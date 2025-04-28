According to a report released by the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute Center for Diagnostic Excellence, an estimated 371,000 patients die, and 424,000 are permanently disabled each year because they are incorrectly diagnosed across a range of care settings.

Overall, the paper suggests medical providers misdiagnose diseases roughly 11% of the time. However, it's important to highlight that different conditions are missed at different rates. For example, only 1.5% of heart attacks are misdiagnosed, but spinal abscesses are wrongly identified 62% of the time.

To hear from the people themselves, TikToker @mrsedwardsplusafew asked her followers who have gone through something similar to share their experiences.

Image credits: mrsedwardsplusafew

#1

Woman in distress, holding her face; representing incorrect medical diagnosis. Got told last week that I have Feminine Hysteria. Apparently we’re living in 1925, not 2025

Oversized Horse Hoarder Report

    #2

    Young boy in bed holding pills and a glass of water, illustrating an incorrect medical diagnosis experience. My mum took my older brother to the doctor and instead of looking at him he diagnosed her with ‘mother’s paranoia’. It was in fact neuroblastoma cancer and I’m now the oldest sibling

    Hannah <3 Report

    #3

    Young boy in bed with an incorrect medical diagnosis, comforted by an adult's hand on his forehead. DIPG brain tumour & a stroke = attention seeking 7 year old child

    DIPG.AWARE.UK Report

    Alexia
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This one is tragic. I know a case of a 8 y.o. girl who had very low appetite and low energy. "She's just spoiled" the doctor said. As the mother insisted to convince her to eat, the girl replied: "Mommy, you don't understand me..." She was later diagnosed with brain tumor (glioblastoma).

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Medical examination of a person's knee to identify a potential incorrect diagnosis. diagnosed with being FAT when I was dislocating my knee in constant pain, turns out I had Ehlers danlos syndrome

    Laura Mckay Report

    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    My MIL's doctor kept telling her that her back pain is because of weight for 2 years. Every time the only advice she received was to loose weight. One night the pain became unbearable so we took her to emergency. Turned out to be breast cancer which had spread all over and had even fractured the spine at 3 places. All the kids were so angry they wanted to vandalise the doctor's clinic. The elders had to talk them out of it.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Woman lying on a couch, holding a cold compress to her forehead, possibly dealing with an incorrect medical diagnosis. Diagnosed with extreme morning sickness in pregnancy as a lesbian on the pill with multiple negative test results

    Connie Report

    #6

    Man in discomfort, holding his head, possibly reflecting on an incorrect medical diagnosis. My dad suffered a head injury and then constant headaches for 6 weeks. He went to the gp 5 times in them 6 weeks. The gp told him he was suffering from miagraine or concussion. My dad infact had a blood clot the size of a tomato on the left side of his brain. Was only rushed to hospital on blue lights when he stopped walking and talking. Very traumatic very distressing still not over it

    Elle Report

    #7

    Child in bed with hand on forehead, illustrating unhinged medical diagnosis concerns. My beautiful 14 year old daughter, Phoebe, was diagnosed with migraine in A&E on 7th Feb 25, discharged still in pain and died in our car 1/2 hour later 💔 She had a brain tumour

    Monkeygirlie Report

    #8

    Woman in grey shirt clutching her abdomen in apparent discomfort, possibly due to an incorrect medical diagnosis. Just ibs. Normal for women. Stop complaining. Stage 3 colon cancer.

    kelkiecat Report

    #9

    Hands touching a knee, symbolizing incorrect medical diagnosis concerns outdoors. I was misdiagnosed with arthritis, and then fibromyalgia. I have ehlers danlos syndrome. They just assumed joint pain meant arthritis

    Jackie Report

    Ahnjunwan
    Ahnjunwan
    Ahnjunwan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    To be fair, EDS is not very common and arthritis is far mor likely. Also, the skin is not allways hyperelastic, type 6 for example has skin that looks somewhat wobbly but otherwise normal. Fibromyalgia is sadly often a diagnosis people get when doctors do not find something else.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    A parent soothing a crying baby, illustrating an incorrect medical diagnosis. I took my 1 day old to A&E and I was told I was a overprotective new mum, and my daughters "movements" were normal reflexes for a newborn. turns out she was having multiple seizures every few seconds and had brain damage from lack of oxygen at birth. I refused to leave, until someone took me seriously though!

