Wildlife photography is often known for its dramatic scenes and powerful moments, but sometimes nature is simply funny. The 2025 Comedy Wildlife Photography People’s Choice Awards celebrate the lighter side of the animal world, highlighting perfectly timed shots that show animals being clumsy, expressive, and surprisingly relatable.

This year’s selected photos feel almost human. A bird proudly carrying more nesting material than it can handle, frogs posing in a way that looks straight out of a stage play, and an elephant peeking around a tree as if caught mid-game. These moments remind us that the natural world is not only beautiful but full of humor waiting to be noticed.

More info: Instagram | comedywildlifephoto.com | Facebook

#1

"Smile, You’re Being Photographed." By Valtteri Mulkahainen, Finland

Brown bear showing teeth with a humorous expression in nature, featured in the Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

When I was photographing bears, this one year old bear cub saw it and started smiling at me. Apparently he had already had to pose in front of photographers.

Yes, I have your dentures. You want them back then come and take them.

The heart of this competition is its mix of fun and awareness. The images make us laugh right away, yet they also help people connect more deeply with wildlife. By showing animals in these charming, unexpected ways, the awards inspire empathy and encourage viewers to care about conservation in a simple, accessible way. Scroll down to enjoy the funniest moments captured in the wild this year.
    #2

    "The Choir" By Meline Ellwanger, USA

    Three lion cubs with mouths open as if laughing or roaring in a grassy field, showcasing wildlife’s funniest moments.

    A hilariously lucky moment I caught of these these three lions yawning at the same time.

    Well we all know that yawning is contagious :)

    #3

    "Landing Gears Down" By Erkko Badermann, Finland

    A bird landing on water, captured in a comedic wildlife moment from the 2025 Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    This photograph came about as a hard-won victory of patience. I have been photographing Red-throated Loons for several years. I lie on the edge of a bond under a camouflage net and photograph their spring courtship displays from my hide. The ground is wet and cold. That morning, an unseasonable early-spring snowfall caught me by surprise, making photography almost impossible.

    What a great shot! Patience rewarded.

    #4

    "Headlock" By Warren Price, UK

    Two seabirds interacting closely, capturing a funny wildlife moment from the 2025 Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    These guillemots were nesting on a small rocky cliff ledge where space was at a premium. The nests all crammed in close together which isn’t a good recipe for being good neighbours, as guillemots are fiercely territorial.

    ALL I WANT FOR CHRIST..... Just shut up!

    #5

    "Outdoor Smoking Zone" By Lars Beygang, Germany

    Mallard duck exhaling visible breath on a wooden fence, capturing a funny wildlife moment for the Comedy Wildlife Awards.

    During the spring months, I was commissioned to photograph the urban wildlife of a city near my hometown in Bavaria. After several early mornings by the pond, I decided to return once more to the same spot.

    You can picture him holding a cigar stub in his other wing.

    #6

    "It Is Tough Being A Duck" By John Speirs, UK

    Duck floating on water with a humorous pose, featured in the 2025 comedy wildlife people’s choice awards showcase.

    This picture was taken on a very dull day, when the duck was just sitting on the surface of the sea loch a shaft of light broke through the clouds and light him up and he seemed to go into holiday mood.

    Posing for a s**y duck calendar!

    #7

    "Baptism Of The Unwilling Convert" By Grayson Bell, USA

    Two frogs in water in a humorous pose, captured as part of the Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    One morning I was hanging out with my camera along the edge of a pond near our home. I noticed 2 frogs fighting and took a bunch of shots of them. This photo captures two male Green frogs, which are native to Maine. They usually have greenish-brown on their backs, with dusky bars on their hind legs and a lighter underside.

    Looks more like Homer strangling Bart to me

    #8

    "Hornbill In A Hurry" By Geoff Martin, UK

    Hornbill running on sandy ground captured in a funny wildlife moment featured in comedy wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    I was in a hide in Zimanga, South Africa photographing white backed vultures or rather hoping to, when this southern yellow billed hornbill appeared and proceeded to position itself immediately in front of the hide obscuring any clear shots of the vultures.

    Now that’s what I call a dramatic entrance.

    #9

    "Masquerading As An Arrow" By Magnus Berggren, Sweden

    Black woodpecker in flight resembling an arrow, featured in the 2025 Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    The story about the image is that I was out looking for eagles this little arrow come blasting through the sky; it was a black woodpecker. As it tucked its wings under its body, creating the perfect illusion of sheer speed, I was lucky to get it in frame and also get a sharp image, because i was using a slower shutterspeed at the moment.

