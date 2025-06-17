Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Alleged Kidnap Attempt To Help Son, Cher Suffers Massive Blow Amid His Near-Fatal OD
Cher looking concerned beside her son at a formal event amid alleged kidnap attempt and near-fatal overdose news.
Celebrities, News

After Alleged Kidnap Attempt To Help Son, Cher Suffers Massive Blow Amid His Near-Fatal OD

A mother’s worst nightmare unfolded for Cher after her son Elijah Blue Allman was rushed to a California hospital over the weekend.

The 48-year-old son was taken to the ER in Joshua Tree “after overdos*ng earlier Saturday morning,” officials said.

The nearly fatal episode took place about a year after Cher filed for conservatorship over her son.

Highlights
  • Cher’s younger son Elijah Blue Allman, 48, was rushed to a California hospital over the weekend.
  • He was behaving “erratically” and suffered a near-fatal episode.
  • The incident took place about a year after Cher filed for conservatorship over her son.
  • The famous mother was also accused by Elijah’s estranged wife of hiring four men to kidnap him and send him to rehab in 2022.

The famous mother was also accused by Elijah’s estranged wife of hiring four men to kidnap him and send him to rehab.

    Cher’s younger son Elijah Blue Allman, 48, was rushed to a California hospital over the weekend

    Cher in a red and black outfit holding an award, standing next to her son amid alleged kidnap and overdose news.

    Image credits: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection

    Elijah—Cher’s only son with her second husband and late rock star Gregg Allman—was acting “erratically” when deputies arrived at the scene on Saturday.

    “When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman, 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel,” a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

    “Deputies located dr*gs inside the home and Allman was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing,” they added.

    An insider said it was unclear what substances Elijah was misusing and that he is “very lucky to have survived.”

    Man with short brown hair and beard wearing a dark shirt indoors related to Cher’s son near-fatal overdose news.

    Image credits: marieangelaking

    Cher is concerned about her son’s well-being and is “doing everything she can to get him the help he needs,” the source told the outlet.

    Elijah’s estranged wife Marieangela King Allman released a statement shortly after he was hospitalized. She filed for their divorce in April after tying the knot in 2013.

    “While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves,” Marieangela told People following his near-fatal episode with illicit substances.

    Cher is “doing everything she can to get him the help he needs,” a source said

    Cher smiling in a black hat and coat with her son, capturing a moment amid his near-fatal overdose struggles.

    Image credits: Jim Spellman/WireImage

    Text comment criticizing parenting, related to child’s near-fatal overdose and alleged kidnap attempt involving Cher.

    “Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles—but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat,” she added.

    The estranged wife, who asked for $6,000 per month in temporary spousal support and the family’s 2017 Toyota Prius in divorce filings, said Elijah remains “grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose.”

    “I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him,” she asserted in her statement this week.

    Cher has admitted she has “such a bizarre relationship” with Elijah, whom she shares with late rock star Gregg Allman

    Young man holding microphone in dark shirt, related to Cher suffers massive blow amid son’s near-fatal overdose.

    Image credits: ArtisanNewsService

    Comment discussing a court battle to help a son facing a near-fatal overdose amid an alleged kidnap attempt.

    Cher, who also welcomed son Chaz Bono with her ex Sonny Bono, has had a complicated mother-son relationship with Elijah over the years.

    Elijah “and I have such a bizarre relationship,” the Believe singer said on Dr. Phil in 2004.

    “We’ve had so many strange moments. I don’t really understand him. Somehow Elijah and I kind of talk through osmosis,” she added.

    Blurred image of a person wearing sunglasses amidst an outdoor setting, related to Cher's son's near-fatal overdose news.

    Image credits: elijahblueoffic

    Comment about a son's struggle with addiction, highlighting the difficulty in overcoming habits linked to family history.

    The legendary icon has reportedly gone months and even years without speaking to Elijah. He was sent to boarding school at a young age and began using illicit substances from the age of 11.

    “When you go to boarding school at 7 years old, it’s kind of hard to feel like you’re not being shunned,” he told ET in 2014.

    “It’s actually shocking to think about myself at like 11 years old buying dr*gs in Harlem,” he added. “It’s pretty crazy. It seemed normal at the time.”

    Elijah was sent off to boarding school as a child and said he began using illicit substances from age 11

    Man and woman sitting together at event, highlighting Cher's family struggles related to son's near-fatal overdose and alleged kidnap attempt.

