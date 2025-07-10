ADVERTISEMENT

You'd be forgiven for wanting to cry yourself to sleep lately after reading about all the bad things that have been happening. Death, destruction, wars, and floods. It's enough to make us weep for humanity. But we are here to assure you that among the negativity is glimmering hope that all is not lost in this world we live in. In fact, there's still a lot of good.

If you've been struggling to find it, look no further than a Facebook page called "Beauty Of Planet Earth." It's a corner of the internet filled with wholesome and uplifting posts. Some showcase kindness; others are just plain cute. But all have a common thread of positivity.

Bored Panda has selected the best for you to smile at instead of another dreary day of doomscrolling. Whether you just need a break from the news, or you want to cleanse your aura altogether, this list has been carefully compiled to leave you smiling by the time you're done with it. So take a few deep breaths, get cozy, and start reading. Don't forget to upvote the ones that left you with all the feels.

We also explain why you feel sad when you see other people suffering. And it's not necessarily a bad thing. You'll find that info between the pics.

#1

Man Builds Stand To Help Feed His Neighbors

Wooden stand with shelves built outside a house to give away excess vegetables, showcasing wholesome people and community kindness.

skywO0kie Report

There are some truly terrible things happening in the world right now. Every day, a different disaster. And no matter how far-removed you are from them, many have the ability to affect us on a very deep level. We are humans after all. We should have some level of empathy.

That word was first coined in 1909 by a psychologist called Edward B. Titchener. It's a translation of the German term einfühlung, aptly meaning "feeling into."

When children are swept away in floods, others die as bombs fall, or people go to bed hungry, how can we not have some kind of "feeling into" what they're going through?
    #2

    Happy Retirement To My Coworker That Always Brought Us Candy. Thanks For Always Being Awesome, Mark!

    Colorful handmade farewell poster with candy bars, showcasing wholesome people and animals spreading kindness and joy.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #3

    A Redditor Who Saw My Post About Insurance Turning Me Down For A Prosthetic Finger Messaged Me A Few Weeks Ago Saying He Would Try To Make One

    3D printed prosthetic finger for a dog, showcasing wholesome people and animals making the world a better place.

    I got the prototype in the mail today. He asked nothing in return.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    VeryWellMind defines empathy as "the ability to emotionally understand what other people feel, see things from their point of view, and imagine yourself in their place." Essentially, say the experts, it's putting yourself in someone else's position and feeling what they are feeling. Walking a mile in their shoes, so to speak.

    It might hurt—but it's actually a good trait to have. And here's why...
    #4

    Wholesome Freddy

    Man with mustache sharing a wholesome story about people and animals that just make the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #5

    The Most Wholesome Thing

    Newborn animals and a cat caring for its kittens, capturing wholesome moments of people and animals that brighten the world.

    My neighbor's black cat had kittens and they found a baby possum on their deck that must have fallen off of its mom. The mama cat took it in as one of her kittens, but she doesn't understand why this little funny kitten hangs on her all the time

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #6

    Happy Pride Month, Everyone!

    Elderly woman smiling and holding a handmade sweater with a rainbow, showcasing wholesome people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    Empathy shouldn't be confused with sympathy and compassion. While all three are related, the latter two are more of a passive connection. "Empathy generally involves a much more active attempt to understand another person," explains the VeryWellMind site.

    While many people do feel a level of empathy for others, it's not a universal response. Some human beings are able to meet another's suffering with a stone cold reaction, or none at all. And on the other end of the spectrum are the empaths, who feel so much for others that they end up suffering themselves.
    #7

    Dad Went Out In The Snow To Feed The Birds, And Made A New Friend! It's Official, He's A Disney Princess Now

    Elderly man in winter clothes holding a bucket and feeding a small bird in snowy landscape, showcasing wholesome people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #8

    You Are Never Too Old To Learn

    Man practicing writing names on notebook, showcasing wholesome moments that make the world a better place

    My uncle didn't go to school so I am teaching him how to write and he wrote the names of his grandkids for the first time

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #9

    Blessed Husky Birth

    Six newborn husky puppies with varying coat colors lying on tiled floor, showcasing wholesome people and animals moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    "Having a great deal of empathy makes you concerned for the well-being and happiness of others. It also means, however, that you can sometimes get overwhelmed, burned out, or even overstimulated from always thinking about other people's emotions." It's a state experts describe as empathy fatigue.

