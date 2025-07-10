ADVERTISEMENT

You'd be forgiven for wanting to cry yourself to sleep lately after reading about all the bad things that have been happening. Death, destruction, wars, and floods. It's enough to make us weep for humanity. But we are here to assure you that among the negativity is glimmering hope that all is not lost in this world we live in. In fact, there's still a lot of good.

If you've been struggling to find it, look no further than a Facebook page called "Beauty Of Planet Earth." It's a corner of the internet filled with wholesome and uplifting posts. Some showcase kindness; others are just plain cute. But all have a common thread of positivity.

Bored Panda has selected the best for you to smile at instead of another dreary day of doomscrolling. Whether you just need a break from the news, or you want to cleanse your aura altogether, this list has been carefully compiled to leave you smiling by the time you're done with it. So take a few deep breaths, get cozy, and start reading. Don't forget to upvote the ones that left you with all the feels.

We also explain why you feel sad when you see other people suffering. And it's not necessarily a bad thing. You'll find that info between the pics.