This Instagram Account Combines Sarcasm With Classical Art And Its Memes Are Too Funny
In today's day and age, where a hectic office culture and lack of work-life balance reign supreme, it's vital to take a few moments for yourself. Whether that's pouring yourself a cup of coffee or firing up your social media, we all sometimes need a break.
For this one, let's take a look at 'Classical Sarcasm.' This fun internet project mixes humor and art to create memes, and they perfectly describe our everyday ups and downs. Here's to escaping the stresses of modern life. Even if for a moment.
There must be a male equivalent of this meme out there out there. Something something hard.
Reminds me of a joke I heard recently: "Mom I'm going to Ken's for a sleepover." "Make sure you bring protection." "Mom, I'm only 14." "And I'm 28 so here's a condom."
The voices in my head keep me company when I'm lonely. Sometimes I'm glad the CIA and Bill Gates put those microchips in my brain.
What, you expect a physicist to do something about a virus? That's like asking a business major to run the country.
And thus beget Algebra, bane of fifth graders everywhere.
Try to do work for just two minutes. Tell yourself it's only two minutes. Sometimes, you'll be able to get work done after those two minutes. Sometimes, you won't (in which case you can try again later). But those two minutes of work are better than doing nothing and scrolling on BP :) Which is what I'm doing right now, so I guess I'm not very qualified for advice, am I?