    Have you ever felt completely emotionally and physically exhausted, worn out, even depressed after reading/hearing about or seeing the struggles of others? That's empathy fatigue kicking in. It can also leave you feeling numb or powerless, and quite literally fatigued. You may even want to isolate yourself, in order to regain your strength and reboot your energy.
    #10

    What's Up With Capybaras Chilling With Other Animals

    Capybaras showing affection and peaceful interactions with various animals in wholesome nature moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #11

    The Love Of Grandma

    Wholesome tweet showing a grandma's funny way to make a book seem popular, highlighting kind moments between people.

    KellyOhlert Report

    #12

    Nurse Discovers Her New Coworker Was The Premature Baby She Cared For Years Back

    Two nurses, then and now, smiling and showing caring dedication to people and animals that make the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    But as we said before, even though it hurts, empathy is a good thing.

    For one, it can help strengthen your relationships. "Empathy allows you to build social connections with others," explain VeryWellMind's experts. "By understanding what people are thinking and feeling, you are able to respond appropriately in social situations."
    #13

    Wholesome Co-Workers

    Screenshot of a tweet about a person befriending an outcast co-worker, illustrating wholesome people making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    I hope you got him something nice with that gift card as no rewards are needed to be his friend. 🫶

    #14

    This Made Smile And Then Go Pet My 15 Year Old Cat

    Woman wearing a mask lovingly holding a 20-year-old cat from a shelter, showing wholesome people and animals care.

    LorenzoTheCat Report

    #15

    Grandma With The Drip

    Elderly woman dressed in burgundy clothing matching her favorite chair, showcasing wholesome people that make the world better.

    djbewbz Report

    Even though it might not always feel like it, empathy also helps you regulate your emotions. It allows you to manage what you are feeling, even in times of great stress, without becoming overwhelmed, the site notes.

    When we can regulate our own emotions, we are better able to respond to the emotions of others.
    #16

    A 76 Yr Old Retired Air Force Colonel Is No Match For His 4 Year Old Granddaughter

    Elderly man adorned with colorful bows on his face and hair, engaging in a wholesome moment with a young child.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #17

    Wholesome Grandpa Sharing Memes

    Elderly people sharing wholesome moments looking at animal photos around a table with a green checkered tablecloth.

    Showed my grandpa memes and he loved them so much he printed them off for his friends

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #18

    Nice Grandpa

    Elderly man with his dog testing a chair in a furniture store, showcasing wholesome people and animals moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    It goes without saying that those who have empathy are more likely to want to help others. But it goes both ways. People are also more likely to help you during your dark moments when they experience empathy.

    "Empathy helps us notice other people's needs, understand their distress, and inspire us to alleviate their suffering," reads the site.
    #19

    Go Grandpa

    Older man and young girl sharing a wholesome moment on a couch, showing kindness and warmth between people.

    "My dad, a racist hillbilly, told me he didn't want anything to do with my biracial daughter when I was pregnant. Here he is painting her toenails on her 3rd birthday. Proof people can change."

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #20

    I Asked My Coworkers To Not Do Huge Decorations On My Desk

    Tiny birthday decorations arranged on an office desk shelf, showcasing wholesome moments with people and animals.

    My work place is the kind to bubble wrap your whole desk and fill the cubicle with balloons for your birthday. I asked them to keep it low key. The picture is a shelf of my desk.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    60 Years Later My Great Grandmother Tried On Her Wedding Dress And It Still Fits Perfectly

    Side-by-side images of a couple on their wedding day and a woman in the same vintage wedding dress years later, showcasing wholesome memories.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    One of the best ways for us to build our empathy is to stop talking and start listening. You won't know what someone is feeling unless you truly hear them out. It's not always easy to be silent when the sound of their suffering is palpable.

    That's because your own emotions can pose a significant barrier when noticing what others are feeling, explains VeryWellMind.