    Ha, ha-ha, ha ha!

    #10

    "Bad Mouthing" By Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod, Sri Lanka

    Two leopards interacting playfully in nature, highlighting the Comedy Wildlife Awards showcasing funny wildlife moments.

    These are two of three leopard siblings. Two female and one male. Here in the selected image the larger one is the male cub and the other is one of the female cubs.

    "You keep him distracted, I'll sneak around from the back"

    #11

    "Now Which Direction Is My Nest?" By Alison Tuck, UK

    A bird humorously carrying a large bundle of grass, capturing a funny moment in the 2025 Comedy Wildlife Awards.

    A windy day on Bempton Cliffs during the nesting season.

    Bempton Cliffs Bridlington Yorkshire have around half a million birds nesting there. From gannets as in the picture to adorable puffins it holds the biggest seabird colony in the UK and is the gem of all the RSPB reserves. Not too far from Whitby too.

    #12

    "Omg He’s At It Again!" By David Rice, USA

    Two dancing cranes in snowy landscape capturing nature’s funniest moments in the 2025 Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    Crazy morning antics of the Red-Crowned Cranes.

    me stomping a cold toe...

    #13

    "I Just Can’t Wait To Be King" By Bret Saalwaechter, USA

    A group of lions displaying playful and funny expressions in the wild, highlighting comedy wildlife moments.

    "I’ve always been fascinated by the complex social lives of lions, and there’s no better place to observe them than Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park. I captured this image in September 2024, during the dry season, when dwindling food and water can heighten family tensions.

    #14

    "Fonzies Advertising" By Liliana Luca, Italy

    Black lemur licking its hand in a humorous wildlife moment featured in the 2025 Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    This moment happened after the tourists had left Nosy Komba (Madagascar). I stopped, letting the silence fall around me, and turned my attention to a group of crowned sifakas (Propithecus deckenii).

    #15

    "Go Away" By Annette Kirby, Australia

    Steller's sea eagle with bright yellow beak and wide eyes surrounded by snow in a comedy wildlife moment.

    In February 2025 I flew from my home in South Australia where the summer temperatures ranged from mid 20’s to mid-40 degrees Celsius to the island of Hokkadia in Japan, where temperatures were minus degrees, the coldest day being minus 18 Celsius.

    Stellar's Sea Eagle. The heaviest of all eagles according to the wonderful Hamza Yassin.

    #16

    "Bad Hair Day!" By Christy Grinton, Canada

    Wet porcupine peeking from tree hole, capturing a funny moment in the 2025 Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    For my image "Bad Hair Day" I was in a local park in downtown Victoria when I saw a grey blur run by. When I looked closer I saw a mother grey squirrel was relocating her babies to a new nest. The grass was dewy that morning so she was getting a wet tail as she ran through the grass. As she entered her new nest her tail was sticking out so when she turned around to leave, for a short second her head was covered by her wet tail.

    She’s just going through her emo stage 🖤

    #17

    "Darling, Please Stop!" By Massimo Felici, Italy

    Two lions captured in a funny moment shaking off water, showcasing nature’s funniest moments from the Comedy Wildlife Awards.

    During a photo safari in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, we were following this pair of lions in love. Unfortunately, they were disturbed by a violent thunderstorm, which dampened their enthusiasm!

    Fackin' in the rain, What a glorious feeling, I'm happy again!

    #18

    "Great Hair Day" By David Fetters, UK

    Bird with unique feather style covering its eyes, captured in the 2025 Comedy Wildlife Awards showcasing nature’s funniest moments

    The subject of the photograph is an Amazonian Umbrellabird – Cephalopterus ornatus. I photographed it in a forest in the Pantanal in Brazil. It seemed to be unwell and unable to fly so contact was made with a vet in a town some distance from where I was and they came out and took it away for treatment – I hope it had a good outcome.

    #19

    "Flamingone" By Miles Astray, Canada

    Flamingo standing on white sand by water, showcasing a funny wildlife moment from the 2025 Comedy Wildlife Awards.

    The picture shows a flamingo whose head is apparently missing, but I promise it’s there somewhere. In fact, the bird is just going about its morning routine at a Caribbean beach, head tucked beneath the torso to give the plumage a good cleaning.

