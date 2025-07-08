“The Wonderful World”: 95 Wholesome, Amazing And Cool PostsInterview With Expert
We all have those tough days when everything seems to go wrong—your car breaks down, you spill coffee on yourself, or you come across something heartbreaking like an injured animal. In those moments, it’s easy to feel like the world is against you. That’s when a little reminder of the kindness and goodness around us can make all the difference.
Today, we’ve gathered a collection of wholesome posts shared by a heartwarming Facebook group. These uplifting moments of humanity and compassion are sure to remind you that there’s still plenty of good in the world. From small acts of kindness to touching stories, these gems are bound to bring a smile to your face. Keep reading and let the positivity brighten your day!
This is Caroline. She moved overseas with all her animals.
She never wrote on Facebook "I'm giving up my cats and dogs because I'm moving"or I'm having a baby or I've had the animal a year, two years or more and now I suddenly don't have time for it or can't afford to feed it.
So, when you get an animal, remember that it’s a fragile creature, part of the family and must follow you everywhere you go, otherwise don’t get one!!
Be like Caroline
This is Barnie. For nearly six years, he lived behind the bars of a shelter. No one chose him. Too big, too old, too “plain,” some said. But Barnie never lost hope. And he never let go of his stuffed monkey, his beloved plush toy that had been patched up by volunteers more times than anyone could count. It wasn’t just a toy—it was his comfort, his friend, the symbol of the home he dreamed of.
Years went by. Puppies were adopted, younger dogs found families. Barnie stayed. Until one day, someone really saw him—saw the kindness in his tired eyes—and decided to take a chance.
Now Barnie is home. Still carrying his toy, but no longer as a source of comfort. He holds it with pride now. As if to say, “I told you someone would love me someday.”
God bless Barnie and all the other dogs...... and cats !
A few weeks before he left this world, Robin Williams sat down with his phone and recorded a message for a little girl he had never met. She was terminally ill, and her parents had reached out, hoping for a simple gesture, maybe a note or an autograph. Instead, they received a video that would become their daughter’s final comfort. Robin greeted her with a whirlwind of voices, a pirate’s growl, a prim British butler, a giddy child. Then, slowing his voice to a tender whisper, he said, “Keep laughing, okay? Laughter is the best medicine.” He blew kisses into the camera, smiled softly, and signed off.
The girl’s parents said she played the video daily. It became part of her bedtime routine. She’d press play, hold the tablet to her chest, and laugh along. She knew the lines by heart. What they didn’t know, what almost no one knew, was that while Robin filmed that video, he was quietly enduring a torment of his own.
In July 2014, the month the video was recorded, Robin’s health was rapidly unraveling. He had begun to suffer from confusion, paranoia, and terrifying memory lapses. He couldn’t sleep. Familiar surroundings started to feel unfamiliar. Doctors initially believed he was in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease, but Robin sensed something deeper was wrong. In truth, he was battling undiagnosed Lewy body dementia, a complex and aggressive neurological disorder that disrupts both mind and body.
Even in the thick of that invisible storm, he responded to a stranger’s plea for joy.
Robin had a history of showing up for people in quiet ways. During his career, he frequently visited hospitals and children’s wards without alerting the press. He didn’t need the spotlight. “It’s between me and them,” he once told a friend. That spirit was still intact during his final summer. Even as he struggled to understand what was happening inside his brain, he tried to lift others up with the one tool he trusted most: laughter.
What makes this moment especially powerful is that it wasn’t part of a public campaign or celebrity outreach. There was no headline, no media coverage. It was a private act of kindness, captured in a simple handheld frame. Only later, after his death, did the girl’s parents choose to share the clip. They didn’t release it to mourn him. They shared it to show who he truly was in his final days.
They recalled how Robin’s voice had become a part of their home. The girl would laugh every time he changed accents, giggle when he blew kisses, and whisper back, “I’m laughing, Robin.” She didn’t know he was in pain. She only saw the joy.
That video was likely one of the last personal messages he ever recorded. Just weeks later, Robin’s condition grew unbearable. He withdrew, frightened and confused. On August 11, 2014, he died at home in California. Only after his passing did doctors confirm the true cause, Lewy body dementia. It explained the hallucinations, the fear, the disorientation that no treatment had managed to ease.
But for one little girl, none of that was visible. What she saw and what she believed was that Robin Williams had taken a moment to speak just to her. And in that moment, she laughed. He had succeeded.
Even as his world was falling apart, Robin chose to give someone else peace, and that single act said more than any obituary ever could.
While newspapers often highlight the world's problems, they don’t always show us the good that exists around us. But thanks to online communities like the Facebook group ‘The Wonderful World’, we get to see heartwarming stories that remind us of the kindness still thriving in society. These little moments of humanity make us believe in the goodness of people.
One such person spreading kindness is Nilesh Dandekar, a humble man making a difference in the lives of elderly people living on the streets of Mumbai. Despite having a modest background himself, he dedicates his time and resources to helping those who have nowhere else to go. His selfless work often goes unnoticed, but his impact is undeniable.
While kayaking off the coast of Belize in 2018, photographer Wesley White stumbled upon a heartbreaking sight — a starving puppy stranded alone on a remote, abandoned fishing shack. With just 36 hours left before flying home, Wesley knew he couldn’t walk away. He gently placed the pup in his kayak and brought him back to shore, setting off a chain of compassion that would save a life.
The puppy, later named Winston, was given emergency vet care and lovingly fostered by local volunteers until he was strong enough to travel. Months later, he arrived in the U.S. and was reunited with Wesley in Montana. Today, Winston thrives in his forever home — a living reminder that one spontaneous act of kindness can create a lifelong bond and rewrite a destiny.
This Mom Planted 2 Million Trees To Fulfill Her Son’s Dying Wish. Yi Jiefang's only son died in a traffic accident in Japan. After a tragic loss, Yi, 67, honored her son's wish by planting a forest in his homeland.
My son was embarrassed to post his finished quilt because he's a man, be gentle with criticism, this quilt is simple but he wants to be a professional one day.
Dandekar believes that elderly people deserve the utmost respect and care. “When I see these elderly people struggling on the streets, it breaks my heart,” he shares. He knows many of them have been abandoned or have no one left to care for them, and he feels a deep responsibility to do whatever he can to help.
On August 23, 1989, about 2 million people from Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania formed a human chain that united all 3 countries to show the world their desire to escape the Soviet Union and the communism that brought only suffering and poverty. This power stretched 600 km
"Last night, my son told me that a classmate looked just like him and that they were going to celebrate Twins Day at school together. He confidently explained to me that they had the same eye and hair color and insisted they were identical.
After putting him to bed, I rushed out at 9 p.m. to buy two identical outfits—one for him and one for his friend, so they could truly feel like twins the next day.
In the morning, his teacher sent me this photo—and my heart melted. It was obvious that the two boys looked nothing alike. But to my son, that didn't matter. In his eyes, they were the same.
How wonderful this world would be if we could all see it the way two five-year-olds do."
This is a real photo of a live rooster with a skin condition that has caused him to lose all of his feathers
Some of these elderly individuals don’t even have basic necessities like proper clothing or shelter to protect themselves from the harsh realities of living on the streets. “I see them struggling under the scorching sun, drenched in the monsoon rains, with barely anything to shield them, and it pains me,” he says.
David Gilmour, the legend behind Comfortably Numb, once sold his £3 million London mansion and donated every penny to a homeless charity called Crisis? He literally said, "I don't need all this luxury while others are struggling for a roof over their heads."
No media circus, no rockstar ego—just pure generosity. He cashed out and quietly helped change lives.
So next time you hear one of his epic solos, remember: the guy isn’t just a guitar legend—he’s also a hero offstage.
Cheers, Dave. You’re the real MVP
I had adopted her but she refused to come away with me. It was weird because dogs can't wait to leave the kennel. She was crying and stubbing her paws. I should have dragged her. But when I looked down I understood the reason and I had to make a CHOICE "When the time came to take her home she was just out of that cage, from that moment a new world awaited her, a wonderful life and a lot of love. Any another dog would have run into the embraces of her rescuers. But she did not. She stood still, sticking to all fours and refused to come out of the cage. In a corner a small Chihuahua Taco looked at her in fear. She understood that she was about to lose her her best friend. And in that moment a small miracle happened. The couple saw the whole scene and decided to adopt them both. They did the documents also for the chihuahua and all 4 went out the door of the shelter. was taken in the car, before leaving. Personally I would like to wish these two dogs a happy life full of love !. But above all so much happiness also to these two wonderful people
A Texas dad sold his business and built a $51 million theme park for his disabled daughter — with free admission for everyone with special needs. 💜
It’s called Morgan’s Wonderland, and since it opened, over 1 million visitors have experienced a place where accessibility is the priority—not an afterthought.
