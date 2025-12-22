ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife photography is often known for its dramatic scenes and powerful moments, but sometimes nature is simply funny. The 2025 Comedy Wildlife Photography People’s Choice Awards celebrate the lighter side of the animal world, highlighting perfectly timed shots that show animals being clumsy, expressive, and surprisingly relatable.

This year’s selected photos feel almost human. A bird proudly carrying more nesting material than it can handle, frogs posing in a way that looks straight out of a stage play, and an elephant peeking around a tree as if caught mid-game. These moments remind us that the natural world is not only beautiful but full of humor waiting to be noticed.

