that gets the idea across without being considered high art. His comics are not only intended to make people laugh but also to encourage self-reflection on various aspects of life. The artist also shared that he occasionally creates stories that reveal personal, dark aspects of his own personality in a cryptic way, and he sees them as a form of self-therapy.

