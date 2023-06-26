Love your neighbor as yourself. Turn the other cheek. And remove the plank in your own eye before worrying about the speck in someone else’s.

If you’ve ever been to a Christian church, you’re likely familiar with the standard lessons they teach. But it’s not every day that pastors also address xenophobia, transphobia, police brutality and various refugee crises. The Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Oregon, however, doesn’t shy away from any of these topics.

Below, you’ll find some of the best messages that this progressive church has posted outside of their congregation to make it clear to everyone where they stand on certain issues. Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with Pastor Adam Ericksen, and be sure to upvote the signs that make you want to pay a visit to Clackamas this Sunday!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Website