One-third of the park’s staff are people with special needs, proving that inclusion isn’t just welcomed—it’s woven into every part of the experience.
Born from love and inclusion, Morgan’s Wonderland isn’t just a theme park—it’s a living blueprint of what empathy can build.
What happens when we design for everyone?
We create spaces where difference becomes joy, not a barrier.
Dandekar started by donating his own clothes and asking neighbors, friends, and relatives to contribute as well. "Whenever I hear someone is about to throw away old clothes, I ask them to give them to me instead. A little effort from us can mean a world of difference to them," he explains.
This breathtaking image might look like a massive tree sprouting from the Earth 🌳—but it’s actually a river delta, where nature paints with water instead of ink.
What you’re seeing is called a dendritic pattern — a word that comes from the Greek dendron, meaning “tree.” It’s a common natural formation in river systems, mirroring the way tree branches or even our own veins spread out.
It’s the geometry of life, repeated in the sky, soil, and body.
These branching river systems form over time as water flows across land, slowly cutting paths, separating, rejoining, and fanning out — always following the path of least resistance.
They’re found all over the world, from Icelandic glacial rivers to the Mississippi Delta — but when photographed from above, they become a kind of living art.
credit goes to the respective owner.
This is the Stunning Mary River Turtle!
This fascinating turtle, found only in Queensland, Australia, is known for its unique green "mohawk" of algae that grows on its head!
The Mary River Turtle is not just a cool-looking creature, it can breathe through its butt (yes, you read that right)!
Fun Fact: It can stay underwater for up to 3 days thanks to this crazy adaptation!
A fawn curled up next to a fake deer that had been used for target practice In one striking scene, a fawn curled up next to a fake deer, the same one that had been used for target practice. This hauntingly tender image highlights the contrast between the innocence of the small animal and the violent purpose of the inanimate object. Nature, at its most vulnerable, meets the artifact created to train human skills, inviting reflection on the relationship between wildlife and human interventions in its environment.
Beyond clothing, he also focuses on food. He and his friends have taken the initiative to distribute extra food from their homes to the elderly in need. "After dinner, we all collect whatever leftovers we have, meet up, and distribute it among the elderly who need it the most," he says with pride.
A Sociable weaver's giant nest in Namibia, probably the most spectacular structure built by any bird.
The Sociable weaver (Philetairus socius) is a species of bird in the weaver family found across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. This species construct large compound community nests that resemble huts, complete with a sloping thatched-grass roof that sheds rain. These nests are the world’s largest and most populated tree houses, with some weighing up to a ton or more and measuring up to 20 feet wide and 10 feet tall.
Built around large and sturdy structures like acacia trees or sometimes even telephone poles, the nests provide shelter from direct sunshine, rain, drought, and cold. They are large enough to house over a hundred pairs of birds, consisting of several generations at a time. Each breeding pair tends to its own compartment with its private entrance and line the interior with soft downy plant material. These entrances are packed closely together and when seen from below, the communal nest has a honeycomb appearance. These birds are constantly making home improvements, adding new nesting chambers, and some nests have remained occupied for over a century!
In 1965, a 16-year-old named Robin Lee Graham set out from California on an adventure that would capture the imagination of an entire nation. His goal was to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world.
What began as a bold dream turned into a five-year odyssey across the open seas. Along the way, Graham faced unbelievable challenges. Off the coast of South Africa, he sailed straight into the Durban Storm, battling 140-mph winds that nearly tore apart his 24-foot sloop, Dove. Exhausted and alone, he spent days making critical repairs, pushing himself to keep going.
Throughout his 33,000-mile journey, Graham faced dismastings, food and water shortages, and even encounters with pirates in the Caribbean. Yet through all the hardships, he stayed the course, guided by the stars, a sextant, and sheer determination. He kept detailed journals, capturing both the harrowing dangers and the peaceful beauty of life at sea.
His incredible journey caught worldwide attention. National Geographic followed his progress closely, and millions cheered him on from afar. Graham’s story was later immortalized in his memoir and the 1974 film, both titled “Dove” after his beloved sailboat.
In 1970, at just 21 years old, Robin Lee Graham completed his circumnavigation — becoming a hero to a generation of young adventurers. His story remains a powerful reminder that with courage and resilience, even the wildest dreams can come true.
At age 17, Juliane Koepcke was sucked out of an airplane after it was struck by lightning. She fell over 2 miles to the ground still strapped to her plane seat and somehow lived. She then had to endure a 9-day walk through the Amazon jungle before eventually being rescued by loggers. She was the sole survivor of LANSA Flight 508 that k**led 93 people in December 1971.
Despite his efforts, he wishes he could do more. “I know I can’t help everyone, but I do my best for the elderly in my area,” he shares. He hopes that more people will join him in looking after those who are often forgotten and neglected.
Human reproduction is commonly portrayed as a gigantic marathon swimming event in which the fastest, fittest sperm wins the race and prize of fertilising the egg. Yet another male dominated fantasy about the creation of life. The notion that human sperm once ejaculated, begin a frantic race to reach the egg has completely overshadowed the real story of reproduction.
A 2020 study revealed that in fact there is a communication system between the EGG and sperm. The egg has the ability to repel certain sperm with a molecular mechanism causing them to swim slower and also attract certain sperm by releasing a chemoattractant helping them move faster. Cervical mucus called L- Mucus helps filter out any low quality sperm, Bye Boy!
In the study Fitzpatrick is quoted "Follicular fluid from one female was better at attracting sperm from one male, while follicular fluid from another female was better at attracting sperm from a different male…. This shows that interactions between human eggs and sperm depend on the specific identity of the women and men involved."
Once SHE makes her choice and the sperm begins to penetrate the egg, the egg then releases a chemical response that causes all of the other sperm's heads to pop off. Yep, mass decapitation. ⠀
And to keep things in perspective, the male sperm is the smallest cell in the human body while the female egg is the largest...
An elephant family is sleeping photographed by a drone
Jerome Horwitz, famous for playing CURLY in "THE THREE STOOGES", was known to all as a protector of dogs. Curly's contract with Columbia Pictures included a clause that allowed his dogs to accompany him on the studio lot. Columbia limited it to no more than two dogs at a time, this due to the puppies' unplanned on-camera appearances from time to time. You can still see those surprise dog on set invasions in the first few short films. Typically surrounded by various dogs, Curly was known to come home with a stray dog and foster it until he could find it a permanent home. When the Stooges were out on the road, Curly took it upon himself to find a new home for at least one stray dog in every town they visited. Curly is estimated to have saved and rescued more than 5,000 dogs in his lifetime. This makes him a man ahead of his time, with a very admirable concern for man's best friend. Dogs are family
On special occasions and holidays, he spends extra time with them, making sure they don’t feel lonely. "I bring sweets, sit with them, and just talk. The joy in their eyes when someone simply listens to them is indescribable," he adds. For him, these small gestures mean the world.
A man rescued an injured fawn, cared for her, and healed her leg. She later reunited with her mother and now visits his backyard with her family.
He witnessed a mother give birth to two baby deer in his backyard. Unfortunately, one fawn had an injured leg and was left behind as the mother escaped into the forest with her other newborn. Knowing it could not survive on its own, he took the fawn home to treat its wound until it healed then to release it back to the wild. He made a leg brace from a cereal box and fed her every four hours while his dogs licked her to make her feel welcome. When the fawn was fully healed, he tried to release her several times to the wild but she followed him back. Until one day, the mother showed up and the fawn finally joined her family. Once in a while, he still sees the fawn and her family come back into his backyard
An extraordinary, two-decade bond formed between Costa Rican fisherman "Chito" Shedden and a crocodile he named Pocho. After Chito found Pocho near death in 1989 and nursed him back to health, the crocodile chose to stay with his rescuer, forming an inseparable bond. For the next 20 years, they swam and played together, capturing worldwide attention until Pocho's death in 2011. Their unique story is captured in the documentary Touching the Dragon.
”Went for a quick bite to eat today, and while standing in line, I was asked by a large group of bikers to cut in front of them. I declined, but they insisted. As I made my way past them they all thanked me and shook my hand, each one introducing themselves. When I got to the front, they asked if they could pray for me. Said a quick prayer for me and I did the same for them. They then tried to buy my lunch which I politely refused. Get to the counter to pay and the owner told me it was on the house. So I dumped all the cash I had in the tip jar. Was a nice change of pace to feel appreciated and respected instead of feared or hated. Thanks for making my day!!! ”
The happiness he sees in their faces keeps him going. “The smiles, the gratitude, and the small moments of connection make everything worth it,” he says. He believes kindness doesn’t have to be grand; small acts of care and love can have a massive impact.