    Laura Louise Report

    #11

    Medical professional in blue scrubs assessing patient in hospital bed, illustrating incorrect medical diagnosis. One of my best friends was literally dying in front of us. She was told by nurses she should get her act together, cause her daughter needed her. She couldn't keep food or drinks down

    Patricia Pommerenka Svendsen Report

    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    I was in hospital for extreme stomach and chest pain. I was crying. They wanted to take me for tests but it was unbearable for me to get up. They tried to make me stand and I screamed out. One nurse told the other 'look at this drama'

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Woman sitting on a bed holding her stomach, symbolizing a potential incorrect medical diagnosis. 34 weeks pregnant vomiting blood hospital said 4 times it’s normal and blood is from vomiting so much. Appendix burst had 1 hour to operate before me and the baby died🙃 tried to sue

    hannahsumxo Report

    #13

    Doctor with stethoscope examining patient with green spots related to incorrect medical diagnosis. my daughter had chicken pox and was unable to walk, talk, or wee and had a temp of 40. she lost all feeling from waist down. I took her to a&e 3 times. was told it was flu

    Lauren Middleton Report

    #14

    Woman lying on bed, appearing uncomfortable, possibly due to an incorrect medical diagnosis. "it's just a period" "it's normal to bleed after delivery" "it's just a bit of cramping" - my placenta was left in

    T4r4 Report

    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    No, that would be so neglectful I cannot believe that. It's standard procedure and belongs to the birthing process. They could not have missed that...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Elderly man in bed holding his head, appearing distressed during a medical consultation. my grandad went to the doctors as he was slurring his words/ couldn't walk properly just very ill they told him ' oh it's just your diabetes get your blood sugar up' 2 days later and he ended up spending 6 months in hospital over having an abcess infection on his spine and has to get a bit of bone near his neck taken out and almost died , the hospital also tried discharging him after a week being there as they thought he was just dehydrated , luckily we refused to take him home and then they properly did tests and everything

    Christine Report

    #16

    A woman outdoors holding her head, expressing discomfort; related to unhinged medical diagnosis. bacterial meningitis as just a headache

    Juggsy , AtlasComposer/Envato (not he actual photo) Report

    #17

    Referred to gynae for severe tummy pain, told me there was nothing wrong I was just fat. Turned out to be an ovarian cyst that was 13cm in diameter and was squishing all my other organs

    Samantha Eleanor Report

    #18

    Elderly person in a hospital gown, appearing stressed, illustrating incorrect medical diagnosis. About 17 years ago my gran found lumps, doctor told her it was shingles, after a few months of being in utter agony they realised she had bone cancer and that it was eating away her rib cage and spine, she had radiation to try and reduce the tumours. She passed away around 6 months later

    Fizzy Report

    #19

    A concerned woman comforts another with a headache, possibly pondering an incorrect medical diagnosis. I kept collapsing, the doctors said it was anemia. Collapsed at work and was rushed into hospital. I HAVE A HEART CONDITION AND COULDVE DIED

    Yasmin_Atlanta Report

    #20

    Doctor discussing medical diagnosis with patient in hospital gown, checking notes on a tablet. my intracranial pressure was so high i woke up blind in one eye…went to the hospital and they said it was ANXIETY and sent me home…ended up having brain surgery 3 months later

    gracek.0625 Report

    #21

    A doctor in a white coat sits in a medical office setting, related to incorrect medical diagnosis stories. Had a really bad kidney stone. I was [urinating] blood as dark as black ink. The doctor told me it was just blood from my periods

    Firamary Report

    #22

    Doctor with a stethoscope in a hospital corridor, symbolizing incorrect medical diagnosis. told i was having anxiety attacks in a&e and to leave me be… 2 hours later i was intubated in icu and diagnosed with epilepsy

    beccaxbailey Report

    #23

    Person holding head in frustration, possibly due to an incorrect medical diagnosis, wearing a watch and blue clothing. Migraines - turns out my brain was being squashed by excess fluid and also starting to fall out of my skull

    Mollie Report

    #24

    A woman outdoors holds her knee in pain, reflecting on an incorrect medical diagnosis experience. Diagnosed with growing pains until I was 20…. It was actually Ehlers Danlos

    Lucie Report

    #25

    Person resting in a hospital bed, illustrating stress from an incorrect medical diagnosis. “You just have covid” - my body was in fact shutting down from severe preeclampsia and HELLP syndrome where me and UNborn baby were told we have 12 hours to live…MAX