    #20

    "Squirrel Airborne: Surrender Mode" By Stefan Cruysberghs, Belgium

    A squirrel captured mid-air in a hilarious pose, highlighting the comedy wildlife 2025 People's Choice Awards.

    A few years ago, a simple wooden hide was available for rent in a forest near my home, known for its lively red squirrel population. I had visited the spot several times before, and eventually began experimenting with capturing squirrels mid-jump.

    #21

    "Hit The Dance Floor!" By Paula Rustemeier, Germany

    Three playful foxes on sandy ground, capturing a funny moment in the 2025 comedy wildlife people’s choice awards.

    This shot was taken quite at the beginning of my wildlife photography "journey". I always enjoyed nature, but usually only photographed my dog, until I observed foxes for an essay I wrote for biology lessons in school and decided I want to try to photograph and learn even more about foxes.

    I told you, only ostriches can bury their heads in the sand.

    #22

    "Relaxing In The Trees!" By Diana Rebman, USA

    Black gibbon with orange cheeks relaxing on tree branches, showcasing nature's funniest moments in comedy wildlife photography.

    This Yellow-cheeked Gibbon was just hanging out in the trees. Looks like he’s waiting for a beer to be served.

    #23

    All Smiles" By Chris Stanley, USA

    Close-up of a dragonfly perched on a plant showcasing nature’s funniest moments in the comedy wildlife awards.

    Flame Skimmer Dragonfly lands on the stalk of an Aloe Vera plant and flashes a quick smile for the camera. I can only say that I didn’t have to travel far to capture this image since it was taken in my own backyard! It wasn’t until I saw this image on a larger screen that I noticed the happy expression on his face.

    When I first looked, I thought it was some insect with far too many legs for me to be comfortable with.

    #24

    "Peek A Boo" By Henry Szwinto, UK

    Elephant with unique ear shape resembling a heart, captured in a funny moment for the Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    A Sri Lankan Elephant playing peek a boo with his ears

    #25

    "Paint Me Like One Of Your Forest Girls" By Michael Stavrakakis, Australia

    Orangutan striking a funny pose on a tree trunk in the forest, showcasing nature’s funniest moments in wildlife.

    Steller Eagles are the heaviest eagles in the world, weighing up to 9kgs and with wingspans up to 2.5 metres. They can be found in northern Russia, northern Japan and Korea and it is estimated there are only about 4500 adults currently left.

    #26

    "Territorial Defence Operation" By Antoine Rezer, France

    Seagull humorously pooping on an eagle perched on a rocky outcrop, showcasing nature’s funniest moments in wildlife.

    After five weeks in north-eastern Greenland on a scientific mission, I am slowly getting back in touch with human civilisation by spending a week in Iceland. Driving along the edge of a fjord in north-western Iceland, I spot some gyrfalcons. I stop and watch them for a long time – there’s a whole family! My eye is drawn to a larger bird of prey, a white-tailed eagle. Amazing! It lands after making it clear to the falcons that he’s the boss.

    "Sorry, I thought I saw a fire!..."

    #27

    "The Frog Prince Of The Grape Vine" By Beate Ammer, Australia

    Green frog resting among grapevine leaves and grapes, capturing a comedic wildlife moment in nature’s funniest scenes.

    Meet the Frog Prince of my little garden — he’s been lazing around guarding my grape vine, waiting for a kiss, but I think he’s just here for the grapes. This charming amphibian seems to have mistaken the vine for his royal court, lounging among the plump fruit as if he’s the monarch of the orchard.

    #28

    "Battle Hug" By Jessica Emmett, Singapore

    Two monitor lizards hugging humorously in a natural setting, featured in the 2025 comedy wildlife awards.

    I have limited mobility and often use a mobility scooter to do wildlife photography, so I often stick to my local park, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park in Singapore. While out on a typical overcast morning at the park, my attention snapped towards two monitors locked in battle in the distance.

    #29

    "High Five" By Mark Meth-Cohn, UK

    Young gorilla striking a playful pose in the wild, capturing nature’s funniest moments in the Comedy Wildlife Awards.

    This photograph was taken during a trip to Rwanda earlier this year, where we spent four unforgettable days trekking through the misty Virunga Mountains in search of the gorilla families that call them home.

    This photo actually won the Nikon Comedy wildlife photography award 2025.

