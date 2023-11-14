I Spent A Few Days In Naples Capturing Its Colorful Streets, Unique Culture, And Surrounding Islands (40 Pics)
From where I've seen and been in Italy, Naples, for me, is like Italy in its most concentrated form. A boiling pot of different cultures, history, passion, and of course, football! All bound together with its winding bright colored streets, packed with great restaurants and markets. You could spend months here and still not discover everything it holds. It's a street photographer's dream and somewhere I will definitely be coming back to again and again.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.