    "When you are having a conversation and are looking only at your feelings and how you can communicate them, you might not be leaving enough attention available to take in what’s going on at the other end," adds the site. "Making an effort to actively listen can help strengthen your emotional understanding and empathy."
    #22

    4 Years Of Sobriety! My Coworkers Got Me “Clean” Stuff

    Man at store checkout holding assorted cleaning supplies, embodying wholesome people and animals making the world better place.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #23

    My Grandparents Recreated Their Wedding Photos 70 Years Later

    Older couple in wedding attire, smiling and holding a bouquet, showing wholesome people moments that brighten the world.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #24

    My 97-Year-Old Grandma Doesn’t Use Computers, But I Found A Meme Years Ago That I Thought She’d Like So I Sent It In The Mail. Turns Out She’s Kept It At Her Bedside Ever Since

    A wholesome drawing showing the difference between going to and leaving grandma’s house that makes the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    Don't beat yourself up if you want to cry yourself to sleep after another day of terrible news. The empathy you feel is a good thing. But we understand that it can be too much at times. And when that happens, remember you can come back to this list—to reboot, and remind yourself that all is not lost in the world.
    #25

    I'm A Nice Colleague

    Worker digging in a trench under a blue umbrella held by construction machinery, showing wholesome people and animals care.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #26

    That’s So Cute

    Heartwarming story of a coworker helping family, showcasing wholesome people and animals making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #27

    The First Number On My Scale Has Been A ’2’ For The Past 21 Years, But Not Today

    Digital scale displaying 199.9 pounds on a bright blue screen in a home setting, symbolizing wholesome progress.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #28

    Just Saw This On My Timeline, Rocky Is Headed Home

    Dog trapped in oil sump rescued by a person, showing the wholesome bond between people and animals making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #29

    A Coworker Noticed My Boots Needed Replacing, I'm Casual And New Boots Are At My Cost. These Were Waiting For Me At My Workstation

    Worn boots replaced with new comfortable footwear, showcasing wholesome people and animals kindness in daily life.

    He covertly acquired my size and everything. $179 I just could not afford atm.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #30

    I Found Out That My 85 Year Old Grandma Puts These Little People In Seashells And Then Hides Them On The Beach For Kids To Find

    Small handmade figurines of people wrapped in cloth inside white seashells, showcasing wholesome creativity with people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #31

    Blessed Buddies

    Black dog smiling in car and a white dog with a goat outside, showing wholesome people and animals moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #32

    Good Fences Make Good Neighbours!

    Tweet about wholesome neighbors rebuilding a fallen fence, showing kindness and making the world a better place.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #33

    My Neighbors Leave Their Trash On The Road

    Wrapped Christmas presents laid out on a table, reflecting wholesome people and animals spreading kindness and joy.

    OwsWills Report

    #34

    Ryan Reynolds Replies To A Burn Victim

    Person dressed as Deadpool doing splits outdoors with a heartfelt social media post inspiring wholesome people moments

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #35

    A Mother Goat Gave Birth On The Icy Mountain, And To Save Them, A Village Girl (Shepherd) Carried The Mother In Her Back , Her Dog Helped By Carrying The Newborn Goat

    Child and dog carrying baby goats in backpacks through the snow, showcasing wholesome people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #36

    Heartwarming

    Tweet from Laur sharing a touching transition story reflecting wholesome people moments that make the world a better place.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #37

    This One Made Me Smile - Rivera Was Diagnosed With Squamous Cell Carcinoma Located In A Lymph Node Of His Neck

    Man wearing a mask undergoing treatment and later celebrating recovery, showcasing wholesome people and animals positivity.

    Thankfully the diagnosis was discovered early. Rivera went through five treatments a week of chemo and proton therapy for seven weeks. He did not miss a single game during this time.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #38

    Jamie, Who Has Cerebral Palsy, Is The Janitor Greenwood High School Football Team

    Man happily showing championship ring gifted by a football team, representing wholesome people and animals making the world better.

