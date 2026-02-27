Doctors Break Down Ignored Signs Of MS As Christina Applegate Shares Heartbreaking Health Update

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 10, 2021, Hollywood star Christina Applegate announced on social media that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months prior. She was filming the show De*d to Me at the time.

MS is a chronic autoimmune neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks myelin in the central nervous system. Made up of a mixture of fatty acids and protein, myelin is the substance that coats the nerve fibers and helps in communication between the neurons.

Highlights Christina Applegate shared an update about her relationship with daughter Sadie amid her struggles with multiple sclerosis.

According to neurologists, everyday issues like muscle pain and dizziness could very well be early signs of MS.

The neurological disorder affects more than 2.8 million people around the world and costs nearly 16,000 lives every year.

Studies have shown that close to 16,000 people lose their lives to the disorder every year, with the percentage of people getting MS steadily rising since the last decade.

Fans flooded Applegate’s X announcement with love, support, and their personal stories of battling MS. “We got this. Warriors for life. Warriors fight,” one user said.

The actress has been confined to her bed ever since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Christina Applegate at an awards event, highlighting doctors breaking down ignored signs of MS awareness.

Image credits: David Crotty/Getty Images

Symptoms of multiple sclerosis often include muscle weakness, stiffness, and spasms, along with extreme physical and mental fatigue. Applegate, 54, said she suffers from similar conditions, which means she is confined to her bed for most of the day.

Despite the struggle, Applegate has made a point of taking her daughter to school every day, as Bored Panda previously reported. 15-year-old Sadie is her only child, whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble.

Christina Applegate standing with a cane, dressed in black, highlighting ignored signs of MS and health challenges.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves,” the actress said to People on February 24. “I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do.”

“We all have come from somewhere, some places more painful than others, and it’s what you do with it, I guess,” she added.

Comment by Michele Nichols praising awareness of ignored signs of MS and wishing good luck on MS journey.

Social media comment discussing ignored signs of MS and the need for increased awareness by doctors.

In 2008, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine screening. 36 years old at the time, she underwent a double mastectomy after testing positive instead of opting for chemotherapy or radiation.

That same year, a survey published on PubMed Central said that 84% of 203 female patients chose mastectomy because they felt safer with the procedure despite having been told about equal survival chances following breast conserving surgery.

Applegate’s mother, Nancy Priddy, was also diagnosed with breast cancer twice.

Woman with long blonde hair in a black outfit sitting in a dimly lit room discussing ignored signs of MS and health updates.

Image credits: Netflix

In her new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, the Emmy-winning actress talks about her battle with both diseases, as well as teen fame, past relationships, and motherhood.

In early February, she announced the launch of a new online platform, Next in MS, partnering up with TG Therapeutics. The app invites others with MS to open up about “the good, the bad, the ugly, the in-betweens, the diapers, the things, whatever it is.”

Women are three times more likely to develop MS than men, neurologists said

Two people in a casual indoor setting, highlighting ignored signs of MS and health awareness.

Image credits: Columbia Pictures Television Distribution

Many users reacted to Applegate announcing her MS diagnosis in 2021 with their own experiences and how they dealt with the disorder. “As a fellow MSer, I feel your pain and the anxiety and concern you are feeling,” one commented.

“Sorry to hear about the diagnosis Christina,” one of her fans wrote, guiding her to the work of Dr. Aaron Boster, a neurologist and founder of The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis in Ohio.

Social media comment thanking and sharing personal experience about living with MS and its challenges.

Facebook comment from Jeff Pender expressing frustration about healthcare access and representation for those with illness.

In one of his videos with over 56,000 views, Dr. Boster said, “Irritability, cognitive fog, motor fatigue, loss of position sense, shy bladder, constipation, transient double vision, hard to explain skin sensations, loss of s*xual sensations, trouble swallowing, and impaired social cognition,” were some of the “sneaky” symptoms of MS.

Christina Applegate using a cane on stage, highlighting doctors breaking down ignored signs of MS awareness.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Neurologist and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Specialist Barbara Giesser, MD, of the Pacific Brain Health Center, said: “We think there are approximately a million people in the United States who currently carry a diagnosis of MS, and it’s three times more common in women.”

She acknowledged that some of the most common early signs of MS could be everyday troubles like pain and fatigue, which often delay diagnosis.

“Obviously, MS is not the only thing that causes fatigue, but fatigue is a very common symptom,” she said. “Numbness and tingling, especially that comes and goes in the hands or feet, is a common symptom.”

Christina Applegate and companion holding hands at an event, highlighting doctors breaking down ignored signs of MS.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“Some people with MS may experience a sensation as though they have a tight band or belt around their torso,” Dr. Giesser said about experiencing torso tightness. “This is due to nerve damage in the thoracic spinal cord and is called the ‘MS hug.’”

Multiple sclerosis costs nearly 16,000 lives annually, according to studies

Comment by Rose Flaherty advocating for more awareness of ignored signs of MS in a social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Applegate (@christinaapplegate)

According to a study published on PubMed Central, the number of people living with MS rose 30% since 2013, reaching 2.8 million in 2020, with women being twice as likely to be affected as men.

Another study on the epidemiology of MS, published on Springer Nature in 2021, said that over 62,000 individuals are diagnosed with MS every year, and it causes roughly 16,000 fatalities annually.

Illustration showing common symptoms of MS including fatigue, depression, vertigo, vision problems, cognitive dysfunction, muscle and bowel symptoms.

Image credits: verywellhealth

An estimate byDelve Insight claimed that in 2024, there were about 926,000 total diagnosed prevalent cases of MS in the US, with around 5,000 cases occurring in children. Among adults, the 20-50 age group had the largest number of diagnosed individuals.

Comment from Sherri Aument discussing the daily battle with MS and the challenges it poses, encouraging strength.

Close-up of hands gripping a wooden cane, illustrating doctors breaking down ignored signs of MS symptoms.

Image credits: mtsofan

In addition to Applegate, celebrities like actress Selma Blair, singer Art Alexakis, talk show host Montel Williams, TV star Jack Osbourne, NASCAR racer Trevor Bayne, and actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler also went public with their MS diagnoses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Applegate (@christinaapplegate)

Applegate and Sigler host the podcast MeSsy together, where they often discuss the chronic disorder and its various aspects.

“So many of us with MS feel your pain.” Fans showered Christina Applegate with support after latest update on battle with MS

Cartoon of a doctor pointing to a board with text highlighting challenges in MS treatment and ignored warning signs.

Comment expressing preference for funding a cure for MS and autoimmune diseases over space programs.

Comment from Heather BG discussing public interest in celebrities' opinions, related to doctors breaking down ignored signs of MS.

Comment from Brenda Velázquez Almodóvar discussing the importance of lifestyle changes for mental and physical health and MS awareness.

Comment by Cyndee Miller discussing the lack of a cure but presence of medicine to slow multiple sclerosis progression.

Comment from Dawn Riggie expressing empathy for those with MS, relating to ignored signs of MS pain and symptoms.

User comment discussing challenges faced by people with MS, highlighting ignored signs and need for better therapies.

Social media comment highlighting Christina Applegate's MS and the importance of recognizing ignored signs of MS shared by doctors.

Screenshot of a comment praising Christina Applegate’s courage and honesty about her MS health update and inspiring others.

Comment from Jen De Silva Hoyle showing support for those with MS, emphasizing encouragement and strength in the MS community.

Comment from MS patient expressing gratitude for infusion medicine and encouraging positivity among MS warriors.