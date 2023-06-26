This Church Is Going Viral For Their Openness And Their Sign Game Is Epic (96 New Pics) Interview
Love your neighbor as yourself. Turn the other cheek. And remove the plank in your own eye before worrying about the speck in someone else’s.
If you’ve ever been to a Christian church, you’re likely familiar with the standard lessons they teach. But it’s not every day that pastors also address xenophobia, transphobia, police brutality and various refugee crises. The Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Oregon, however, doesn’t shy away from any of these topics.
Below, you’ll find some of the best messages that this progressive church has posted outside of their congregation to make it clear to everyone where they stand on certain issues. Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with Pastor Adam Ericksen, and be sure to upvote the signs that make you want to pay a visit to Clackamas this Sunday!
"Things Jesus Never Said" page is fun to look at. My favorite. Sorry, I can't heal you. You have a pre-existing condition.
Even if you’ve never stepped foot in a Christian church in your life, you may be familiar with some of the values. But unfortunately, the messages of love and understanding sometimes get lost in translation or twisted, and churchgoers are left with a bad taste in their mouths. Feeling judged and unwanted is the last thing anyone should feel when attending a service, so the Clackamas United Church of Christ works hard to ensure that everyone feels welcome there. This congregation, which prides itself on being an inclusive community, welcomes anyone and everyone to attend services, just as Jesus would have wanted.
Reverend Adam Ericksen has been the pastor at CUCC since 2018, and he keeps open-mindedness at the forefront of his church. When earning his Masters in Theological Studies from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary, his thesis was titled “Love and Nonviolence in Christianity and Islam,” and his progressive views have ensured that CUCC welcomes all with open arms.
Clever Signs
If your God asks you to kill innocents. Find another God.
Clever Signs
Trans Rights Are Human Rights
We reached out to Pastor Adam to hear more about what Clackamas is like, and lucky for us, he was happy to have a chat with Bored Panda. The last time we spoke with him was about two years ago, so first, we wanted to know if there were any updates on Clackamas he could share.
“Our messages on the sign inspired people from around the world to join our interactive online services on our Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. We have people from our hometown of Portland to Toronto to London to Lima to Brisbane,” Pastor Adam shared. “It's a global online church. Since coming back to our local campus worship services earlier this year, we were excited to keep our online service going.”
Clever Signs
Clever Signs
I think in honor of this sign we all should insert a comment in our own first language here
There Were 3,800 Anti-Asian Incidents Last Year. Stop Asian Hate
We also asked the pastor if he believes this sign has brought many people into his church that may not have otherwise walked through the door. “The sign has been a big influence on our congregation,” Pastor Adam shared. “People from around the Portland area have joined the local church because of the sign. People from around the world have come because of the signs. People often say that they would never enter a church, but that our signs have made them feel comfortable about our church.”
We Love Lori's Message. It's True. Be Kind. Everyone Is Struggling. Just Be Kind
Don't you just love those that cherry-pick quotes to support their prejudices and bigotry?
Clever Signs
Clever Signs
I mean yes, why the f**k is it so dangerous to just drive a car and be going about your normal business while being Black? It’s not safe, which we can clearly see - why is that ok with you America? What do we need to do to keep our Black sisters and brothers safe? What can I do as a white girl to help?
When it comes to where Pastor Adam and his team gets their ideas for the signs, he told Bored Panda they come “from the Bible (especially passages about social justice), from current events, and from progressive Christian theologians,” adding that they’ve had no shortage of ideas yet!
We also asked the pastor if there were any misconceptions about Christianity or the church that he would like to dispel. “The people on the religious right that are homophobic and ‘anti-woke’ are a minority within Christianity,” he noted. “They just happen to be very loud. There are many progressive Christians who are increasing our volume to show support and solidarity in the struggle for ant-racist policies and policies that affirm out LGBTQIA2+ siblings.”
Clever Signs
Clever Signs
Amy Wants You To Know That Banning Books Based On Violence And Sexuality Means We Ban The Bible
And if you’ve previously had a less than favorable experience with a church, Pastor Adam understands where you’re coming from. But he wants you to know that you’ll always be welcome at Clackamas. “God understands, too. Sometimes the most faithful thing we can do is to reject the false image of God as a homophobic, racist tyrant,” the pastor shared. “That god is an idol. But if you want to explore God or religion or spirituality, there are many churches in the United Church of Christ and the Disciples of Christ and other denominations that are repenting of the harm Christianity has often caused in our history and working to do better. If you are interested in joining others on that adventure, we would love to welcome you on the journey.”
Clever Signs
Welcome, immigrants :) get your asses over here! Let’s get you comfortable and have a party about it!