Get ready to meet a real-life Pikachu! A rare golden possum was recently discovered in Australia and it bears a striking resemblance to the beloved Pokemon character. With its bright yellow fur, cute round ears, and adorable button nose, this little creature is definitely one of a kind. The golden possum is a rare genetic mutation that occurs in about one out of every 10,000 possums.
Incredible Photo of a Two-Headed Tortoise!
This rare little reptile was born with a condition called bicephaly, meaning it has two fully developed heads! While it might look like something out of a fantasy novel, it’s 100% real.
Fun Fact: Each head can have its own brain and sometimes even try to walk in different directions!
A cat’s tongue is covered with tiny, backward-facing spines called papillae. These make the tongue feel rough like sandpaper. The spines are made of keratin, the same material found in human nails and hair. Their hook-like shape helps cats in many ways.
One main use is grooming. The spines act like small combs that remove dirt, loose fur, and dust. They also spread natural oils on the skin, which keeps the fur clean and healthy. Cats also use their tongues to eat. In the wild, the spines help them scrape meat off bones. Even house cats still do this when licking their food.
The tongue also helps cats drink water. The spines lift the water quickly into the mouth. So a cat’s tongue is not just for licking. It’s a smart tool for grooming, eating, and drinking.
He encourages others to do their part, no matter how small. "If you can help, even a little, please do. You don’t have to be rich to make a difference," he urges. People like Dandekar remind us of the goodness in humanity. And thanks to posts like these, we’re reminded that kindness is all around us. Which one of these heartwarming moments made you smile the most?
He was just 15—but what he did next took the heart of a lion.
One afternoon, a teenage boy named Luke Rowles stumbled upon something horrifying—several grown men laughing as they viciously attacked a fox. The poor animal's mouth had been sealed shut with tape, unable to cry out or defend itself.
Most people would have been frozen by fear or turned away.
But Luke didn’t hesitate.
He charged in, shouting at the men and pushing through the chaos to reach the injured creature. With no regard for his own safety, he pulled the fox from their grasp and took it home. There, he gently cleaned its wounds and cared for it until it was strong enough to return to the wild.
That day didn’t just change the fox’s life—it changed Luke’s too.
He went on to dedicate himself fully to rescuing abused and abandoned animals, and today works on the frontlines of animal protection.
In a world often too silent in the face of cruelty, Luke reminds us what it means to act with courage and compassion—even when you're just a kid.
In some of the driest parts of the world—like Chile’s Atacama Desert—people are tapping into a surprising water source: fog. Using specially designed fog-catching nets, communities are able to harvest clean drinking water straight from the air!
These nets, usually made from strong mesh materials like polyethylene or polypropylene, are installed on coastal hills where cool ocean air meets the landscape, creating thick fog. As the fog flows through the nets, tiny water droplets collect on the mesh and drip down into containers for use.
Just one standard net, about 40 square meters in size, can gather up to 15 liters of water a day, depending on the weather and fog density.
The collected water is naturally clean and often needs only light filtering, making it ideal for drinking, farming, or animals in remote areas where water is scarce.
Projects in areas like Alto Patache and Peña Blanca in Chile have shown just how effective this method can be—offering a low-cost, eco-friendly, and sustainable solution that could help other dry regions around the world, too.
🌫️ Innovation from nature—proof that even fog can quench thirst!
These are some impressive antlers from Red Stags in New Zealand, which are famous for their massive and majestic racks.
Red deer were introduced to New Zealand in the 19th century, and because of the ideal environment, lack of predators, and selective breeding, they’ve grown to be some of the largest and most sought-after stags in the world.
Hunters from around the globe travel to New Zealand just to experience trophy hunting for these giants. Their antlers can be extremely elaborate and surreal in size during the mating season, when the stags are most active and vocal
This is an ALBINO KIWI, in case you’ve never seen one
This is Mapuna, a rare white kiwi living at Pūkaha Wildlife Centre in New Zealand.
Kiwis are iconic, flightless birds known for their long beaks and incredible sense of smell. Albino kiwis like Mapuna are extremely rare, making this a truly special sight!
Fun fact: Kiwis are nocturnal and have nostrils at the tip of their beaks, unique among birds.
This is a BABY GIRAFFE, in case you’ve never seen one
They’re already over 1.8 meters tall at birth — taller than most humans!
Within an hour of being born, they’re standing, walking, and even running
Clumsy, adorable, and all legs — but ready for the wild from day one.
Today, I was pulled over by the police. At the time, I had a concealed, loaded handgun on me, but I want to make it clear that everything I did was voluntary, and here’s what happened.
The officer came up to my car and asked if I knew why I was stopped. I said I didn’t. He told me that my registration had expired on June 30, 2016. He asked to see my driver’s license, registration, and insurance card. As I kept my hands on the wheel at 10 and 2, I immediately said:
"For your safety and mine, officer, I want to let you know that I am legally carrying a firearm. I have a concealed carry permit, and my gun is in the small compartment under the cup holder, with a round in the chamber and the safety on. There is also an extra magazine with it."
The officer asked me to keep my hands on the wheel and then asked where my gun was. I told him and offered to get out of the truck if he needed me to while he retrieved the gun. He agreed and thanked me for my cooperation.
When I got out of the truck, the officer stayed facing me. I asked if he wanted to search me for other weapons so he could be sure I wasn’t a threat. He said that would be great and asked if I had any other firearms or weapons in the truck. I told him I didn’t.
The officer then searched me and retrieved my handgun. He asked permission to get my driver’s license and carry permit from my wallet, and I gave him permission. I also offered for him to search the rest of my truck if needed, but he declined.
Once everything was settled, the officer gave my gun back to me, and I said, "You can just put everything on the driver’s seat, and I’ll get it when we’re done." I thanked him for staying calm, especially since I had a legally carried gun, and he thanked me for my cooperation. He asked me to sign the warning ticket and reminded me to take care of my registration soon.
Before I left, I thanked both officers for their service and told them to be safe, especially with all the recent events happening. I told them that’s why I carry a gun. I shook their hands, they gave me my warning, and I went on my way.
After the tragic events in Dallas and Baton Rouge, I chose to handle the situation in what I believed was the best way.
The lesson here is that it’s about safety and respect. If you treat others with respect, you’ll be treated the same way.
Thank you to the Altoona Police Department for handling the situation professionally and keeping the city safe.
Did you know that when a woman is pregnant, some of her baby’s cells actually enter her body and stay there for years—even decades? This fascinating phenomenon is called fetal-maternal microchimerism.
During pregnancy, fetal cells travel through the placenta into the mother’s bloodstream, and some even make their way into her organs, tissues, bones, and brain. These cells can remain long after birth, leaving a lasting imprint on the mother’s body. And this doesn’t just happen with full-term pregnancies—these cells are transferred even during miscarriages or abortions.
Even more incredible, research has shown that these fetal cells aren’t just passive guests. If a mother’s heart is injured, for example, fetal cells have been found to migrate to the damaged area and transform into heart-specific cells to help repair the tissue. In a powerful way, the baby helps heal the mother, just as the mother nourishes and grows the baby.
This two-way relationship might even explain why some illnesses or symptoms improve during pregnancy. The mother’s body fiercely protects the baby, and in return, the baby contributes to the mother’s well-being.
Ever had strange cravings during pregnancy? It’s thought that the baby may play a role in signaling what nutrients the mother might need more of—yet another way the baby supports her.
In one study, researchers discovered fetal cells still present in a mother’s brain 18 years after giving birth. It could help explain why many mothers report an almost psychic connection with their children, sensing their emotions or well-being even when apart.
Science is now uncovering what many moms have always felt: the connection between mother and child runs far deeper than we ever imagined
Hidden silently along a street in Barcelona, a sculpture stands that stops anyone.
It's called "The abandoned dog", created by the Catalan artist Artur Aldomà Puig.
No pedestrian. No glory. Just a dog, carved in stone, sitting alone, waiting.
It's her eyes that attract you.
Spread the word. Hopeful. Filled with a silent sadness.
It's not just a statue: it's a message.
This sculpture is a tribute to every dog who gave their love, only to be abandoned. Speak for the voiceless. Of who's loyal. To whom the forgotten.
Next to the figure is a poem by the artist himself, engraved in metal.
Recita:
“Your race doesn’t matter.
Your name doesn't matter.
You came into this world
to be my friend".
It's not just about dogs. This is what we owe to love: love that comes without judgment, without conditions, without limits.
