Nightmare Neighbors Keep Complaining About Family’s Backyard, Get Caught Secretly Using It Without Permission

You may live in a cozy home in a vibrant neighborhood, but that can all be ruined by neighbors from hell. Unfortunately, there are people whose existence is seemingly anchored in making your life miserable, whether intentionally or otherwise.
For this woman, the people next door were a nightmare from the get-go. She eventually reached her breaking point when they began breaking into her backyard while she and her husband were at work.
She already had a plan in place that would shame the entitled couple in a painful way, but she still wondered whether it would be too harsh a response.
Living next to a rude, entitled neighbor is a nightmare
The entitled neighbors’ behavior has clearly become unbearable for the woman and her husband, given how it has happened a few times already. She may have been dealing with forms of emotional distress, for which she can sue the next-door couple.
According to The Law Offices of John M. McCabe, a North Carolina-based law firm, emotional distress can either be intentional or negligent. Based on the woman’s account, her neighbors’ actions appear to be deliberate.
However, the process isn’t that easy. The firm further clarified that in order to establish a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress, the person filing the suit must prove outrageous conduct, intent, severe emotional suffering, and causation, or a clear link between the defendant’s actions and the distress suffered by the complainant.
Proving emotional distress to build a court case also requires substantial evidence, including witness testimonies, medical records, and personal journals.
Given these challenges, law firm Delton W. Barnes does not recommend taking immediate legal action. Instead, it advises having direct conversations with the offending party while documenting each incident with dates, photos, and written notes.
The woman in the story had already begun documenting the incidents through the security cameras installed in her backyard. Posting the videos on the neighborhood Facebook page was also reasonable at that point, given their seeming inability to reason with the couple.
The author confirmed she took her post down
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