    #30

    "Smiler" By Jenny Stock, Australia

    Close-up of a colorful fish peeking from coral, capturing a funny wildlife moment for Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    Whilst on a scuba dive in the Philippines, this little fish kept popping its head out of its home, a hole in the patterned coral. I took a few photos and I loved its cheeky face smiling back at me. What an expressive looking face!

    #31

    "The Wig" By Yann Chauvette, Canada

    A buffalo covered in vegetation blends into a yellow pond, capturing a funny moment in the comedy wildlife awards.

    The Greater One-Horned Rhino feasting on aquatic fine food, diving underwater and coming back up with a new wig made out of his delicious meal.

    #32

    "The Shoulders Of Giants" By Andrew Mortimer, Australia

    Two frogs in a natural setting captured in the 2025 comedy wildlife awards showcasing nature’s funniest moments.

    If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giant [frog] s. In a bore casing on a minesite tenement around 2 hours drive from Leonora, there lives a colony of frogs. Slightly too short to see over the PVC casing, they make do wherever they can.

    #33

    "Steller Eagles Practice Kung Fu Tango" By Michael Lane, UK

    Two Steller eagles on icy water with wings raised, captured in a funny moment for comedy wildlife awards.

    This image was captured in the Tanjung Puting National Park in southern Borneo and features Sandra, the oldest known orangutan living in the area.

    #34

    "Aaaaaww Mum!" By Mark Meth-Cohn, UK

    Two gorillas sharing a tender moment captured in the 2025 Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards showcasing nature’s funniest moments.

    This photograph was taken during a trip to Rwanda earlier this year, where we spent four unforgettable days trekking through the misty Virunga Mountains in search of the gorilla families that call them home. On this particular day, we came across a large family group gathered in a forest clearing, the adults were calmly foraging while the youngsters were enthusiastically playing.

    you are embarrassing me in front of my friends.. :(

    #35

    "Welcome To Zen Lemur Yoga Course!" By Andrey Giljov, Russian Federation

    Two lemurs striking playful poses on a rock, showcasing nature’s funniest moments in the comedy wildlife awards.

    Instructor Lemur demonstrates perfect enthusiasm, reaching high to embrace the universe. Student Lemur contemplates whether enlightenment is worth this much effort before breakfast. Flexibility? Optional. Dramatic flair? Mandatory.

    Morris c'mon i like to move it move it

    #36

    "Oh My!" By Laurent Nilles, Luxemburg

    Young monkey sitting on the ground looking up at an elephant’s legs in a Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards moment.

    A young baboon looking up as an elephant approaches, unsure whether to stand his ground or to run away. He decided to flee shortly after the picture was taken.

    #37

    "Monkey Circus" By Kalin Botev, Bulgaria

    Three playful monkeys jumping and climbing a tree branch, capturing nature's funniest moments from the comedy wildlife awards.

    My wife, Nellie and I were on our honeymoon in the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, known for its vast landscapes and its huge elephant herds. We were there right in the beginning of the rainy season and witnessed how nature wakes up after the first rains in many months.

    #38

    "Stretch Your Leg" By Peter Reinold, USA

    Colorful grasshopper stretching its leg on a stone surface, showcasing a funny moment in nature wildlife photography.

    Originally, I was just planning on taking a road trip through the Everglades on my day off to revisit known locations to combine them with my new passion for wildlife photography. When I got to this spot, I was planning to shoot Gators as they used to hang out in the area and were easy to spot from the boardwalk.

    #39

    "Pied Piper Of Penguins" By Ralph Robinson, USA

    Sheep and penguins facing each other on grassy field in a humorous wildlife moment from Comedy Wildlife Awards.

    Our last day of shooting in the Falkland Islands, after a week of island hopping, was at Volunteer Point, a headland on the east coast of East Falkland, northeast of Stanley. It received its name in 1815, when the sealing ship Volunteer left a boat’s crew there to collect seal skins while it went in search of opportunities elsewhere.

    #40

    "What Do You Mean I Need To See A Dentist?" By Bingqian Gao, UK

    Close-up of a pufferfish underwater, showcasing nature’s funniest moments in the 2025 Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards.

    I spotted this porcupinefish in the shallow waters of the Sea of Cortez. Among the group, she stood out immediately – her mouth stayed open, giving her a comic look of perpetual shock. On closer inspection, I realised she couldn’t close it at all; a thick layer of algae had even begun to grow inside.