    Image credits: marieangelaking

    Comment from Jemma Bachelor expressing concern and hope for Cher's son after alleged kidnap attempt and near-fatal overdose incident.

    Elijah admitted his mother wasn’t supportive of his marriage to Marieangela, whom he “eloped” with shortly after they met on a blind date in Germany.

    Cher was not in attendance when they tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in 2013, the same year they met.

    “I’ve always been the black sheep of my family,” Elijah told the Daily Mail about his relationship with his mother in 2014.

    “The reason being we just have different value systems and we just have a different mentality and that clashes a lot. We have lots of ups and downs and right now isn’t the best time,” he went on to say.

    Cher was accused by Marieangela King Allman of hiring four men to kidnap her son and send him to rehab

    Cher with family members, standing indoors, highlighting challenges amid son's near-fatal overdose and alleged kidnap attempt.

    Image credits: marieangelaking

    Marieangela accused Cher of hiring a group of men to kidnap her troubled son from a hotel room while he was trying to save their marriage in 2022, according to a declaration she made in Los Angeles court.

    In the court documents, Marieangela claimed she and her husband had spent about 12 days together when the four men barged into their New York City hotel room as part of an apparent intervention.

    “One of the four men who took [Elijah]” told Marieangela that her famous mother-in-law had hired them, she claimed in the documents.

    Cher later dismissed the kidnapping allegations and said “that rumor is not true.”

    “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children,” she told People about her son’s struggles with using substances.

    Cher smiling with a man, wearing a dark outfit, related to news about alleged kidnap attempt and son's overdose.

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

    At one point in 2023, Elijah was staying at the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood for months together. The Turn Back Time singer reportedly hired a caretaker to keep an eye on him at the time.

    On one occasion, the hotel staff found him lying face-down and unconscious on the pavement in front of the hotel entrance. He was taken to rehab about two days later.

    Cher even filed for conservatorship over her son in December, 2023, claiming he was “unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health” and dependence on substances.

    Cher filed for conservatorship over her son in December, 2023, but both Elijah and Marieangela stated their objections

    Cher attending a formal event with her son, highlighting the emotional impact of alleged kidnap attempts and overdose struggles.

    Image credits: Ron Davis/Getty Images

    Elijah filed objections and said in one court document, “I am doing well and do not need the help my mother is offering.”

    He said in the same filing that he had completed 30 days of sobriety and had even reconciled with his wife.

    Marieangela also objected to Cher being given control over Elijah’s estate.

    “I believe that people in Elijah’s family are emotional triggers for him. I have witnessed and experienced ab*sive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother,” she said in her filing.

    In September, 2024, the Grammy-winning singer voluntarily dismissed her petition for conservatorship over her son.

    “She tried to save him! Several times but said he was in good hands… guess not,” one commented on social media

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Cher in relation to alleged kidnap attempt and her son's overdose crisis.

    Comment from Donna McCarthy about Cher's son and judge's refusal to listen amid alleged kidnap attempt and near-fatal overdose.

    Comment by Chassity Thomas expressing that money doesn't always buy happiness, related to Cher's son's near-fatal overdose incident.

    Comment by Hope Floats expressing concern over Cher's struggle after her son's near-fatal overdose and alleged kidnap attempt.

    Comment on social media post reading Every parent/grandparent’s nightmare related to alleged kidnap attempt and overdose crisis.

    Comment by Smith Tyler expressing concern about a kid’s hard life and the impact of his father’s absence.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a young boy playing guitar, related to Cher’s son's near-fatal overdose.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing Cher's struggle with conservatorship amid her son's near-fatal overdose and alleged kidnap attempt.

    Comment expressing sadness about Cher’s struggle with her son’s near-fatal overdose and alleged kidnap attempt to help him.

    Comment by Angel Thrasher expressing concern over Cher’s son’s near-fatal overdose and conservatorship status.

    Comment expressing hope for treatment and peace amid Cher’s son’s alleged kidnap attempt and near-fatal overdose situation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing struggles related to sobriety amid a near-fatal overdose situation.

    Comment text on a social media post by Randy Karnes reacting to a story about a kidnap attempt and overdose.

    Comment about a parent's worst nightmare, expressing empathy after alleged kidnap attempt and near-fatal overdose incident.

    Comment from Lena Davidson expressing hope for rehab and support groups after near-fatal overdose related to Cher’s son.

