Christina Applegate’s Loved Ones Scared As ‘Hellish’ Details Of Her Hospitalization Revealed

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Christina Applegate’s friends are reportedly fearing the worst after news of her recent hospitalization surfaced, with new details raising concerns about her condition.

This came after the Bad Moms star was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital in late March, though the exact reason behind her stay has not been confirmed.

The update comes as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis, along with ongoing pain and complications she has spoken about in recent months.

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Highlights Christina Applegate was hospitalized in Los Angeles in late March, leading close friends to express deep concern.

The hospitalization followed a period where the actress described experiencing physical distress and kidney infections that required immediate intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Insiders shared that while Applegate remained a "fighter," her daily life with multiple sclerosis had become treacherous.

Christina Applegate’s hospitalization had her friends fearing the worst

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According to Page Six, Applegate was hospitalized in late March, but it remains unclear whether her condition is directly related to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Her representative declined to provide details, stating that she has a “long history of complicated medical conditions” and has been open about them publicly.

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However, sources close to the actress suggested the situation may be more serious.

“With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her,” one insider told The Daily Mail.

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They added, “Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous. She has better days and really bad days; she doesn’t have great days.”

The source also noted that Applegate continues to rely heavily on her support system, explaining that having friends around her helps her cope with the emotional toll of her condition.

Applegate’s hospitalization came after she shared glimpses of severe pain, repeated hospital visits, and daily struggles

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Applegate herself has shared glimpses of how difficult her daily life has become.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she is often confined to bed due to ongoing pain, though she still tries to stay present for her daughter.

“I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do… I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do,” she told People.

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Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Her current hospitalization followed a previous health scare she described on her MesSy podcast, where she said she was “screaming” in “so much pain.”

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Doctors later found she had a kidney infection that had spread, requiring immediate treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

She recalled feeling like “my appendix is bursting,” highlighting how intense the pain had become.

These repeated medical issues have added to the challenges she already faces due to her underlying condition.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and had long history of health battles

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

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Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 and has since been vocal about how the disease has changed her life.

“Hi, friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she wrote at the time on X.

“It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it,” she added.

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The autoimmune condition affects the central nervous system and has led to mobility issues, chronic pain, and extreme fatigue.

She has described how even basic movements can feel overwhelming and how her body no longer functions as it once did.

Before her MS diagnosis, Applegate had already faced serious health challenges.

Image credits: ABC News

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She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy.

Years later, in 2017, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to reduce her cancer risk.

Despite everything, she has remained candid about her journey, often speaking openly about both the physical and emotional impact of her condition.

“You got this girl,” wrote one user

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