Only Those With Excellent Color Vision Will Do Well On This Color Trivia

We all have an idea of primary colors and which colors we get when we mix some of them together. When we mix red and yellow, we get orange, and when we mix blue and red, we get purple. But what if we made this game a little bit more difficult by presenting distinct color combinations and various shades? Do you think you would still be able to tell them apart? In each question, you will be given two colors, and in the answers, there will be possible shades of colors that you would get when you mix the two colors together. Your mission is to guess which exact shade you would get when you mix those two colors. If you concentrate, we are sure you will answer most of the questions correctly.

Good luck—because it may be more difficult than you expect.😎