Locals leave him flowers next to his paws. Kids stop to pet him. Visitors kneel down to take photos and dry their tears. It became a place of memories, of mourning and silent promises.
A reminder that loyalty like this should never go unnoticed.
Artur Aldomà Puig didn't just sculpt a dog.
He carved out a responsibility.
She wears the mask of a skull… but brings death with her fangs.
Meet the Ladybird Spider (Eresus sp.), one of nature’s most dramatic hunters. But this isn’t a costume—this haunting color pattern is real evolutionary armor, warning predators: I bite, and I mean it.
Crawling the cracked earth with her velvet legs, she’s not just beauty and threat—she’s maternal might. These females guard their eggs fiercely. And when the spiderlings hatch?
She does the unthinkable.
She lets them eat her alive.
It’s called matriphagy—a brutal but powerful act of sacrifice. Her body becomes their first meal, her life traded for theirs.
Evolution didn’t give her armor to protect herself. It gave her armor to last long enough…
to give everything to the next generation.
In 1990, "Quigley Down Under" brought Tom Selleck and Laura San Giacomo together in a gripping Western adventure set in the Australian outback. Tom Selleck played Matthew Quigley, an American sharpshooter hired under false pretenses, while Laura San Giacomo portrayed Crazy Cora, a woman haunted by her traumatic past. Their on-screen partnership created an engaging and dynamic relationship, blending moments of humor, emotional vulnerability, and moral resolve.
The film opens with Quigley traveling to Australia after responding to an advertisement seeking a sharpshooter. Upon arriving, he learns that his employer, Elliott Marston, played by Alan Rickman, intends to use his skills to eradicate Indigenous Australians. Quigley's refusal to comply sets him on a collision course with Marston, and along the way, he forms an unlikely alliance with Cora, a woman struggling with deep personal pain and mental instability.
Cora's character is introduced as eccentric and seemingly fragile, often speaking in riddles and struggling to maintain a grasp on reality. However, as the story unfolds, her tragic backstory is revealed she accidentally caused the death of her infant son and was abandoned by her husband. This trauma shaped her erratic behavior, but her inner strength and resilience become apparent as she bonds with Quigley. Laura San Giacomo brought a poignant depth to the role, balancing Cora's vulnerability with her courage.
Quigley, on the other hand, is a stoic and principled man, driven by a sense of justice. Tom Selleck’s portrayal of the character is restrained yet commanding, embodying the classic Western hero archetype. Quigley’s quiet demeanor contrasts sharply with Cora's unpredictability, creating a compelling dynamic that drives much of the film's emotional core. Their relationship evolves from mutual annoyance to genuine respect and care, with moments of levity and tenderness that humanize both characters amidst the harshness of their surroundings.
The chemistry between Selleck and San Giacomo was a highlight of the film. Their performances complemented each other, with Selleck’s steady, understated approach providing a grounding force for San Giacomo’s more emotionally expressive portrayal. This balance allowed their characters’ bond to feel authentic, as they navigated personal demons and external threats together.
Set against the vast and rugged Australian landscape, "Quigley Down Under" used its setting to enhance the narrative’s sense of isolation and danger. The cinematography captured sweeping vistas and barren deserts, underscoring the characters’ struggles and resilience. The unique backdrop also distinguished the film from traditional Westerns, offering a fresh perspective on the genre.
Beyond its character-driven story, the film addressed themes of colonialism and the exploitation of Indigenous peoples. Quigley’s alliance with the Indigenous Australians and his defiance of Marston’s genocidal plans added a layer of social commentary. Cora’s empathy for the Indigenous characters further underscored her growth and humanity, making her an integral part of the film’s moral narrative.
"Quigley Down Under" remains notable for its ability to balance action, drama, and character development. Tom Selleck and Laura San Giacomo’s performances elevated the story, making their characters’ journey both compelling and memorable. As of January 2025, Tom Selleck is 79 years old, and Laura San Giacomo is 62.
After 23 hours of surgery, they separate conjoined twins by head
Brazilian Siamese children joined by the head were separated in a procedure that medical officials described Monday as the most complex surgery of its kind, for which they prepared using virtual reality.
Arthur and Bernardo Lima were born in 2018 in the state of Roraima, in northern Brazil, as craneopagian twins, an extremely rare condition because of which the brothers are fused in the skull.
United at the top of the head for nearly four years, most of which happened in a Rio de Janeiro hospital equipped with a tailor-made bed, the brothers can now look each other face for the first time, after nine operations that culminated in a 23-hour marathon surgery and more than 100 professionals
On October 14, 2012, Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner made history with a daring jump from the edge of space, reaching a record-breaking altitude of 128,100 feet (about 24 miles) as part of the Red Bull Stratos project. Ascending in a helium balloon from Roswell, New Mexico, Baumgartner spent two and a half hours in a pressurized capsule, wearing a specialized pressure suit to protect against the extreme cold and lack of oxygen.
When he reached the target height, he opened the capsule door and stood on a small platform before making the historic leap. His freefall lasted 4 minutes and 19 seconds, reaching speeds of 843.6 mph and breaking the sound barrier without the aid of a vehicle—becoming the first person to do so. After deploying his parachute, he safely landed back on Earth, completing the jump in just under 10 minutes.
This iconic feat pushed the limits of human endurance, advanced aerospace safety, and inspired millions around the world, proving that with determination and passion, the sky truly is the limit.
The Largest Animal That’s Ever Lived; Passing Gently Under A Boat!
Blue whales are the largest animals ever known to have lived on Earth. These magnificent marine mammals rule the oceans at up to 100 feet long and upwards of 200 tons. Their tongues alone can weigh as much as an elephant. Their hearts, as much as an automobile.
Every year, dozens of local boat owners in Wisconsin band together to move a giant floating island on Lake Chippewa, also known as the Chippewa Flowage. This floating island, known as the "Forty Acre Bog," is composed of peat, plant roots, mud, and even mature trees. These trees act as sails, catching the wind and moving the island around the lake. When the bog drifts and blocks a crucial bridge connecting the east and west sides of the lake, it requires a community effort to push it back into position using their boats.
The floating bogs formed over time as peat bogs from the lake's swampy bottom rose to the surface, creating a habitat rich in biodiversity. Moving the bog is a complex task that relies on favorable wind conditions, and it often requires multiple attempts to place it correctly, or it will drift back within days. This annual task, while challenging, highlights the community's dedication to preserving the natural environment and maintaining access across the lake. The floating bog is legally protected and cannot be broken apart, adding to the complexity of the task. Despite their best efforts, there are occasions when the bog gets stuck on obstacles like rocks, necessitating repeated efforts to clear the passage.
Inky the Octopus – The Daring Escape That Captivated the World
At the National Aquarium of New Zealand, a brilliant octopus named Inky pulled off one of the most incredible escapes ever recorded in the animal world.
One night in 2016, after a lid on his tank was accidentally left slightly open, Inky made his move.
Using his boneless, highly flexible body and problem-solving intelligence, he squeezed through the gap, dropped to the floor, and crawled several meters across the aquarium floor—leaving a trail of wet suckers behind.
He eventually found a narrow drainpipe, just 15 cm wide, that led directly out to Hawke’s Bay and the open ocean. Without hesitation, he slipped in and vanished into freedom.
The escape wasn’t discovered until morning, when staff noticed the open tank and traced his escape route.
Inky’s daring journey amazed scientists, animal lovers, and media outlets around the globe—showing just how clever and resourceful octopuses truly are.
Octopuses are among the most intelligent invertebrates on Earth, capable of opening jars, solving puzzles, and, apparently… plotting great escapes
Noah (17) and Jacob(24) Thompson of Austin Texas found, revived, and released this juvenile Oar fish off the lighthouse. It’s definitely the first live Oarfish release I know of.
One of the best Oar Fish photos I’ve seen.
~John
Oarfish are deep-sea fish that generally live at depths between 200 to 1,000 meters, or even more. They are very rarely seen on the surface.
They have a very long and slender body, resembling a ribbon, with bright red dorsal fins that extend along their entire body.
Oarfish are the longest bony fish in the world, with recorded specimens reaching up to 17 meters in length (although the one in this photo appears smaller than that).
Meet Jonathan — the oldest living land animal on Earth! Born in 1832, this giant Seychelles tortoise has seen two world wars, 40 U.S. presidents, and nearly two centuries of history. He arrived in Saint Helena in 1882 and still lives there today at Plantation House — healthy, thriving, and even capable of reproducing!
n the Netherlands, bricks are going green — literally.
Engineers have developed an eco-friendly breakthrough: special bricks designed to naturally grow moss on their surface. No soil, no upkeep — just nature doing its job with a little help from smart design.