    He always wanted to play sports growing up, but he couldn't, so their state championship winning football program rewarded him with a championship ring.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Just when I was about to give up faith in humanity

    #39

    Kid Wants To Know If His Mum Is Telling The Truth And Reddit Doesn’t Let Her Down

    Reddit users humorously discuss Fortnite stopping after bedtime, showing wholesome interaction that makes the world a better place.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    Yeah I can confirm this. The servers go down for maintenance and dusting. Dust is a huge problem in server rooms

    #40

    Wholesome Neighbor

    Note apologizing for a howling pug with cataracts, showing wholesome people and animals in a kind community.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #41

    Best Neighbor

    A wholesome Twitter story showing kind neighbors making the world a better place through thoughtful gestures.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #42

    Man Makes Sure Elderly Neighbor Is Not Alone In Her Last Days!

    Young man and elderly woman sharing wholesome moments, highlighting people and animals that make the world a better place.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #43

    Gaming Grandpa

    A touching story about a grandma helping her husband with Alzheimer's, showing wholesome people and animals' kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #44

    My Neighbor Is Still At It With His Signs At Our Subdivision Entrance

    Four humorous outdoor signs on wooden posts amid autumn leaves, capturing wholesome people and animals moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #45

    Blessed Billboard

    Man uses creative billboard to get a job, showing wholesome people making the world a better place through kindness and effort.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #46

    He’s So Happy

    Before and after selfies of a happy man showing wholesome people and animals making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #47

    Such A Sweetheart

    Wholesome story of a child asking to bring an extra pair of gloves and hat to keep a classmate warm.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #48

    Dog Brothers Finally Reunited

    Two golden retrievers lying together at the park, showcasing wholesome people and animals moments that brighten the world.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #49

    Being A Good Neighbor

    Sign on a door apologizing for a noisy newborn with a bucket of alcohol bottles offered, showing wholesome people kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #50

    My Grandpa Just Turned 64 Today. He Grew Up Poor And Had Never Had A Birthday Party. Today He Had His First One And You Can See The Happiness In His Smile

    Smiling man in overalls celebrating birthday with a chocolate cake, reflecting wholesome people that make the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #51

    Ready As He'll Ever Be!

    Elderly man preparing fishing rod on front porch, capturing a wholesome moment that makes the world a better place.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #52

    Winning Isn’t Everything

    Young boys running and walking together on a track showing wholesome moments of people making the world better place

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #53

    Some Things Never Change

    Older man and young woman sharing a loving moment in a kitchen, embodying wholesome people and animals joy.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #54

    My Grandparents Got A New Car And Was Excited To Tell Me, I Travel A Lot With Them So They Were Showing Me The Back Seat

    Chat conversation showing photos of a car’s interior, highlighting space and light with wholesome people and animals theme.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #55

    Sent An Image Of A Lobster To My Korean Grandmother Who Can Barely Speak English

    Hermit crab wearing handmade striped knit clothes in snow, a wholesome animal moment that brightens the world.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #56

    A Co-Worker Of Mine With Down Syndrome Makes Me A Card Every Christmas

    Child's drawing with a Christmas tree, presents, and a colorful Merry Christmas message, showcasing wholesome people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #57

    Someone Stole A Kid's Razor Scooter In Our Neighborhood. An Anonymous Neighbor Decided To Restore Some Joy Back For The Kid

    Handwritten note from a kind neighbor offering a green scooter to spread joy among wholesome people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #58

    Neighbor Knocked On Our Door And Gave Us This Beautiful Plate

    Plate of grilled meat, sausage, rice, black beans, and peppers representing wholesome people and animals making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #59

    My Kids Love The Neighbor’s Dog. I Noticed Toys Have Been Provided For Everyone’s Enjoyment

    Three orange basketballs stuck in a chain-link fence on a sunny grassy yard, showing wholesome moments with animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #60

    A Mom Was Wondering Where Her Son Had Gone - She Found Out That He Had Seen An Elderly Neighbor Walking In The Rainstorm Without An Umbrella. He Walked The Neighbor All The Way Home

    Two people sharing an umbrella on a rainy day, showing wholesome kindness that makes the world a better place.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #61

    When Your 80-Year Old Neighbor Clears Three Feet Of Snow, So Your Husband Can Go To His Chemo Appointment

    Person using a snowblower outside on a clear day, showcasing wholesome people and animals making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #62

    That's So Wholesome

    Grandpa modeling for a photo assignment with stethoscope, showing wholesome people and animals that make the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #63

