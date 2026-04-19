Cher Left “Speechless” After Discovering Secret Granddaughter From Son’s Past Romance

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Cher has reportedly been blindsided by a stunning revelation that she may have a secret granddaughter from her son Elijah Blue Allman’s past relationship.

The claim surfaced shortly after the singer filed for conservatorship over her son, citing serious concerns about his health and finances.

The timing of both developments has drawn strong reactions online, with many questioning how the situation unfolded.

Highlights Iconic singer Cher has reportedly discovered she has a 14-year-old "secret" granddaughter named Ever.

Edwards alleged that Cher reached out in 2023 to confirm the child’s identity and later hosted a meeting at her Malibu home.

This revelation surfaced as Cher continues a legal battle for conservatorship over Elijah.

“Cher really got hit with the plot twist of a lifetime,” one user wrote.

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Cher discovered a secret granddaughter reportedly traced back to Elijah’s past relationship

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According to The Sun, the claims were made by former model Kayti Edwards, who alleged that she briefly dated Elijah Blue Allman in 2010 and later gave birth to their daughter, Ever, the same year.

According to her, the pregnancy resulted from a one-night encounter, and while Allman was aware, he did not take on a parental role.

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“He always knew from day one, but he never wanted to be a parent,” Edwards said, explaining that he would occasionally check in but remained largely absent.

She also shared that her now-husband has raised Ever as his own, adding stability to the child’s life despite Allman’s limited involvement.

Cher reportedly learned about the child years later during her son’s health crisis

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According to Edwards, Cher only became aware of the alleged granddaughter much later.

She claimed the singer first heard about the child in 2021 during one of Elijah’s overd*se incidents but initially dismissed it as “crazy talk.”

It wasn’t until 2023, when Elijah was hospitalized again, that Cher reportedly reached out directly to Edwards to confirm the claim.

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“When she heard the news, she was speechless,” Edwards said, adding that Cher told her family, “Oh my God, I’m finally a grandma.”

The situation reportedly progressed further in September 2025, when Edwards and her daughter were invited to Cher’s Malibu home.

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Edwards described the meeting as warm and personal, explaining that Cher spent time with Ever, showed her pieces from her wardrobe, and engaged with her in a playful way.

“She was lovely and kind… she was like a kid herself,” Edwards recalled.

The discovery of Cher’s granddaughter left netizens in split

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As the story gained attention, reactions online quickly split between support and concern over the timing of the revelation.

“Lucky girl. Cher will spoil her with love & family. God bless,” one user wrote, while another added, “She’ll be the best Grandma.”

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Others questioned the claim, with one commenting, “Make sure you get a DNA test,” and another saying, “You’d think she’d offer a paternity test as proof.”

Some reactions also focused on the broader situation, with users pointing out how unexpected the development was. “That must have been an overwhelming and emotional moment,” one wrote.

The shocking revelation came as Cher filed for conservatorship of Elijah’s ongoing struggles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher (@cher)

At the same time, Cher has been dealing with serious concerns about Elijah’s well-being.

According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, she recently filed for conservatorship over his estate, stating that his “dr*g dependency is at its worst” and that he is unable to manage his finances.

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Court documents described a pattern where Elijah allegedly spends money from his trust almost immediately, often on dr*gs and hotel stays, leading to repeated crises.

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“Elijah has no ability to manage money, and any dollar he receives from his father’s trust (his only source of income) is immediately squandered without regard for his liabilities or well-being,” the filing stated.

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Cher also claimed his condition has “significantly deteriorated,” pointing to overd*ses, hospitalizations, and erratic behavior.

In one incident, he was reportedly found unconscious in traffic and had to be revived with Narcan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher (@cher)

His struggles date back years, with Elijah previously admitting he began using dr*gs at just 11 years old.

He has also faced legal issues, including a February arrest for alleged a*sault and trespassing at a prep school in Concord, N.H., per TMZ.

With no official confirmation from Cher or her son, the claims remain unverified.

“Make sure you get a DNA test,” wrote one user

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