These living walls are more than just eye-catching:
🌿 They clean polluted city air
🌬️ They lower building and street temperatures by up to 7°C
🌍 And they help trap CO₂ to fight climate change
Cities like Leiden are already transforming bus stops and schools into living, breathing ecosystems.
This isn’t just architecture — it’s climate action in disguise. A new wave of green innovation is quietly changing our cities… one mossy brick at a time.
In Oaxaca there is a honey ant 🍯 existe known so because its tummy is filled with a delicious honey that you can extract and then let go to the little ant
In the Oaxaque villages it is known as chindudis and is a variety of ant that produce honey only that instead of depositing it in a honeycomb, generate a bag next to its stomach that inflates outwards while being filled with the sweet flavor, which extracted overnight of floral nectars. They belong to desert areas and can be found in some communities, especially in the Mixteca area, when there is no rain.
They are known by different names: Chindudis, Tiocondudi, Botijas, Tioko Ntudi (variant of Mixteco meaning honey ant), Vinitos, Binguinas, among others, as the name varies in different villages. You just have to dig a little during the day where you see an ant and you will find this sweet treat, although its taste is sweet it has a wide range of floral flavors. Don't hurt them, you can extract the honey from their tummy and let them go, they will fill their belly again over night.
She is known as the loneliest whale in the world, having been discovered in 1992 and monitored ever since. Scientists have noticed that she is unlike other whales: she has no family, does not belong to a pod and has never had a partner. She roams the ocean alone, calling for company, but no one answers. She was born different, with a unique voice. While other whales communicate at 12-25 Hz, she sings at a much higher frequency, 52 Hz, which prevents other whales from hearing her. Her call is ignored, and her attempts to communicate go unanswered...
But she keeps trying.
The world’s tallest tree, Hyperion, stands 380 feet tall—hidden deep in a California forest!.
Earlier today, I saw a veteran sitting with his service dog, and something told me I should say hello. I walked over and asked if I could buy him a coffee to thank him for his service. He smiled and said yes, and chose an iced French Vanilla drink. I also got him a muffin and a small gift card...
As a light rain started to fall, he asked if he could sit at my table since all the other seats were taken. I said of course—and what started as a simple gesture turned into a deep and moving conversation. He told me about his seven years in the military and some tough memories he wishes he could forget. He also talked about his dog, Rolo, who’s being trained to detect IEDs and is scheduled to be deployed in about nine months. He hopes to be reunited with Rolo afterward, but he knows that sometimes, just like people, dogs can come back with trauma too...
He’s originally from California and now works with the VA. Later this month, he’ll be moving to Virginia Beach. We spent about an hour talking about life, little things, and everything in between. It was a special and emotional moment that really lifted my spirits and made my Monday meaningful. Before we said goodbye, I gave him my card and told him to reach out if he ever needed anything...
Mario, I’m wishing you all the best and keeping you and Rolo in my prayers..
A Polar Bear’s Memory: A Story of Survival, Kindness, and Unspoken Trust Back in 1974, deep in the icy reaches of Chukotka, Russia, a polar bear cub faced a brutal fate. Her mother had been k**lled by a hunter, and alone in the snow, she had little chance of surviving the harsh Arctic winter. That’s when fate stepped in—through the hands of explorer Nikolai Machulyak. Discovering the tiny cub struggling in the cold, he couldn’t walk away. He began feeding her fish, meat, and even condensed milk, visiting regularly despite the brutal conditions. Under his quiet care, the little bear—who he named Masha—grew stronger. By spring, Masha vanished into the wilderness. Machulyak assumed she had returned to the wild for good. But two years later, something unbelievable happened. In February 1976, a fully grown Masha returned—now a 150 kg adult bear. Even more incredible? She remembered him. Not only did she approach him calmly, but she also brought along a massive companion: another bear he named Mariya Mikhailovna. Both trusted Machulyak, and he soon found himself feeding them both—no cages, no barriers, just an unspoken bond in the open tundra. The story drew curious visitors, all wondering how such trust between man and wild animal could even exist. But nature is unpredictable. Worried for his safety, Machulyak’s wife eventually persuaded him to stop the visits. The bears disappeared, melting back into the Arctic silence. Their tracks faded, but the memory of that rare connection did not. Their bond wasn’t about domestication—it was something deeper. A brief moment of mutual recognition and trust between species, captured in the quiet snow and later preserved in the 1977 tale Request for Friendship.
My neighbors Black Cat had Kittens and they found a baby possum on there deck that must have fell off of it’s Mom. The Mama Cat took it in as one of her kitten’s , But she doesn’t under stand why this little funny Kitten hangs on her all the time
"I went to a pet store to buy food for my cat. There I saw this baby with a sticker on the cage that was not for sale due to illness... They told me that he was having epileptic fits and they are waiting to see where they take him... Without hesitation I told them I want to!!!!
I bought the necessary and I named her Hope!!! I told her we' she's coming home to meet her brothers and live together! She's beautiful the way she is, isn't her judgment scaring me.!!!!"
Wish her the best, Hope .
This precious baby, a La Plata dolphin that was stranded after birth, is being hand-reared in Uruguay, South America. The newborn baby still had his umbilical cord attached, meaning he had just been born. By grace he wanted it, it fell into the hands of Richard Tesore, who works at a wildlife rescue center. He feeds her a bottle and takes her to practice swimming in the sea all the time. Enjoy swimming in the sea in Piriapolis. This baby is very special as La Plata's dolphins are considered a vulnerable species. She will be staying at SOS Marine Fauna Rescue and will continue to be hand-reared until she is strong enough to care for herself. ( Richard Tesore is the head of S.O.S Marine Wildlife Rescue. )
we can observe the perfect camouflage of nature
Unbelievable!!! Countries where education thrives and is highly valued!!!
In Toronto, Canada, a festival takes place where an entire street is filled with books, forming a "river of books." Anyone can take one or more—this is done to instill the value of reading...
It's wonderful! !
In Salalah, Oman, a unique and beautiful sight unfolds that reflects the harmony between nature and daily life. Traffic often comes to a gentle halt, not for bustling city crowds but to allow camels to cross the roads at their own leisurely pace. These majestic creatures, symbols of desert culture, move with an air of grace, oblivious to the modern world around them.
This serene interaction is a testament to the region's respect for its heritage and wildlife. Drivers patiently wait, appreciating the moment as a part of Salalah's charm. It's a scene that captures the soul of this picturesque city, where the natural world seamlessly intertwines with human life, offering a glimpse into the timeless traditions and rhythms of the Omani landscape.
The Kiwi: One of Nature’s Most Unique Birds!
Native to New Zealand, the kiwi can't fly — but it holds an incredible record: it lays one of the largest eggs in proportion to its body size!
Just imagine... the female lays an egg that’s about 20% of her own weight!
That’s like a 59 lb woman giving birth to a 12 lb baby.
A true natural wonder!
That day, I was about to hit the road again, like always. The sun was blazing, the inside of the car still warm from the day before, and all I wanted was to start the engine and head home. But as I reached for the gear shift, something caught my eye.There, curled up in the cup holder of the center console, a tiny kitten—tucked in like a warm little bread roll—was sleeping deeply.
I froze. My heart skipped a beat. I thought I was dreaming. How could such a tiny, fragile being end up there, in such an unlikely place? He didn’t move. Just a faint rise and fall, in time with his breath. His tabby brown fur shimmered in the light, and it looked like he had found himself a shelter, a cocoon.I didn’t have to think twice. I turned off the engine, gently opened the door, and sat beside him. No collar, no sign of an owner. He was skinny, a little dirty—but alive. Maybe he was just looking for warmth. Maybe he was running from something. Or someone.
I picked him up carefully, like you hold a treasure. He wasn’t afraid. He snuggled against me and kept sleeping. As if he had finally found what he’d been searching for.
Since then, he hasn’t left my side. I fed him, cleaned him up, introduced him to my friends and family. He has a little blanket now, a name—“Turbo” (because he was found in the last place you'd expect, like a surprise at 90 km/h)—and a warm, safe place in my home.
Sometimes, life slips a little miracle into your routine.
Sometimes, that miracle sleeps in a cup holder.
And that day, mine wore stripes, had tiny whiskers… and a heart that just needed a safe place to beat.
Stunning Photography of an Ocean Sunfish!
Look at this massive creature! This is an Ocean Sunfish, the heaviest bony fish in the world. Despite its size, it's a gentle giant that feeds on jellyfish and other small marine organisms.
For 173 days, Max waited.
He watched families walk past his kennel, tail wagging with quiet hope. Each time the door creaked open, his ears perked up. Maybe this time. Maybe today.
