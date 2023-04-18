The Sony World Photography Awards is an esteemed photography competition that celebrates the finest works of photographers and artists worldwide. It consists of four contests: Professional, Open, Student, and Youth. With no entry fee, participants have a chance to win the top prize of $25,000 and gain recognition for their photography careers. The Sony World Photography Awards are highly regarded in the industry for elevating photographers' profiles and acknowledging their artistic contributions.

The World Photography Organization and Sony announced the winners of the 16th edition of the Sony World Photography Awards. The winners, hailing from diverse parts of the world, were presented with awards showcasing their contemporary and imaginative photography. The winners are awarded digital imaging equipment from Sony, and the Photographer of the Year and Open Photographer of the Year receive $25,000 and $5,000, respectively.

