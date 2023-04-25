Corey Arnold is a Portland-based photographer who has made a name for himself as a commercial fisherman and wildlife photographer. His work explores the relationship between humans and the natural world, with a focus on the Alaskan wilderness. Arnold has spent years documenting the world's fisheries, but his latest project, “Cities Gone Wild”, takes a look at how wild animals adapt and thrive in urban environments. Arnold's photographs capture the surprising resilience of animals like coyotes, black bears, and raccoons as they navigate the concrete jungle and coexist with humans.

“Cities Gone Wild” offers a fresh perspective on the wildlife that inhabits our cities. Arnold's photographs reveal a world of coyotes darting past towering skyscrapers, raccoons snacking on scraps in back alleys, and bears casually strolling through residential neighborhoods. In addition to capturing the attention of art lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, the series has also garnered critical acclaim. In fact, the project recently earned Corey Arnold first place in the Wildlife & Nature category at the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards (if you would like to see all the awarded photographs, you can click here to see Bored Panda's post about it).

Moose
Moose
"What? I wasn't trash picking, I dropped this by accident, I swear."

Moose
Moose
Are bears friendlier in Canada, or is this woman about to have her face ripped off?

Midnightoil
Midnightoil
These people are just setting up the bears to be killed later due to becoming habituated to getting food from people.

Moose
Moose
A mugging is about to happen.

Moose
Moose
Oh Yogi! Did you forget your keys again?

Joshua David
Joshua David
All of these pictures make me sad. Capitalism can be 100% attributed to this if photos come from US. Where I live, even a 2x2 square of grass will be developed.