But the puppies got the attention. The smaller dogs got the smiles. And Max? He was always “too big,” “too old,” “too quiet.”
Slowly, the light in his eyes began to fade. He stopped rushing to the front of the kennel. Stopped wagging as much. He spent most of his days curled into the corner on a worn blanket, holding onto hope the only way he knew how — by not giving up entirely.
Then, on day 173, something changed.
A woman came in and didn’t look at the puppies. She didn’t ask for the youngest or the easiest. She walked straight past them all and knelt in front of Max.
“You’ve waited long enough, haven’t you?” she whispered.
Max tilted his head, unsure. But when the shelter staff opened his kennel and led him toward the car, he didn’t resist. He had never been on a real car ride before. He looked out the window, watching the world blur by. Then his tail started to wag. Slowly at first. Then faster.
Halfway through the ride, he leaned his head against the seat and glanced at his person — not with fear, but with wonder. As if asking, “Is this real? Am I really going home?”
Yes, Max. You are.
This wasn’t just a ride to a new place.
It was the end of being overlooked.
The end of lonely days and silent nights.
The end of waiting.
And the beginning of everything he had been hoping for.
A home. A family ...
The root systems of prairie grass and agricultural crops differ significantly, and this contrast played a major role in the Dust Bowl when drought struck.
Prairie grasses have deep, extensive root systems that anchor the soil, preventing erosion and retaining moisture. These roots can reach several feet underground, creating a dense network that stabilizes the land and helps the ecosystem withstand harsh conditions, including drought. Because prairie grasses are perennial, their roots remain year-round, continuously supporting soil structure and fertility.
In contrast, most agricultural crops have much shallower root systems. These plants, often annuals like wheat and corn, focus their energy on rapid growth and high yields rather than deep root development. Since they do not provide the same level of soil stability as prairie grasses, the land becomes more vulnerable to erosion, especially when crops are harvested, and the fields are left bare.
When vast areas of native prairie grass were plowed under for large-scale farming, the deep-rooted vegetation was removed, exposing the soil to wind and water erosion. When drought arrived in the 1930s, the already weakened soil had little to hold it in place, leading to massive dust storms that devastated farms and displaced thousands of people. The loss of the prairie’s natural root system was a key factor in the environmental disaster known as the Dust Bowl.
Tried to support a Black-owned business for lunch today—Ava’s Kitchen, which just opened at the end of April. The place is spotless, but whew… let me tell you about the owner.
First thing I ask is why there are balloons tied to my chair when it’s not even my birthday. She looks me dead in the eye and says, “Mind your business, those are Mommy’s.”
I’ve been waiting on my food for 45 minutes—and I’m the only customer in the place. She was making good progress at first… but then paused for a solid 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol.
Now, the customer service? Let’s just say it’s still in development.
But the chef? She’s a total cutie, so I’ll give her another shot.
Let’s not give up on Black businesses so quickly after one imperfect experience—especially when the owner is clearly under five and doing her best.
A 4-meter (13-foot) sturgeon has been spotted in Maine’s Kennebec River, offering a glimpse of the giants that still inhabit our waters. Known as “living fossils,” sturgeon have been around for more than 200 million years. The largest on record, a beluga sturgeon, caught in the Volga estuary in 1827, measured an incredible 7.2 meters (24 feet) and weighed more than 1.5 tons (3,463 lbs). With their armored bodies and prehistoric lineage, these ancient fish stand as enduring symbols of nature’s resilience
Three men endured a miraculous survival story after clinging to the rudder of an oil tanker for 11 days, as it made its journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. The men faced extreme conditions—scorching heat during the day, freezing temperatures at night, and severe dehydration, all while being fully exposed to the elements. They held on to a narrow strip of metal above the waterline as the Malta-flagged tanker, Alithini II, sailed from Lagos, Nigeria, to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, covering a staggering 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers). Against all odds, they survived the grueling ordeal, a testament to their resilience and sheer will to live
Brazilian man left his car window open overnight. The following morning he found a sloth hanging from the steering wheel
Bowerbirds create elaborate structures to attract potential mates by placing different bright objects they collect in and around a bower, spending many hours meticulously arranging the collection.
In the deeply segregated South of the 1950s, two brothers—Carl and Ronald McNair—were inseparable. Born just ten months apart in Lake City, South Carolina, they did everything together, even dream together. But no one could have imagined just how far those dreams would reach.
One afternoon in 1959, nine-year-old Ronald walked into the town’s public library, searching for science books far beyond his grade level. Carl tagged along, as always. Inside, white patrons stared. The librarian told Ronald plainly: “This library is not for coloreds.” But Ronald didn’t flinch. He placed his books on the counter, sat down, and quietly said, “I’ll wait.”
The police arrived. So did their mother. And that day, because of her insistence—and perhaps a flicker of decency in the officer—the boy was allowed to borrow the books.
Ronald never stopped reading. Never stopped learning. In 1976, he earned a PhD in Physics from MIT. He soon joined NASA, defying every odd. As Carl would later say, “Ron didn’t accept society’s limitations. That was for other people.”
In 1984, Ronald became the second African American astronaut to travel to space, flying aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger. He was living his dream—a mission specialist, a pioneer, a star among stars.
But on January 28, 1986, the Challenger broke apart just 73 seconds after liftoff. Ronald was 35 years old.
He never made it back to Earth. But in every sense, Ronald McNair had already reached the stars. His story still reminds us: courage doesn’t wait for permission. It takes a seat, holds its ground, and lifts off.
This bird is known to be annoying, but the truth is that it's one of the smartest and most loyal birds in the animal kingdom:
It's the Guinea Fowl, or what's known in some regions as "Kaboti," with the scientific name Numida meleagris. It lives on farms and in rural areas, and what distinguishes it is its high sense of security! As soon as it notices any strange movement in its territory – whether it's a snake, a fox, or even an unfamiliar human – it lets out a loud, collective alarm that attracts everyone's attention.
Even stranger, this bird may surround the intruder with the rest of the flock and create a tremendous uproar. Sometimes, they form a circle around the intruder while screaming, in a scene that looks like a collective guard duty!
Glory be to Him who instilled in this small creature the instinct of protection and vigilance, making it a natural alarm system in the service of humanity.
Did you know, those little bees you see in the evening sitting on flowers are old bees.
Old & sick bees don't return to the hive at the end of their day.
They spend the night on flowers, and if they have the chance to see another sunrise, they resume their activity by bringing pollen or nectar to the colony.
They do this sensing that the end is near.
No bee waits to die in the hive so as not to burden the others.
So, next time you see an old little bee sat upon a flower as the night closes in...
...thank the little bee for her life long service.
Is This the Fastest Fish in the Ocean?
The sailfish is a true speed demon of the sea, reaching up to 68 mph (110 km/h)—making it the fastest fish on the planet!
With its striking sail-like fin and shimmering blue body, this incredible predator dominates tropical and subtropical waters. It hunts in packs, using its "sail" to herd fish before striking with its sharp bill!
Fun Fact: Sailfish can change color in seconds to communicate with their hunting partners!
A bus driver stated, "Well, interesting evening route. While driving to school I see this dog I know where he lives but is 5 miles from home . I know all the dogs in the housing units.( and toss treats) I'm the dog whisperer ....pulled over told him come on get on I'll take you home...He jumped on and rest is history."
Boone NC officials have confirmed that 62 members of the Pennsylvania Amish community have completed the construction of 12 tiny homes in under 48 hours. The total cost of the project for was over $300,000, all of which was donated by the Amish community.
The Painted Bunting is a migratory species that winters in Central America and breeds across the southern USA. We photographed this bird at the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Florida
"For the last 9-months, my wife, Brooklyn has been pregnant with a very sick baby boy. Three or four months ago, we learned that the baby had severe hydrocephalus. Back in the old days, hydrocephalus was called, 'water on the brain' - too much brain fluid. Ultimately, we were referred to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where we were told by several of the most highly regarded fetal specialists in the country that his condition was dire. The baby's condition was 'off the charts bad'. It was so extreme that the specialists stopped measuring and monitoring his fluid level because, at that point, it didn't really matter. The MRI's were sickening to look at...
We were told, pointblank, that there was over a 90% chance that the baby would either die shortly after birth or have such severe cognitive impairments that any quality of life would be hard to imagine. We had a meeting with palliative care regarding the use of life sustaining measures and had detailed, awful, and emotional discussions about the ethics of when we might need to remove or cease such measures - which would result in the baby 'passing away peacefully'...
