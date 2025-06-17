After Alleged Kidnap Attempt To Help Son, Cher Suffers Massive Blow Amid His Near-Fatal OD

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother’s worst nightmare unfolded for Cher after her son Elijah Blue Allman was rushed to a California hospital over the weekend.

The 48-year-old son was taken to the ER in Joshua Tree “after overdos*ng earlier Saturday morning,” officials said.

The nearly fatal episode took place about a year after Cher filed for conservatorship over her son.

The famous mother was also accused by Elijah’s estranged wife of hiring four men to kidnap him and send him to rehab.

Image credits: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection

Elijah—Cher’s only son with her second husband and late rock star Gregg Allman—was acting “erratically” when deputies arrived at the scene on Saturday.

“When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman, 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel,” a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

“Deputies located dr*gs inside the home and Allman was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing,” they added.

An insider said it was unclear what substances Elijah was misusing and that he is “very lucky to have survived.”

Image credits: marieangelaking

Cher is concerned about her son’s well-being and is “doing everything she can to get him the help he needs,” the source told the outlet.

Elijah’s estranged wife Marieangela King Allman released a statement shortly after he was hospitalized. She filed for their divorce in April after tying the knot in 2013.

“While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves,” Marieangela told People following his near-fatal episode with illicit substances.

Image credits: Jim Spellman/WireImage

“Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles—but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat,” she added.

The estranged wife, who asked for $6,000 per month in temporary spousal support and the family’s 2017 Toyota Prius in divorce filings, said Elijah remains “grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose.”

“I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him,” she asserted in her statement this week.

Image credits: ArtisanNewsService

Cher, who also welcomed son Chaz Bono with her ex Sonny Bono, has had a complicated mother-son relationship with Elijah over the years.

Elijah “and I have such a bizarre relationship,” the Believe singer said on Dr. Phil in 2004.

“We’ve had so many strange moments. I don’t really understand him. Somehow Elijah and I kind of talk through osmosis,” she added.

Image credits: elijahblueoffic

The legendary icon has reportedly gone months and even years without speaking to Elijah. He was sent to boarding school at a young age and began using illicit substances from the age of 11.

“When you go to boarding school at 7 years old, it’s kind of hard to feel like you’re not being shunned,” he told ET in 2014.

“It’s actually shocking to think about myself at like 11 years old buying dr*gs in Harlem,” he added. “It’s pretty crazy. It seemed normal at the time.”

Image credits: marieangelaking

Elijah admitted his mother wasn’t supportive of his marriage to Marieangela, whom he “eloped” with shortly after they met on a blind date in Germany.

Cher was not in attendance when they tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in 2013, the same year they met.

“I’ve always been the black sheep of my family,” Elijah told the Daily Mail about his relationship with his mother in 2014.

“The reason being we just have different value systems and we just have a different mentality and that clashes a lot. We have lots of ups and downs and right now isn’t the best time,” he went on to say.

Image credits: marieangelaking

Marieangela accused Cher of hiring a group of men to kidnap her troubled son from a hotel room while he was trying to save their marriage in 2022, according to a declaration she made in Los Angeles court.

In the court documents, Marieangela claimed she and her husband had spent about 12 days together when the four men barged into their New York City hotel room as part of an apparent intervention.

“One of the four men who took [Elijah]” told Marieangela that her famous mother-in-law had hired them, she claimed in the documents.

Cher later dismissed the kidnapping allegations and said “that rumor is not true.”

“I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children,” she told People about her son’s struggles with using substances.

Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

At one point in 2023, Elijah was staying at the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood for months together. The Turn Back Time singer reportedly hired a caretaker to keep an eye on him at the time.

On one occasion, the hotel staff found him lying face-down and unconscious on the pavement in front of the hotel entrance. He was taken to rehab about two days later.

Cher even filed for conservatorship over her son in December, 2023, claiming he was “unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health” and dependence on substances.

Image credits: Ron Davis/Getty Images

Elijah filed objections and said in one court document, “I am doing well and do not need the help my mother is offering.”

He said in the same filing that he had completed 30 days of sobriety and had even reconciled with his wife.

Marieangela also objected to Cher being given control over Elijah’s estate.

“I believe that people in Elijah’s family are emotional triggers for him. I have witnessed and experienced ab*sive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother,” she said in her filing.

In September, 2024, the Grammy-winning singer voluntarily dismissed her petition for conservatorship over her son.