    Chlo Report

    #26

    Doctor reviewing medical files, representing unusual incorrect diagnoses. My mum when to a private neurologist who told her nothing was wrong with her and disregarded her symptoms.. turns out she has a brain tumour amongst other issues.. he apologised and refunded her

    Carrie Report

    #27

    A woman in a white top, sitting in a chair, looking thoughtful, related to unhinged medical diagnosis discussions. The gynaecologist told my mum I was in labour when I twisted my ovary

    Therealhollyjo Report

    #28

    Doctor standing confidently in a hospital setting, addressing incorrect medical diagnosis issues. A mass in my stomach and intestine that had put many holes in my intestines and executive liver disfunction being diagnosed as constipation

    Random.person.1919 Report

    #29

    Doctor examining a patient's eyes for potential medical diagnosis. "it's just an ear infection" no actually it was a cholesteatoma that eroded 2/3 of my hearing bones & was eroding my mastoid/facial bones & that's why i couldn't hear out of my left ear for 6 years

    hal Report

    #30

    Doctor in white coat discussing medical diagnosis with a patient in an office setting. Was diagnosed in 2008 with depression and anxiety, but I didn't find that out until 2023. In 2008 I had filled out a form and been told, "have you ever tried not to think like that?" and left ashamed

    Adelle Hay Report

    #31

    “Nothing wrong with my gynecologically” while spending 6 months with the most severe, unbearable, completely debilitating pelvic pain (I had just had Endo excision surgery and the 6 months post-op was CONSTANT looking for answers). Was about to go septic when I was finally admitted for a bladder infection; and uterine infection, both that likely had since my surgery. I almost died despite going to the ER and my private doctors probably 80 times in 6 months.

    em282097 Report

    #32

    "it's normal to gain 5 stone in 6 months" then told me to stop eating crisps.... it was a tumor

    Gabby Report

    #33

    Told by male docs for a year that my nonstop period was Menapause and I "just have to get used to it". Was eventually diagnosed by female doc as stage 2 Uterine Cancer. Radical Hysterectomy required

    Laura.L.Knight Report

    whodunnitfan2013
    whodunnitfan2013
    whodunnitfan2013
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    When I was 15, my GYN at the time refused to test for endometriosis, in order to preserve my fertility. By the time I found a doc who actually cared, my endometriosis was so bad, I had to have a hysterectomy at 19. Task failed successfully.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    I went to a&e for really bad hip pain took X-rays etc was told it was pulled muscle ! It was bone cancer and what they were looking at was my bone being eaten ! It’s not curable

    loumk40 Report

    #35

    seizures misdiagnosed as panic attacks

    molliciously Report

    #36

    Daughter was 7 and was constantly passing urine, drinking & sleeping. 1st, 2nd & 3rd doc said viral and I was paranoid . By 4th visit she was blue lighted to hospital & diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

    Ayeesha.xo Report

    #37

    ‘ a bad UTI’ - 15cm tumor on my ovary pressing into my bladder

    Megan E Report

    #38

    told me it was anxiety and vitamin deficiency causing my paralysed legs. turns out I have a neurological disorder

    kk Report

    #39

    My sister was told for 5+ years she had depression. It was a brain tumor.

    User6 Report

    #40

    Told I had a gluten allergy which was actually endometriosis

    @nadiarauf Report

    #41

    For 10 years my dad was told he had severe constipation now he’s dead. He had cancer

    Beth Report

    #42

    ‘It’s just an ear infection it’ll clear up’ it was meningitis.

    Emme (Cirrus' Version) Report

    #43

    Was told I was just a paranoid mum because my daughter would sweat like crazy, she had a super rare heart disorder that would of k*lled her left untreated she's just had open heart sugary xx

    Mummyshannen Report

    #44

    Being a hormonal woman. I’ve got borderline personality disorder…

    ellsbells068 Report

    #45

    Doctor discussing a medical diagnosis with a patient, holding a pen and wearing a stethoscope. FIBROMYALGIA!!! Because that’s what they diagnose you when they don’t know what on earth is going on with you.

    lady_diver Report

    #46

    Needed tooth pulled- turned out it wasn’t a tooth issue- was Trigeminal Neuralgia- so missing a back tooth for nothing

    KellyT Report

    #47

    had a crushed spinal cord. apparently the pain and inability to walk was anxiety

    Hannah Report