Brooklyn relocated to Cincinnati and lived in a hotel close to the hospital - in case she went into labor. I commuted back and forth. On July 8th, Brooklyn did indeed go into labor. Literally, 15 minutes before they wheeled her back to start the C-section, we had another meeting with doctors regarding the use of a breathing tube and at what point we might need to remove that tube and let the baby go to Heaven. Guess what? The baby came out crying - which was the sweetest sound I ever heard..
In a nutshell, Charlie Schnarr stayed in infant intensive care until yesterday - when we all came home. He seems to be a normal, beautiful baby doing all the things that babies do. He has mild ventricular enlargement, but we can deal with that with checkups.
How did this happen?!
The doctors said, 'We do not have and cannot come up with a medical explanation for what we've witnessed here'. Somehow his brain found a way to naturally clear the blockage or re-route the fluid that was causing the oppressive back up of brain fluid. During the last week, I heard the words, 'divine intervention' and 'miracle' more times than I could count. Nurses with decades of experience and esteemed, nationally admired doctors were flabbergasted but jubilant. Because of the domino effect of friends, family, clients, colleagues and even strangers praying and asking others to pray for us, I do not doubt that there were thousands of people praying for us..
I'm a practical person that certainly believes in science and medical technology, but I absolutely know, from the bottom of my heart, that God was involved in this. I give ALL of the credit and glory to Him. Prayer is positively powerful. God is real, and He still performs miracles."
Meet the Philippine flying fox, a real bat species that's native to the Philippines.
This giant bat is a fruit-lover and won't bite... unless you're a mango or a banana!
Don't worry, they're harmless to humans, and their large size is just a facade for their sweet tooth. Unfortunately, these magnificent creatures are endangered, so let's do our part to protect them.
Far out in the Atlantic, off the coast of Nova Scotia in Canada, lies a narrow, remote sand island called Sable Island. Its crescent-shaped shape makes it immediately striking, but what makes it truly special is its wild beauty. It is particularly famous for its free-roaming wild horses, which have survived on the island for centuries without human influence. In fact, there are more horses than people living there.
These animals descend from horses brought to the island in the 18th century. Since then, they have adapted perfectly to the barren, windswept landscape and harsh climate. In addition to the horses, Sable Island is also home to rare bird species and plants that are specifically adapted to the difficult conditions there.
Another fascinating aspect of the island is its dark past: Due to dangerous sandbanks around the island, shipping disasters repeatedly occurred in earlier centuries. Therefore, Sable Island is often referred to as the "graveyard of shipwrecks."
Today, the island is a strictly protected nature reserve and serves as an important site for environmental research. Its untouched wilderness and unique wildlife make it one of Canada's most mysterious places – a place that seems to have fallen out of time.
Impressive, Maratea is known as *"The Pearl of the Tyrrhenian Sea"* and dazzles with its charm in the Basilicata region, in southern Italy. This unique destination combines mountains, beaches, and cliffs with spectacular views of the sea. Its most iconic feature is the *Christ the Redeemer statue*, which dominates the landscape from the top of Mount San Biagio, offering unforgettable panoramic views.
The winding roads leading to the town traverse rugged terrain filled with natural beauty and picturesque villages. Additionally, Maratea boasts a historic center full of churches, squares, and cobblestone streets that reflect its rich history.
This paradise is ideal for those who love tranquility, nature, and architecture with a Mediterranean touch.
he Japanese spider crab, it grows to over 13 feet (4 meters) and is the biggest arthropod on Earth
Living in the deep waters off Japan’s Pacific coast, at depths of over 984 feet (300 meters), these crabs primarily feast on dead fish, invertebrates, and algae but occasionally use their powerful claws to snatch live prey.
And they are huge.
This fascinating scavenger can grow up to an astonishing 13 feet (4 meters) from tip to tip of its outstretched legs and can weigh up to 44 pounds (20 kilograms).
The Biggest Waves in the World.
The Nazaré waves, located on the coast of Nazaré, 🇵🇹 Portugal, are famous for being some of the largest in the world. 🌊 This phenomenon is caused by the Nazaré Canyon, an underwater canyon 200 kilometers long and 5 kilometers deep, which amplifies the size of the waves. 🏄 Surfers from all over the world come to Nazaré to challenge these giant waves, especially in winter, when conditions are more conducive to forming waves that can exceed 20 meters in height. 🏄♂️ This destination has become an epicenter of big wave surfing, attracting both professionals and spectators looking to witness the impressive spectacle of nature.
Two rivers that meet but do not mix their waters
Some rivers converge yet fail to mix due to differences in the density of their waters.
According to studies, this phenomenon is caused by variations in temperature, salinity, or other components. This fascinating occurrence is known as confluence.
Examples of confluences where the water currents remain distinct include:
- Rio Negro and Solimões (Brazil)
- Thompson and Fraser Rivers (Canada)
- Bhagirathi and Alaknanda Rivers (India)
- Danube and Inn Rivers (Germany)
- Rhône and Arve Rivers (Switzerland)
- Green and Colorado Rivers (USA)
These stunning natural phenomena remind us of the complexity and beauty of the world’s waterways.
A masterpiece that defies the ocean. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is a unique combination of bridges and tunnels that spans 37 miles, connecting Virginia Beach to the U.S. east coast. Its design allows for the uninterrupted passage of boats as vehicles cross overhead and then disappear into underwater tunnels.
Since its inauguration in 1964, it has been recognized as one of the great feats of engineering. Their artificial islands mark the point where the road plunges underwater, creating an impressive driving experience and offering unforgettable panoramic views of the Chesapeake Bay
"This is Tanner, my friend’s 17-year-old nephew. Yesterday, he was enjoying a day at Scissortail Park with his mom and younger siblings when he suddenly noticed something alarming—a person struggling in the pond...
Without hesitation, Tanner took off running. His mother, confused at first, quickly realized what was happening—someone needed help, and Tanner wasn’t going to wait...
In that moment, his instincts took over, and this young man saved a drowning 2-year-old!
Tanner suffered a head injury in the process and had to get staples, but thanks to him, a little life was saved. Police, fire, and medics arrived at the scene, and the child's mother broke down in tears of gratitude...
Despite everything, Tanner remains humble and compassionate, not fully realizing the heartbreak he prevented for this family...
This is the kind of story the world needs more of! Share this and celebrate real-life heroes!"
Indian Pipe – This unusual plant, Monotropa uniflora, is truly one of nature’s strangest marvels. Lacking chlorophyll, it doesn’t rely on photosynthesis and can thrive in the darkest corners of the forest. Though often mistaken for a fungus due to its ghostly white appearance, it’s actually a flowering plant—and surprisingly, it belongs to the blueberry family..
A Turkish photographer captured this incredible moment on a frozen mountain, where a goat gave birth in the harsh conditions. To save both the mother and her newborn, a young village girl, who was also a shepherd, carried the weakened mother on her shoulders. Meanwhile, her loyal dog stepped in to help, gently carrying the newborn goat to safety. This powerful image is a true testament to kindness and humanity
"This poignant photograph captures Ruby Crane, a compassionate young girl who, from just three years old, spent her days at St Dunstan's Rehabilitation Centre in Brighton, Sussex, offering comfort and assistance to soldiers blinded in World War I.
As the daughter of the centre's head gardener, Ruby would walk the grounds, taking the soldiers' hands and guiding them to their workshops, asking where they wished to go. Her selfless acts of kindness profoundly impacted those around her, and people sent her dolls and toys in gratitude for her support.
Ruby's kindness earned her a special place in the hearts of many, and she was featured on the cover of St Dunstan's first Annual Report (1915/1916). Years later, Ruby fondly recalled the experience, saying, "I'll never forget the feeling of my small hand in their large ones... They were so delighted to have a child visit and talk to them – it was a welcome respite from the monotony of blindness.
" Ruby lived a long and fulfilling life, passing away in 2011 at the ripe age of 97, but her legacy of kindness continues to inspire generations."
Beware of Square Waves: A Hidden Ocean Danger
Square waves are a dangerous maritime phenomenon that occurs when two wave systems intersect at perpendicular angles, creating a grid-like pattern on the water's surface. This effect, caused by the interference of different swell fronts, generates unpredictable currents and turbulence, posing a serious risk to both swimmers and vessels. The difficulty of staying afloat and the disruption in a ship’s maneuverability can increase the likelihood of accidents or even shipwrecks, especially for smaller boats. While their appearance may be mesmerizing, these ocean conditions highlight the importance of caution and awareness of hidden maritime dangers.
Once you reach 200 metres, you enter the twilight zone – where light is almost gone, plants cannot photosynthesize. This zone extends from 200 to 1,000 metres.
Further down is the midnight zone (1,000 – 4,000 metres), which is completely dark, cold and under enormous pressure.
