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Christina Applegate’s Loved Ones Scared As ‘Hellish’ Details Of Her Hospitalization Revealed
Christina Applegate at an awards event, her loved ones concerned amid hellish hospitalization details revealed.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Christina Applegate’s Loved Ones Scared As ‘Hellish’ Details Of Her Hospitalization Revealed

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Christina Applegate’s friends are reportedly fearing the worst after news of her recent hospitalization surfaced, with new details raising concerns about her condition.

This came after the Bad Moms star was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital in late March, though the exact reason behind her stay has not been confirmed.

The update comes as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis, along with ongoing pain and complications she has spoken about in recent months.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Christina Applegate was hospitalized in Los Angeles in late March, leading close friends to express deep concern.
    • The hospitalization followed a period where the actress described experiencing physical distress and kidney infections that required immediate intravenous antibiotic treatment.
    • Insiders shared that while Applegate remained a "fighter," her daily life with multiple sclerosis had become treacherous.

    Christina Applegate’s hospitalization had her friends fearing the worst

    Black and white photo of Christina Applegate with long hair, wearing a white shirt, sharing update about her hospitalization details.

    Image credits: christinaapplegate

    According to Page Six, Applegate was hospitalized in late March, but it remains unclear whether her condition is directly related to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

    Her representative declined to provide details, stating that she has a “long history of complicated medical conditions” and has been open about them publicly.

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    Two women on stage, one holding a microphone, reflecting on Christina Applegate’s hospitalization and loved ones’ fear.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Comment expressing heartbreak and prayers for Christina Applegate’s recovery with support from her loved ones.

    Comment expressing concern about Christina Applegate’s hospitalization and the impact of her MS diagnosis in 2023.

    However, sources close to the actress suggested the situation may be more serious.

    “With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her,” one insider told The Daily Mail.

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    Christina Applegate in a black velvet coat dress posing on the red carpet amid hospitalization and loved ones’ concern.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

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    They added, “Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous. She has better days and really bad days; she doesn’t have great days.”

    The source also noted that Applegate continues to rely heavily on her support system, explaining that having friends around her helps her cope with the emotional toll of her condition.

    Applegate’s hospitalization came after she shared glimpses of severe pain, repeated hospital visits, and daily struggles

    Christina Applegate with loved ones and dog on porch, showing support amid hospitalization concerns and hellish health details revealed.

    Image credits: christinaapplegate

    A social media comment expressing healing prayers amid fears caused by Christina Applegate’s hospitalization details.

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    Social media message expressing concern over Christina Applegate’s hospitalization and the presence of her loved ones.

    Applegate herself has shared glimpses of how difficult her daily life has become.

    Earlier this year, she revealed that she is often confined to bed due to ongoing pain, though she still tries to stay present for her daughter.

    “I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do… I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do,” she told People.

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    Christina Applegate in a black blazer during an interview, with loved ones concerned by hellish hospitalization details.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    Her current hospitalization followed a previous health scare she described on her MesSy podcast, where she said she was “screaming” in “so much pain.”

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    Doctors later found she had a kidney infection that had spread, requiring immediate treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

    She recalled feeling like “my appendix is bursting,” highlighting how intense the pain had become.

    These repeated medical issues have added to the challenges she already faces due to her underlying condition.

    Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and had long history of health battles

    Christina Applegate animatedly raising her arms during a late-night talk show interview with host Jimmy Kimmel.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    Comment expressing support and prayers for Christina Applegate’s loved ones amid her hospitalization details.

    User comment expressing concern and hope for Christina Applegate’s loved ones amid hospitalization details revealed

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    Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 and has since been vocal about how the disease has changed her life.

    “Hi, friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she wrote at the time on X.

    “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it,” she added.

    Christina Applegate in a red velvet dress using a cane, meeting others during a formal event amid hospitalization concerns.

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    The autoimmune condition affects the central nervous system and has led to mobility issues, chronic pain, and extreme fatigue.

    She has described how even basic movements can feel overwhelming and how her body no longer functions as it once did.

    Before her MS diagnosis, Applegate had already faced serious health challenges.

    Christina Applegate speaking during an interview about her hospitalization and loved ones’ reaction to hellish details.

    Image credits: ABC News

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    She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy.

    Years later, in 2017, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to reduce her cancer risk.

    Despite everything, she has remained candid about her journey, often speaking openly about both the physical and emotional impact of her condition.

    “You got this girl,” wrote one user

    Text message on a light blue background expressing support and privacy for Christina Applegate amid hospitalization concerns.

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    Social media comment expressing support for Christina Applegate and her family amid hospitalization concerns.

    Comment expressing sadness and support for those battling a disease, with reactions showing empathy and care.

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    Screenshot of a message expressing sympathy for Christina Applegate’s loved ones amid hellish hospitalization details.

    Comment expressing support for Christina Applegate’s loved ones amid the hellish details of her hospitalization revealed.

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    Text expressing concern and support for Christina Applegate amid her scary hospitalization details revealed to loved ones.

    Text message saying I hope all is well, highlighting Christina Applegate’s hospitalization and loved ones’ concern.

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    Comment expressing hope and prayers for Christina Applegate’s privacy amid hospitalization with hellish details revealed.

    Comment expressing hope for Christina Applegate’s recovery amid scary hospitalization details shared by loved ones.

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    Text message saying You got this girl expressing support amid Christina Applegate’s loved ones scared by hellish hospitalization details.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Christina Applegate’s loved ones scared by hellish details of her hospitalization.

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    Comment expressing support for a great actress dealing with an incurable disease amid hospitalization concerns.

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    Samridhi Goel

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