He Gets Us
Normal humans are straight and gay and trans ❤️ being gay or trans is not weird! It’s normal! The same kind of normal as being straight! This is just humanity! We’re just humans! So exhausting that some people need to be weird about it
Systemic Racism Is Everywhere In The United States, Including Our Medical System. We Need To Name It To Transform It
Part of the SCOTUS reasoning behind their American jihad is to continue to marginalize all people of color.
We’re big fans of the signs Pastor Adam and his team share in front of CUCC, so this isn't the first time we’ve interviewed him at Bored Panda. About four years ago, we were able to get in touch with Pastor Adam, and he shared a bit about how the signs got started in the first place. “People saw our building, but didn't know what our values were,” he explained. “So we started a fundraiser for the sign, and I started posting those messages. People began to stop as they drove by to thank me for the messages. But I didn't know it would have an online impact too."
“Amidst the pain of the world and all the hate, people are thirsty for something deeper,” Pastor Adam continued. “The truth of the Gospel is that all people are loved. The sin is when we start treating certain people and groups as if they are not loved. Jesus was most critical of those who used religion as an excuse to marginalize others. We are merely seeking to follow Jesus in the best way we can."
We Can Solve The Houseless Problem In The United States Because The Cost To House Everyone Is Less Than The Cost Of One Aircraft Carrier
Clever Signs
Clever Signs
Before Pastor Adam arrived at Clackamas, their numbers were a bit lower, but he surmised that this was because people weren’t sure what the congregation’s messages and values were. "I decided that we needed to be bold with our message of love and inclusion, especially for those who are marginalized, especially by religion,” he previously told Bored Panda. “My goal is to be part of a larger movement that is reframing or redefining Christianity so that it's based on God's love for all people."
Our Transgender Siblings Are Made In The Image Of God
Keep on keeping on babes, you’re making history ❤️ there are people here who love and are cheering for you
Let Your Religion Be Less Theory And More Love. -Gk Chesterton
For All The Women Who Died From Illegal Abortions, We Pray
Clearly, as we can see from the virality of the signs outside of Clackamas every week, Pastor Adam has done a great job accomplishing his mission. “There are so many of us who are trying to get this message out and whether we do it in the name of God or the name of humanity or the name of God and humanity -- I say amen, let's do this,” he previously shared. “I just want people to know that God loves them, and we love them and we’re for them. It sounds so cheesy, but that’s the basic message!"
Christians Homophobia Has A Strategy When It Comes To The Laws In Leviticus. This Strategy Allows Christian Homophobia To Do What It Normally Declares Is A Sin - Pick And Choose Which Passages Of The Bible To Follow
We Are: Pro Faith Pro Family Pro Choice
This Church Supports The Right To An Abortion. C-Ucc.org For More
We hope you’re enjoying this list of wholesome and uplifting signs, pandas. While not every church in the world is willing to share such messages, I would guess that Jesus is very proud of those that are. Keep upvoting the signs that you would like to see outside of your own local congregation, and then if you’re interested in seeing even more clever and uplifting messages that Clackamas has shared in the past, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the church right here!
We Pray For Refugees From Ukraine, Syria, & Throughout The World
Clever Signs
This Church Rejects Christian Nationalism. Jews, Muslims, Atheists, Etc. Belong
God Is Kind. Luke 6:35 If You Can Be Anything Be Kind
May God Save Us From Violent Christian Theology
Clever Signs
Clever Signs
Amy Hopes Something Good Happens To You Today
The Women Of Iran Are Leading A Revolution. #endreligiousoppression
Clever Signs
Happy International Women's Day! God Is She Who Gave You Birth. Deuteronomy 32:8
He Gets Us To Ensure A Person's Right To Reproductive Healthcare
The Christian Faith Has Been Used To Whitewash The Nation. - Rev. William Barber II
This Church Supports The Separation Of Church And State
Do You Have Doubts? Sure You Do. We All Have Doubts. This Sunday At Worship, We're Going To Talk About Doubts
Erika And Jeff Want You To Know That For God So Loved The World That He Gave Us Vaccines
Larry Wants You To Know That Jesus Gets Us. He Gets Us To Welcome Immigrants
Christmas Is About A Young Woman Giving Birth To A Revolution. Luke 1:46-55
We Want You To Know That This Was The Sin Of Sodom - They Didn't Help The Poor & Needy
Those Who Oppress The Poor Insult Their Maker. Proverbs 14:31
Jesus Has A Replacement Theory. Replace Racism With Justice
Blessed Are The Peacemakers. -Matthew 5:9
What did he say? Blessed are the cheesemakers? “Not meant to be taken literally, it refers to any manufacturers of dairy products.” Monte Python and the Holy Grail.