Below that is the abyss (4,000 – 6,000 metres), then the hadal zone – deep trenches on the ocean floor, starting at 6,000 metres.
The deepest known point is the Mariana Trench, reaching a depth of 10,935 metres, deeper than Mount Everest is tall.
The deepest humans have ever dived in a scuba diving device is 332 metres, and in a submersible it is 10,935 metres, reaching the bottom of the Mariana Trench.
As I was combining today, I was unloading into the auger cart and I saw a vehicle go by a couple times slowly and then pull over and stop. I had a minor repair to make and the vehicle stayed... I was a little concerned until I happened to catch 3 little sets of eyes looking out windows.
I went over and they rolled down the window and I asked if they needed anything and the lady explained their grandchildren were visiting from Florida and had never seen "farmer stuff" up close. There were 2 boys and a little girl.. I'd assume they were between the ages of 6 and 9. The two boys were all giddy but the little girl, while sweet and excited was pretty quiet.
I also happen to notice that she kept turning away from me and there was a scar or a birthmark or something on her face... And I felt really bad trying to figure out what it was because I was feeling like I'm staring at her..
The grandmother and her husband thanked me for stopping and saying hi and said they would get going because they knew farmers were busy this time of the year... And I said be careful and have a good trip...
It was then that one of the boys said are you going to be going soon cuz we would like to see what that machine does... the grandmother quickly quieted them and I said would it be okay if I took them for a ride...
She then said No we're sure your way too busy for that and I said no I'm by myself for now I've got time so she asked the two boys if they wanted to go and of course they did but the little girl stayed back.
I asked her again if she wanted to go and she said no thank you and so the boys and I went and got in the combne and we made one round and came back... While in the combine I said why didn't your sister want to come... they said shes shy. I then, because of curiosity, asked them about her face... And they told me it was a birthmark and that she gets picked on about it a lot.
After their ride I walked them back over to their grandparents car and I said to the little girl How come you didn't want to go for a ride? And she said well the boys always say that that kind of stuff is just for boys not for girls...
I laughed and said You know, there are girl farmers AND I even had a young girl in that cab just yesterday. Would you like a ride? She looked at her Grandma and she said go ahead if you want.
I then asked the grandmother if she had a smartphone and knew how to video... She laughed and said I have grandchildren of course I know how to video... So I told her have your phone ready and when you see me turn on the yellow flashing lights video the combine.
The little girl and I got in the cab and I turned the machine around and went back into the field at the end of it and came back facing her grandparents vehicle. I then said to her...here.. you can turn the steering wheel... she first looked at me like I was on crack cocaine... But I finally convinced her and I told her not everybody gets to do this but people that are part of the special face Club definitely get to...but its a secret reason why you get to drive so you cant tell anyone. We even pinky swore on it...
The smile she had made this old tired grumpy mans heart soft and there must have been some Bean dust in the cab because my allergies started acting up just a little bit... So I let her "steer" and turned on the yellow lights on the way back so her Grandma could video tape her "driving by".
We got out of the combine and she still had a huge smile on her face and ran over to her grandma and was a little Chatterbox did you see me did you see me I got to drive I got to drive... Her brothers were obviously a little miffed... And ask her why she got to drive... I was afraid she was going to tell them why... But with all the sass of a little brunette girl with her hair in a pony she looked at them both matter-of-factly and said Because girls CAN farm.
My allergies started acting up a little bit again as she came back running over to me and gave me a huge hug and told me thank you... The grandfather came over and patted me on the shouldr shook my hand said I don't know what you said to her...but that's the biggest smile we've seen on her this vacation so far... the boys shook my hand and thanked me and got back into the vehicle and drove away... Leaving me to my thoughts
And all I could think of was if one of the combines hadnt broke down yesterday, I wouldn't have been in that field this morning, and I wouldnt have been by myself and we would have been really pushed wherever we were at to keep up with everything...and it proved to me once again everything happens for a reason...
All three of their faces were on my mind the rest of the day but mostly hers... not because of her birthmark, because of her genuine smile in the confidence that she showd when she got to get out of that combine and "brag" a little to the boys.
My gramps told me long ago to always be patient with children and people you come in contact with. I remember the countless times that he would let me "drive" the tractor... and the exhilaration and happiness that I felt during that time... And I swore that I was going to make other people feel that way when I got older... and I've definitely failed at that numerous times.. but I'm trying..
But, Im kind of thinking maybe that's what I did today or maybe that little girl made me feel like that little boy with his Gramps all those years ago.
30 minutes out of 24 hours... I need to do that more often....
Today was a good day... and one I shall not soon forget.
what happened to this flower? This one’s called fasciation...
It’s a condition where plants lose their sense of geometry and get this repeating error that makes them really wide.
This happens for a wide variety of reasons, like genetics, hormone imbalances, plant getting injured, infections, etc....
Regardless of whatever triggers it, it messes with their programming so that the mathematical formulas that govern the way they grow gets disrupted.
Now...deformities in animals generally invoke pity.
Deformities in plants invoke a sense of childlike joy instead.
"Eating lunch at Zaxbys and overhear some young man laughing about an older gentleman in the bathroom that couldn't get off the toilet so I proceed to walk in and can hear this man crying on the toilet. I ask him if he's ok; he said that his legs were too weak to stand up and he left his cane by the door, I asked him to unlock the door and helped the man up and got his pants up for him, the man had a Vietnam veteran hat on and gave me a hug and told me that he's 69 years old and that was the most embarrassing moment in his life with tears in his eyes...... I shook his hand and thanked him for all he's done and walked him out to the lobby and made that teenager apologize to the man... moral of the story getting old is inevitable, but being a complete jerk to a stranger is not."
The female falcon was equipped with a GPS tracker during its journey from South Africa to Finland, covering about 230 km per day.
It flew in a straight line across the African lands until it reached the desert in the north, then headed towards the path of the Nile River over Sudan and Egypt, then avoided flying over the Mediterranean Sea.
It crossed over Syria and Lebanon, and also avoided flying over the Black Sea, because if it got thirsty, it would not be able to drink from it.
It continued in a straight line and reached Finland after 42 days
“When you see something like this, don't be afraid, don't call the firefighters or the police, don't move and don't k**l them, even if they’re a nuisance. These are just bees traveling and stopping for just 24 hours. Don't disturb them and avoid getting close to them, they won't hurt you. If you want to help, put a flat plate or tray with some sugar water. Bees will eat, gain energy and fly away. We all need to protect migratory bees, they are our survival insurance. Without bees, there will be no humans on earth.
FIRST MONUMENT DEDICATED TO ABANDONED ANIMALS
Since 2010, the boardwalk of Moaña, in Galicia, Spain, houses an emotional sculpture of a dog without a breed with a cat between its legs. This stone work pays tribute to homeless animals and was driven by Lela Soage, a woman whose life was dedicated to providing shelter and love to these abandoned beings. The monument, besides being a symbol of compassion, reminds the importance of respect and responsibility towards animals without a family.
He lost all four legs to frostbite and was given up for lost, but today Brutus walks with custom prosthetics and is a global symbol of animal resilience. 🐕🦺🥹
Abandoned outdoors in Montana as a puppy, he was exposed for hours to extreme temperatures as low as -20°C, causing severe necrosis in his limbs. Veterinarians, to prevent a life-threatening systemic infection, had to amput@te all four of his legs.
His case touched hundreds of people and sparked an online campaign that raised more than $12,500, allowing specialists at OrthoPets, a renowned veterinary prosthetics company in Denver, to design a unique mobility support system for him.
Each prosthesis was custom-made considering his weight, body balance, and sensitivity in the support areas. Brutus underwent a long course of supervised physical therapy sessions that included assisted walking, muscle strengthening, and neuromotor reconditioning.
Today, he lives with his new family in Colorado, where he not only regained his independence but also became a silent ambassador for animal rehabilitation. His story has been shared by international media and studied by veterinary universities as a pioneering example of success in quadruple amputations with comprehensive prosthetic assistance. Brutus no longer just walks: he inspires.
Back in the 1870s, the city of Liège in Belgium tried something truly bizarre—using cats to deliver mail. 🐱📬
As part of a unique experiment by the Belgian Society for the Elevation of the Domestic Cat, 37 cats were given small waterproof pouches containing messages and were released in nearby villages. The idea? They’d return home with the letters, much like carrier pigeons.
Surprisingly, a few of them did make it back—one in under five hours! But in typical cat fashion, most wandered off or followed their own path, ignoring the mission entirely. 😼
Needless to say, the feline postal service never took off—but it remains one of the most unusual footnotes in the history of mail delivery.