    Grandpa's Artwork

    87-year-old grandfather shares wholesome drawing, showcasing the wholesome people and animals that brighten the world together

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #64

    My Adorable Grandma Recently Lost Her Husband, Who Always Took The Pictures Of Her. Behold! Her First Ever Selfie

    Grandma's first selfie shared in a text chat, capturing a wholesome moment that brightens the day.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #65

    I Live Abroad. My Grandparents Called Me To Urgently Check The Security Web Cams Of My House Back Home. Turns Out They Called So I Could See Them Standing With A Heart And Waving At Me

    Elderly couple standing outside a wooden shed, surrounded by nature, embodying wholesome people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #66

    My Coworker Is Having A Hysterectomy. So The Department Had A Food Day

    Wholesome cupcakes with playful toppers displayed on a white multi-tiered stand, spreading joy and smiles.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #67

    I Have The Best Co-Workers In The World. Down With Lymphoma For A Bit And They Just Made Day!

    Xbox Series X gift box with green and blue ribbons, framed cancer fight sign, and large Sonic drink on doorstep, wholesome people support.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #68

    My Coworkers All Came Together And Gave Me The Money To Finally Change My Name Legally For My Birthday

    Young man smiling excitedly at birthday cake with lit candles, holding a greeting card, showcasing wholesome people and animals.

    I am transgender and currently work full time for Starbucks. I have savings but it’s never been enough to justify paying to get my name legally changed, but for my birthday this year my coworkers all came together and pooled money to give to me to get it changed! This is literally the nicest thing anyone has done for me and it certainly made me smile.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #69

    Helping A Coworker With His Ties

    Wholesome story of a co-worker helped with ties, showcasing kindness that makes the world a better place.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #70

    My Neighbor's Pig Escapes Every Day To Play Ball With My Dog

    A wild boar and dog playing together on a snowy path showcasing wholesome people and animals moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #71

    The Pizza Baker Made His Day

    Pepperoni pizza with toppings shaped as the number 25, showcasing a wholesome and thoughtful gesture from a pizza order.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #72

    What Wonderful News. Such A Grand Gesture Should Be Made All Over The World

    Children enjoying free school lunch in a cafeteria, highlighting wholesome people making the world a better place together

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #73

    Blessed Lecture

    Small white dog sitting happily among people in a classroom, showcasing wholesome people and animals moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #74

    Blessed Seal

    Seal comfortably sitting on a boat couch, a wholesome moment showing people and animals making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #75

    Blessed Owl

    Man and owl sharing a heartfelt hug, showcasing wholesome people and animals in a touching moment of gratitude.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #76

    Perseverance Is Key

    A heartfelt message from a person sharing their struggle, reflecting the spirit of wholesome people making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #77

    He Is Such A Goodfella

    Tweet story of a wholesome encounter between a child and actor Joe Pesci that brightens the world with kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #78

    My Wife Showed Me This Photo She Took Of Our Daughters. “That’s Cute, They’re Copying Each Other” I Said. Then She Zoomed In To Me (Purple Hoodie). Made Me Smile

    Two young children walking on a gravel path with hands behind their backs, a wholesome moment among people outdoors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #79

    My Husband

    Husband supports wife preparing for future birth control challenges, showing the care of wholesome people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #80

    This Is Like Four Different Levels Of Adorable

    Wholesome story of a girl offering a star tinsel tiara at a ren faire, showing kindness and joy that brighten the world.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #81

    I Would Have Given Her All The Fireworks

    Tweet about a woman buying $300 in fireworks to celebrate her son's 40th birthday, a wholesome moment with people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #82

    A Photo Of My Mother, Locking The Door To A Place Of Her Own, For The First Time In 40 Years

    Person standing at a door holding keys and a water bottle, embodying wholesome people making the world better.

