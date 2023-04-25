Corey Arnold is a Portland-based photographer who has made a name for himself as a commercial fisherman and wildlife photographer. His work explores the relationship between humans and the natural world, with a focus on the Alaskan wilderness. Arnold has spent years documenting the world's fisheries, but his latest project, “Cities Gone Wild”, takes a look at how wild animals adapt and thrive in urban environments. Arnold's photographs capture the surprising resilience of animals like coyotes, black bears, and raccoons as they navigate the concrete jungle and coexist with humans.

“Cities Gone Wild” offers a fresh perspective on the wildlife that inhabits our cities. Arnold's photographs reveal a world of coyotes darting past towering skyscrapers, raccoons snacking on scraps in back alleys, and bears casually strolling through residential neighborhoods. In addition to capturing the attention of art lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, the series has also garnered critical acclaim. In fact, the project recently earned Corey Arnold first place in the Wildlife & Nature category at the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards (if you would like to see all the awarded photographs, you can click here to see Bored Panda's post about it).