    My mother hasn’t had a place of her own in over 40 years. She had my big brother out of wedlock when she was 20 years old, and moved back in with my grandparents after he was born. She briefly lived with my dad after I came along, but we all moved back in with grandma and grandpa very shortly after they had divorced. This happened again with my little sister’s father and when my grandpa passed away, my mother took care of my grandma in exchange for a place to continuously stay without having to pay rent. After my grandma passed, she was not able to get back on her feet for another decade, staying with an old friend who needed care as well; but he eventually began to mistreat her. Just recently, I was able to help her move from Florida to Tennessee, closer to my husband and I, where she could transfer with the job she had successfully kept for two years and also received a promotion prior to the move. She has always had either children or a man who mistreated her around, and this is the first time in 40 years she had been able to pay rent on her own funds as well as free and able to kick back and relax with no one to take care of but herself, her bird Coco, and her kitty Toby. She was ecstatic and overwhelmed with joy as we moved her belongings in and she arranged them, as she could choose their placement through her own judgment. I’m extremely proud of my mom for making it this far and overcoming so much. She absolutely deserves this and is entering a brand new era of life. No matter how old you may think you are and how it may seem like it’s too late, things can get better, friends!

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #83

    It Seems Like His Dad Will Definitely Keep That Cute Kitty!

    Older man sits in armchair with a kitten sleeping on his chest, showing wholesome people and animals making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #84

    Cute Smile

    Two photos of a friendly leopard shark underwater, known for harmless human interactions, representing wholesome people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #85

    After You Do So Much Good The Past Can Be Fixed

    Man smiling with two dogs while sharing a story of hope and wholesome people and animals making a difference.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #86

    Found This Under My Office Door, Along With $6. I Work At A Sports Venue

    Apology letter from a child showing wholesome honesty and responsibility, fitting wholesome people and animals theme.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #87

    I Love My Grandpa So Much

    Text message exchange showing wholesome conversation between people that highlights caring and concern.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #88

    They Dated In Their Teens, Married Different People, And Got Back Together 65 Years Later. My Grandma And Her Boyfriend

    Elderly couple smiling at the beach, embodying wholesome people that make the world a better place.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #89

    My Great-Grandma Wears A Necklace With My Baby Picture When I’m Traveling Because She Worries. 95 And Going Strong!

    Elderly woman smiling warmly, holding a necklace with a baby photo, spreading wholesome joy among people.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #90

    The Day After My Birthday Last Year My I Went To My Grandmas House And She Surprised Me With A Birthday Bundt Cake And “Party Animals” Surrounding It

    Colorful figurines of people and animals wearing party hats gathered around a cinnamon roll on a kitchen counter.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #91

    Our Neighbor Just Gifted Us $200

    Twenty-dollar bills spread on a desk next to an envelope with Merry Christmas written, showcasing wholesome people kindness.

    It was our next door neighbor since my wife saw one of them knocking on our front door while we were cleaning. We obviously went over and thanked them, introducing ourselves since we hadn't talked to them before. Apparently they're relatively new to the neighborhood and wanted to give us a holiday gift.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #92

    My Grandma Died And Left Me This Puzzle. It Is Missing Pieces, So I Improvised With A Note She Left My Wife And Myself

    Partially completed horse jigsaw puzzle and a message from Grandma Susie, showcasing wholesome people and animals making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #93

    My Grandpa’s 88th Birthday Was A Few Weeks Ago

    Elderly man coloring a picture while sitting in a cozy chair, showing wholesome moments with people that brighten the world.

    My sister got him a coloring book and crayons. He says he’s never colored before, but he seems to enjoy it. He shows all his visitors the pages he’s finished. He’s colorblind, so some of the puppies are pink, but he’s so happy. He melts my heart.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #94

    Blessed Forgetful Cat

    Cat with wide eyes looking at a colorful Christmas tree, showcasing wholesome people and animals moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #95

    Wholesome

    Neighbor surprises with thoughtful gift of beer and cake, showcasing wholesome people and animals that brighten the world.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #96

    Blessed Comforting

    A grey and white cat looks at colorful toy mice on a rug, showing wholesome people and animals kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #97

    Blessed Purchase

    Five people on an escalator each holding large stuffed sharks, capturing wholesome people and animals kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #98

    Father And Son Costumes

    Father and son in wholesome costumes posing outdoors in a neighborhood park, spreading joy and making the world better.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #99

    Aww

    Toddler learning to walk hands birthday balloons to father in heartfelt moment of wholesome people and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #100

    This Makes Me Cry

    Knitted bear with a note offering it for free to bring smiles, showcasing wholesome people and animals kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

